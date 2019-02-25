Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - February 24, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or will take (if any).

Deal Specifics

Tribune Media Company (TRCO) declined 0.50% during the week. Most of this decline was on Friday with no explanation for the drop. Acquirer Nexstar Media Group was reported by Bloomberg to be close to finalizing a deal with Apollo Global Management for the sale of a group of local television stations during the previous week. Whether or not this sale is in jeopardy, as this will affect the regulatory issue, remains to be seen. Arbitrageurs should exercise caution here. We are all keen to take advantage of any widening of the spreads, but in light of there not being any news, it could indicate there is an announcement to come. The simple spread now offers 1.20% when one dividend payment of $0.25 is included (which may end up being two) as the deal is not expected to close until 3Q. We are monitoring the situation carefully and will report via twitter (listed above in profile section) any updates.

Redhat (RHT) had yet another strong week and finished up 1.02%. Despite there being little direct news on the advancement on the deal with IBM it was reported last week that Berkshire had taken a stake. There was however a pair of Form 4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities filings. The simple spread now stands at 3.92%. Last week we stated that initiating a position at this time by Berkshire is a strong endorsement of the success of the deal. The market seems to agree and the stock closed up $1.85. We have being looking to take some money off the table here for some time and postponed that decision in light of the Berkshire investment. However, with such a long closing time frame we have begun to reduce the position (slightly). In light of there not being any new negative information we will be keen to reenter should the stock pull back.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) continued its recovery last week and proved to be the best performing cash merger arbitrage spread despite the only official news being a handful of Form 4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities filings. Still offering an 8.55% spread against the $8.00 offer per share from Illumina gives the spread plenty of room to move. We continue our strategy of actively trading the volatility of this spread. Naturally we have reduced our position during the week following the rise.

Immune Design (IMDZ) announced its takeover by Merck (MRK) on Thursday by tender offer at a $5.85. The stock was trading at approximately $1.40 before the announcement and following the market open immediately traded to within a few cents of the offer price. This is indicative of the merger arbitrage market. With the stock now at $5.83 there is almost no room for profit especially if trading commissions are considered. However, the HSR time frame because of the tender offer structure is reduced and the size of the target suggests there will be little legal or regulatory obstacles. With such a high deal closing probability (NYSE:DCP) and on an annualized basis, we will be keen to enter a position here if the stock pulls back a little.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The S&P 500 ETF, SPY, delivered a strong performance to finish up 2.64% for the week.

The MNA ETF maintained its winning streak and finished up 0.19% and the performance for the top 20 largest merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com was an impressive positive return of 0.43%.

The one deal to close during the week from the list of largest spreads was NxStage Medical (NXTM). The T20 portfolio now has 4 vacant spots in our top 20 portfolio due to the closing of existing deals and two spreads trading at a premium (ie above the current offer price). These vacant portfolio slots are now held as cash.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

The continued rise in the broader market is despite the failure to resolve the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. On the positive side, interest rates may not be such a threat to growth as previously expected. There is still risk that is not reflected in the performance and level of the merger arbitrage cash spreads.

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw more winners than losers this week for the ninth week running and the positive performance of the portfolio was due in large part to the performances of PACB and the closure of the NxStage Medical (NXTM) deal. Although this observation is consistent with a rising market, cash spreads continue to tighten.

As opportunities become increasingly scarce, the top 16 discount spreads now offer an average of only 1.16%. To maintain a consistent weighting across the portfolio and through time we are allocating 4 portions of cash to fill the vacant arbitrage spots in the top 20 list. This action reduces the average overall spread to 0.93%. This figure falls to just 0.53% when PACB is omitted whose spread, currently at 8.55% is the largest available. We have not included InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) or Ultimate Software (ULTI) in these calculations as those spreads currently trade at a premium.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

As stated last week, positive portfolio performance going forward will rely on a small number of spreads with the capacity to move upwards, specifically PACB and RHT. In fact it was these spreads along with the unexpected closing of NXTM which were the primary drivers of portfolio return this week. Spotting individual deals providing attractive returns is increasingly difficult as opportunities become scarce. For example, the previously announced deal extension by Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) has failed to significantly affect the spread and has now almost recovered to its preannouncement level.

The rise in the broader market has clearly helped raise the target stock prices but continues to make it difficult to justify holding these stocks for such a one-sided risk/return payoff. When one deducts the level of return available for simply holding cash some spreads, even on an annualized basis, do not make sense. Arbitrageurs need to pay extra special attention to deal closing schedules to maximize annualized returns.

Although we continue to retain some long positions we have reduced the sizes in accordance with previous guidance of the shrinking opportunities available. We now hold only a handful of the smallest positions.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website site map associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.