Noble Corp.'s Precarious Position

Although we feel that the current financial position is negative, small positive changes in contractual agreements can flip it.

Noble Corporation seems to be cash flow negative at least for the near future.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), otherwise referred to as Noble Drilling, is one of the corporations we follow, own and write our views. In the past, we have maintained a relatively bullish stance, primarily because of its state-of-the-art and diversified assets. But, obviously, Noble's precarious position is due to its high debt level, near $4 billion, accompanied by industry-wide meager revenues. Servicing the interest, as well as its stranglehold on possible asset purchases for future growth, imposes extreme limits on the company's future business options.

We have had and have one premise driving our support of Noble, which is, that even at these extremely low dayrate conditions, its asset, when fully utilized, would generate enough cash to pay all the bills plus a very small portion of the debt. In the past few quarters, the company achieved higher utilization rates. In our view, it is time to reevaluate its financial health.

Important Recent Changes

Within the last few months, Noble purchased two new state-of-the-art jackups with long-term contracts through cash and previous owner financing. The company paid roughly $30 million a piece from its pocket. The seller financed the remaining portion. With these purchases, Noble now owns 13 jackups. Also, for the fourth quarter, on-time performance continues to set records averaging approximately 97.5%.

On the negative side, Noble lost the extra revenue from the Noble Don Taylor and Noble Globetrotter II contract.

Overall Utilization Rates

At the most recent investor conference, the company included the following slide. One of its eight drillships and three of its four semi-submersibles remain uncontracted. Because the company isn't maintaining one drillship and two semi-submersibles warm, it seems to us that Noble doesn't expect these assets to generate revenue anytime soon. In our view, asset utilization is or will soon be at its practical highest level. Financial performance in the last quarter and projections for the coming year provide insight into Noble's financial health.

Evaluating Noble's Financial Health

In our view, Noble's financial circumstance and stock price are solely defined by its cash flow. The following table contains cost and revenue performances for the last quarter of 2018.

Cash Flow Operating Costs (Millions) General Costs (Millions) Interest Costs (Millions) Capital Costs (Millions) Totals (Millions) Revenue (Millions) December $180 $15 $70 $60 325$ $310

We will discuss below that long-term capital could be reduced to $40 million per quarter, creating a slightly positive cash flow with operations similar to that quarter. If the fourth quarter was representative for future costs and margins, Noble's financial health and viability could be considered neutral to positive. The problem is that the fourth quarter doesn't represent the future.

The Devil is in the Details

It's about 2019! Huge changes coming from increased operating day costs without significant increases in revenue cloud the company's future financial viability negatively. Contracts with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) paying for rigs it wasn't using terminated in January and February, significantly lowering the average rate. The 2019 guidance for cash expenses are shown below:

Noble 2019 Guidance * ** Operational Costs (Millions) General Costs (Millions) Interest Costs (Millions) Capital Costs (Millions) Totals (Millions)(Billions) Projected Revenue (Millions) (Billions) 1st Quarter $170 $15 $70 $100 $350 $280 Year $700 $65 $300 $250 $1.3 $1.1

* For expenses, we used the low end of the guidance and generally rounded to the nearest $50 million.

** For revenue, we used the high end of the guidance.

Cash flow was expected to be significantly negative for the coming year.

Reading the fourth-quarter conference call notes, it was clear that Noble expects to engage in a significant increase in capital for modifying its fleet, especially deepwater assets for the beginning of the next business upturn.

Noble also answered an interesting question about the minimum capital expense level:

"I think it's important to frame that. As we think about our needs and what that means from a CapEx budget standpoint, for a fleet our size, regular sustaining capital plus the inevitable projects you have year in and year out would be about $150 million for us annually." - Source: Q4 2018 Transcript

What Does This Mean?

In our view, the reason Noble trades at bankruptcy pricing is simply because of its negative cash flow position. In the best light, with $150 million in capital, the company stills burns roughly $100 million in cash per year. With only $400 million in cash and with 2019 possibly more negative than $100 million, the company might run out of cash in the next 3-4 years, hence the bankruptcy pricing.

But, in reality, the company is approximately 8% from cash flow neutrality; it is 15% from long-term viability. It is operating on the edge. Closing the difference could come from slight rate increases with new contracts or through upgrading the asset usage. It is clear from the tone during the last two calls that the company believes that many of its assets are being under-utilized.

The magic revenue number remains unchanged; $1.3 billion ($340 million quarterly) generated at constant operating costs (achieved through higher contractual rates or improved application utilization).

Tidbits from Noble's Last Investor Conference

On February 12th, Noble presented at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Energy Summit. The number of slides used were few, but the fireside chat revealed several important tidbits about the market place and the company. Among these are the following:

Money for deepwater rig growth will come through equity expansion (stock dilution) at some point, when its stock price is sufficient.

Noble isn't chasing contract work just for the sake of work.

The company is migrating, especially jackups, its assets up the value chain.

Parts of the market are tightening, and Noble has been able to balance price with work.

Contractual rates for deepwater ships in the Gulf are still cheap.

Noble strongly believes that once availability for deepwater equipment tightens, rates will move quickly and dramatically higher.

The recent collapse in crude oil prices at least temporarily negatively affected rig bidding structures.

A Few Thoughts

We get the sense that management is on top of its business and is carefully managing its costs, but, and this is an enormous but, Noble's precarious position with its debt places some of the outcome out of management's control. In our view, Noble carries a significant level of medium-term risk. We expect, though it might not occur, a retest of the recent lows in the stock price.

We also have reason to believe that the company is extremely conservative in its cost and revenue projections. Two comments from the conference call suggest this. "Jackup activity and pricing has steadily improved and floater utilization is improving as well." "More importantly, for all the reasons noted previously, we are increasingly confident of improving these figures as we progress throughout the year." Revenues might be significantly higher and costs significantly lower.

We gladly welcome comments or thoughts concerning our methodology. Did we actually portray all the cash expenses for the coming year? Did we include any non-cash expense? In our view, for the next few years, Noble's stock price will be driven primarily by its cash flow metrics.

We are selling one year out calls on some of our stock position.

