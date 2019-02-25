Helix Energy Solutions' Top Line Remains Under Pressure, But Margin Can Steady

If Q7000, HLX’s newbuild semi-submersible well intervention vessel, becomes operational in 2019, its EBITDA may reach the higher end of the guidance range.

Helix may lose ground in the short term

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) offers well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea, and West Africa offshore. This HLX’s Robotics segment operates remotely operated vehicles (or ROV), trenchers and ROVDrills for the offshore energy drillers. The energy projects in the Gulf of Mexico have not taken off actively, which has can keep HLX’s utilization level low. A continuously falling backlog is evidence of HLX’s top line pressure.

While the pressure on the top line will continue in the foreseeable future, HLX’s operating margin can improve from the steady utilization for Q4000, benefits from the Droshky agreement, and the commitment of the Q5000 vessel to BP’s contract. However, it would take strong investment commitment from the upstream producers in offshore for HLX to spring back into action.

In the past year, Helix Energy Solutions’ stock price has gone up by 17%, while the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by nearly 27%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

HLX’s FY2018 and Q4 performance drivers

Helix Energy Solutions’ financial performance deteriorated sharply in Q4 2018 compared to a quarter ago. While the company’s revenues declined by 26% during this period, its gross profit margin fell from 24% in Q3 to 9% in Q4. Following the fall in oil prices in mid-2014, the offshore drilling market weakened as the upstream operators reduce offshore exploration and development activity. Although the situation was looking to get better following a partial crude oil price recovery by mid-2018, a continued surge in the U.S. onshore crude oil production and geopolitical uncertainties have kept the recovery limited.

Given this environment, many offshore operators have continued to cut capex, leading to lower offshore rig activity. Plus, HLX had to leave a large proportion of the fleet idled or stacked. Mckinsey & Company, in its report on energy market medium-to-long-term outlook, has stated it does not expect a proper recovery until 2020.

HLX’s Well Intervention and Robotics segments suffered almost equally in Q4 versus Q3, while its Production Facilities segment was resilient in Q4. The Well Intervention segment declined by 26%, while the Robotics segment dipped by 29% sequentially. The primary negative drivers in Q4 were a seasonal slowdown in the Northsea and lower utilization in rates in the Gulf of Mexico. HLX warm stacked a couple of its IRS rental units in Q4, which contributed to the revenue and margin fall during the quarter.

However, the Well Intervention segment average utilization has improved significantly in the past two years (54% in FY2016 versus 83% in FY2018). The average utilization rate is derived by the total number of days the vessels or robotics assets generated revenues divided by the total number of available calendar days. As a result, the Well Intervention segment revenues increased by 38% in FY 2018 as compared to FY2017 primarily reflecting higher revenues in Brazil and the North Sea. In Q4, both Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2 achieved 99% utilization. Siem Helix 1 performs abandonment work and some subsea infrastructure replacement work. Siem Helix 2 executes production enhancements and well maintenance activity work.

The Robotics segment average utilization has deteriorated nearly uniformly in the past two years (48% in FY2016 versus 37% in FY2018). Although trenching activities increased from FY2017 to FY2018, lower ROV (remotely operated vehicle) utilization offset much of the growth in this segment. In Q4, HLX’s vessel charter fleet utilization was 78%, which was based on the renewable trenching projects in the North Sea and the ROV support projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Together, the Well Intervention and the Robotics segments accounted for 91% of HLX’s Q4 revenues.

HLX’s performance in various geographies

In the North Sea, HLX’s performance was adversely affected by the winter slowdown. HLX’s Q5000 completed a project with BP (BP) in October and went on to complete two more projects for other clients. In January of 2019, the company recommenced its annual commitment to BP. However, its Q4000 vessel utilization remained low (50%) during Q4. HLX’s performance in Brazil was steady. The vessel is currently contracted through 1H 2019.

HLX’s FY2019 growth drivers

HLX’s FY2019 outlook is based on two key developments: the Droshky asset acquisition from Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and the HFRS agreement extension. In January 2019, HLX acquired subsea assets from MRO in the Droshky Prospect on Green Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico. Per the contract with MRO, HLX will perform plug and abandonment operations for the assets comprised of four wells and related subsea infrastructure. The company received a fixed price for the plug and abandonment functions performed on a per-well basis. HLX can benefit from this transaction by utilizing its Well Intervention vessels, which can improve operating efficiencies and production income.

In January, HLX extended the Helix Fast Response System (or HFRS) agreement. The company developed the HFRS in 2011 following the 2010 Macondo well control related accident. The HFRS applies to HLX’s HP I and the Q4000 vessel. HP I is a dynamically positioned floating production vessel, while Q400 is a well intervention vessel. HLX inked the amended strategic agreement with its Gulf of Mexico customer base. The changes also incorporate reduced retainer fees. This can affect HLX’s revenues negatively in FY2019. Investors may note that HLX’s Production Facilities segment revenues decreased by 11% in 2017 as compared to 2016, which primarily reflected reduced retainer fees following the initial amendment to the HFRS agreement in 2017.

HLX’s FY2019 guidance

HLX’s management expects the FY2019 EBITDA in the range of $165 million to $190 million, which at the guidance mid-point represents ~13% growth compared to the FY2018 EBITDA. The guidance is based on the management expectation of an improved activity level in the North Sea Well Intervention markets in 2019. The company also forecasts steady utilization for Q4000, the realization of benefits from the Droshky agreement, and the Q5000 vessel to remain committed to BP for 270 days during the year.

EBITDA from HLX’s Robotics segment is expected to benefit from reduced vessel charter cost and foreign currency hedges. HLX’s ROV utilization can remain nearly unchanged in FY2019. Its Production Facilities, which was a steady performer in FY2018, may deteriorate this year following the new HFRS rules.

There can be potential upsides and downsides to HLX’s FY2019 guidance. The company can achieve the higher end of the EBITDA guidance if Q7000 starts operating in 2H 2019. On the other hand, adverse developments in the execution on Droshky, a rise in asset downtime, variability from the Q7000 contribution can significantly reduce its EBITDA in FY2019. Also, while HLX continues to believe it can field Q7000 during the year, no contract has been signed yet, which spells risks over its viability until the contracts are signed.

HLX’s FY2019 outlook by geography

The offshore energy activity in the Gulf of Mexico is close to a bottom. So, if the crude oil price remains steady or improves from the current level, we may see modest improvement in HLX’s results coming from this region.

Since 2017, HLX has been increasing its rates significantly in the North Sea. In 2019, too, the company may continue to raise prices. HLX sees more fragmented projects in the North Sea in the coming days, as the longer projects are on a decline in that region. Although the timing of the improvement remains uncertain, activity in Norway has been more active in recent times and may re-calibrate growth.

Over the medium to long term, HLX expects offshore West Africa to perform well. However, the current regulatory framework in West Africa is not conducive for a quick turnaround. In West Africa, the projects require country-by-country approvals, which increase the lead time. On the other hand, HLX may temporarily slow down its Asia-Pacific operations because of the high costs involved in operating in that region.

HLX’s falling backlog

Helix Energy’s backlog has declined over the past two years, and also over the past three quarters until Q4 2018. As of December 31, 2018, its backlog was $1.1 billion, which was 8% lower sequentially. Compared to the backlog by the end of FY2017, this was 31% lower. Lower backlog typically provides lower revenue visibility into the future.

Of the current total backlog, ~43% is expected to be performed in FY2019. HLX’s long-term contracts with BP, Petrobras, and the contract for HP I accounted for ~90% of its total backlog.

HLX’s cash flows may improve

In FY2018, HLX’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) were $196.7 million, which was a 284% improvement compared to the CFO in FY2017. On top of a 27% rise in revenues in FY2018 compared to a year ago, HLX’s cash flows also improved due to higher working capital in FY2018.

In FY2018, the company spent $136 million in capex. HLX’s management expects capex to remain steady at ~$140 million in FY2019. Approximately, 80% of the FY2019 capex would be spent on completing Q7000 – a newbuild semi-submersible well intervention vessel. HLX has already incurred $403.8 million on this vessel until December 31, 2018. HLX’s management expects to become strongly free cash flow positive beyond FY2019. While I do not expect much room for revenue growth in FY2019, HLX can boost its cash flow from operations through margin improvement.

HLX’s debt profile is robust in the short term

In the next one year, HLX has $277 million of contractual debt obligations. In the next one to three years, HLX has to repay $359 million of debt. There will be another $432 million up for payment in the next three to five years. HLX does not pay a dividend. Its liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) is $427 million. So, it is unlikely to face any repayment issue in the next year.

HLX’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.28x) is lower than its peers’ average of 0.36x. Oceaneering International (OII) and McDermott International (MDR) have higher leverage (0.51x and 0.64x, respectively). Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has no debt.

What do HLX’s relative valuation multiples imply?

Helix Energy is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.2x. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.6x. The lower forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies higher adjusted EBITDA in the next twelve months. Between FY2013 and FY2018, HLX’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.6x. So, HLX is currently trading at a discount to its past eight-year average. EBITDA has been adjusted for non-recurring items like gain or loss on disposition of assets and realized losses from foreign currency exchange contracts.

HLX’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is higher than its industry peers’ average EV/EBITDA compression, as noted in the table above. This is because the expected rise in HLX’s adjusted operating earnings (or EBITDA) in the next four quarters is higher than the peers’ average. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. HLX’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (OII, DRQ, and MDR) average of 7.7x. I have used Thomson Reuters’ database to pull the estimates.

Analysts’ rating on HLX

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated HLX a “buy” in February (includes strong buys), while only one recommended a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated HLX a “sell.” The analysts’ consensus target price for HLX is $10.1, which at HLX’s current price yields ~37% returns.

What’s the take on HLX?

Despite the pressure on its margin, Helix Energy has been resilient in the stock market, outperforming the industry ETF. The energy projects in the Gulf of Mexico have not taken off actively, which can keep HLX’s Well Intervention segment utilization level low. The North Sea region, however, looks to provide room for growth. A continuously falling backlog is evidence of the HLX’s top line pressure.

While the pressure on the top line will continue in the foreseeable future, HLX’s operating margin can improve from the steady utilization of Q4000 after the amended HFRS, benefits from the Droshky agreement, and the commitment of the Q5000 vessel to BP’s contract. HLX is trading at an EV/EBITDA discount to its past average but is not undervalued compared to its peers. It would take strong investment commitment from the upstream producers in the offshore market for HLX to spring back into action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.