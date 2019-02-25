2 Lessons From Stamps.Com's Crash

Another is that hedging can ameliorate your losses even when a stock gaps down.

Stamps.com Offers Another Lesson In Risk Management

Recently, I wrote about a few lessons offered by the crash in Kraft Heinz (KHC). Two of those lessons apply to Stamps.com (STMP) as well, as shown below.

Lesson: Stop Orders Won't Save You From Gaps Down

The five-day chart of STMP below offers yet another dramatic example of a gap down after a bad quarterly release.

This often comes as a painful surprise to investors who haven't experienced a gap down in price before, but if you had a stop order or a limit sell order to sell your STMP shares at, say, $160, you wouldn't have gotten out at $160 on Friday, because the stock never traded at that price then. You would have been down more than 52%, assuming you got out at the highest price STMP traded at on Friday.

Lesson: Hedging Can Limit The Damage

Although stop orders wouldn't have helped here, hedging would have. Here's an example of that. Last Thursday, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in Stamps by mid-August, while not capping your possible upside at less than 16% by then (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

The cost of the put leg here was $6,700, or 6.76% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). But the income generated by selling the call leg was slightly higher: $6,850, or 6.92% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls.

So the net cost of the hedge was negative on Thursday, meaning you would have collected a $150 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (screen captures via the CBOE):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated The Stock's Drop

Stamps.com closed at $198.08 on Thursday, Feb. 21. A shareholder who owned 500 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $99,040 in STMP shares, $6,700 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $6,850. So, the net position value on Thursday was ($99,040 + $6,700) - $6,850 = $98,890.

Since Stamps.com closed at $83.65 on Friday, Feb. 22, the investor's shares were worth $41,825, the put options were worth $38,425, and it would have cost $400 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases (in reality, it would likely have cost less than $400 to close out the calls, since there were no bids on it, but we'll use $400 to be conservative here). So: ($41,825 + $38,425) - $400 = $79,850. $79,850 represents a 19.2% drop from $98.890.

Living To Fight Another Day

Instead of being down about 57.77% on Friday, Stamps.com shareholders hedged with the collar above were down about 19.2%. This makes a huge difference in terms of what it takes to get them back to even. Let's say both a hedged and an unhedged STMP investor exited their positions on Friday. The unhedged investor would need a 73.1% gain in his next investment to recoup what he lost in Stamps.com, but the hedged investor would only need a 23.8% gain on his next investment to get back to even.

