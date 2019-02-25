Church And Dwight Is Too Expensive For Now

Source

Church & Dwight (CHD) shares often trade at a premium to the market and to peers. I believe this is due to the company being the smallest of its peer group and thus offering the potential for the most growth. As a smaller player in the consumer goods space, Church & Dwight has the ability to grow its portfolio of brands or even be acquired. Despite this, the company is not growing at an impressive enough pace to warrant the premium shares currently fetch. For new investors, waiting until the stock pulls back would be a better idea.

Performance

As an investor, I have no problem purchasing a stock at a premium if the growth story is in tact and the premium is reasonable versus growth. However, if the premium to peers and the market is quite high, the company better have some ambitious plans in place and a way to reach them.

In the most recent quarter, Church & Dwight miss on the bottom line with in line revenue.

While this is not a large miss by any means, it certainly is not a wonderfully pleasant surprise for a company trading at such valuation levels. Furthermore, the revenue was higher by a low single digit number of less than 4%.

For the year the company saw growth of almost 10% but only 4% or so of this was organic. This was mostly due to volume gains but a part of it was due to price increases as well.

On a more positive note, cash from operations grew an attractive 12%. However, for 2019 the company expects 3.5% organic growth. Hardly something to get excited about and arguably in line with peers trading at the lower multiple levels. For FY2019 the company expects $2.43 to $2.47 in earnings which is slightly below the estimates given by analysts.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, we have a better idea of where the company currently stands.

The company ended the year with $316 million in cash and $2.1 billion in debt. Also, as we can see above the shares outstanding increased diluting shareholders quite a bit. The increase in shares outstanding equals almost a 2% increase in total shares. The company does return capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend however. It raised the dividend 5%, marking the 23rd year of increased payments. Despite this, the stock yields a below average 1.37% with a payout ratio around 37%. Hardly, a reason to get excited about owning shares at this time.

The company does own an impressive portfolio of name brands that certainly deserve a premium.

However, the brand names can only provide so much value to an investor.

While it certainly does make it an attractive player in the space due to the ability to keep growing or even be acquired, it does not mean it should trade at such high levels versus to its earnings stream.

While the company grows primarily through acquisition and expanded distribution channels, there are only so many times you can do this effectively.

Eventually, each acquisition has to be larger than the last to truly be effective in the portfolio. With this the company becomes over levered in time. As we can see already the balance sheet has a reasonably 2.1x debt/EBITDA ratio. But should the company make another acquisition it could increase towards uncomfortable levels.

The company is not shy about it either.

It already is stating its intentions to continue to grow this way. This means either an increase in debt on the balance sheet or increased shareholder dilution. Either way these are negatives for shareholders and once again would not warrant such a large premium to peers.

Valuation

So how large is the premium compared to peers? Let's take a look.

The shares trade at a premium on the P/S ratio, however, it is not that significant. What is more significant is the higher forward P/E ratio. The company trades anywhere from 3-9x higher. This could be more warranted should the growth expectation be significantly higher or even a higher dividend was on the table.

However, as we can see below, neither is the case.

Church & Dwight has low growth expectations and the lowest yield.

Even when looking at the historical valuation levels we can see shares are expensive.

The shares trade at a premium compared to their 5 year average for P/E, P/CF, P/B, P/FE, and the PEG ratio. All these metrics signal a stock that is currently overvalued. If shares were to trade at their 5 year average level on a forward P/E basis; the shares would than trade around $58 or about 15% lower than current levels.

Conclusion

While Church & Dwight has provided an outstanding history of growth, that does not mean that at current prices the stock should be bought. With similar levels of growth as peers, there are better buys currently in the sector. Investors generally invest in this space for a recession proof business model with an above average yield. Currently this stock does not offer an above average yield and future returns seem limited due to the already high valuation. It would not take much for this stock to fall its historical valuation levels and thus investor caution is warranted. Even though the company has many well known brands that certainly deserve a premium, trading in line with peers is what I expect unless otherwise noted. For this reason I will be avoiding the stock until I see a pullback.

