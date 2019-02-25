Halcon Resources: New Management Will Have A Decent Situation To Work With

Some of these issues are expected to be resolved in the near future though.

Halcon had various issues that led to high levels of spending without reaching the production levels it needed to support its fixed costs.

Halcon Resources (HK) announced that CEO Floyd Wilson and other members of its senior management team have resigned to pursue other interests/opportunities. This comes after pressure to cut G&A expenses and sell the company, along with some concern that the company can't grow production (without incurring more debt) to the level it needs to support its fixed costs.

The resignations have created some uncertainty for Halcon as it now needs to search for a permanent CEO and is operating via a management committee at the moment. Whoever takes over appears to have a decent situation to work with, however. Halcon's unsecured bonds don't mature until 2025 and it has a decent amount of liquidity and some good quality assets. Even if a sale of the whole company doesn't occur, I think that there's a viable path to get Halcon's production up to a more appropriate level for its fixed costs.

About Spending And Cash Flow

Halcon ended up in its current position due to a variety of factors. As I noted before, Halcon would have been better served by $50 WTI oil during the first three quarters of 2019 rather than the approximately $67 per barrel it ended up as. Halcon's cash flow would have benefited by approximately $29 million over that period with lower oil prices due to lower service costs and improved hedge value.

As well, while Halcon's Monument Draw wells have performed very well, infrastructure build out costs have been considerable as that area has only more recently seen significant drilling and completion activity. Halcon's original 2018 budget called for $30 to $40 million in infrastructure, seismic and other capex (around 12% of D&C capex). This more recently increased to $90 million to $110 million in infrastructure, seismic and other capex (around 24% of D&C capex).

Halcon also encountered issues such as the third-party gas sales pipeline that was taken out of commission for repairs. This caused elevated gas flaring as well as significant chemical treating costs (of over $10 million per quarter), while increasing the importance of Halcon's infrastructure build out.

Source: Halcon Resources

Some Additional Uncertainty

The resignations add some uncertainty to Halcon's situation since it's now searching for a permanent CEO and will be managed by a management committee in the meantime. This uncertainty is likely the cause of the slightly negative market reaction to the news of the resignations.

While Halcon may benefit in the long term from new leadership, at the moment there isn't a clear upgrade in senior management such as when Jim Hackett took over as interim CEO at Alta Mesa Resources.

Halcon indicates that annual overhead costs are expected to be reduced by $10 million, which will help lower the production levels that Halcon needs to reach to support its fixed costs. High executive compensation was one of the main issue that Fir Tree had brought up as a concern before.

Current Situation

The new leadership at Halcon will have a decent situation to work with at least. Halcon had $418 million in pro forma liquidity at last report and its $625 million in unsecured notes aren't due until 2025. As well, oil prices are creeping toward the upper end of its collars, allowing it to benefit close to the maximum amount possible from higher oil prices for now. Halcon is projected to have significant losses on basis hedges with the narrowing of the Midland-Cushing oil differential.

Source: Halcon Resources

The current $55 to $60 oil strip for the next few years also appears to work fairly well for Halcon's assets. It claims a 47% IRR for West Quito Draw and Monument Draw at $50 NYMEX oil and a 72% to 73% IRR for those assets at $60 NYMEX oil. Hackberry Draw's economics are weaker though at 29% IRR at $50 NYMEX oil and 46% IRR at $60 NYMEX oil.

Source: Halcon Resources

Conclusion

Halcon's management turnover comes after some quite poor stock performance as Halcon spent a lot of money without getting its production to the level that it needs to support its fixed costs. Some of the cash burn was due to oil prices increasing at an inopportune time (due to hedges), while Halcon also incurred significant (temporary) gas treatment costs and infrastructure build out costs. As well, Halcon acquired more assets than it has the capability to properly develop at this point.

The new management will have some decent pieces to work with though. Infrastructure and gas treatment costs should go down as Halcon finishes items such as its treatment facility and gas gathering system at Monument Draw. Halcon has a decent amount of liquidity now as well, and may be able to sell some of its surplus acreage to help fund its development. I think there's still considerable potential for Halcon, although its situation needs to be carefully navigated.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about Halcon and other energy companies along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies. This includes multiple in-depth reports about Halcon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.