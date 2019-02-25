Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party's Over?

We think the hysteria is a little overdone and present reasons why we believe this to be so.

Hold on Dandy Don ... we may be headed for overtime! OK, I am dating myself a bit with this particular bit of metaphorical punsterism, but heck it's a classic and seems appropriate to the topic. If you watched Monday night football in the 70's as I did, this link will take you down memory lane. If you didn't then look here's his wiki page. Give it a glance, Monday night football is still played, but it ain't near as much fun as it used to be. RIP, Dandy Don!

OK, down to the business of reviewing Transocean's, (RIG) recent conference call and earning's report. If you are an investor in RIG, you are probably tired of reading about the debt and capex over hang that threatens to force the company into extreme financial gymnastics to survive in the next couple of years. While, acknowledging the problems facing RIG, I am not going to expand on those topics in this article. You may be thinking of dumping that tired old dog to preserve what capital you have left. Wait, hold the phone, stop the presses, I've got good news for you ... but, not quite yet. Let me set the stage.

The last three articles (see below), written by the guys who closely follow the Offshore Drilling-OSD space do not provide much in the way of cheer, and all pretty much beat the debt and capex drum in their articles ... down below the mudline. Let me say, at this point I have the highest regard for all of them as financial writers covering this space and I am not looking to get into a Brad Thomas/Julian Lin kind of Omega Healthcare Inc, (OHI) dust up of a year so back. I just think they overstated the "dire-tudiness" of RIG's outlook, and want to provide some balance to investors. Fair and balanced, that's me!

To be fair, a faint hope was held out for RIG in the prior articles, the hope that things might get better. Now this is one area where I will agree with the other articles, things had better get better ... or it may be time to play that clip from Dandy Don. Here is the difference between myself, and the other guys, I think things will get better. So, like Dandy Don did for Monday night football, I am going to try and cheer you up, at least a little in this article. And, I am going to tell you why I am more optimistic than I was even a few months ago.

So, if you're long RIG, as I am, put away that crying towel. Stop drinking the cheap stuff to which you've become accustomed since the oilfield blew up a few years back. Reach high up on the mantle for that bottle of 15-year old malt (or the poison of your choosing), and pour a wee dram. You've earned it, survivor!

Offshore deepwater drilling is about to take a turn for the better, after a 5-year depression in the industry. Increasingly operators are allocating funds to develop conventional reservoirs that lie in deepwater. This kind of capex has been largely absent from oil company budgets as they diversified into short cycle onshore shale projects that would deliver a quick return. There are a number of key drivers for the expectation that things will begin to improve for deepwater drillers in the near term.

Tendering for deepwater rigs is on the increase due to recent leasing in international markets, and recent discoveries in the GoM.

A new deepwater play has been confirmed offshore Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela.

Technology is transforming the business.

Break even costs for deepwater projects have fallen by as much as 60-70% from a few years ago.

Rigs are cheap as utilization is only around 50% of the fleet.

Rig rates are forecast to rise mid-year, as new tenders are awarded that bring the utilization toward 60%.

Seismic activity in the offshore areas

If you read my articles, you have heard me say a number of times that a significant uptick in offshore drilling would be presaged by an uptick in marine seismic surveying. This is starting to happen as indicated by these slides from a Petroleum Geosciences (OTCPK:PGSVY) presentation.

Source

Source

Bottom line here. Oil companies have been spending on leases and seismic data generation. It is about time to start spending on drilling. Am I predicting a new Gold Rush? No, certainly not. But, I believe over the next 18 months, it will be enough to push active MODU utilization above the 60th percentile, and that should trigger an increase in rig rates.

It will be good to be long Transocean (RIG) then.

Global supply as per RIG

Source

RIG estimates the global floater market to be about 51% contracted currently. This means that essentially anytime an oil company wants to tender for a project they have several vessels offered to them. As contracting begins to increase and the total market hits about 60%, vessel availability will tighten and day rates should begin to improve, although Markit feels an 85% UR is required for significant moves upward. They don't go on to say what they consider to be significant though. I would suggest that if average contracts were to break $200K/Day, it would have a noticeable impact on RIG's bottom line. I don't think we need 85% UR for that.

Here are additional comments from IHS Markit on the topic of rig rates:

'As available rig time for 2019 and 2020 begins to diminish, we expect operators that have not yet secured their rig slots will follow suit more rapidly so as to avoid paying higher day rates later in the market's recovery, when rig availability is tighter,' Smith said. 'Additionally, while contracts during the downturn tended to be for shorter terms, it is likely that oil companies will endeavor to lock in rigs for extended terms to secure units at lower rates for as long as possible.'

Source

93% of RIG's fleet is classified UDW, so this slide would apply to most of their fleet. You can see we are right in the bottom of the trough for rig rates here in early 2019. This slide projects a sharp uptick in rig rates beginning mid-year. This looks a bit optimistic even to my bullish eye, but not wildly so.

Transocean's strength

Currently they boast a backlog of over $12 bn USD, have over $3 bn of cash on hand, and an untapped revolver of ~$1 bn. Note: Capex for newbuilds will substantially reduce this cash cushion, unless contracting rates rise substantially.

Source

A lot was made in the other articles about the roughly $2 bn of capex that will be required by 2021. It should be noted that most of this money is for two- new state-of-the-art drilling vessels. Sometimes referred to as "High Spec," one of these newbuilds, has a contract from Chevron, and the other is currently looking for one. Roddy Mackenzie, RIG's VP of Marketing, commented on this type of rig:

Basically what we see is for the higher specification rigs, that's absolutely the case. So when we think about harsh environment, that's very obvious. We're essentially sold out of high spec rigs and the kind of next tier down is now being put to work at extremely healthy dayrates with big bonuses. You asked specifically about ultra-deepwater, so for high liquid assets we're seeing a very similar thing. So obviously evidenced by the Chevron contract having the very high specification is extremely useful for a long-term view.

I have no doubt this rig will find a contract in the near future. There are several Super Major IOCs with the same requirement that will want to build to their needs.

New activity in Brazil, West Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico (GoM)

I published an article last year where I covered the amazing interest the IOC's had shown in the Brazilian auction in 2017, and early 2018. Here is a link to the article on the Brazilian auction that discusses the successful bidders for the Pre-salt block put up on offer. This article is getting pretty long, and I'm not going to say much else about Brazil at this time, except to remind everyone that Exxon Mobil, (XOM) spent a $1 bn on a single block in one of these auctions. You think they aren't planning to drill?

The West African nations are finally beginning to see some effects of the recovery in oil prices. Up and down the coastline, new exploration activity is programmed for this year and the next, according to a recent Bloomberg article on West Africa. Angola, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Gabon, Namibia, Nigeria, Mauritania, Senegal, and South Africa have all had announcements for licensing or actual drilling activity for this year:

So far 13 African countries have confirmed licensing rounds in 2019, with the most prospective acreage thought to be in Mozambique's Rovuma basin, Senegal's Bove basin and Angola's Kwanza basin, all of which are predominantly deepwater and gas-prone.

The GoM is getting ready to heat up dramatically thanks to new discoveries and the Mexican deepwater auction last year. WoodMac, a leading oil industry think-tank, is optimistic about an increase in the GoM for this year and in the near term:

In its annual outlook, US Gulf of Mexico: 5 things to look for in 2019, WoodMac said that after four years of steady decline, exploration activity is expected to increase next year by 30%. Shell and Chevron will lead the way, but the actual growth in exploration will come from new entrants - Kosmos Energy, Equinor, Total, Murphy, and Fieldwood.

One of the game changers, (there have been several this year) for the GoM is the prospect of Chevron's ultra-high pressure Anchor project. The contract that they signed with RIG for the 20K psi working pressure rig is related to this project. The project FID is expected sometime this year. Expectations are for a favorable result as Chevron eliminated the Tigris project from its portfolio to make room for Anchor. WoodMac on Anchor:

Next year may also mark a crucial point for the offshore industry, with Chevron's Anchor project in Green Canyon Block 807 expected to move forward. Anchor, which has an operating pressure of 20-ksi, would be the first ultra-high-pressure project in the world to reach final investment decision (FID). FID at Anchor would be the culmination of more than a decade of multiple joint-industry research and development projects to design kit that can safely produce at 20-ksi. The current limit is 15-ksi. 'Anchor will be an important one to watch,' said Mr Turner. 'The sanction of Anchor will be a significant milestone for Chevron, Total and Venari, but also mark a crucial point for the offshore industry as it enters the final frontier in deepwater development.' Success at Anchor will lead to the next wave of mega-investment in the Gulf of Mexico, as several 20-ksi projects are waiting to follow its lead. Wood Mackenzie believes that if Anchor moves forward, more than $10 billion of investment could flow into the region.

A new play in South America

You would have to have spent the last couple of year on Mars not to have heard about the success Exxon's had offshore Guyana. I am going to include links to some published articles about this new play written up by Laurentian Research.

These are some highly informative, and well written articles by one of the top energy writers on Seeking Alpha. I commend his work to you highly and will limit myself to one comment on this topic, in pursuit of brevity.

All of this is deepwater turf-so to speak, and will require new rigs moved into the area to properly develop. This is bullish for Transocean.

Technology and high spec rigs

Rigs have traditionally viewed as "dumb iron." Just a hole in the water that supports the drilling operation. It's been a long time since that view was even remotely true, but the image persists.

Tech has come and will continue to come to the OSD space. It was recently announced that Equinor (EQNR) would participate in the upgrade of five additional rigs with its proprietary Automatic Drilling Controls, ADC, following the success seen on another rig, The Transocean Enabler.

What does ADC mean to the layman? Here's a brief summary upon which I will elaborate:

The ADC systems are developed through the combination of various technologies from MHWirth, NOV and Sekal, which enable, among other things, higher rates of penetration while drilling, highly stable bottom hole pressures avoiding swab/surge effects and early detection of kick/loss events.

Penetration rate. Known as P-rate in the industry it is quite literally the rate at which hole is created. To the uninitiated it might seem obvious, but this factor can vary widely and is driven by several key parameters.

The rock quality

The training of the crew

The ability of the rig's surface equipment to handle cuttings.

Stable bottom hole pressures. If you surge a formation you are driving drilling fluid into it. If you swab, you are receiving it back or perhaps pulling hydrocarbons into the well bore. This is a key focus of down time - time when you aren't drilling or pulling out of the hole, and it is a waste of resources.

Early detection of kick/loss events. Anyone who has worked in the oilfield will tell you that if one of these events is occurring you want to know about it as soon as it happens. Split seconds can make a difference here.

A kick is an influx of hydrocarbons into the well. It is an extremely dangerous situation, if not properly controlled. To put it in perspective for you, the Deepwater Horizon event in 2010 began with a kick that was not properly recognized as such.

A loss event, referred to as "loss circulation," is an equally confusing and dangerous event, which can lead to the former.

I could go on here, but the subject is high spec rigs. The overall point I will make is that one of the underpinnings of the return of deepwater activity is the cost compression that's taken place over the last few years. Lower oil prices mean that an oil company can't take months learning how to drill a well in deepwater. Downsized economics means they have to get it right the first time, and bring in their wells under AFE.

Technology at the rig level is one way of doing that. There is nothing more expensive in well construction that the daily rig cost. Anything that promotes efficiency and cost control will go over big when contract awards are being made. Count on it.

Risks

While I am bullish about oil and the prospects for RIG in an improving market, I could be completely wrong. There are so many things that influence the core commodity-oil, that drives drilling activity, that it would take another article to describe them. I'm not going to do that now. I mention this only for the sake of completeness here.

Let's keep it simple for now. If my thesis that improving oil prices, an uptick in offshore drilling activity, and that improved technology doesn't give a lift to Transocean's ability to leverage higher prices in the near future, the share price could head meaningfully lower as they cope with the big Capex and debt issues that hang out there. And, its not that high now.

An investment in RIG is a bet on a highly speculative company that only does one thing, drill in deepwater. Your wealth could decrease!

Your takeaway

I have been long RIG for a couple of years now. My position dates from 2017 and is at a fairly low level. While there have been a few opportunities to take a profit in the intervening time, I have resisted trading my position. I didn't want to miss out on a sustained upswing. Staying long meant I didn't have to worry about it. Nor have I added to it. Money tied up in RIG has been dead-money for the large part, so there just wasn't much reason to add.

I think that things are changing for the better now. RIG has rebounded strongly from the lows of Dec. 24th, along with the rest of the industry, although it sold off after the release of Q4 earnings. Its price remains depressed from a market perception that deepwater is dead, or at least on life support.

Source

I hope after reading this article that you and I know better than that. We've been waiting for a signal that there was a pathway to higher rig rates that would propel the stock above its recent highs in the low teens.

I think we have it. The seismic activity is a tip-off in my book. The general market perception about oil prices has also turned around in the last few weeks. Driven by the implosion of Venezuela, the Saudis determination to get prices up, and generally bullish comments from oil co CEOs, WTI broke through $55 the other day for the first time since it fell under that amount in December of last year.

Source

I added to my position in RIG for the first time in nearly 2-years last week. My bet is that my thesis is correct and RIG will be substantially higher next year. I am thinking two-bagger from today's levels. Fingers crossed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.