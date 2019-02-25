Kraft Heinz Spilled Ketchup On My Portfolio

A dividend cut hath come - what to do

In this article, I will take a look at the Kraft-Heinz Company (KHC). Being that I am long KHC (albeit at a mere 0.2% of my portfolio), the dividend cut directly affects my ability to live my life as I please, because I actually use the dividends from Kraft Heinz Company to buy Kraft Heinz Company Ketchup!

Not only did the company cut the dividend, or take a huge write-off of $15.4B, but the SEC is going to be taking a look at the company's books. As far as signals for dividend stocks go, this goes into a vermillion territory.

I will explain why I hold onto my small share of KHC holdings, and I will provide my own guidance/opinion as to what a dividend investor should look for, when and if they consider increasing their exposure towards KHC - which I intend to do, provided the price is right.

Kraft Heinz's earnings call - positives are scarce

The company's Q4/2018 earnings call was a bucket of cold water in the face of any dividend investor or KHC investor. They'd of course love for us to focus on certain things but the fact is there was a list of negative news that needs to be taken in and processed with care.

Let's take a look.

(Source: Kraft Heinz Company Fourth Quarter Results)

The first item I'd like to take a look at are the charges that are causing the negative annual result. We have unaudited Goodwill and Intangible asset impairment losses. These losses originate in some of the company's primary businesses - Kraft Heinz natural cheeses, Oscar Mayer's cold cuts, and the Canada retail business. As Bloomberg writes here, this can be seen as a direct acknowledgment that shifts in tastes (and arguably 3G management) have destroyed the value in some of the company's most valuable and well-known products.

As if that wasn't enough, the earnings call via a question from Goldman Sachs also brought brand synergies into question in a manner that seems, in my view, justified. This calls into question the entire consolidation process which was the reason for the merger in the first place.

While some points made by David Knopf in response to these questions were justified as well, such as the growth during second half of FY2018 and, and that some of the costs captured in the merger were non-commercial and non-consumer related, i don't think you can argue the fact that the synergies hoped for haven't at all lived up to expectations. This also becomes evident when you look at the EBITDA guidance for 2019.

(Source: Kraft Heinz Company Fourth Quarter Results)

One of the foremost promises the company wanted to deliver on was the savings program - and this obviously did not go according to plan. These savings did not appear by years end, which the company justifies by being overly optimistic in expectations of their program and the curve. In very broad strokes/terms, the company claims that they have taken measures to ensure that this doesn't happen again - which is great, but this sort of miss shouldn't happen in the first place.

KHC also in spectacular fashion managed to miss even the most negative analysts estimate of where they should be in terms of earnings. Compound these misses, these incidents, results, and the upcoming SEC probe, and I think the close shave that KHC stock is in for upon market opening on the 22nd is justified and more.

Listening to the earnings call, apart from the facts presented therein, i find that management isn't doing a stellar job of answering analyst questions transparently - and this is a red flag as well.

So, let's wrap insofar as the negatives go.

an almost 40% (37%) dividend cut in order to de-leverage faster than before and enable KHC to consider further acquisitions.

$15.4B non-cash impairment charge related to Kraft, Oscar Mayer and retail businesses in Canada. In short, the brands aren't worth as much anymore.

The guidance for 2019 mentions a number of upcoming headwinds, but most of all a 10% decline in EBITDA guidance. This missed conservative estimates by 15%.

So, we have quite a few problems to keep in mind and to spook even the most risk-tolerant dividend investor.

Let's look at the other direction - what is KHC?

Kraft Heinz has existed in one form or another since 1869. As most know, the company in its current state was formed in a merger in 2015 which created the fifth-largest food company/maker in the world.

The company currently operates/sells products in 190 countries and have a diversified portfolio of brands and products, many of which are (most likely) in your pantry at this very moment.

(Source: Kraft Heinz Investor Presentation)

Unfortunately (in my opinion) the company remains heavily concentrated within the United States, which is something I gather that the current management is trying to change. Even I, as a Swedish consumer, am familiar with KHC's iconic brands. I won't buy any other Ketchup except Heinz. My pantry is stocked with Lea & Perrins. I have Philadelphia in my fridge, HP above my stove and as a child, I loved Capri Sun. Even abroad, KHC's products are indeed iconic and well-known and this is unlikely to change even if consumer tendencies are going through a bit of a shift.

The companies brands are not only well-known - they're also cash cows. Eight of them generate over $1B in sales annually, and five generate between $500M and $1B each year. Previously, it's been difficult for new brands and competitors to compete with the massive product lines and brands that companies like Kraft Heinz have.

Consumer Staple benefits still intact

Some may argue that benefits enjoyed by consumer staples companies such as KHC are being threatened in a long-term way by entrants onto the market like Amazon and other online retailers. Additionally, supermarkets and grocers may market their own brands of similar products at a lower price, effectively competing with wares sold in their own store where the stores themselves have higher margins.

This is, for instance, also the case here in Europe, where grocers have gone out of their way to offer store-brand alternatives to popular brands. The success here, however, has been limited/situational as most people still prefer the brand they know, especially in specialty products such as Ketchup. You might have an easy time buying a product that consists of little more than water and flour (pasta), but if it's a specific product such as a sauce or condiment, you tend to stick to what you know.

I believe that the benefits enjoyed by large consumer staples firms are still very much intact. KHC and businesses like it are recession-resistant with stable, consistent flows of cash. Regardless of the economy, people need to eat. And people like to eat KHC products.

In addition, companies like KHC enjoy extensive distribution channels not available to smaller competitors. It owns it's own manufacturing and supply chain, and while the supply chain was justifiably criticized in among other things the earnings call, the research I did prior to this article does point to it being intact and flourishing (at least after the first half of FY2018). The potato/cold cuts debacle of a few years back is, hopefully, unlikely to be repeated.

(Source: Kraft Heinz Company Fourth Quarter Results)

In the fourth quarter of FY2017, the company's operating margin hit 27.1%. Now while this number may, and will change as the company needs to adapt and grow further (management seems to have understood that, yes, you need to invest to grow), the fact remains that KHC enjoys sector-record margins (which are typically under 10%) that remain a competitive advantage despite recent troubles.

Organic Growth is back on track

An argument often brought up by KHC critics (and their number will increase now, for certain) has been the lack of organic sales/growth. This has shifted for FY2018.

(Source: Kraft Heinz Company Fourth Quarter Results)

The company is back on track in terms of growth. The consumer staples sector and the food industry is a very mature industry. With a lapsing growth in population in many first-world countries, we have a lot of similarities to the telecommunications industry where the number of new consumers or purchase/consuming patterns are going to be limited. As such, a volume/mix growth in every segment is nothing to sneeze at despite mounting challenges and difficulties in other sectors.

Up until now, the lack of growth has been attributed to 3G, which to many is known as a grim reaper with regards to innovation in companies. We need only bring up the examples of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) where many would argue that 3G's mittens have crippled the company's momentum and future potential.

Previously, one could see their fingerprints everywhere in the budget/finances, with advertising for FY2017 at $629M - which in 2017 amounted to a paltry 2.4% of revenue.

Most companies in consumer staples and food, including companies in Sweden such as Axfood AB (OTCPK:AXFOY) spend more along the lines of 4-9% of their revenue on advertising. Spending as little as 2.4% on advertising something which stands out.

Insofar, one could argue that this year's organic growth merely retraced losses incurred during 2017 - and perhaps grew a percent or so more than that. As positive signs go, it deserves to be mentioned for certain, but fully understood and put into context. No investor should go buying stocks of KHC without fully trying to understand the company.

The future journey of Kraft Heinz

(Source: Kraft Heinz Company Fourth Quarter Results)

Kraft Heinz is a company of a size that's hard to fathom. When a problem presents itself, the company takes measures to solve said problem. 3G is no exception to this, and there are examples wherein even the current management has managed to turn the tide in negative development. The example that springs to mind is frozen foods/snacks, where recently developed products managed to turn a continuing sales growth decline into positive back in 2017.

I myself am in no way thrilled about 3G's tenure of this once-proud food giant, but to blame the Brazilian company for everything currently happening in the food industry is, in my view, a step too far.

The competition in the industry is intense, stemming from amongst other things:

People wanting healthier alternatives to frozen foods and meals

Store-brand alternatives

Online shopping alternatives

Every major international and local player in this market, from General Mills (GIS) to companies like Barilla, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and Kelloggs (K) are facing similar consumer shifts and tendencies. KHC is facing nothing unique or unsurmountable that other companies in the same market aren't facing as well (Except maybe facing 3G itself).

Before this abysmal earnings call/FY2018 results, the largest call upon KHC was bringing back organic growth into positive and deleveraging the substantially leveraged balance sheet back to the goal of 3X. They've already managed the first, and with this fresh cut of the dividend, they have created financial space to achieve the second at a faster rate than before.

The company has in itself lowered its estimates for 2019 - but I urge you, the reader, to pause for a moment. While I agree that the company estimate is abysmal, I believe it represents a very conservative set of assumptions from management in not only a single area, but across the entire company. FX costs, inflation, divestitures, and increased interest expenses are all probably in the works - but all of them together should perhaps be regarded as something of a worst case. Something the company can easily beat and where they may be setting themselves up for success/beats.

So what's the Value? What is the opportunity?

I wouldn't be a value investor if I didn't focus on this. Usually, I'd put a lot of stock in the corresponding F.A.S.T Graphs and numbers, but I don't feel that this is your typical, "obvious" undervaluation. It's trickier.

I understand there are many investors who bought the stock at 90, 75 or 60. Because I'm a value investor and I only invest in undervalued stocks, I was spared this. I'd never/extremely rarely buy a company that wasn't below its fair valuation line, found by considering the stocks in terms of fundamentals. This is easily done by services such as F.A.S.T Graphs. I bought my first position when they became obvious, according to fundamentals, undervalued at 43-44$.

As such, neither the dividend cut nor the incoming stock price drop will scare me up a tree. At $35, the stock will yield over 4% even with the lowered dividend. In this scenario, however, I don't want to focus on yield - as I try to stay away from strictly "chasing yield".

Let's instead focus on what you're getting at $35 per share.

You're getting a share of the world's 5th largest food company, with a large number of premium, well-selling brands in their holster. You're getting a company that, while in some respects delivering a real stinker of a FY2018, also managed to pull off a sales volume growth of 2.4% and where numbers for the second half of FY2018 seem to be going in the right direction. Let's pull some of these numbers.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The stock's valuation is (see image above) incredibly undervalued thanks to this drop. Please note that the yield is currently incorrect - it is not 7.2%, but roughly 4.6% (26th of February) However, because there are a great number of unknowns in the equation, my recommendation to buy the stock comes with a cautionary finger - to watch what happens, as I will.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

There are multiple ways of viewing estimations about a company's future profit. In these two examples, we are viewing estimates based on first a blended P/E of 15, which is more of a market standard/historically accurate over time. In the second picture, we're viewing the company's historical valuation, which over the last 7 years (as long as the company has been around in its current form/data is available) has been a blended P/E of 21.7-21.8.

Due to the company's current problems, and likely future challenges, I view it as more relevant to view the company's future at a conservative blended P/E of 15.

Should the company return to normal valuation - not historicals of 21.8, but market standards of 15.0, which would equal about $40-45, your annual rates of return from an investment in KHC could be ~14.5% until 2021. I do not it consider unrealistic for KHC to return to this valuation in that timeframe. A return to future premium valuations would, of course, compensate you at levels of 28-30% annually, but I do not think it likely in KHC's case - not as things currently stand.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The long-term growth/return prospects are equally positive, forecasting annual rates of return of 15-16% until 2023 if valuations return to P/E 15 (not historical P/E 21). Please note that all of these estimations currently include small growth in dividends which may not (and in my estimation will not) happen. As such, the investor does best in taking these numbers with a margin for error. I also want to point out that analysts following the company have a 40% margin of error on a 1Y-basis and a 25% margin of error on a 2Y-basis. While this in itself is not horrible, it's yet another thing to keep in mind when looking deeper at the company.

One could also look at historical CAGR (Compounded annual growth rate) returns for the company, which look positive in themselves, but because of KHC's recent developments, I don't see it as relevant. I view the inclusion of such numbers as painting an unfairly positive picture as it includes times in the company's history/finances which may not return for a long time.

This is also the reason why I am trying to be exceedingly conservative in my estimates for the company's future. However, despite being what I view as very conservative, the numbers and the valuation still indicates that there is value, profit, and money to be made in an investment in KHC.

Keep it? Sell it? Buy more?

So, some closing arguments for why I'm keeping my shares, and why I'm in the market for more:

KHC's products, size, market share, and market penetration

Amidst the negatives, there are definitely positives in the FY2018 in terms of volume growth.

I believe the market is overreacting and overestimating the impact of the news on people's behavior when it comes to living their lives (in this case, buying food).

I believe the guidance to be a worst-case scenario with easy incoming beats.

The company's suggested global pipeline is worth considering.

At a blended P/E of below 10.2, the shares are cheap by fundamental standard, and as visually illustrated in the valuation portion. My view is that the valuation at this point, and prices below 34$, is sound, and has a potential for profit.

Heinz Ketchup doesn't taste good. Or great. It tastes objectively perfect. I'm serious. Look up this article from the New Yorker.

Okay, so that last argument may have been a sliver of emotion from someone who tries not to make emotional investment decisions. Let's take a step back.

My point is that there are products in KHC's portfolio that are considered virtually irreplaceable by consumers and other brands, and no less-than-stellar FY2018 results will change this in the long term. The main argument for investing, in my view, is valuation.

I believe KHC in its essence is a decent (if volatile) investment for similar reasons as I believe in companies like General Mills. I also believe however that KHC has the potential to go lower than it will in the headwinds over the coming weeks, not in the least because of the SEC and the challenges forecast by the company's own people.

At 0.2% portfolio size, I will be increasing my exposure gradually up to a maximum of 0.8-1% portfolio size, if and when the stock falls further - which frankly I hope it does. I purchased more at a price of $34.95 and have set a new price target of $32 at which point I will increase my portfolio exposure further. At that point, the potential return and yield will be higher still. My justification for this comes from the earnings estimate, illustrated in the valuation portion of this article.

I also believe the idea of expanding sales globally to be positive. We're talking about a $665B global food service market, where KHC has the potential (if not currently the best) possibilities of achieving long-term growth. Unlike some American companies, they already have an international presence established - it will be easier than some others, who are not as known abroad, for them to grow the existing base further.

I believe you should consider an investment in KHC, and keep an eye on the stock to potentially lower your cost basis, or enter at an even cheaper stock price. I will be keeping a close eye on the coming Q1 and Q2 to check on progress and what comes of their estimations and expected headwinds, in order to perhaps change my outlook or my own estimations.

At this valuation and price, however, I consider KHC a buy.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.