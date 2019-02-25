Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) spiked to the upside as a result of recent fourth quarter earnings numbers. The earnings beat was significant coming in $0.37 per share ahead of expectations. We wrote about this company recently and highlighted that we liked the diversification among its product lines as well as its lofty goals for the future.

As a result of the company's Q4 earnings release, we have a gap in the chart of Carlisle. Price gaps are simply areas on a chart where no buying or selling has taken place. Obviously, an upside gap (which we have in Carlisle) is a sign of strength in the stock.

Now, some traders believe that gaps are always filled, but this is not so. We stated at the time that the January gap in Procter & Gamble (PG) would now act as support and would most likely not get filled, and this is what has transpired.

The breakaway gap that we now have in Carlisle is merely a result of the multi-month double bottom reversal pattern having been played out. As we can see from the chart below, shares finally broke out on strong volume. Furthermore, and considering how heavy the volume was, we believe there is a good chance that Carlisle's gap will not get filled at this juncture. It may come back to fill the top portion of the gap (as stocks are due a trip down into their daily cycle low), but this gap should now offer some significant support for the share price going forward.

The principal reasons we remain long are as follows.

Earnings expectations continue to increase. $7.42 per share is now the number expected for this fiscal year with $8.31 expected the following year in 2020. Even at these robust numbers, Carlisle still only trades with a forward earnings multiple of close to 15. The industry average is closer to 25. Management's goal is to increase revenues to $8 billion over the next 7 years. The company feels it can achieve this goal by doubling down on its strongest divisions through acquisitions and the like. Top line growth is going to do wonders for profit over the long term. Yes, margins have been slipping slightly but improved operationally by 120 basis points in the fourth quarter. Over time, we expect synergies to come to the fore. Remember, the easiest way to increase earnings is by increasing sales. We should see $5 billion in top line sales be taken out by the end of fiscal 2020.

Cash flows and the balance sheet have remained strong, but we will remain watchful. When cash flows or the balance sheet is being leveraged when a company is expanding meaningfully, it is vital that earnings come through to keep the cycle strong. Last year, Carlisle reported $219 million in free cash flow (which was well covered by the dividend), and the cash balance rose to $805 billion. This excess cash flow has meant the dividend pay-out ratio remains very attractive at around 43%. As earnings increase, there should be no problem consistently increasing the dividend. Carlisle boasts an average three-year dividend growth rate of almost 12%, and the float has dropped to around 56 million. These are exactly the types of trends we wish to see from Carlisle at its present valuation.

Operating margin growth may be bumpy in the short term, but we recommend that investors take a long-term view. This metric hit 11.4% in fiscal 2018, which is well down from the lofty heights of 16% in fiscal 2016. However, sales and earnings are trending up aggressively, which, over time, should take of the firm's profit margin. This company is getting bigger by growing its assets which in turn are growing sales and earnings. As long as we see this cycle continue uninterrupted, profit margins will take care of themselves.

To sum up, we now believe the firm's recent gap on the daily chart will present significant support below the current share price. Full year and fourth quarter numbers were impressive, to say the least. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.