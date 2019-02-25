Facebook: Digital Gangster

A 2-3% digital service tax outside the U.S. isn't going to hurt the profit machine of a gangster.

Governments around the world appear more interested in taxing tech giants as much as regulating them.

The U.K. government recently referred to Facebook (FB) as a "digital gangster" after an 18-month investigation of the social networking site. The definition is a reference to how the company mishandles user data, but it probably has a more applicable reference to how the company makes substantial amounts of money via digital advertising. Investors shouldn't get distracted with the lawmaker rhetoric and instead continue focusing on user growth highlighting that the dominant social platform isn't as impacting to user privacy concerns as the government suggests.

Image Source: Facebook website

Digital Gangster

By now, it isn't surprising that government regulators around the globe have problems with Facebook. The company made questionable deals to share user data with partners and failed to protect the data of their users. The odd part though is that users don't appear so upset about the questionable use of their data or the level of fake news on the platform.

The final report issued last Monday by the U.K.'s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee concluded an investigation into Facebook and other social media companies for their role in spreading "fake news" and disinformation. The investigative report had this to say about Facebook:

Companies like Facebook should not be allowed to behave like "digital gangsters" in the online world, considering themselves to be ahead of and beyond the law

This definition from Urban Dictionary probably sums up the situation best describing Facebook according to the U.K.:

An individual who is a member of an organization that profits through organized crime. Also known as Mobsters.

The key being that the social site profits handsomely from their actions whether actually qualifying as organized crime or intentionally spreading disinformation. For now, the only regulatory impact appears the desire of most countries around the world to impose a digital services tax (NYSE:DST) on Facebook and other digital companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The taxes generally amount to 2%-3% of the revenues from the country implementing the taxes.

The desire to tax the revenues also suggest a dislike for blocking those businesses or making any large regulatory restrictions that would prevent a company like Facebook from continuing to generate substantial profits that can be taxed. The moves appear more of a way to fine these digital tech giants for bad behavior than to prevent the companies from operating in a bad manner.

The key to this story is that the regulators are now going to be on the side of these digital giants like Facebook generating gangster-like profits. The U.K. plans to tax 2% of revenues in 2020 in a plan to generate $2 billion in taxes.

A new study even shows that these DSTs are basically methods for the European governments to tax American tech giants with no justification that the companies actually pay lower taxes than other industries.

Source: Americans for Tax Reform

A good chance exists that the rhetoric surrounding these digital taxes will subside without much of a long-term impact to Facebook. Of course, once implemented they might be difficult to remove.

No User Impact

The amazing part is that users don't appear as concerned about the privacy of their data or the disinformation on the platform as the lawmakers. In fact, the user amounts appear to back up the claim that governments around the world are only using these bad behavior companies like Facebook and Google as justification for extracting taxes from the tech giants headquartered in other countries.

According to this graph from Statista, worldwide users have been on a non-stop growth path for the last decade. Facebook has seen little evidence of users pulling back from the platform due to the issues brought up by the U.K. government.

Domestic and Western European users have been rather stagnant in the last few years, but the growth still comes from countries like India, Brazil and Southeast Asia. The U.K. is the biggest European country with 40 million users and only ranks as the 10th largest user base as of January.

Of course, Western European countries are far more financially valuable now, but the Facebook platform isn't reliant on those countries now or in the future.

Margin Machine

Due to the privacy issues and hate content, Facebook has bulked up spending on content reviewers and AI technology in a hit to short-term margins. As predicted in previous research, the social networking company is unlikely to hit their target of operating margins dipping into the mid-30% range. The company was pushing 50% at the start of 2018 and is still in the mid-40% range now.

A DST of a few percentage points in select European and Asian countries isn't going to destroy the business model. With the potential that a lot of the taxes backfire as uncovered for being just taxes on American companies, the threat to the Facebook profit machine isn't that substantial. In fact, the growing user base suggests the regulators are out of tune with users within their respective countries.

In Q4, U.S. and Canada revenues were about $8.4 billion or ~50% of total revenues. Even 2% of the remaining revenues of $8.5 billion only amount to $170 million. The risk is substantially lower than that amount as most countries won't support a DST long-term placing the quarterly hit far below 1% of revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that foreign governments looking to tax digital services is a sign that lawmakers want to benefit from their gangster actions as much as regulate them going forward. The margin hit won't be material enough to impact the profit machine at Facebook.

The stock trades at about 20x my '19 EPS estimates of $8-plus per share. Facebook isn't the extreme bargain of last year, but the company will likely make $9-plus in 2020 making the stock a bargain on any dips back to $150.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.