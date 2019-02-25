Louisiana-Pacific Boosted By A Buyback And May Be Past The Worst

Cyclical commodity companies are never easy to model or analyze, and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) (or “LP”) is really no exception. Oriented strand board (or OSB) prices have stabilized recently, but at much lower levels than a year ago, but competition seems to ramping up in specialty siding and you can never really be too confident that the company’s smaller rivals will remain disciplined on pricing and capex. On top of all that, you have the uncertainties that go with modeling the residential construction market.

LP has done pretty well since my last write-up, rising more than 15% and outperforming not only the S&P 500, but also competitors like Weyerhaeuser (WY) and Norbord (OSB), with investors liking what they heard in mid-February regarding an accelerated buyback plan. At this point, I no longer see LP as undervalued and further upside seems tied much more to the health of the residential construction market.

A Rough End To A Volatile Year

LP’s business has always been volatile, and probably always will be, and the dynamics of 2018 illustrate that well as OSB reference prices spiked to over $450 early in the year, helping drive a segment margin over 40%, before tumbling to under $200 and taking the margin back below 20%. Specific to the fourth quarter overall results were well shy of expectations, even though the OSB business actually did meaningfully better than expected.

Revenue fell 17% year over year (and 27% quarter over quarter), coming in a little lower than expected (a roughly 4% miss). The OSB business saw a 29% yoy and 27% qoq drop in revenue, with shipments down 3%/down 6% and price realizations down 27%/down 23%. While those price realization figures look bad, they were actually noticeably better than expected (regional benchmark prices were down 36% to 44% yoy and around 33% qoq), and it underlines a point I’ve made before that LP’s performance can deviate from the benchmarks due to factors like value mix (higher-value/non-commodity products), geographic mix, and so on.

The siding business was flat on a yoy basis and down 12% qoq, with shipments down 4% and 13%, respectively. Engineered wood products (or EWP) saw 17% yoy and 27% qoq revenue declines, and the South American business saw a 5% yoy revenue decline and a 12% qoq revenue improvement.

With revenue down and costs still moving higher, the impact on margins was not positive. Gross margin fell almost 13 points from the prior year an 12.5 points sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA fell 68% yoy and 66% qoq, coming in more than 20% below sell-side expectations, with a disappointing miss in the siding business.

OSB EBITDA plunged 74% yoy and 69% qoq (back down to 2016 levels), with cash costs up 8% and 4% on average. Siding EBITDA dropped 22% yoy and 39% qoq, sending margin below 20% for the first time since the first quarter of 2016. EWP EBITDA dropped 69% yoy and 81% qoq, and EBITDA in the South America business fell 18% and 2%, respectively.

Housing Once Again The Driver

Not much has changed recently with respect to OSB capacity, as there haven’t been any major announcements that will meaningfully disrupt the supply/demand balance. At this point, weather could be the biggest near-term factor, as better weather in areas like the South could boost construction activity and bad weather in production regions could create some distribution bottlenecks.

OSB prices have been fairly stable now for more than a month in the low $200’s, which is below where I expect prices to be (on average) over the next few years (in the $250-$270 range). The “good news” is that LP’s EBITDA/Msf performance in the OSB business basically matched those of Norbord and Weyerhaeuser this quarter and LP still enjoys decent margins relative to its peers (above Norbord’s, below Weyerhaeuser). Looking ahead, construction demand is a major driver for this business, though there are incremental opportunities for LP management to improve plant-level operating efficiency and shift more of its mix toward higher-value, less-commoditized products.

The siding business was much more of a disappointment this quarter, with the company experiencing higher levels of down time and higher conversion costs. I still believe that LP’s siding business can outgrow underlying construction and remodeling activity as the company continues to gain share with its SmartSide product line, but I’d note that James Hardie (JHX) is going to keep the pressure on. Management guided for growth more on the lower end of its 12%-14% long-term range for SmartSide in 2019, which is still a strong result in my book.

Buybacks Aren’t Transformative

There’s been pressure on LP to “do something” with respect to its business and capital structure, including some agitation from activist investors. With fourth quarter earnings, management announced a significant change to its capital allocation approach. Management announced a very large buyback of $600 million (around 16% of market cap at the time of the announcement) and subsequently announced a $400 million accelerated repurchase plan as part of that.

Management also indicated that they intend to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the future. On balance, that’s all fine. LP has the capital to do this without endangering its survival in a more bearish scenario and the Street surely does love buybacks. I’d also note that it likely takes any large-scale M&A off the table, which given LP’s poor historical track record (and to be fair, the track record for large M&A is pretty poor across the sector) is a net positive.

LP management also outlined a plan to improve its EBITDA run-rate by $75 million by 2021. This plan includes plant operating efficiency initiatives (more than 50% of the targeted improvement), supply chain/working capital optimization, and optimized infrastructure support spending.

Again, that’s all fine and I’m glad to see it. Still, I think at least some analysts and investors wanted more – I for one would like to see the company find a graceful way out of its EWP business, as it has never been a meaningful value-creator for LP and seems unlikely to become one. As is, LP in 2020, 2021, and 2022 is going to look broadly similar to LP today, albeit with a more streamlined cost structure, better intrinsic margins (assuming it hits those targets), and a better high-value product mix with the ongoing growth of SmartSide. And to be clear, I’m not really disappointed in the company’s goals or plans; I’d like to see them sell the EWP business, but I have thought for some time that LP is a better company today relative to its past, and that the Street doesn’t always remember or recognize that.

The Outlook

LP did basically what I expected in Q4 (my expectations were lower than the Street), with revenue and EBITDA within 2% of my expectations and full-year FCF within 5%. With not much meaningful change in the end-market environment, I’m not making major changes to my model. I’m not giving full credit to LP’s margin-improvement plan yet, but I am giving partial credit.

Low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and low single-digit FCF growth don’t support an attractive fair value now, but I may not be giving LP enough credit for longer-term opportunities in siding and higher-value OSB products. Be that as it may, I am expecting a long-term average FCF margin that is meaningfully higher than the long-term average, so I wouldn’t say my expectations are bearish by any means.

Discounted cash flow is a useful reference point (for me, at least) in valuation, but doesn’t often drive cyclical commodity company shares in the short term. EV/EBITDA is a more relevant near-term approach, although I still prefer to value the company based on my estimate of long-term “normalized” EBITDA rather than year-by-year EBITDA (which can swing dramatically). With the longer-term EBITDA margin improvement potential, my fair value estimate by this metric goes up about 5% to $28.50.

The Bottom Line

From where I sit, it looks as though the Street is valuing LP on the assumption that this is about as bad as it gets. Past cycles suggest that OSB prices could remain below-trend for at least a little while, and I don’t think we can rule out some downside risk if U.S. housing slows even further. Still, I don’t think LP is priced unreasonably in either direction and I don’t have a strong feeling about the shares either way; I’d need a price in the low $20’s to be more interested in buying, but I can’t rule out some upside from here based on the long-term EBITDA potential and perhaps some upside to housing in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.