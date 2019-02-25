Samsung: Takeaways From The Latest Galaxy S Release

At ~7x PE, Samsung is cheap - we think the memory downcycle is already priced in, but the upcoming smartphone cycle may not be.

We think the Galaxy Fold could surprise low expectations (~1 mn units) and view this as a free option on the future.

On February 20, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled its new Galaxy S10 series: GS10, GS10 Plus, GS10e, and GS10 5G. The GS10 and GS10 Plus are Samsung’s newest flagship models, the GS10e is a lower priced model, and the GS10 5G is the first 5-G compatible model.

(Source: CNET)

In addition, Samsung released the Galaxy Fold, which is the first foldable phone. The device when folded is the size of a normal smartphone and can be carried around easily, and the unfolded state mimics a tablet.

(Source: Wired)

All GS10 models except the 5G version will be available by March 7. The Fold will be available on April 26.

In addition, Samsung also unveiled other products such as their wireless earphones called the Galaxy Buds, their sports band called the Galaxy Fit, and their smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch Active.

Mass production for the GS10 started in January, and Samsung is targeting production of around 13m units for the period between January and March. The company plans to begin mass production of their 5G model starting in March or April and is projected to produce 1 – 3 mn units for FY19.

We think the latest Galaxy lineup is the most impressive one in years - the upcoming product cycle could surprise on the upside. While the Galaxy Fold is unlikely to move the needle anytime soon, we view it as a free option on the future and a much-needed differentiator at a time when competition within the Android space is heating up. Plus, at ~7x PE (vs Huawei's 21x and Apple's 14x), we think the stock already prices in a fair bit of memory-driven pessimism and believe the latest product cycle could give the stock a welcome boost.

Features

The GS10 and GS10 Plus are upgrades to the existing GS9 and GS9 Plus models. The GS10 and S10 Plus both have casings of 0.7mm, which is slimmer than the GS9 and GS9 Plus. The GS10 and GS10 Plus are also 6g and 14g lighter than their respective GS9 versions. The GS10, GS10 Plus, and GS10e are all water and dust resistant and meet the IP68 standards.

The display size for the GS10 is 6.1”, the GS10 Plus is 6.4”, and the GS10e is 5.8”. The GS10 and GS10 Plus both feature Quad HD+ Curbed Dynamic AMOLED displays, and the GS10e has a Flat Dynamic AMOLED display. These displays are the first ones to receive the HDR10+ certification on a smartphone and uses dynamic tone mapping technology to render images.

The new devices no longer have physical fingerprint scanners in the front. The fingerprint sensors are built into the displays and utilize a new ultrasonic technology to register users. By removing the physical fingerprint scanner, the new displays cover larger percentages of the fronts of the devices: the GS10 and GS10 Plus both have displays that cover 93.1% of the front of the devices’ areas and the GS10e has a display that covers 91.6%.

Battery capacity has also improved from prior generations. The GS10 and GS10 Plus feature 3,400mAH and 4,100mAH batteries, respectively. The GS10e features a 3,100mAH battery. The devices also feature Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which enables high-speed WPC and PMA wireless charging compatibility. Wireless PowerShare is also a feature that allows users to share power wirelessly with other compatible smartphones or other devices such as the Galaxy Buds.

The GS10, GS10 Plus, and GS10e all feature LTE Cat 20 capability with Enhanced 4x4 multiple-input-multiple-output (4x4 MIMO) antenna design up to 7CA. Max download and upload speeds are 2.0Gps and 150 Mbps, respectively. The phones also support the next generation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

The new devices also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7nm) and Samsung 9820 (8mm) chips, with processing speeds up 20% and energy efficiencies 40% better than previous versions.

The GS10 and GS10 Plus both feature a triple camera set up at the back with 12, 12, and 16MP cameras and the GS10e has a dual camera setup with 12 and 16MP cameras. The GS10 Plus has a dual front camera setup with 10 and 8MP cameras.

The GS10, GS10 Plus, and GS10e will start at $899, $999, and $749 respectively.

The GS10 5G Model will have a 6.7” Dynamic OLED display, the largest in the S10 series. It will also have a 4,500mAH battery, also the largest in the series. It will have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9820 chips, along with a 5G Snapdragon X50 modem, which provides 5G connectivity.

The 5G phone is expected to go on sale in North America via Verizon first in 1H19, followed by other major North American and European carriers in the summer. There was no mention of selling the phone in Japan. The price of the phone is yet undisclosed.

Here's a summary of the S10 features:

(Source: CNET)

The size and weight of the Galaxy Fold device were not yet mentioned, but the unfolded main display will measure 7.3” while the cover display will be 4.6”.

(Source: GSMArena)

Samsung worked with the Android app developer community to ensure that content can be switched seamlessly between the main and cover display. The device features a triple camera on the rear, a dual camera on the front of the main display, and another camera on the cover display for a total of 6 cameras on the device. The battery is 4,380mAH, and the device will feature the same chips as the S10 Series devices. The LTE and 5G versions are expected to ship starting on April 26th and will start at $1,980.

Read-Throughs for Competitors and the Supply Chain

Generally speaking, Samsung’s push to advance the hardware of their devices benefits suppliers in two main ways: directly due to the increased demand for components from Samsung, as well as indirectly due to the increased demand for components from competitors.

For example, the demand for thinner, flex-resistant materials directly leads to business opportunities for Nitto Denko, and Samsung’s push towards foldable smartphones will put pressure on competitors such as Apple (AAPL) and Huawei to produce similar devices, which leads to further opportunities to suppliers. Other suppliers that stand to benefit are TDK as battery suppliers, Murata Manufacturing as 5G related components suppliers, and Sony (SNE) as camera manufactures. OIS component makers Alps Alpine and MinebeaMitsumi also stand to benefit from Samsung’s push towards devices with dual and triple cameras.

Samsung’s GS10, GS10 Plus, and GS10e models allow Samsung to target a range of price points and to reach a wider customer base and allows it to compete directly with Apple’s XS, XS Max, and XR models, which target similar customers.

Is the Latest Galaxy Line-up a Game Changer?

Samsung’s Galaxy S series shipments have declined in the past two years, with the GS7 series selling 47 mn units, the GS8 38 mn units, and the GS9 selling 33 mn units. The GS8 and GS9 displays and devices were visually similar to the GS7, which made them difficult to differentiate.

The new S10 series, however, offers a bezels-less, full-sized screen as well as a number of new features which could potentially boost unit sales. For example, the fingerprint sensor is now integrated into the display panel, and the launch of the Galaxy Fold could further distinguish this generation of devices from prior ones and help promote the Galaxy brand as a whole.

The new Galaxy Fold features inside-folding, true multitasking for up to three apps simultaneously, an innovative gear lock hinge system, and a smooth transition between the cover display and the main display. Furthermore, sales expectations of 1 mn units in 2019 are low and could be exceeded.

In addition, the Fold’s launch was earlier than the expected mid-2019 date, and the availability date of April 26th is also earlier than the expected early 3Q19 target. Some of the main drawbacks of the device are the thickness in the folded state as well as the high starting price, which actually puts the Galaxy Fold as the highest retailed price smartphone in the market.

However, the fact that Samsung offers a variety of new devices could mitigate the problem of price point. Although the GS10 and GS10 Plus have increased around 5-15% in price compared to the previous generation, they are still about 30% cheaper than Apple’s iPhones with similar specs.

Samsung produces around 300 mn smartphones annually with over 60% of its operating profit coming from mobile phones both directly and indirectly via components sales. The industry is characterized by product cycles, intense competition, and requires ongoing expenses for marketing/promotional activities, and as the industry matures, revenue growth has also slowed.

We think the introduction of the Fold will have minimal impact on the company’s 2019 earnings, but if the company is able to execute on its goals of 10 mn units of sales in 2021, then the product line could potentially increase current handset revenue by about 10% and total company revenue by 4%.

Valuations & Final Takeaways

Samsung currently is the largest smartphone company in the world and trades at a 6.9x TTM P/E ratio. The second largest companies are Huawei and Apple, with 21.2x and 14.2x TTM P/E ratios, respectively which are ~2-3x Samsung's multiple. While this multiple looks cheap on a relative basis, it is important to keep in mind that Samsung derives most of its profits from semiconductors, which are currently going through a down cycle.

As the new Galaxy S product cycle is an annual event, the new release has largely been reﬂected into consensus estimates, but the Galaxy Fold is a key unknown due to the uncertainty around consumer acceptance. However, as a niche product, selling the target 1 mn units in 2019 will have a minimal impact on the company's earnings anyway.

If the company can ramp volume to ~10 mn units by 2021 however, this would approach the scale of Galaxy Note series sales, providing not only growth optionality but also help buffer against intensified competition within the Android subsegment. Overall, we like Samsung's prospects as current valuations already reﬂect the memory downcycle, yet the upcoming smartphone cycle looks the strongest it has been in years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.