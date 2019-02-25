Tesla: Demand Truth Coming Soon

There will be a lot of eyes on Tesla (TSLA) this week due its $920 million bond maturity on Friday. With shares of the stock well below the conversion price, the company will have to pay this debt all in cash. While the balance sheet had enough funds at the end of 2018 to easily make this payment, it could strain the cash balance a little if Q1 sales do not meet expectations. Fortunately, this week also marks the end of February, meaning we're about to get a major set of sales estimates for Tesla around the globe.

At this point in Tesla's history, we basically have to go quarter to quarter. Comparing Q1 2019 results to the year ago period aren't that meaningful given the Model 3 has ramped considerably since then, changing the overall margin picture, while the Model S/X picture has changed due to the elimination of 75 kWh versions. Tesla has also undergone a few restructurings, and the gutting of the solar business has likely cut a lot of operating expenses. Additionally, we've had tax break wind downs in the US and Netherlands, which may have been a big boost to sales in those two countries last year. The following table shows monthly sales estimates for Tesla's lineup in US and Europe for Q4 2018 months along with what we've heard so far this year.

(Source: TMC Europe tracker, seen here, and InsideEvs monthly scorecard, seen here. *January 2019 Spain estimate not in yet, but that country averaged less than 40 S/X unit sales per month in 2018.

Obviously, the reduction in the US tax credit and January being a winter month wasn't going to help the sales picture. Tesla also was focusing on production for Europe and China early in this quarter, and those sales are starting to materialize. As a reminder, Tesla management provided the following guidance for Q1 2019 in its investor letter:

While the number of Model 3 vehicles produced should increase sequentially in Q1, deliveries in North America during Q1 will be lower than the prior quarter as we start delivering cars in Europe and China for the first time. As a result of the start of Model 3 expansion into Europe and China, deliveries will be lower than production by about 10,000 units due to vehicle transit times to these markets. Because of the first scheduled reduction of the federal EV tax credit on January 1, 2019, we likely saw a pull-forward of demand in the US for Model S and Model X into 2018. Because this high level of demand presumably represented a pull-forward, we are expecting our Model S and Model X deliveries in Q1 2019 to be slightly below Q1 2018.

As a point of reference, Model 3 production in Q4 was about 61,400 units, and S/X sales were a little over 21,800 units in the year ago period. So far, four ships have arrived in Europe carrying Model 3 units during February - on the 5th, 11th, 15th, and 22nd. That means that Tuesday will mark three weeks since the first ship arrived, and we'll see unit sales estimates coming out for all of Europe in February rather soon. Here's the registration data we have so far out of Norway and the Netherlands through Sunday the 24th for February, compared to November 2018, thus the second month for each quarter.

Norway S/X: 108 units versus 468 in November.

Netherlands S/X: 9 units versus 736 in November.

Norway Model 3: 355 units.

Netherlands Model 3: 382 units.

It is clear that the Model S and X are not doing well at this point. Between the tax changes, model lineup changes, and the rise in sales of competition like the Jaguar i-Pace and Audi e-Tron, could Tesla struggle to get to 20,000 units for its two luxury vehicles in this quarter? A decline to that level would mean a sequential drop of roughly $750 million of revenue (at $100k ASP), which at a 27% gross margin would be a hit of just over $200 million to gross profit. CEO Elon Musk said Tesla needs some luck and hope to have a Q1 GAAP profit, so if S/X sales end up with a 1 handle, it could be quite tough.

In regards to the Model 3, is it getting late early? There are just a couple of days left in February, and Tesla apparently hasn't even hit 1,000 registrations yet between Norway and the Netherlands. Between 2013 and 2018, those two countries represented 47% of Model S/X sales in Europe according to the TMC Europe data linked above. So if these Model 3 sales project out at roughly the same rate, Tesla is in big trouble moving forward. As of Sunday morning, Tesla's Norway site still showed March availability for a Model 3, despite the roughly 23 days it takes to ship to Europe plus additional time needed for production, transport from Belgium port, etc.

If sales of the Model 3 are in fact running below expectations, will Tesla try to pull some demand levers in the coming days/weeks? In the US, perhaps lowering the price some more could help, although you wonder if that will really hurt margins. Remember, in just over 4 months, the EV tax credit halves again, a nearly $2,000 headwind. There are also suggestions that Model 3 leasing will start soon, but the company has not confirmed that yet. In the coming months, Tesla is also expected to start shipping the mid-range Model 3 to international markets.

With just a few days to go in February, we're about to start seeing the first major estimates for Model 3 sales in Europe. So far, things seem to be off to a very slow start, despite multiple ships having been there for some time now. It will also be interesting to see how Model S/X sales have done thanks to the lineup change. While some are thinking Tesla is in great shape, markets aren't fully buying progress yet, because as the chart below shows, Tesla's 2025 bonds are still trading at a very high yield, more than 7.6%, which is more than 500 basis points above a comparable US treasury instrument. Companies that are doing well usually don't see that kind of spread.

(Source: FINRA page, seen here)

