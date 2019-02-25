Verizon: Should I Buy It Now? 

I will show you the math I went through estimating a value for VZ and share with you the result of my limit order.

My portfolio was in need of another stock from the telecom sector, and VZ fit the bill.

I don't think there is any question that smartphones have dramatically changed the way we live our lives. You might be reading this very article on a smartphone - in fact based on my page view statistics the chances are about 50/50.

But if you grew up in the same era I did think about your childhood phone for a minute. My phone was attached to a wall and the only reason it was at all portable was because I had purchased a very long cord for the handset and could walk a foot or two into the next room. Today the "phone" is simply one of the lesser used apps on my smartphone. And the things we can do with these devices were only dreamed about or on Star Trek when I was growing up.

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. Arthur C. Clarke

Compared to life in the late 20th century these devices do seem like magic at times, and they are here to stay. (At least and until something new comes along to completely disrupt the market and makes us wonder how we ever got along without it.)

But with 5G technology on the immediate horizon, that will probably not happen for a while. Smartphones will likely play a larger and larger part in all of our lives as they get faster and even easier and more convenient to use. Young people today have never known a world without them.

Someone has to provide the network services that these devices run on, and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) prides itself on the strength of their network. They are also unquestionably one of the leaders in rolling out 5G technology.

I have had Verizon on my radar for many years. In the past when I was ready to purchase a telecom stock AT&T Inc (T) always looked more attractive to me for various reasons. However, since I already have nearly 5% of my portfolio in T, I needed another telecom and VZ an T are literally the only two that pass even my most basic dividend growth screen.

So I had to dig into the numbers for Verizon, find out what I thought was a fair price, and then wait for the market to give me my price. Thankfully I didn't have to wait very long, but I am getting ahead of myself. First, why would we be interested in owning this stock in the first place? The fact that is in the telecom sector is not a good enough reason in and of itself.

Verizon is a Cash Cow

If you have read just about any of my articles in the past, you will know that I love to see a company that generates bucketfuls of cash. I mean cash spilling out of the buckets kind of cash.

Verizon has that kind of ability. Last year they generated $17.7 billion in free cash flow on revenues of $131 billion. That means better than 10% of every dollar of sales flowed through the company and became cold hard cash.

If we look at it another way, the company produces $4.28 of free cash flow per share ($17.7 billion free cash flow divided by 4.1 billion shares). That is a very impressive FCF yield of nearly 8% at a share price of $55.

Not only does Verizon produce free cash like a champion, but they make excellent returns on the cash that they do plow back into the business. Let's take a look at their return on invested capital courtesy of Morningstar.com (subscription required) for the past five years:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Return on Invested Capital % 10.38 16.66 12.38 22.62 11.89

The 22.62% in FY17 was kind of an anomaly due to the changes in the tax laws, but the income before taxes number was right in line with FY16 and FY18, so if we ignored that one time event we can guess the ROIC in FY17 would have been in line as well, probably right around 12%.

This kind of ROIC is excellent, and further strengthens my belief that Verizon is a cash cow.

Balance Sheet is Improving

I certainly wouldn't call Verizon's balance sheet a "fortress" balance sheet. It doesn't read the way a company like Apple Inc's (AAPL) balance sheet reads. But the numbers are improving, and the company is focused on the health of the balance sheet. Reading through the earnings call transcript, there is a strong emphasis on strengthening the balance sheet.

From the earnings call, CFO Matt Ellis said:

Total net debt was down $4.7 billion...

And to give you an idea of their expectations moving forward he later said:

We expect excess cash flow remaining after investing into business and paying our dividend will be deployed in 2019 towards our balance sheet goals.

Now, they still have $113 billion of total debt as of the end of last year, but reducing that number by $4-5 billion this coming year would be a pretty solid achievement (they never gave any target numbers for their "balance sheet goals" that I could find, I'm just basing this on last year). I also am pleased to see that the company understands the importance of the dividend to the shareholders.

Even with what looks to be a fairly scary number as far as total debt goes, in 2018 their interest expense was still only about 18% of their operating income. Certainly it would be nice if this number were lower, preferably below 10%, but it is still quite manageable. By comparison AT&T's interest expense came to about 30% of their operating income in 2018. I should note that AT&T is also working on reducing their debt.

So two of my most important questions have been answered. Do they generate mountains of cash? Yes. And is their balance sheet in good shape so that I can be confident the dividend is not in danger? Again, yes. I wish the balance sheet were a bit better, but they are working on that which is important.

So What is a Fair Price for VZ?

That's the question, isn't it? There are a couple of things I will look at, and we will see if we can reach some kind of agreement based on the two methods as to what a fair price would be.

The first method I will use is the Dividend Discount Model (DDM). This model works well for stocks that are fairly mature and have relatively consistent dividend increases (which are usually modest). So let's give this a spin first. The formula for the DDM is as follows:

Price per share = D/(r - g)

Where:

D = the Dividend (yearly) of the stock

r = the cost of capital, sometimes called Weighted Average Cost of Capital or WACC

g = the growth of the dividend, in perpetuity

Let's go in reverse order this time. The growth of the dividend has slowed slightly in recent years. The last ten years of data (from Yahoo! Finance) show an average increase of 2.68%, but for the last three increases the growth has averaged 2.17% (see table below). We're going to be slightly conservative and go with a dividend growth rate in perpetuity of 2.1%.

Now for the cost of capital, or WACC. For this one you can either search for a result on the Internet or you can calculate it yourself. From my quick search I came up with numbers that ranged from 4.93% to 7.0%. Kind of tough to put together a reasonable model with that, so let's try to figure it out on our own.

First you need the cost of equity, which we will find using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). The formula for that is:

Cost of Equity = Risk-Free Rate + Beta of Stock * (Expected Return of the Market - Risk-Free Rate)

The risk free rate, using the 10 year Treasury we can assume is 2.65%.

The Beta of the stock is also easy to find, and using Seeking Alpha's data, we arrive at a 36 month Beta of 0.49. That seems pretty safe to use.

For the expected return of the market, that is all about what you expect. A pretty solid number for me would be 10%. If I can get 10% per year from the market and I know I'm getting 4% plus in dividend payouts, I'm a happy guy (and eventually a rich one). So let's use 10%.

That gives us a COE of 6.3%.

The cost of debt is a little bit easier, and we've already touched on both data points we need. The COD is 4.3%:

Now normally you would consider the weight of the current debt and equity by analyzing the market cap of the stock and the current market value of the debt. But these numbers are so manageable it would make the DDM seem silly (or maybe the stock is actually that undervalued).

We'll go very conservative and assume the WACC, or 'r' in our analysis, is 6.5%. This is higher than both of the costs that we calculated. Also note that this is on the high side of the range of values I found just searching the web.

The easiest variable to find is the current annual dividend payout, which is $2.41.

This gives us the following result:

So that is one estimate of price. Let's look at something much easier to understand, and much quicker to figure out. Let's take a stab at what the historical average dividend yield is, and then find out what the price would be if the stock reached that yield again given the current payout.

Using Seeking Alpha's new and fun tools, we get the "4 Year Average Yield" as being 4.44%. Let's check that out graphically and see if we like that answer:

Data by YCharts

Happily, 4.4% is very easy to find on the above graph because it is labeled on the y-axis, so draw a line in your head just above that line. Does 4.44% look like it might be the four year average? I think it is quite plausible, so we'll use that number.

All we need to do to calculate the Price at a specific yield is divide the annual dividend by the yield. Here is what we get for that:

Remarkably close. So, as you know if you read my January Update, I entered a limit order around mid January to buy 35 shares at $54. I was happily surprised when VZ gapped down at the open on January 29th and my order was filled at $53.63 per share. After it crashed through the 50 day moving average and kept dropping I was hopeful, but was not sure I would get my order filled. You can see below where I picked the shares up.

Challenges Ahead

The most obvious challenge for Verizon ahead is their balance sheet. Their heads are in the right place in my mind with emphasis on building the business, paying the dividend, and reducing their debt. However the size of the debt means they pretty much have to focus on debt reduction, which does take away some of their flexibility to allocate capital to other priorities.

I have not mentioned any specifics about Verizon's wireline business, but it is definitely in decline as you might expect. Revenues are down, EBITDA is down, and in the fourth quarter the segment actually showed a small loss. Luckily, the wireless segment is much larger and growing considerably faster than the wireline segment is shrinking.

Final Thoughts

Just since the last earnings report you can see the work Verizon has been doing on their balance sheet by scanning the headlines on Seeking Alpha. They just redeemed $500 million in long term notes with a 5.9% coupon and issued $510 million in long term debt at 5%. Just this past Friday they announced their intention to redeem $206.5 million in debt.

Verizon has raised their dividend now for 14 straight years and the next increase is expected late summer. You can be sure I will be keeping my eyes on that and making sure the hike is at least what I expect it to be.

At the price I got the stock, my yield is 4.48%. As I type this, the shares are already trading near $57 per share, up about 6.8% from where I bought it in just a month. Now that I have my value pegged I will be keeping my eye on the price and if it dips below $54-55 again I will add to my position and collect some more of that 4.5% dividend yield (assuming of course the story doesn't change).

This company, just like AT&T, will require some attention to be paid to it because of the balance sheet and the fast moving industry these companies find themselves in. You can be sure if the situation of either of these companies changes dramatically for the worse I will take action and let you know why and what I did.

As always thanks for reading, and best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.