Qualcomm's Breakout May Push Shares Even Higher

Qualcomm's (QCOM) stock has been on the rise, and based on options betting, the shares may still have even further to increase. The technical charts also are pointing to a further rise in its price by as much as another 9%.

The last time I wrote on Qualcomm was on Jan. 24, Now Is Not The Time To Bet That Qualcomm's Stock Falls Further, when the stock was trading around $50.70 and has risen 5.5% since. At the time I had pointed out the stock's ability to hold firm around a multi-year support level at $49 coupled with some bullish options betting.

Technical Outlook

The technical chart is now pointing to a further rise in the stock. The shares have risen above a critical level of technical resistance at $53.55. Additionally, the shares have increased above a multi-month downtrend. Currently, the next level of technical resistance does not come until $58.

The relative strength index is now trending higher after reaching oversold conditions in November and again in January. Furthermore, the downtrend in the RSI is now broken. Combined, it would all suggest that bullish momentum is returning to the stock.

Options Outlook

The options market is not pricing in a terribly massive amount of volatility for the stock over the next two months. The long straddle options strategy suggests the stock may rise or fall by 8.7% from the $55 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range between $50.20 and $59.75.

Open interest levels for the March 15 $54 calls rose by nearly 6,000 contracts to approximately 6,400 open contracts. According to data from Trade Alert the options were traded on the Ask side of the spread for $0.66 per contract. It would suggest that the calls were bought, a bet that the stock will rise above $54.65 by options expiration.

The open interest for the April 15 $57.5 calls also increased by nearly 4,000 contracts to a total open interest of about 13,500 contracts. According to data from Trade-Alert those contracts also were traded on the Ask side of the spread suggesting the contracts were bought for $0.60. For a buyer of those options to earn a profit the stock would need to rise to $58.10, an increase of about 9% from the current stock price.

5G Is Now

Perhaps the biggest driver for the bullish outlook in the stock will be the company's positioning in 5G. It would seem that the long wait for 5G may finally be over as headline after headline from different chip companies talk about innovation and modern designs to usher in the next wave of wireless technology. At the Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm unveiled its plans to diversify its 5G chips away from just wireless phones and push them into cars and personal computers.

The push into 5G is likely one of the reasons why suddenly analysts are looking for revenue to start growing again for Qualcomm after years of decline. Consensus analysts’ estimates forecast revenue to climb 9.5% to $22.3 billion and another 9% in 2021 to $24.4 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to grow by 20% in 2020 to $4.65 and 18% in 2021 to $5.51.

If the revenue and earnings growth manage to materialize or even prove to be too low then the stock is likely a bargain at current levels trading at just 11.5 times 2020 earnings estimates. Qualcomm is now one of the cheapest chip stocks in the top 25 holdings of the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), according to data from Ycharts. Currently, the average one-year PE ratio of those 25 companies is 15.

Risks

However, the biggest question mark still surrounding Qualcomm is the pending lawsuit it has with Apple and the US Federal Trade Commission. Kerrisdale Capital Management put out a short report on Qualcomm on Jan. 24 surrounding these lawsuits. Should an unfavorable verdict for Qualcomm be reached, it could severely damage Qualcomm's licensing business and its future revenue streams.

The potential for an adverse trial outcome is likely depressing Qualcomm's valuation. A resolution either good or bad is likely to provide some relief to investors. It will allow investors to finally know how to properly value Qualcomm since questions around its future revenue and earnings would be cleared up.

For now, it seems hard to deny though the momentum is suggesting that the stock continues to rise through the middle of April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.