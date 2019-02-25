The Story Around Ocular Therapeutix Brightens

This lifted an overhang on the stock and cleared the way for the roll-out of recently approved DEXTENZA.

The shares of Ocular Therapeutix jumped 15% in trading Friday as the company entered into a debt facility with favorable terms.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) had one of its best trading days in quite some time on Friday, rising some 15% on the day.

The shares have been challenged like so many "Tier 3" concerns since its primary drug candidate "DEXTENZA" was approved for ocular inflammation and pain following cataract surgery on December 3rd of last year. We examine the news that has boosted the shares this Friday and provide an updated view on this promising small-cap ocular concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Ocular Therapeutix a Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. With today's rally, the stock is just above the $4.00 level, and has a market capitalization of just over $150 million.

New Debt Facility:

The company announced Friday morning that it had entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% subordinated convertible notes due 2026.

While convertible, the initial conversion price is at $6.50 a share, approximately 75% above where the shares closed at yesterday. These are much better terms than what so many small developmental concerns were able to attain in recent quarters. In addition, Ocular may redeem all or part of the notes for cash, at its option, on or after the third anniversary of the closing date of the agreement.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The proceeds of the new debt agreement will be used to roll out DEXTENZA. No analyst firms have "chimed in" since this news broke Friday. In what seems like good timing, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $12 price target on OCUL Thursday. It was the first new analyst commentary on the stock since Guggenheim maintained its Buy rating and lifted its price target a buck to $13 on the stock, the day after DEXTENZA was approved early in December. The median analyst price target on OCUL is currently just south of $15.00 a share.

The company ended the third quarter with just over $55 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Total expenses for the quarter were right at $15 million.

Verdict

The new debt facility in addition to being cheered by the market Friday paves the way for a robust roll-out of DEXTENZA. The company also filed a supplementary New Drug Application "sNDA" for DEXTENZA to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain on January 10th. When approved, this will widen the product's potential audience.

The company's cash runway has now been extended on favorable terms and sNDA approval is on the horizon. I would not be surprised if at least a couple of analysts reaffirm their positive views on Ocular in the weeks ahead. Given how far below the company trades versus analyst price targets, one would think the stock has a good chance of approaching the $6 level it traded at before DEXTENZA was approved at the very least in the coming months. Accumulating shares on opportune moments or via Buy-Write option orders seems a prudent course now that some uncertainty has been removed on Busted IPO with a brightening future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.