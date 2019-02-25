Can Ensco Win The Waiting Game?

Without a quick increase in daily rates, the future of the offshore drilling industry concerns me, even when we are talking about solid offshore drillers like Ensco.

Ensco plc and Rowan Companies plc have been given the final approval for their coming merger, from the UK competition authorities.

Source: MarineTraffic Picture: Semi-submersible Ensco 8503

Introduction

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term investments in the offshore drilling sector with Transocean (RIG). The most notable difference between Transocean and Ensco is that the latter owns a well-diversified fleet with an emphasis on the jack-ups' side while the other is focusing on the Ultra-deepwater and deepwater exclusively.

This fundamental difference will get even more amplified after Ensco and Rowan Companies (RDC) complete their merger. While I was firmly against the first merger with Atwood Oceanics for apparent reasons, the alliance with Rowan, which is linked with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in the 50/50 JV called Aro Drilling, makes much more business sense. However, we could always discuss how the two companies came to the new deal.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 34 2 60 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 79 2 109

The company said in the press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically-advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

As I said before, consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is an elegant solution to the problems encountered by the Offshore drilling industry.

By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be more manageable, with an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, softening the competition.

The primary threat in this struggling sector is not a slow-paced recovery, but an insufficient profit margin that actual daily rates are permitting. Without a quick increase in daily rates, the future of the industry concerns me, even when we are talking about solid offshore drillers like Ensco.

Fleet status and analysis: February 20, 2019.

1. Drillships

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info 0-rate 1 Ensco DS-4 2010 10/12 7/19 200~ [Chevron] Nigeria 1-y priced option 2 Ensco DS-7 2013 10/12 2Q19 to? (up to 8 wells) N/A [Noble Energy] Cyprus-Israel 3 Ensco DS-8 2014 10/12 11/20 From 620+14 amort. Total: 632 [Total] Angola "Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018 14 months option 4 Ensco DS-9 2015 10/12 4/19 (1-well) N/D [Total] French Guiana 5 Ensco DS-10 2015 10/12 3/20 Total: 200~ [Shell] Nigeria 4 x 1-y options 6 Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) 8/2014 10/12 Mobilizing 4/19-9/19 N/D [BP] Senegal 4 x 1-well option 7 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19 $84 million due upon delivery. 8 Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20 $165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name Year Built Upg. Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info. 0-rate 1 Ensco 8503 2010 8.5/10 6/19-8/19 N/D [Apache] Mexico 2 Ensco 8504 8.5/10 4/19-7/19 (one well) N/D [JAPEX] Japan 3 Ensco 8505 8.5/10 10/19 (2 wells) N/D [ENI] US GoM 4 Ensco 6002 2001 5.7 12/19 248 + 17 amort. Total: 265 [Petrobras] Brazil Bonus 15% possible 5 Ensco 5004 1982 1.5 12/19 200~ [Mellitah] Mediterranee 6 Ensco 5006 1998/1999 7.5 8/19 362 + 125 Total: 487 [Inpex] Australia 12d 3Q'18 7 Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) 2012 10 8/19 2/20-5/20 N/D 12-well contract N/D 7-well contract [Woodside Energy] Australia 2 x 3 months option 1 x 6 months option

3. Jackups

# Name Year Built Upg Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location Info. 1 Ensco 141 2016 340/400 8/21 N/D [Saudi Aramco] Saudi Arabia 2 Ensco 140 2016 340/400 6/21 N/D [Saudi Aramco] Saudi Arabia 3 Ensco 123 2016 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400' Under-construction Delayed 19-month 1Q'19 7/19-10/19 6/20-7/21 Singapore [Premier] UK 2x1-well options Remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19. 4 Ensco 122 2014 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400' 7/19 (5-wells) 100 [NAM] UK + Various options through 12/20 5 Ensco 121 2013 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400' 4/19 4/19-12/19 95~ N/D [ENI] [One] 3-well options UK/Netherland 6 Ensco 120 2013 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400' 7/20 110~ [ConocoPhillips] U.K. + 2 x 1 Y opt. 7 Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) 2013 400' 1Q'19-4Q'19 N/D [Mumbadala Petroleum] Thailand Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options 8 Ensco 110 2015 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 9/20 75~ [North Oil Co.] Qatar 1Y priced opt. 9 Ensco 109 2008 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 7/19 N/D [Chevron] Angola 10 Ensco 108 2007 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 11/21 Available [Saudi Aramco] UAE 11 Ensco 107 2006 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 3/19-4/19 N/D [Jadestone Energy] Australia 1 well option 12 Ensco 106 2005 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 1/23 90? [BP] Indonesia +13x1well opt 13 Ensco 104 2002-2011 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 5/19 N/D [ADNOC] UAE 14 Ensco 102 2002 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 4/19 4/19-5/19 4/19-10/19 90~ N/D [Arena] [Renaissance] [Fieldwood] Gulf of Mexico 1-well option 2-well option 15 Ensco 101 2000 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 3/19 74~ [Neptune] U.K. + Various priced options 16 Ensco 100 National Oilwell Varco 1625 DE 6/19-9/19 3/20-5/20 N/D N/D [Repsol][Premier] UK 2x1-well option 17 Ensco 97 1980 Water Depth Max: 250' 2/19 65 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 18 Ensco 96 1982 2011 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/19 65 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 19 Ensco 92 1982 1996 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22 95 [Conoco Phillips] UK 20 Ensco 88 1982 2004 Water Depth Max: 250' 11/19 65 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 1Y priced option 21 Ensco 87 Water Depth Max: 250' 10/19 (13-wells) N/D 3 P&A and two re-completion wells [Talos] [Exxon Mobil] US GoM One well and 6-well option 22 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 23 Ensco 76 2000 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350' 11/22 127? [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 24 Ensco 75 1999 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350' 9/19 45 [Talos] US GoM 90-day option 25 Ensco 72 1981 2012 Water Depth Max: 225' 3/19 (2-wells) 67 [Corallian] UK Plus priced options for two wells 26 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400' 4/19 (3-wells) 4/19-6/19 (1-well) 55~ [Castex] [Fieldwood] US GoM 27 Ensco 67 1976 2005 Water Depth Max: 400' 1/19-5/20 (500-day contract) N/D [Pertamina] Indonesia +1Y opt. 28 Ensco 54 Water Depth Max: 300' 9/22 72 + 5 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 1Y priced option (60d) 4Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 57 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status Location Floaters 1 Ensco DS-3 2010 Preservation stacked Spain 2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Spain 3 Ensco DS-6 2011 Available Spain 4 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain 5 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM 6 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM 7 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM 8 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM 9 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 Available Malaysia Jackups 1 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK 2 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK 3 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore 4 Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora) 2008 Cold Stacked Malta 5 Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon) 2003 Cold Stacked Malta 6 Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako) 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines 7 Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta) 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Fleet Analysis as of January 2, 2019:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 3 2 0 1 - Total working rigs 38 (+2) 6 5 27 (2) Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 16 4 5 7 - Total 57 (+2) 12 10 35 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

Contract backlog estimated is ~$2.4 billion as of February 20, 2019. Details estimated by Fun Trading are indicated below:

Backlog remaining for 2019 is about $1.26 Billion. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.11 Billion in contract backlog. The details are indicated below:

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 42.6% of the total contract Backlog.

February Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It was another "quiet" February Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of February 2019 is now around ~$2.4 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rates and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore and creates an elevated level of uncertainty.

Source: ESV fleet status 02/20/2019.

Floaters:

1 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8503 won a four-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The deal is expected to begin in June 2019 until the third quarter of 2019. The daily rate is about $155k/d.

2 - The semi-sub Ensco DPS-1 (Ex-Atwood Condor,) won a two-well contract with Woodside offshore Australia. The gig begins in February 2020. The deal comes with an option for seven additional wells.

3 - The Drillship Ensco DS-7 is expected to operate offshore Egypt for an undisclosed operator for six months starting in the second quarter of 2019. The contract comes with options for up to eight wells. The daily rate is about $175k/d

4 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8504 is currently mobilizing for its contract with JAPEX for a one-well contract offshore Japan. The gig begins in April 2019 and will end in July 2019.

Jack-ups:

1 - The jack-up Ensco 100 has won a five-well contract with Repsol-Sinopec in the UK North Sea that is expected to commence in June and end in November 2019. Daily rate estimated is $80k/d. After its first assignment, the jack-up is contracted to Premier in the UK for a one-well deal with a duration of about three months (March 2020 until May 2020.) The contract comes with two one-well options.

2 - The Jack-up Ensco 121 won a three-well contract with ONE in the North Sea that commences in April and ends in December 2019. The deal also includes three one-well options. The daily rate is about $90k/d.

3 - The Jack-up Ensco 107 won a one-well contract with Jadestone Energy offshore Australia that starts in March 2019 and ends in April 2019. The deal comes with one one-well option.

4 - The Jack-up Ensco 96 won a six-month extension of its contract with Saudi Aramco offshore Saudi Arabia now ending August 2019. The contract extension daily rate is about $60k/d.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Ensco's February fleet status is far from providing the same positive report that we experienced in January. This new fleet status gives us the same unsettled contracting situation that I described last year and appears to extend in 2019. The recent crash in oil prices starting in October last year had a noticeable cooling effect of the nascent recovery that we all expected at the end of last year. Unfortunately, even if the oil prices have improved since then, many oil operators have not returned to their offshore activity, yet.

The company contracted its jack-ups at a slower pace, and daily rates are not showing any signs of improvement. The floaters' side concerns me more and provides very little to rejoice.

Again, the Atwood fleet added one two-well contract for Ensco demonstrating how ill-timed this controversial acquisition turned out to be for long-term Ensco's shareholders.

On the other side, we learned on February 21, 2019, that "Offshore drilling company Ensco and its rival Rowan Companies have received approval from the UK competition authorities for their imminent merger."

Technical Analysis

Since we entered 2019, ESV is bouncing against a new resistance at $4.55 (I suggest selling about 20% of your position, and turn to cash waiting for a re-test of the recent low). Unless, oil prices turn very bullish soon, which is not likely, I see ESV re-testing its December lows at about $3.25 (double bottom) at which point it would be important to accumulate the stock and average down for the longer term.

