Can Ensco Win The Waiting Game?

|
Ensco PLC (ESV)
by: Fun Trading
Summary

New Fleet status: February 20, 2019. A waiting game.

Ensco plc and Rowan Companies plc have been given the final approval for their coming merger, from the UK competition authorities.

Without a quick increase in daily rates, the future of the offshore drilling industry concerns me, even when we are talking about solid offshore drillers like Ensco.

Source: MarineTraffic Picture: Semi-submersible Ensco 8503

Introduction

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term investments in the offshore drilling sector with Transocean (RIG). The most notable difference between Transocean and Ensco is that the latter owns a well-diversified fleet with an emphasis on the jack-ups' side while the other is focusing on the Ultra-deepwater and deepwater exclusively.

This fundamental difference will get even more amplified after Ensco and Rowan Companies (RDC) complete their merger. While I was firmly against the first merger with Atwood Oceanics for apparent reasons, the alliance with Rowan, which is linked with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in the 50/50 JV called Aro Drilling, makes much more business sense. However, we could always discuss how the two companies came to the new deal.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total
ESV 12 12 34 2 60
RDC 4 0 20 0 24
ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25
TOTAL 16 12 79 2 109

The company said in the press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically-advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

As I said before, consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is an elegant solution to the problems encountered by the Offshore drilling industry.

By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be more manageable, with an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, softening the competition.

The primary threat in this struggling sector is not a slow-paced recovery, but an insufficient profit margin that actual daily rates are permitting. Without a quick increase in daily rates, the future of the industry concerns me, even when we are talking about solid offshore drillers like Ensco.

Fleet status and analysis: February 20, 2019.

1. Drillships

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info

0-rate
1

Ensco DS-4

2010

 10/12 7/19

200~

[Chevron]

Nigeria

1-y priced option
2

Ensco DS-7

2013

 10/12 2Q19 to? (up to 8 wells)

N/A

[Noble Energy]

Cyprus-Israel
3

Ensco DS-8

2014

 10/12

11/20

From 620+14 amort.

Total: 632

[Total]

Angola

"Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018

 14 months option
4

Ensco DS-9

2015

 10/12

4/19 (1-well)

N/D

[Total]

French Guiana
5

Ensco DS-10

2015

 10/12

3/20

Total: 200~

[Shell]

Nigeria

4 x 1-y options
6

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)

8/2014

 10/12

Mobilizing

4/19-9/19

N/D

[BP]

Senegal

 4 x 1-well option
7 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19

$84 million due upon delivery.
8

Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)

 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20

$165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Year

Built

Upg.

Water

Depth

Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info.

0-rate
1

Ensco 8503

2010

 8.5/10

6/19-8/19

 N/D

[Apache]

Mexico
2

Ensco 8504

 8.5/10

4/19-7/19 (one well)

 N/D

[JAPEX]

Japan
3

Ensco 8505

 8.5/10

10/19 (2 wells)

 N/D

[ENI]

US GoM
4

Ensco 6002

2001

 5.7

12/19

248

+ 17 amort.

Total: 265

[Petrobras]

Brazil

Bonus 15% possible
5

Ensco 5004

1982

 1.5

12/19

200~

 [Mellitah] Mediterranee
6

Ensco 5006

1998/1999

 7.5

8/19

362 + 125

Total: 487

[Inpex]

Australia

12d 3Q'18
7

Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)

2012

 10

8/19

2/20-5/20

N/D 12-well contract

N/D 7-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia

2 x 3 months option

1 x 6 months option

3. Jackups

# Name

Year

Built

Upg

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location Info.
1

Ensco 141

2016

 340/400 8/21 N/D

[Saudi Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
2

Ensco 140

2016

 340/400 6/21 N/D

[Saudi Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
3

Ensco 123

2016

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

Under-construction

Delayed 19-month

1Q'19

7/19-10/19

6/20-7/21

Singapore

[Premier]

UK

2x1-well options

 Remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19.
4

Ensco 122

2014

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

7/19 (5-wells)

100

[NAM]

UK

 + Various options through 12/20
5

Ensco 121

2013

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

4/19

4/19-12/19

95~

N/D

[ENI]

[One]

3-well options

UK/Netherland
6

Ensco 120

2013

 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'

7/20

110~

[ConocoPhillips]

U.K.

+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
7

Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)

2013

 400'

1Q'19-4Q'19

 N/D

[Mumbadala Petroleum]

Thailand

Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options
8

Ensco 110

2015

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

9/20

75~

[North Oil Co.]

Qatar

 1Y priced opt.
9

Ensco 109

2008

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

7/19

 N/D

[Chevron]

Angola
10

Ensco 108

2007

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 11/21

Available

[Saudi Aramco]

UAE
11

Ensco 107

2006

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

3/19-4/19

 N/D

[Jadestone Energy]

Australia

 1 well option
12

Ensco 106

2005

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

1/23

90?

[BP]

Indonesia

 +13x1well opt
13

Ensco 104

2002-2011

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

5/19

N/D

[ADNOC]

UAE
14

Ensco 102

2002

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

4/19

4/19-5/19

4/19-10/19

90~

N/D

[Arena]

[Renaissance]

[Fieldwood]

Gulf of Mexico

1-well option

2-well option
15

Ensco 101

2000

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

3/19

74~

[Neptune]

U.K.

 + Various priced options
16

Ensco 100

 National Oilwell Varco 1625 DE

6/19-9/19

3/20-5/20

N/D

N/D

[Repsol][Premier]

UK

 2x1-well option
17

Ensco 97

1980

 Water Depth Max: 250'

2/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
18

Ensco 96

1982 2011

 Water Depth Max: 250'

8/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
19

Ensco 92

1982 1996

 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22

95

[Conoco

Phillips]

UK
20

Ensco 88

1982 2004

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option
21

Ensco 87

 Water Depth Max: 250'

10/19 (13-wells)

N/D

3 P&A and two re-completion wells

[Talos]

[Exxon Mobil]

US GoM

One well and 6-well option
22 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
23

Ensco 76

2000

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

11/22

 127?

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
24

Ensco 75

1999

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

9/19

45

[Talos]

US GoM

 90-day option
25

Ensco 72

1981 2012

 Water Depth Max: 225'

3/19 (2-wells)

67

[Corallian]

UK

Plus priced options for two wells
26 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400'

4/19 (3-wells)

4/19-6/19 (1-well)

55~

[Castex]

[Fieldwood]

US GoM
27

Ensco 67

1976 2005

 Water Depth Max: 400'

1/19-5/20 (500-day contract)

N/D

[Pertamina]

Indonesia

+1Y opt.
28

Ensco 54

 Water Depth Max: 300'

9/22

 72 + 5

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option

(60d) 4Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location
1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22

95+10

Total: 105

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.
2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig

1/22

57

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status Location
Floaters
1

Ensco DS-3

 2010 Preservation stacked Spain
2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Spain
3 Ensco DS-6 2011 Available Spain
4 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain
5 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
6 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
7 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM
8 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM
9 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 Available Malaysia
Jackups
1 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK
2 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK
3 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore
4

Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)

 2008 Cold Stacked Malta
5

Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)

 2003 Cold Stacked Malta
6

Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines
7

Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Fleet Analysis as of January 2, 2019:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management
Under-construction 3 2 0 1 -
Total working rigs 38 (+2) 6 5 27 (2)
Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 16

4

 5 7 -
Total 57 (+2) 12 10 35 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

Contract backlog estimated is ~$2.4 billion as of February 20, 2019. Details estimated by Fun Trading are indicated below:

Backlog remaining for 2019 is about $1.26 Billion. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.11 Billion in contract backlog. The details are indicated below:

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 42.6% of the total contract Backlog.

February Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It was another "quiet" February Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of February 2019 is now around ~$2.4 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rates and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore and creates an elevated level of uncertainty.

Source: ESV fleet status 02/20/2019.

Floaters:

1 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8503 won a four-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The deal is expected to begin in June 2019 until the third quarter of 2019. The daily rate is about $155k/d.

2 - The semi-sub Ensco DPS-1 (Ex-Atwood Condor,) won a two-well contract with Woodside offshore Australia. The gig begins in February 2020. The deal comes with an option for seven additional wells.

3 - The Drillship Ensco DS-7 is expected to operate offshore Egypt for an undisclosed operator for six months starting in the second quarter of 2019. The contract comes with options for up to eight wells. The daily rate is about $175k/d

4 - The semi-submersible Ensco 8504 is currently mobilizing for its contract with JAPEX for a one-well contract offshore Japan. The gig begins in April 2019 and will end in July 2019.

Jack-ups:

1 - The jack-up Ensco 100 has won a five-well contract with Repsol-Sinopec in the UK North Sea that is expected to commence in June and end in November 2019. Daily rate estimated is $80k/d. After its first assignment, the jack-up is contracted to Premier in the UK for a one-well deal with a duration of about three months (March 2020 until May 2020.) The contract comes with two one-well options.

2 - The Jack-up Ensco 121 won a three-well contract with ONE in the North Sea that commences in April and ends in December 2019. The deal also includes three one-well options. The daily rate is about $90k/d.

3 - The Jack-up Ensco 107 won a one-well contract with Jadestone Energy offshore Australia that starts in March 2019 and ends in April 2019. The deal comes with one one-well option.

4 - The Jack-up Ensco 96 won a six-month extension of its contract with Saudi Aramco offshore Saudi Arabia now ending August 2019. The contract extension daily rate is about $60k/d.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Ensco's February fleet status is far from providing the same positive report that we experienced in January. This new fleet status gives us the same unsettled contracting situation that I described last year and appears to extend in 2019. The recent crash in oil prices starting in October last year had a noticeable cooling effect of the nascent recovery that we all expected at the end of last year. Unfortunately, even if the oil prices have improved since then, many oil operators have not returned to their offshore activity, yet.

The company contracted its jack-ups at a slower pace, and daily rates are not showing any signs of improvement. The floaters' side concerns me more and provides very little to rejoice.

Again, the Atwood fleet added one two-well contract for Ensco demonstrating how ill-timed this controversial acquisition turned out to be for long-term Ensco's shareholders.

On the other side, we learned on February 21, 2019, that "Offshore drilling company Ensco and its rival Rowan Companies have received approval from the UK competition authorities for their imminent merger."

Technical Analysis

Since we entered 2019, ESV is bouncing against a new resistance at $4.55 (I suggest selling about 20% of your position, and turn to cash waiting for a re-test of the recent low). Unless, oil prices turn very bullish soon, which is not likely, I see ESV re-testing its December lows at about $3.25 (double bottom) at which point it would be important to accumulate the stock and average down for the longer term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mostly trade the stock short-term for the past two years.