Amarin's Vascepa: Outlook And Rebuttal

I conclude that Sharma's bearish points are either irrelevant or ill-conceived. Even in light of bearish proposals, Amarin remains a conviction buy following REDUCE-IT data.

Sharma argues the following: (1) five pharmacies have not heard of Vascepa yet, so it is unlikely to succeed, (2) Vascepa does not reduce all-cause mortality, so why bother taking/prescribing? (3) OTC fatty acids are cheaper & more convenient and they will, subsequently, negate the use of Vascepa, and (4) insiders are selling, which suggests they have no faith in the company's.

In the following article, I provide a summary of my bullish thesis for Amarin following the practice-changing REDUCE-IT data.

My Thesis

My thesis for a long-term investment in Amarin (AMRN) includes the following points:

Vascepa's REDUCE-IT trial data changed the landscape of cardiology. Administration of Vascepa, in addition to statin therapy, significantly reduces the risk of MACE in patients at risk for cardiovascular events (e.g., stroke, heart attack).

Vascepa is set to secure a wide label inclusion that will make it an easy blockbuster (>$1B in peak annual sales). The FDA should allow Vascepa to be prescribed, partnered with a statin, to anyone at high risk for cardiovascular [CV] events due to established CV disease or who possesses more than one risk factor for CV disease (e.g., diabetes, hypertension), who, despite statin therapy, have high triglyceride levels. Amarin estimates there are ~38M Americans on statin therapy. ~65% of those patients have residual risk despite standard of care therapy. This implies ~25M patients may be appropriate candidates for Vascepa.

Ethyl eicosapentaenoic acids ("EPA"; what Vascepa is made up of) are likely to become a large class of cardiovascular agents like statins. So, there will be room in the market for at least two or three EPA-related drugs. Amarin's Vascepa will benefit from being first-to-market and have market exclusivity for at least two to three years. Furthermore, due to Vascepa's large reduction in MACE, its data will be hard to beat.

Amarin's current valuation (~$6B) is at odds with the multi-billion dollar potential of their, virtually, derisked drug, Vascepa.

Rebuttal

Next, I will break down Sharma's recent bearish article on Amarin. We will first address, point by point, his summary:

Prescribing doctors will not like to go through the hassle of getting pre-authorization for Vascepa since there are over-the-counter, OTC highly potent omega-3 fatty acid supplements available like krill oil.

Vascepa has high cost of $300/month. Cheaper OTC alternatives are available like krill oil.

Insiders have been selling the stock heavily.

Vascepa failed to improve all-cause mortality like statins, and the effect on cardiovascular mortality is very marginal. Patients who pay high monthly price for Vascepa still do not live longer

I expect that Vascepa sales ramp will disappoint similar to Gocovri and there will be need for massive shares dilution to commercialize. Source: Sharma

Points:

This is a reasonable point requiring further research.

This is a reasonable point requiring further research.

The fact that insiders are selling is not relevant, in my opinion. Suggesting that insiders are selling because they have no faith in the company's prospects (as opposed to the stock rallying over 300%) is entirely speculative. I won't be addressing this further.

This is a reasonable point requiring further research.

This is moreso linked to the previous points.

"No One Has Heard Of Vascepa" Argument

In a paragraph titled "A field trip: visit to local pharmacies", the author visits five pharmacies in or around Massachusetts. He states that only one of five pharmacies have heard of the drug "Vascepa". The author finds this odd due to the following:

"the drug has been around for 2013"

"The REDUCE-IT trial, which raised the expectations for the drug results, came in September, 4 months back. Cardiologists who are the primary targets to prescribe follow these new developments in their field closely and don't have to wait for the sNDA for reducing CV risk to start prescribing. Still, the prescriptions are not being written apparently (these cardiologists can write the prescriptions off-label since the sNDA is still in progress for the added cardiovascular risk reduction indication)."

Both points are true, but these are irrelevant arguments in my opinion. Vascepa is still only approved for very high triglyceride levels (a small market). We've already established that the drug's sales, within just this indication, are small.

Furthermore, the author uses the phase "4 months back" as if the data happened years ago. The drug is not yet approved for a broad-use indication. I think it's more reasonable to give the drug more time before judging its prospects.

He is correct in that physicians "don't have to wait for the sNDA" but that's what most physicians do (wait) since that's what they're supposed to do. Even so, prescriptions of Vascepa have seen a nice bump since REDUCE-IT:

The author visited five pharmacies. However, there are well over 50,000 pharmacies in the US. That is equal to 0.01% of a sample size. There are a number of fallacies associated with this argument (e.g. faulty generalization, hasty generalization, inductive fallacy). However, the argument, even free of fallacies, is irrelevant in my opinion for the following reasons:

We already know that Vascepa, as currently marketed (for very high triglycerides), is not available for broad use. So, not a lot of people are going to know about it.

Even assuming 80% of all pharmacies have not heard of Vascepa, this has absolutely no bearing on future sales. Pharmacies are, typically, not aware of drugs still in development or awaiting approval.

pharmacies have not heard of Vascepa, this has absolutely no bearing on future sales. Pharmacies are, typically, not aware of drugs still in development or awaiting approval. I understand the following is hearsay, but in my experience as a practicing registered nurse, pharmacists typically do not follow biotechnology to the point of hearing about new data and/or drugs. The author would've made a better argument had he surveyed CARDIOLOGISTS, or even nurse practitioners who practice within cardiovascular medicine (the people who will be writing the scripts). Pharmacists do not prescribe drugs.

"Vascepa Doesn't Reduce Mortality, So Why Bother Prescribing/Taking?" Argument

The author cited Vascepa's inability to significantly reduce all-cause mortality, unlike statins. Although the drug did demonstrate an ability to significantly reduce cardiovascular-related deaths (p=0.03), the author's point is true.

Total mortality, which includes mortality from non-cardiovascular and cardiovascular events: 13% RRR (HR, 0.87; 95% CI, 0.74-1.02; p=0.09) Source: Amarin (emphasis added by author)

A Seeking Alpha commenter made some great points in the comments section of Sharma's article:

You take issue with the insignificant trend in all-cause mortality reduction for Vascepa group (13% RRR). There were 274 deaths in the Vascepa group and 310 in the placebo group. That 13% reduction in death from any cause would probably be significant with greater follow up and more events. But the study wasn't designed to wait for enough deaths to accrue to answer this question. You then state that statin trials all showed a reduction in all cause mortality, and that FDA will probably not approve the expanded label for Vascepa due to the lack of significance in this endpoint. Both are false and misleading statements. Numerous statin trials showed a reduction in MACE (like REDUCE-IT did), but no significant reduction in all cause mortality. The CARE, HPS, and ALLIANCE trials all failed to show a reduction in all cause mortality with statin treatment against placebo. This did not affect FDA decision making. Also, FDA had no issue approving other therapies that showed a reduction in MACE but no reduction in all cause mortality. Evolocumab ("Repatha") obtained an expanded label for showing a reduction in MI and stroke in the FOURIER trial--yet all cause mortality was even worse in Repatha group. There was also no reduction in cardiovascular mortality, whereas Vascepa showed a signifiant 20% reduction in CV death. Source: ANCOVA (Seeking Alpha member)

I have referenced his/her points and they are factually correct and I believe they are relevant.

References:

I agree with the commenter that a longer trial (with more events) will be required to demonstrate a significant reduction in all-cause mortality. 274 + 310 (13% difference) is not a large amount of deaths, by any means, to be able to discern significance. I'm sure a future trial will demonstrate this.

CARE, HPS, and ALLIANCE trials

Other large trials of secondary statin prevention provide useful confirmation of the 4S and LIPID results. In contrast to the other three secondary prevention trials, the survival benefit in Cholesterol and Recurrent Events study [CARE] and Aggressive Lipid‐Lowering Initiation Abates New Cardiac Events [ALLIANCE] studies did not reach statistical significance. But a lack of statistical significance for mortality cannot be dismissed, as such results help interpret the likely class effect. Taking the secondary trials as a whole, in populations with survival rates in the region of 85–90% treated for around five years, the absolute improvement in survival is roughly 2%. This is consistent with the largest secondary statin trial, the Heart Protection Study [HPS], though longer term mortality benefit was absent in this trial after 11 years mean follow‐up relative risk 0·98, 95% CI 0·92–1·04.

FOURIER trial

In terms of individual outcomes, evolocumab had no observed effect on cardiovascular mortality

The author then argues that Vascepa's impact on cardiovascular-related mortality is questionable due to a higher p-value (0.03).

In the REDUCE-IT trial, Vascepa managed to achieve a reduction in cardiovascular death by a narrow margin, p value of just 0.03. For clinical trials, usually p value less than 0.05 is considered statistically significant. However, many accomplished researchers have criticized using this p value cut-off. They believe that to show robust effect that may translate into real world benefit, a p value of less than 0.005 should be considered significant. These researchers argue that using a p value cutoff of 0.05 shows "fairly weak evidence" and they doubt that such weak results are reproducible. In this nature paper, researchers criticize using p value for the purpose it is used in clinical trials and call it "p hacking" (also called data-dredging, snooping, fishing, significance-chasing and double-dipping), that is "trying multiple things until you get the desired result of p less than 0.05). Vascepa failed to achieve this cut-off of p value less than 0.005 even when we consider a narrower mortality endpoint of reducing cardiovascular mortality. Source: Sharma

While it is true that many researchers are not fond of p-values exceeding 0.01 (myself included), this argument is irrelevant. The FDA will not require all-cause mortality significance for an expanded label nor will they scowl at a p-value of 0.03 for CV-related mortality. It is important to remember that these effects were seen on top of statins.

"Over-The-Counter Fatty Acids Will Eclipse Vascepa" Argument

The author then argues that OTC fatty acids will negate the need for Vascepa. He states that companies are increasing doses of EPA to mirror Vascepa post REDUCE-IT data.

The author states that doctors won't go through the trouble of getting "pre-authorization for Vascepa since there are OTC highly potent omega-3 fatty acid supplements available. They don't want to spend 15 min-30 min on the phone getting pre-authorization or filling out forms when they can just ask the patient to buy OTC high dose EPA krill oil."

I'm not going to address this argument too much. I will say this: doctors are not going to prescribe over-the-counter, unregulated, fish oil over an FDA-approved and clinically proven medication. It is unprofessional and, quite possibly, unethical to do so. Period.

Although the author concentrates soley on all-cause mortality, there is also a market in the reduction of strokes and heart attack. Events such as these are a huge burden on healthcare costs and lead to decreased quality of life for millions of patients.

Argument Regarding Price

The author argues that Vascepa is too expensive, especially when considering OTC meds are easily available and cheap. He cites that Vascepa is $300/month. Yes, but that's only for its current indication (really, an orphan indication). Who knows what Amarin (AMRN) will charge with a larger label (probably less)?

Even generic Lipitor runs for $165/month and it isn't having a problem selling.

Summary

Overall, I feel that the author does not offer an accurate reflection of the risks associated with an Amarin investment. To summarize my points against Sharma's bearish thesis:

Just because four out of five surveyed pharmacies have never heard of Vascepa does not mean Vascepa will not sell in the future after it receives a broad-use label.

With longer follow-ups/more events, Vascepa is likely to prove significant in the reduction of all-cause mortality. Nonetheless, statistically significant reductions in CV-related mortality, stroke, heart attack, etc., on top of statin therapy, is more than enough to grant Vascepa with a broad label.

Doctors/nurse practitioners are not going to prescribe an untested, unregulated OTC supplement over a FDA-approved and clinically proven medication in an attempt to reduce cardiovascular events (and death). To do so would be highly unprofessional and unethical.

Financials

Amarin finished 2018 with ~$250 million in cash, ~$72 million in net accounts receivable and ~$56 million in inventory. They are without debt obligations. Their cash runway extends into 2020 (excluding any Vascepa-related revenue). Amarin projects they will secure ~$350M in revenue this year, a 50% year-over-year increase.

Risks

Yes, there are still risks associated with an investment in Amarin (and Vascepa), such as the following:

The FDA may not issue a label inclusive enough to be favorably viewed by Wall Street

Amarin will likely require a lot of money to commercialize the drug

Vascepa sales may be slow to grow

Competition from generics/up-and-coming EPA drugs

All three of the points above, along with others, may decrease value in AMRN's stock.

Also important to consider: we are just beginning to learn about this class of medicine in cardiovascular health. There will be more data from other drugs and from Vascepa, itself, that will shed more light on the role of EPA in CV risk reduction.

While Sharma's work and research is highly-respected and appreciated, I take issue with many of the points he presented, and question their legitimacy.

