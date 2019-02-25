Highlights From The Brazilian Central Bank Lecture

The objective of this article is to give its readers an insight into the mind of Ilan Goldfajn, who is the outgoing Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) President. The article is based on a summary of the notes that I took during the lecture that occurred on the 22nd of February, 2019 at the Blue Tree Hotel in São Paulo. Throughout this article, I will mention many times a BCB program called "Schedule BC +," but I will refer to it as BC + or as BC More.

About Ilan Goldfajn

Ilan Goldfajn, Ph.D. was born in Israel and was raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He has a bachelors, masters and doctorate Degrees in Economics. He received his doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has worked as an economist in many roles ranging from an analyst at the International Monetary Fund to being a partner at Itau Unibanco (ITUB) and several other asset management institutions. Ilan has been at the BCB since 2016 and was appointed to this position by Henrique Meirelles.

The Meeting

From 2005 until 2016, the BCB had an inflation target of 4.5% with a tolerance interval of 2%. Mr. Goldfajn several points to why his administration asked Congress to change the target rate from the traditional 4.5% to eventual 3.75% with a tolerance interval of 1.5%. First is that he does not believe that an inflation rate of 4.5% is healthy for the economy. He feels that companies are defensive when inflation is high, and this causes them to reduce investments in capital projects. My interpretation of his comment on this subject is the following: The result of this defensive stature is an increase in unemployment, lack of investment in technology and a decrease in both actual GDP and potential output. His inflation expectations for 2019, 2020 and 2021 is 4.25%, 4.00%, and 3.75%, respectively. FYI, this is just the BCB target inflation rates, and everyone at the meeting laughed when he said this, including him.

Next, My Ilan talks about the Brazilian interest rate called Selic. Currently, Selic is 6.5% which is the lowest it has ever been. He reminded us that many years ago Selic reached a high of 46.4%. While discussing the interest rate slide, he tends to talk more about real interest rates. The BCB calculates real interest rates as Selic - Projected Inflation for the year which would be 6.5% - 4.0% = 2.5%. He also explained why his team kept Selic at 6.5% during the end of 2018 which is when the market was pressuring them to raise interest rates to combat the weakening Real. He said that at the time they were more worried about inflation and GDP growth than the exchange rate. He also said that now we know that our decision to maintain the interest rate was the correct one and that we try to ignore the nervousness of the market and focus on the "Target."

My Opinion is that the current BCB culture, which I feel is now independent of who is their boss, is one of more focus. The result of this focus is a less volatile Selic rate.

Lastly, BCB President Goldfajn discussed in detail BC+ which is the BCB's work schedule. BC+ was created with the intention to publicly demonstrate the results of the BCB and to make the organization more accountable to the people. BC More has four main objects which are the following.

1. More financial citizenship which means protect the financial consumer by increasing education and implementing regulations on financial institutes.

2. More modern legislation. Current legislation does not detail the relationship between the BCB and the Treasury. Also, current legislation is outdated and does not take into consideration many of the modern day operations.

3. More efficient NFS (National Financial System) by promoting sustainable NFS growth, simplifying BCB rules and regulations on financial institutions, convergence to international standards, open banking, etc. During the presentation, Mr. Ilan mentioned the importance of open banking.

4. More availability of cheaper credit. A critical step towards accomplishing this goal is by implementing a positive credit score system. Currently, small and mid-size companies are only judged by if they made a late payment and if they are late on making their payments.

The BCB has made considerable progress towards achieving these goals. The BCB has implemented many resolutions to help them accomplish their mission and here is a few of them. Long-term interest rates for the Brazilian National Development Bank which should result in cheaper credit. Regulations to foment the FinTech industry. Improve FX regulations and rules on Foreign Direct Investment. The Central Bank Autonomy Law which Ilan explained to us the following. There is no law requiring that states that the central bank has full autonomy. That being said, he says that the BCB does have complete independence. The reason for the law is to make the autonomy official and more transparent. Also, the bill will allow the BCB to stagger the appointment of their president. For example, the Brazilian president will be in the position from 2019 until 2022. His central bank presidential appointee would only enter into the position in 2021 and exit it in 2024.

The Transition

According to Ilan Goldfajn, he strongly feels that the incoming BCB president will continue to pursue the goals of BC+. I do think that Roberto Campos Neto will continue the BC+ program, but I do not feel that he will operate interest rates in the same manner as Ilan Goldfajn did. In my opinion, Roberto Neto will allow market sentiment to cloud his judgment. I feel this way because Mr. Neto has spent his whole career in Santander Brazil (BSBR) and the financial markets.

The End!

BCB programs like BC+ will be good for the Brazilian economy. It should increase transparency for both internal and external investors. Ilan Goldfajn was a very mature and a slow on the trigger BCB President, in my opinion. If the BCB continues its programs, EWZ, UBR, and BRZU investor will be rewarded from the increase in transparency. I continue to feel that the BCB will decrease rates one or two times, as mentioned in my economics article.

I am very thankful that the CFA Society Brazil arranged this event for its members. This meeting reminded me that central banks have more responsibilities than just adjusting the interest rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRZU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.