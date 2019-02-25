Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P 2800 Has Been The Area Where Things Get Testy

Russell 2K implied vol is still well off its lows for the past 52-weeks, indicating some room left for the rally.

The unabated rally in risk assets may have extra support as fund managers are sitting on large cash balances.

US indices are at it again, rallying into the new week on trade-related news. VIX plunges to October lows.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are at it again, reportedly rallying on the prospects of the Trump Administration delaying tariff deadlines on Chinese goods.

Spot VIX is taking the news hard, down 7.3% in Monday's open. This marks the lowest recorded print on spot going back to early October of 2018.

Thoughts on Volatility

This confluence of indicators may be just a coincidence, but one might well argue that there is an economic rationale as to why the Fed would not wish to defy the message of the rates markets.

What I believe is perhaps more interesting than Fed rate policy is the direction of rates. We are seeing more and more negative flashes on economic data releases, and if rates are falling in the bond market, I think it would be quite difficult for the Fed to buck this trend and continue a path of hiking. That is, unless there is evidence of gathering inflation (but then, if that were so, it is hard to imagine market-based rates falling).

It's that after-market action! Of note to me is the fact that the Open-Close action looked to be consistently down between 1998 and early 2009. Since then, the traditional hours of the markets have staged something of an ongoing rally.

Similarly, the parabolic increases in the After Hours market appears to have taken place early in the period under investigation - 1993 through 2001 or so.

I am curious as to what readers' take is on this: why such a stark performance gap between these two daily time increments for investment?

We are at S&P 2800, and fund managers as well as a good many fund managers are sitting in cash.

There could be some good news for these groups soon, as the SPX has encountered serious difficulties in steering through this area without some significant pullbacks alongside a resurgence in measures of market volatility.

Take for example last June. Much of the charge higher in early 2018 vol readings had been largely set aside by early June '18. But once we hit S&P 2800, we did see some significant increases in vol, mostly emanating from large tech names like FB and AMZN.

The markets did manage to set new all-time highs, and so the ramp up in volatility was not too damning. Today's large stockpile of cash may support stocks on a pullback.

I wouldn't mention this 2800 region if June was a one-time problem area. But the reality is that this level proved problematic in February, March, June, October, November, and finally in early December of last year.

Term Structure

The front end of the VX term structure is finding its way into the all too familiar form of contango that came to be known as standard for much of the last half-decade. This provides a supportive environment for short-vol positions (SVXY, ZIV).

All the realized volatility measures (HV10, 20, 30) are tracking below spot VIX, and so there is indeed room for vol to fall further from here.

Whether economic developments are sympathetic to this new turn of events is another story.

Russell 2K vol is up a touch this morning, but of course the overall trend is down. It is worth mentioning that, much like S&P realized vol, we are still about 5 vol points above the 52-week lows for this measure of implied volatility.

I mention this because it is tempting to look for bottoms here, especially because the rally has been relatively uninterrupted. Summer '18 is an important event set to keep top of mind here. We did in fact see rebounds in volatility as mentioned earlier, but ultimately stocks found a way higher to new territory and lower vol.

MarketChamelon.com - UVXY implied and realized volatility

There is room for a pullback. UVXY implied vol is trading quite low, which makes sense given the reduction in realized volatility on this product.

I think a risk reversal - short OTM UVXY puts and long OTM UVXY calls, could be a pretty sensible way to play the current opportunity set. I don't think you want to sell too much vol here, so selling the put should be done with caution. Short-dated put sales have relatively less vega and more theta on them, which I find to be a more attractive way to consider the current set up on this product.

Wrap Up

In the most recent MVB, SeekingTruth discusses the idea that public forces are acting as market support. This is very much akin to the notion of a "Plunge Protection Team", which is often derided as conspiratorial but which I believe there is actually a likely feature of today's markets.

We're seeing a lot of momentum, which can be unnerving. S&P 2800 is a key region to hurdle if longs are going to keep control of the narrative.

