Dividend Pros: The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (CLX) is a household name that finds its way in many household pantries and investment portfolios alike. CLX remains a phenomenal investment holding for both dividend growth and diversified equity portfolios. The company's everyday household and cleaning items assure a stable revenue and business trajectory. Despite being a consumer staples stock, CLX has sustained remarkably strong capital appreciation of 184% over the past ten years. In addition to formidable capital appreciation, CLX offers further investment appeal as a result of the company's 40+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Investment Thesis

With $6 billion in annual revenues, the Clorox Company remains a formidable consumer staples conglomerate with an extensive product portfolio including major names such as Glad trash bags, bleach, Brita water filters, and Pine Sol. Clorox, along with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), remains a preferred investment within the consumer staples space as a result of their consistent track record of revenue expansion, high profitability, low debt to equity, and high cash return on invested capital. CLX exhibits a number of business advantages ranging from substantial brand equity, significant revenue diversification, great operational oversight, strong growth vectors, and continued investment appeal.

CLX demonstrates a differentiated business with substantial brand equity and a diverse set of operating segments. The Clorox Company has been in existence for over a hundred years, providing consumers with a diverse array of consumer staple products. The company's primary Clorox Bleach product line has evolved from a product into a household name. Consumers subconsciously associate bleach products with the "Clorox Bleach" name as a result of the millions of dollars CLX has invested in building the brand. CLX has achieved the pinnacle of marketing and branding achievement; the company's household name and century of operational existence has fostered substantial brand equity and consumer recognition. However, despite CLX's prominent bleach cleaning products, the company has well diversified its product offerings over the years. Revenues are well distributed across CLX's 4 operating segments: cleaning supplies, household items, lifestyle products, and international sales. CLX boasts a vast array of consumer staple products ranging from Glad trash bags, Brita water filters, Burt's Bees chapstick, Fresh Step cat litter, Pine-Sol cleaner, Hidden Valley salad dressing, Kingsford BBQ charcoal, and Plumr drain unclogger. CLX's products persist as preeminent brands within their given categories fostering consumer preference and recognition. Additionally, CLX's household items/cleaning products benefit from consistent demand. Because CLX's products are everyday necessities, they are largely unaffected by consumer discretionary spending and economic vagaries. CLX's revenues continue to increase on a linear trajectory in both good and bad economic environments alike.

From an operational standpoint, CLX has demonstrated unrelenting success due to the company's adaptive management. CLX has expanded its product offering, integrated digital shopping proclivities, and diversified its revenue segmentation. CLX spends over $150 million a year on research and development enabling further improvement and innovation within the product portfolio. The company's recent $700 million acquisition of Nutranext allows CLX to continually extend its product portfolio and drive growth within the health and wellness space. CLX's e-commerce investments have also paid off, the company has increased e-commerce related sales to $225 million with an anticipated revenue target of $500 million by 2020. Lastly, CLX still exhibits a strong growth runway in international markets as international sales comprise only a small portion of total revenues (roughly 13%) and the company can capitalize on phenomenal growth opportunities in emerging markets such as China, India, and Africa.

Financials, Capital Appreciation, and Dividend Performance

CLX demonstrates adequate financial positioning. The company exhibits negative shareholder equity, a rather large debt load of $2.5 billion, and a low liquidity position of $162 million. However, CLX has reduced debt obligations over the past number of years and debt is very well covered by operating cash flow at 44% coverage of total debt. Overall, CLX exhibits a fair balance sheet as long-term debt levels are not worrisome or unsustainable. Taking a look at CLX's valuation reveals that the stock is quite overvalued. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, CLX's current share price of $159 exceeds the future cash flow value of $114, implying a 30% trading premium.

From an investment perspective, CLX furnishes significant appeal as a result of unrelenting capital appreciation and elevated dividend payments. CLX's stable business corresponds with a consistent share price appreciation trajectory. As depicted in the chart below, CLX has steadily increased its dividend for the past number of decades and the company has drastically increased the dividend yield during tumultuous economic environments. Currently, CLX offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.41%, set at a payout ratio of 60%.

CLX remains a phenomenal investment within the consumer defensive space. The stock provides investors with compelling financial incentives, a fundamentally strong business, and stable revenue trajectory. However, CLX's present overvaluation dissuades investment; the stock is progressively inching toward its 52-week high creating an asymmetric risk-reward proposition. CLX is definitely a worthwhile stock to add to the portfolio, I would just look for a more reasonable entry point.

