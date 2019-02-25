Mid-Con Energy Partners: The Storm Has Passed

Sometimes the market recognizes and rewards significant fundamental changes geared toward improving a company's financial condition. Other times, though uncommon, it does not. This is a story of that rare occasion, the occasion where a business undergoes a material transformation, meaningfully reducing debt, and the market failed to recognize it. Though this is a shame for shareholders currently owning the stock in the company in question, Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP), it does present prospective shareholders, or those looking to continue building their position in the firm, the opportunity to buy in when the picture looks better than it has in years.

A major announcement

On February 19th, the management team at Mid-Con announced that it had struck a deal to sell "substantially all" of its assets located throughout Texas to a firm called Scout Energy Partners in exchange for $60 million. From the same business, it then acquired new assets in Caddo, Grady, and Osage counties in Oklahoma in exchange for $27.5 million. According to management, this sale should be completed March 28th of this year, meaning that we won't see any impact on the financial condition of Mid-Con until it releases the 2019 second-quarter results much later this year.

No matter how you stack it, this transaction is a huge one for shareholders. To put this in perspective, with shares of Mid-Con trading at $1.02 a piece (which is what they are going for as of the time of this writing), and including its preferred shares as though they were already converted into common units, Mid-Con's market cap is about $52.91 million. Its EV (enterprise value) meanwhile with $94 million in debt and about $0.52 million in cash comes out to $146.39 million.

Another way to look at this transaction is through the lens of Mid-Con's reserves. Unfortunately, 2018 figures have not been provided yet, but if we based the transaction on what the company looked like at the end of 2017, the total proved reserves of its Texas properties came out to 7.339 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), or about 38% of the company's total proved reserves at the time. In short, a decision to sell an asset this large is a company-changing one.

According to management, the new assets acquired have an incredibly low decline rate of 5% and consist of a number of waterflood projects for the business. In all, this transaction will help to bring Mid-Con's total PDP decline rate down to below 10%. Net proved developed reserves of these assets comes out to 6.2 million boe, with 96% in the form of oil (compared to 92% of proved reserves that were oil for the Texas assets divested). Total production of these acquired assets averaged 1,312 boe per day in the third quarter of the company's 2018 fiscal year, which should translate to nearly 0.479 million boe per year. To put this in perspective, the Texas assets produced 0.568 million boe in 2017.

This could be a great thing for Mid-Con

One sad truth about this transaction is that until management provides detailed guidance for what the future will look like, investors are in the dark, but it did mention in its press release that the low decline rate of these acquired assets will allow Mid-Con the ability to generate more free cash flow that can be used for acquisitions and new growth projects. In addition to this, management said that it intends to allocate cash that it received toward debt reduction, further improving Mid-Con's leverage. Assuming all excess cash is allocated toward debt reduction, this would see the firm's credit facility borrowings decrease from the $94 million they were at in late December of last year to $61.5 million.

Because production and reserve figures between the two assets involved in these transactions appear to be similar, and management has said that the move will eventually improve cash flow, for the purposes of an intellectual exercise, I will assume (until we get detailed guidance) that my cash flow model for the company that I presented in another article is still a good approximation for the business moving forward. Assuming now that this is true and that oil averages $57 per barrel this year while natural gas averages $3 per Mcf, my model suggests that EBITDA for Mid-Con should be around $31.7 million.

Putting all this together, what this means is that Mid-Con's leverage ratio, which would have totaled 2.95 this year, should now decrease considerably to 1.92, placing it nicely in what I consider the "healthy" range. In fact, I would make the case that management could take on another $20 million in debt or so in order to grow and still be considered a good play from a leverage perspective. With leverage now well under control, and the pathway to growth open before us, you would think that the company would be priced at a nice premium to the industry, but this couldn't be further from the truth.

On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, with operating cash flow of $25.16 million for this year being projected, the company's multiple is a paltry 2.10. Meanwhile, its EV/EBITDA ratio is even lower at 1.92. It's difficult to imagine an oil and gas E&P firm with leverage this low trading below a multiple of 5 and even that is absurd. With such a multiple, shares, with all preferred units eventually converting, would be worth $1.84 a piece. At a more realistic reading like a ratio of 8 or 9, shares would be worth between $3.71 and $4.32. If management can generate even more cash flow through the growth that it believes is possible, the multiple could be even higher. One justification for a higher multiple for Mid-Con is that, even with $12 million in capex like what management forecasted for much of last year (but ultimately settled lower on), the business would be capable of generating $13.16 million in excess cash every year, or about 25% of the firm's existing market cap at current levels. This is particularly crazy and it's hard imagining a market that would allow such a disconnect from value to exist for long.

Takeaway

Right now, assuming management is correct in its conclusions, and if my own assumptions are accurate, Mid-Con is absurdly undervalued, so much so that now that leverage is under control, if the market won't reward shareholders effectively, management would be serving investors best not by investing in further growth, but by buying back stock instead. Yes, there is still some uncertainty here that won't get cleared up for a while, but from what I see, the company has once again defied the odds and demonstrated to the market why it is one of the best oil and gas E&P prospects out there today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.