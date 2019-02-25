Acquisitions And Core Products Continue Funding Hershey's Dividend

Investment Thesis

Hershey’s (NYSE:HSY) is struggling with organic sales which is consistent with the snack food industry; however, Hershey’s has the capital to make acquisitions to continue fueling earnings growth. Additionally, the core legacy product line isn’t going anywhere and is continuing to deliver cash to fuel these investments, to grow the company’s product line and pay dividends to shareholders. I don’t expect to see any change in the stock price in the short-term while cost reduction and acquisitions pay off, but investors can enjoy dividends in the meantime.

Introduction

Hershey’s recently reported fourth-quarter 2018 results of $1.99 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 and GAAP EPS of $1.60. This was largely inline quarter for the company as revenue and non-GAAP EPS fell short of analysts’ estimates by $10M and $0.1M, respectively, while GAAP EPS managed to beat estimates by $0.32. Revenue increased 2.5% in the quarter which was slightly lower than the 3.7% growth for the full year. A key driver in the company’s revenue growth was the impact of acquisitions and divestitures as it represented a 3% and 3.6% benefit to the fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, respectively. In evaluating the company’s results, there are 3 key items—(1) Organic Sales, (2) Inorganic Sales, (3) Future.

Organic Sales

Organic sales represent the legacy Hershey’s core product line including Reese’s, Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Kisses. In the fourth quarter of 2018, organic sales growth represented only 0.1% of the 2.5% total growth. In North America, volume was up 0.8% but was fully offset and then some by a reduction in net price realization of negative 1.1% which represents a domestic organic sales contraction. It’s a different story internationally, as organic sales volume was up 1.9% with a net price realization increase by 0.7%. More specifically, combined organic constant currency net sales growth in Mexico, Brazil, India, and China was approximately 7%. From an organic revenue standpoint, the domestic markets and international markets are going in opposite directions.

For the domestic markets, North America represents over 88% of the company’s total sales with International markets only making up 12%. In the domestic market, the company continues to rely on its core chocolate brands including Reese’s, Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Kisses while still attempting to innovate new products. New products include Hershey’s Gold Bar, Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch Triple Chocolate Bar, and Reese’s Outrageous Bar. While Hershey’s is constantly introducing new products, it has been difficult to replicate success in recent years. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were introduced in 1928, the Hershey’s Bar in 1900, Kit Kat in 1935, and Hershey’s Kisses in 1907.

Inorganic Sales

With this difficulty to gain traction with new products, Hershey is continuing to turn to inorganic growth to fuel sales. In Q3 2018, the company announced plans to acquire Pirate Brands for $420 million. Pirate Brands has several products under its umbrella including Pirate’s Booty, Smart Puffs, and Original Tings. This is the latest acquisition in what has been a yearly activity for the company. The company purchased Krave Pure Foods in 2015, Ripple Brand Collective LLC in 2016, and Amplify Snacks in 2017. All 4 of these purchases were meant to position Hershey’s in the snacks market which is estimated to be a near $100 billion market. More specifically, the cheese puff market that Pirate Brands primarily competes in is a more than $2.5 billion market. While these aren’t as profitable as the core chocolate brands, there is a lot of room to grow and it’s helping to fuel growth for the company as the chocolate market saturates.

On the other hand, Hershey sold its Shanghai Golden Monkey subsidiary in China during the year. Hershey’s obtained 80% of Shanghai Golden Monkey back in 2013 and the relationship has endured a rocky road through 2018 where the chocolate market dipped in China. Additionally, Hershey’s sold its U.K. chip business, Tyrrells. Both moves are seen as an effort by Hershey’s to focus on the U.S. market as it is struggling to gain footing in the international markets given competition from Nestle, Mars, and Mondelez. In order to focus on the U.S., Hershey’s is focusing on right-sizing its business globally.

Future

While Hershey’s is seeing slumping organic chocolate sales and hoping investments in the snack market continue to pay off, management has also committed to decreasing costs. In early 2017, management announced its “Margin for Growth” program to fund these investments. The program was designed to improve overall operating profit margin through supply chain optimization, a streamlined operating model, and reduced administrative expenses in an effort to increase efficiency, leverage global shared services, and common processes and increase capacity utilization.

This effort was successful in 2018 as the company was able to save $90 million as the realization of some 2019 savings were shifted into 2018. Management continues to expect overall margin from the program to be towards the high-end of the original $150 million to $175 million range. With a company not expecting significant revenue growth, it is important to reduce operating expenses to drive margin growth.

While this is a long-term plan, the company expects to see additional benefits in 2019. Full year adjusted earnings per share-diluted is expected to be in the $5.63 to $5.74 range which represents a healthy increase of 5% to 7%. The company is expecting to be able to grow margins at a faster rate than revenue which is only expected to be in the 1% to 3% range, which is a direct payoff from the Margin for Growth plan.

Shareholder Value

While it may take some time for the acquisitions and cost savings measures to impact the margins, Hershey’s has been committed to returning value to the shareholders. The company paid $147 million with a dividend yield nearing 3%.

From a valuation perspective, Hershey’s price/earnings ratio is 19.8 compared to the S&P average of 18.4. Based on this, I can conclude that the stock is fairly priced at current levels. Given this, I don’t expect to see any significant appreciation in the stock price until cost reductions or acquisitions are fully implemented, but investors can enjoy the dividend while the efforts are in the works.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hershey’s has a strong core product line with Reese’s, Hershey’s, Kit Kat, and Kisses that have withstood the test of time in North America. Despite this success, the company has struggled to imitate this success in the chocolate market internationally or through introducing new chocolate products; however, the company is making strategic investments in the snack business to increase the breadth of the company’s product offerings. Additionally, the company is committed to increasing the profit margin by cost reduction initiatives and has returned capital to shareholders through an increasing dividend yield. The dividend yield gives investors consistent cash flow while waiting for the strategic investments and cost reduction initiatives to take hold while the legacy product base continues to fuel free cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.