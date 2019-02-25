Masco Will Likely Raise Guidance, Causing The Stock To See A Jump

Even in this case, I expect the stock to see ~20% upside over the next couple of weeks, likely trading up to $45.

President Trump just announced delaying increasing tariffs on China and a deal looks very likely. Masco (MAS) has given adjusted EPS guidance of $2.60 to $2.80 and revenue growth guidance of 3% to 5% for FY 2019. The company’s guidance assumes ~25% tariff hike from March 1 onwards. Both top and bottom line are getting impacted by this tariff assumption. The company has assumed that it will have to raise prices which will decrease volume and negatively impact revenues. Given the company posted ~5% core revenue growth (ex-acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation) in 2018 and continues to gain market share (performing much better that it peers like Sherwin Williams (SHW) in Q4), the revenue growth guidance without tariff impact should have been similar to FY2018. This gives us 4% to 6% revenue range (mid-point 5%) versus the company’s guidance of 3% to 5% topline growth (midpoint 4%, sell side consensus is currently at 3.20%).

From a profitability perspective, Copper and Zinc prices (key raw materials for plumbing segment) and TiO2 prices (key raw material for paint business) are lower than what they were at this time last year. Like a typical industrial company, the company enjoys ~30% operating leverage. If it was not for tariffs, the company would have earned $418 mn in additional revenues (5% sales growth) which would have resulted in $125 mn incremental profits (30% of $415 mn). Adding this to last year’s adjusted operating profit of $1,265 mn, I calculate $ 1,390 mn adjusted operating profit for FY 2019. This equates to $2.94 in 2019 EPS (Assuming $157 mn interest and 290 mn share count as guided by management). This is $0.24 above midpoint of the management’s $2.60 to $2.80 guidance.

Interestingly, we can also arrive at a similar number if we subtract headwind due to 25% tariff from that with 10% tariff. The company’s $600 mn of imports from China are subject to Trump tariffs. A 25% tariff on $600 mn imports equates to $150 mn while a 10% tariff on the same amount is $60 mn. So there is a $90 mn difference in the two scenarios. Applying a 25% tax rate, we have $67.5 mn difference ((1-.25)*$90mn) in net income in between these scenarios. At 290 mn share count (management guidance for FY19), this equates to 23 cents difference.

There may be more upside as lower raw material prices and lack of items like ERP spending for Delta brand in 2019 are further going to help operating leverage, but I am not accounting for that. Mortgages rates are now below what they were at this time last year and this may also help the company’s new construction business (which is small, but I assumed zero value for it in my last article). If these tailwinds continue there is a possibility of the company doing $3.00 plus in EPS in FY2019 (my bull case scenario).

Why the stock can see a massive upside?

As discussed in my previous article, over the past decade Masco has transformed itself into a very stable company with 85% of its business coming from repair and remodel. It is doing very well in its paints and plumbing business which accounted for 90% of its segment operating profits in FY 2018. The company is gaining share and its Q4 results were significantly better than its peers like Sherwin Williams. Yet it is trading at a massive discount at just 14x current year P/E versus Sherwin Williams’ 21x.

One of the reasons behind this anomaly is that the market is not getting the company’s long term growth algorithm right. In the longer term, the company can post mid to high teen EPS growth supported by mid-single-digit revenue growth, low double-digit net income growth, and 5%-6% upside from buybacks/ accretive acquisitions.

Management’s guidance for abysmal 8% earnings growth this year ($2.70 in adjusted EPS in FY 2019 versus $2.50 previous year, primarily because of their 25% tariff assumption) isn’t helping. Once management updates its guidance, the market will better realize the company’s growth potential. An EPS of $2.93 this year will equate to 17.2%+ EPS growth for Masco this year and can help the stock re-rate much higher. Sherwin Williams with 14.3% expected EPS growth this year (consensus expectations) is trading at 20.8x times current-year P/E. If the company’s paint and plumbing business (90% of the segment profit) receives a P/E multiple in line with Sherwin Williams and remaining business receives a P/E of just 10x, we are talking about a 19.7x P/E multiple for the stock. This would translate into a $58 target price or 53% upside in the base case scenario.

The company is presenting at Raymond James Institution Investor conference on March 4. There will be a lot of questions regarding the company’s guidance. To be able to talk with the institutional investors freely, management should come up with updated guidance there or at least give a scenario where tariffs remain constant. So, I am expecting a good upside over the next few days.

There is a chance that management may try to remain conservative and increase their guidance in two parts: first to $2.80 at Raymond James conference and then further to $2.93 at their Q1 earnings call. (I don’t see any reason for this other than conservatism). Even in this case, the stock's P/E multiple will likely re-rate and earnings estimates will rise. Frankly, the current P/E multiple makes no sense to me, and even if management remains conservative at the Raymond James conference, I believe the stock should re-rate to at least 16x-17x P/E multiple (based on double-digit/low teen EPS growth this year - assuming they raise guidance to $2.80). This would drive a $45 price target or ~20% upside over the next couple of weeks. The stock will likely continue to move upwards in that scenario and Q1 earnings will further act as a catalyst for the stock.

There is also a bull case in which the company posts $3.00 plus in EPS this year (helped by lower raw material prices and a back half recovery in housing), causing the stock to trade north of $60. But I am not considering that bull case right now.

Catalysts

Guidance update at Raymond James conference on March 4 can be a big catalyst for the stock.

Market having a better understanding of the company’s defensive repair and remodel exposure (and paints and plumbing business) plus mid to high teen EPS growth potential in the long term can help the stock re-rate meaningfully.

Risks

If for some reasons, management doesn’t update guidance at Raymond James conference or doesn’t provide a scenario where tariffs don’t rise to 25%, investors might continue to keep ignoring the story. This is not a downside risk, but more of a slightly delayed upside as the company will then have to update its guidance at the time of Q1 2019 results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Masco. Please note that the author is not a registered investment advisor and this article is not an investment advice. It should be assumed that the author intends to benefit from upwards movement in Masco’s stock price. It should also be assumed that author can buy more or sell his position in Masco at, above or below the target price (mentioned in the article) anytime without providing any update. Please perform your own due diligence before investing.