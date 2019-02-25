2 Cheap Stocks With High Shareholder Yields

Two cheap stocks I like currently, with management teams that are taking advantage of their share price weakness.

A look at the buyback index, including a thesis on the best time to buy it.

2018 was a year of record stock buybacks, but history unfortunately shows that companies tend to buy back the most shares during cyclical peaks when stocks are expensive.

Chart Source: Yardeni Research

Despite a lot of controversy recently, there's nothing wrong in principle with stock buybacks, especially when boards of cheap stocks are the ones doing the buybacks. Stock buybacks are a more flexible and tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders than dividends, and compliment dividends very well as part of a stock's overall shareholder yield.

Imagine if ten people start a private business and each own 1/10th of it, and after years of profitable operation, one of them wants out. The other nine people could agree to use their shared company funds to buy out that person, so that the rest of them now own 1/9th of it, and thus are entitled to a bigger share of the profits. Then suppose a few years later that another person wants out, so they buy out that person and now the rest each own 1/8th. Nobody would find this objectionable.

And yet, when there are millions of shares involved, and a public company starts buying them back to reduce the share count and increase the ownership stake of each remaining share, which allows for more EPS growth and dividend growth, it often gets called price manipulation.

The problem is that the critics of buybacks are unfortunately on to something. Although stock buybacks are fine in principle, in practice they are often poorly executed:

Companies typically buy back expensive shares at market tops, and don't buy nearly as much back when their shares are cheap during recessions.

Perpetually low interest rates entice businesses to take on cheap debt to buy back their own stock. This represents a change in capital structure away from equity and towards debt, which offers better returns during good times but is more fragile during rough times.

If compensation agreements are tied to short-term or intermediate-term stock price improvements or earnings-per-share, executives have an incentive to spend corporate cash on buybacks and less on R&D and other long-term investments. Maybe IBM (IBM) wouldn't have fallen behind on cloud computing and other enterprise solutions with declining revenue if they weren't buying back tens of billions of dollars worth of their own stock over the past decade, for example.

When wealth concentration is at the highest level in a century, and recent corporate tax cuts were argued to lead to more capital spending and wage growth, but instead went almost entirely to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, it opens up the door for a lot of political criticism and is an easy target to go after. The optics aren't great, in other words.

Last year was a breakout record for buybacks, totaling nearly a trillion dollars:

Chart Source: J.P. Morgan Guide to the Markets 1Q2019

Overall, buybacks are rational in principle, but only in certain contexts when used by management teams with a strong focus towards long-term returns. I'm a big fan of companies that return a ton of money to shareholders year after year when it's sustainable and doesn't sacrifice the health and growth of the core business.

Money that is in excess of what will provide good returns from reinvestment in the business is suitable for spending on dividends and buybacks. Certain industries like banks, insurers, railroads, semiconductors, and wide-moat consumer businesses don't have a need to reinvest for rapid growth every single year, so instead it makes sense for them to give a lot back to shareholders when the price is right.

On the other hand, companies that operate in growing industries with a lot of competition typically are better off reinvesting a lot of that money into taking market share and growing quickly, because they can get better returns for it.

Smart management teams are able to identify the difference.

A Look at the Buyback Index

State Street created an ETF a few years ago called the S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB) that invests equally in the top 100 S&P 500 companies that have the highest ratio of buybacks to market capitalization.

This naturally gives the fund a value and quality tilt, because the cheaper a company is, the larger percentage of its market cap it can reasonably buy back in a given year, and most companies that buy this much stock back are generating a lot of free cash flow.

Compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), the buyback ETF has a bigger focus on financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary, and a smaller focus on healthcare, real estate, utilities, and communication services:

Source: State Street Global Advisors

There hasn't been enough time to truly judge the performance of this buyback ETF yet, but the index it follows has outperformed the broader S&P 500 (SPY) over the past decade:

Chart Source: S&P 500 Dow Jones Industries

The data above include a couple years of back-testing by S&P Dow Jones Indices to cover the full decade, since the index was launched in 2012.

However, the buyback index hasn't outperformed in the past 5 years, 3 years, or 1 year. Its outperformance happened earlier in the business cycle, during the first five years of the period when stocks were cheap.

And that seems logical. Companies that were generating a lot of free cash and buying back shares in 2009, 2010, and 2011 when the economy was in rough shape would be expected to do better than average.

If nothing else, the equal weight nature of the buyback index may be responsible for its outperformance in the same way that the Invesco Equal Weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) has outperformed the cap-weighted S&P 500 since its inception:

Data by YCharts

Equal-weighted funds tend to fall harder during bear markets and recover more strongly during bull markets. In addition, companies buying back their stock benefit from cheap stock prices rather than expensive stock prices.

Thus, I may consider investing a portion of my U.S. equity position in SPYB and/or RSP during the next recession if stocks become cheaper. I'm less interested in RSP or SPYB right now at high equity valuations a decade into an economic expansion, but I suspect they will do quite well again if prices get reset lower.

Two other interesting ETFs include the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) and the Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD), which emphasize companies that offer a good combination of dividends and buybacks (total shareholder yield), rather than focusing entirely on buybacks like SPYB does. Their expense ratios, although reasonable in my opinion, are higher than SPYB, RSP, or SPY.

2 Cheap Stocks With High Shareholder Yields

Despite all the problems with buybacks, there are companies in certain industries with good management teams that know how to use them well. These are two great examples in my opinion.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron makes highly cyclical DRAM and NAND memory.

The company entered the previous semiconductor downturn in 2015/2016 with more debt than cash. The current CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, took over in 2017 and began drastically reducing debt. Now, Micron is in the middle of another semiconductor downturn for 2018/2019 but is entering this one with more cash than debt:

Data by YCharts

They also have a much cheaper cost of manufacturing than they did previously, and are well-positioned to survive this memory downturn. The company authorized a $10 billion buyback authorization, which considering the company is currently trading for a low-single-digit P/E ratio, is worth about 20% of the company's entire market capitalization.

Commodity-like semiconductor products face downturns when supply outpaces demand. All three major DRAM producers are currently scaling back supply growth to restore higher DRAM prices. Micron is investing in clean rooms and other capital improvements to further improve their cost of manufacturing, but is not plowing all their money into more and more production growth.

Thus, Micron giving money back to shareholders in the form of buybacks makes perfect sense right now. Their stock is cheap in a market trough, they're generating a ton of cash, they already have a strong balance sheet, and therefore they are buying out some of the owners to greatly increase the ownership stake of investors that continue to hold.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

The midstream industry has traditionally been a net-issuer of units, but that pattern blew up a few years ago in the aftermath of the oil price crash. Highly-leveraged entities that relied on constant equity funding at high unit prices fell apart when their unit prices collapsed.

The top midstream operators like Enterprise Products Partners mitigated that problem by maintaining lower leverage ratios in the first place, which gave them more flexibility to ride through a period of low equity valuations in the industry, and now the industry as a whole is becoming more self-funding by reducing their distribution payout ratios. The poorly-managed ones with too much leverage were forced to do distribution cuts, while better-managed ones like Enterprise were able to just slow down distribution growth for a couple years to let distributions be outpaced by faster-growing distributable cash flow, resulting in higher distribution coverage ratios and more capital available for self-funding.

Enterprise now self-funds the equity portion of its growth while paying a safe and growing distribution to unitholders. And this quarter, Enterprise announced a $2 billion buyback authorization to opportunistically buy back units. While their buyback yield isn't huge, their total shareholder yield in the form of high distributions and a smaller amount of potential buybacks is now 6-8% depending on how much they end up spending on buybacks out of that authorization.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise units were overvalued in 2014, but in the past several years have been in a bear market with the rest of the midstream industry. Opportunistic buybacks are smart at these prices to supplement their capital investments and allow for more per-unit distribution growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.