Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment

Tupperware still has long-term growth opportunities in emerging markets like China/Asia. The pricey Tupperware brand is considered as a status symbol by many Asians.

The dietary supplements industry is projected to have a market size of $278.02 billion by 2024.

We cannot deny the possibility of Tupperware eventually expanding to dietary supplements. Most succesful MLM companies sell vitamins/dietary supplements.

My wife and her sister are members of the 3.1 million-strong Tupperware Brands army. They can help Tupperware match the growth and valuation of Herbalife, USANA, and Nu Skin.

A people-driven company like Tupperware is worth betting on. Tupperware has millions of independent business consultants/managers who sell and consume its products.

We should not be discouraged by Tupperware Brands’ (TUP) recent price decline. My takeaway is that we should be grateful for this opportunity. We can now buy TUP at a notable discount. Going forward, the investment quality of Tupperware is highly-influenced by its massive 3.1 million independent Sales Force members.

Tupperware is a buy because it sits on top of a pyramid composed of 3.1 million sales agents/repeat customers. Like other leading multi-level marketing [MLM] companies, Tupperware now sells consumable products. Tupperware has 3.1 million independent sales force members. Many of them are now potential captured customers of Tupperware personal/baby care products and cosmetics/perfume.

(Source: Tupperware Philippines)

We should evaluate TUP more as a safe growth stock, not as a dividend-paying MLM company. Compared against its MLM peers, Tupperware’s stock now touts lower P/S and P/E valuation ratios than USANA (NYSE:USNA), Herbalife (HLF) and Nu Skin (NUS).

My fearless forecast is that Tupperware is going to eventually get better appreciated as it becomes more of a consumables-focused MLM operator. Among top MLM firms, TUP has the smallest market cap because it is only being valued at 0.73x P/S and 7.20x P/E.

(Source: MarketBeat.com)

Increasing The Benefits From Tupperware’s Huge Number Of Loyalists

At its current business status, TUP is already a safe long-term growth investment. The millions of Tupperware business consultants/managers (and their families) will likely keep buying perfume, lipstick, baby powder, lotion, cologne, dishwashing liquid/paste, fabric conditioner, and laundry detergent.

Tupperware keeps signing up more business consultants because it offers generous freebies. These non-taxable freebies are rewards given if a business consultant/manager meets monthly sales quotas. For example, if my wife surpassed a certain monthly sales quota figure, she gets $20 to $200 worth of free Tupperware or TupperCare products. The race to hit higher sales quota numbers prods many Tupperware Business Consultants to buy and use more Tupperware consumables.

My wife got recruited as a Tupperware Business Consultant last July 2018. Her upline and recruiter is her Chemical Engineer sister (who is now a Tupperware Business Manager in Northern Philippines). Going forward, selling TupperCare and TupperClean items is a more important business than selling plastic kitchenware. Due to the high-quality of plastic and aluminum Tupperware products, people are hoarding them for more than a decade.

A multi-level marketing company like Tupperware is therefore better off focusing more on consumable products. Keeping millions of people repeatedly buying and consuming your products is a great way to sustain and grow a business.

Further, there is a future growth driver from Tupperware eventually releasing vitamins/dietary supplements. This can help reverse its declining annual revenue. Selling cosmetics and personal care products is not enough to maximize the monetization potential over the 3.1 million Tupperware business managers/consultants. Some of those millions of Tupperware independent salespeople are ideal buyers/consumers of vitamins and dietary supplements.

TUP might become more attractive to investors if Tupperware can demonstrate it can compete against Herbalife, Nu Skin, and Usana. The revenue chart below screams Tupperware’s CEO must take risks to reverse the declining revenue. Selling kitchenware, personal/baby care, and cosmetics can be greatly supplemented by selling vitamins and dietary supplements.

(Source: MacroTrends.net)

Becoming More Like Herbalife/USANA

Tupperware is leaving money on the table by its failure to join the massive dietary supplements industry. As per the estimates of Grand View Research, the global dietary supplements industry is growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2024. By 2024, it will have a market size of $278.02 billion.

Herbalife, Amway, USANA, and Nu Skin are all famous for their dietary supplements. MLM leaders Amway and Herbalife are also considered as among the top ten consumer health companies. The large growth potential possible in launching a TupperHealth brand is obvious. There is more money to be made from selling vitamins and dietary supplements than selling Tupperware vitamin/pill plastic boxes.

Tupperware has more than $277 million in cash and short-term investments. This amount is larger than its total liabilities of $163.32 million. Having been a member of several Philippine-based local MLM companies, I know it’s easy to build a direct marketing company for dietary supplements. It won’t cost Tupperware $20 million to research and develop dietary supplements/vitamins that can compete against the pricey products of USANA and Herbalife. I am confident that Tupperware has smart employees who can replicate the formulation of USANA products without spending millions of dollars in R&D.

USANA and Herbalife can get away selling dietary supplements costing 5 to 10x more than ordinary vitamins found on local pharmacies. Tupperware can also do this. Below is a 2018 price list of USANA supplements for the Philippine market.

$1 = 52.02 Philippine Pesos

(Source: Usana Philippines)

Tupperware can get away selling $20 plastic salad bowl sets. It can also get away with selling a $25 bottle of “special, organic, magical” vitamins.

There are many USANA Essentials customers who will probably defect to Tupperware if it can offer a cheaper alternative. USANA Essentials’ $67 price tag here in the Philippines is costly even for well-off Filipinos.

The pricey products of American MLM companies is why a Filipino-founded firm, AIM Global Inc. is the top direct seller of dietary supplements in the Philippines. My point is that TupperHealth can be launched in emerging markets like the Philippines where the Tupperware brand has a strong following.

Final Thoughts

TUP is a buy. Tupperware is a decades-long expert in selling pricey plastic kitchenware. It can also become an expert in selling pricey vitamins/dietary supplements. Tupperware touts TupperClean as its brand for household consumables, dishwashing, and laundry products. There is TupperCare for personal hygiene and baby care products. TupperHealth can be a future potential catalyst that investors will have to include when they evaluate TUP’s long-term investment quality.

My fearless forecast is that selling dietary supplements can be better than Tupperware selling cosmetics. Avon (AVP) is a decades-long leader in cosmetics/perfume. TupperCare can never become a sizable rival to Avon.

Further, Tupperware still has many markets where it can grow its 3.1 million independent sales force (who are also captured repeat customers of its consumables). Tupperware has mature markets in Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. On the other hand, China, Latin America, Africa, and the rest of Asia are still nascent markets for Tupperware.

Emerging markets now account for 67% of Tupperware’s revenue. This is where TUP can prosper further.

(Source: Tupperware)

My wife and her sister are successful Tupperware sellers because owning pricey Tupperware plastic food containers is considered a good status symbol for Filipinos. I suspect other Asians also consider expensive plastic products from Tupperware as luxury status symbols.

Porcelain or glass plates are too common and cheap. We cannot afford real silverware to serve food. The next best thing is to honor our house guests with pricey plastic Tupperware dinnerware.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HLF, AVP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might go long TUP after I raise enough cash to do so.