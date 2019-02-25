Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of February 2019

Cobalt market news - New DRC cobalt supply has crashed cobalt prices. Glencore says "that's likely to be temporary."

Welcome to the February 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices fall again. Reports have now surfaced saying that cobalt oversupply has occurred as a result of unexpected excess new DRC supply coming online in 2018.

Cobalt price news

As of February 21, the cobalt spot price was US$14.06, down from US17.24/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$31,000/tonne. The London Metals Exchange had inventory no fresh data this month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate) can be found here at Metals Bulletin.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 14.06/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On February 6 Benchmark Minerals Blog reported:

In the next decade the demand for lithium (used in the battery industry) is set to go up 9-times, cobalt is set to go up 6-times, nickel is set to go up 5 times, and graphite anode is set to go up 9 times.

On February 6 Mining.com reported:

"Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction across four continents, 46 of which are based in China with only five currently planned for the US. When I gave my last testimony in October 2017, the global total was at 17," Moores said.....Moores said that these megafactories are being built almost exclusively to make lithium ion battery cells using two chemistries: nickel-cobalt-manganese [NCM] and nickel-cobalt-aluminium [NCA].

Source

on February 8 Stockhead reported:

That wave of cobalt supply everyone’s worried about has been benched until 2020 (at least). Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining was in the midst of ramping up to 34,000 tonnes per year of cobalt hydroxide in 2019 – that’s equivalent to 21 per cent of global supply. The amount of product Katanga now expects to export in 2019? Nada. Now this wave of supply has been deferred until at least 2020 after the DRC Government wasn’t convinced by Glencore’s plan to remove the radioactive uranium from the cobalt. “Yet, the announcement from Katanga and the subsequent loss of expected cobalt supply from the global market in the second half of 2019 may cause the recent price trends to be reversed, according to market sources.

On February 20 Reuters reported:

Glencore announces $3 billion buyback plan as profit jumps despite cobalt dip. The commodities giant, along with China, dominates the market for cobalt, which is used in batteries and has prompted a flurry of new entrants looking to capitalize on growing demand for electric vehicles. Though that has led to oversupply, Glencore says that is likely to be temporary, with Chief Financial Officer Steve Kalmin telling reporters on Wednesday the market was suffering from “a bit of indigestion.” “Companies, including ourselves, need to be smart about how they manage supply,” he said."

Cobalt market news

On February 4 Investing News reported:

Ford (NYSE:F) sees cobalt production under pressure in the near future.....Miller said that even though current cobalt supply should keep pace with demand, the situation might get “tricky” over the next three to five years.....“The shift to higher-nickel NCM is coming, but it won’t happen overnight,” Roskill’s Director Jack Bedder told the Investing News Network.....Similarly, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Managing Director Simon Moores said in a report that even though electric vehicle manufacturers don’t like the supply chain risks cobalt has, they do, however, like the safety properties cobalt brings to an EV battery.

On February 5 S&P Global reported:

Panasonic eyes upstream investments to secure battery raw materials.....That could come in the form of offtake agreements, especially for critical materials such as cobalt and nickel.....On Monday, Ford's Miller told the audience that automakers could look to start investing directly in cobalt mines in order to secure supply.

On February 7 Investing News reported:

NGOs urge LME to reconsider plans to ban tainted cobalt. The London Metal Exchange has been under pressure to ensure cobalt traded in its exchange is free from human right abuses, but non-governmental organizations have warned that singling out low-priced cobalt is not the solution.

Cobalt company news

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On February 21 4-traders reported:

China Molybdenum: Glencore's cobalt output cut positive for CMOC. The Wall Street Journal reported that Glencore plans to cut copper and cobalt production at its Mutanda mining project in Congo. Nomura noted that Mutanda produced 27,000 tonnes of cobalt in 2018, representing 25% of global cobalt production. The mine also produced 199,000 tonnes of copper in 2018, accounting for 1% of global copper production.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On February 8 Bloomberg reported:

Glencore cuts workers at Congo copper and cobalt mine. Glencore is cutting the workforce at its Mutanda copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo to lower costs before a possible shift in production methods, according to people familiar with the matter. Labor unions met on Friday to discuss the job cuts, which will affect contractors and expatriate employees, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. No Congolese nationals are affected. The layoffs come as Glencore considers a plan to stop mining oxide ores at Mutanda -- the world’s largest and richest source of cobalt -- and invest in new methods to extract the metals from sulfide deposits. The company is studying the economic viability of those deposits, given rising production costs and an uncertain political environment in Congo. Relations between miners and the Congolese government have been strained following a revision to the mining code that tripled the royalties levied on cobalt. Mutanda is a crucial source of employment and tax revenue for Congo.

On February 20 Reuters reported:

Glencore announces $3 billion buyback plan as profit jumps despite cobalt dip. Weaker cobalt prices dented earnings at Glencore’s trading division last year, but strength in other commodities helped the company to post an 8 percent jump in core profit and announce a share buyback program worth up to $3 billion......The company’s core profit rose to $15.77 billion for 2018.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On January 31 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining provides update on major projects, announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End production results......Annual cobalt production guidance for FY2019 remains unchanged at 26kt[1], however sales of the FY2019 cobalt production are now expected mostly to be recognized in FY2020.

On February 20 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining provides update on major projects, announces 2018 fourth quarter and year end production results. Copper revenue increased to $270.8 million in Q4 2018 from $246.3 million in Q3 2018. Copper revenue increased to $867.9 million in 2018 from $3.0 million in 2017. Cobalt revenue decreased to $73.9 million in Q4 2018 from, $181.8 million in Q3 2018. Cobalt revenue increased to $396.9 million in 2018 from $nil in 2017.....The decrease in cobalt revenue in Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018 is due to the temporary suspension of cobalt sales.

Note: Cobalt contained in hydroxide sold for CY 2018 was 7,343 tonnes.

You can also read my original article from January 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story." Followers of mine who bought back then with me at CAD 0.13 and sold when I recommended Trend Investing subscribers to reduce at CAD 2.89 made a nice 2,123% gain in just over a year.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On January 28 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt announces 2018 production results and guidance for 2019." Highlights include:

"Finished nickel production at the Moa Joint Venture (“Moa JV”) in 2018 was 30,708 tonnes, in line with guidance.

Net direct cash costs at the Moa JV are forecasted to be in the range of US$3.40 and US$3.90 per pound of finished nickel sold in 2019. The increase over 2018 guidance reflects the recent decline in cobalt prices and its impact on reduced by-product revenue.

Sherritt’s share of capital spending for 2019 is forecasted at US$72 million, which will be primarily earmarked to replace existing equipment and infrastructure at the Moa JV as well as for drilling on Block 10."

Note: Sherritt's attributable total 2018 cobalt production was 1,959 tonnes.

On February 13 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports higher nickel production at Moa JV and stronger balance sheet for Q4 2018."

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On February 8 Reuters reported: "Belgium's Umicore says 2019 earnings to be hit by car industry slowdown. Belgium’s Umicore said on Friday its 2019 earnings growth would to be hit by subdued demand in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, higher depreciation charges and startup costs."

On February 8 Umicore SA announced: "Umicore reaches Horizon 2020 targets two years ahead of schedule and reaffirms upside potential." Highlights include:

"Revenues of € 3.3 billion (+17%*).

Recurring EBITDA of € 720 million (+23%*).

Recurring EBIT of € 514 million (+29%*).

ROCE of 15.4% (versus 15.1% in 2017) in a period of intense investments.

Recurring net profit (Group share) of € 326 million (+22%) and recurring EPS of € 1.36 (+12%).

Net debt at € 861 million (up from € 840 million) partly driven by temporary factors.

Capital expenditures of € 478 million (versus € 365 million in 2017).

Proposed gross annual dividend of € 0.75 per share up from € 0.70 in 2017."

On February 18 Umicore SA announced:

Umicore partners with ABB FIA Formula E Championship to implement battery recycling program. Formula E to work with Umicore to recycle the battery cells used to power the fully-electric racing cars.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On February 8 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018 [IFRS]."

On February 15 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Partial revision to the "Formulation of the 2018 3-year business plan. For battery materials, the demand for which is projected to expand. It is also going to work for a further increase in production of lithium nickel oxide and ternary materials, which are used as cathode materials for lithium ion secondary batteries.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On February 4 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Changes to operations at the Kola MMC due to adverse weather conditions. At the end of January, some areas of the Murmansk region experienced adverse weather conditions.

On February 13 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel to take dispute with Botswana's BCL to London. The Botswana Court of Appeal has handed down a judgment in favor of Nornickel ruling that the dispute between the Russian company and Botswana’s BCL Group over the failed sale of Nornickel’s interest in Nkomati (hereinafter “the Transaction”) must, in accordance with the parties’ initial agreement, be brought before the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

On February 19 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel reports consolidated IFRS Financial results for full-year 2018 on February 26. PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest palladium and refined nickel producer in the world, will publish consolidated IFRS financial results for full year 2018 on February 26, 2019.

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilisk Nickel."

Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF)

On January 29 Highlands Pacific announced: "Quarterly activities report - period ending 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

Ramu Nickel Cobalt Mine (Highlands 8.56%)

"Record production of 9,182 tonnes of nickel achieved in December quarter. Annual production of nickel in concentrate at a record 35,355 tonnes.

Quarterly cobalt production totalled 838 tonnes. Annual cobalt production was 3,275 tonnes, slightly below the record output of 3,308 tonnes achieved in 2017."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

I was not able to find any 2018 cobalt production figures or recent cobalt news for Freeport-McMoRan.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On February 11 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals to display rare gold specimens. RNC Minerals is pleased to announce it will be displaying the recently-discovered "Father's Day Vein" gold specimens, which it believes are among the largest of their kind ever unearthed, at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show from February 14-17, 2019. According to TGMS, this is the largest, oldest and most prestigious gem and mineral show in the world.

On february 25 RNC Minerals announced: "RNC Minerals announces Beta Hunt drilling update, 2nd high grade gold intersection at Western Flanks."

"2018 gold mined production Increased by 99% to 73,801 ounces.

Further confirmation of Lunnon Sediment potential to generate high grade coarse gold. Key intersections (estimated true width): Second high-grade intersection at Western Flanks – 395.9 g/t over 4.75 m (including 2,210 g/t over 0.85 m) in hole WFN-063 (hole located 8 metres from previously released hole WFN-029 containing 7,621 g/t over 0.22 m).

Improving grades and thicknesses in A Zone. Key intersections (estimated true width):

AZ13-156 – 6.02 g/t over 6.20 m (separate from high grade sediment intersection reported above.

AZ15-034 – 7.84 g/t over 5.63 m including 66.90 g/t over 0.38 m."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2019 - Beta Hunt gold mine production report. Updated FS for Dumont results due out.

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)

On February 20 eCobalt Solutions announced:

eCobalt announces cost control measures in response to market conditions. eCobalt Solutions Inc. announces that in response to current cobalt market conditions it is imposing cost control measures throughout the organization to preserve its treasury while it focuses on critical path items needed to bring the Idaho Cobalt Project ("ICP") into production. Focus to be placed on securing offtake and finalizing feasibility study while preserving treasury.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated FS, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On January 30 Fourtune Minerals announced:

Fortune announces socio-economic agreement completed with the Government of the Northwest Territories. Proposed new primary Canadian cobalt mine to provide northern jobs and benefits while supporting the global transition to electric vehicles and energy use efficiency.

On February 14 Fourtune Minerals announced:

Northwest Territories Government signs contract to construct Tlicho road. Construction of all-season road to Whati to begin this year for anticipated completion in 2022.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2019 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On February 22 Clean TeQ announced: "Half year accounts - December 2018."

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further off-take agreements and project funding.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On January 30 Australian Mines announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ended 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project:

"Intersected high-grade cobalt and nickel mineralisation from Resource extension drilling, includes intersections grading as high as 3.4% cobalt over individual metres. Other impressive intersections included1: 12 metres at 1.07% cobalt from 1 metre depth. 9 metres at 1.02% cobalt from 1 metre depth. 10 metres at 0.75% cobalt from 5 metres depth."

On February 12 Australian Mines announced: "Independent market study places Sconi in the 1st quartile of cost curve for global cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate production." Highlights include:

"Sconi Project expected to take up the position of one of the most competitive cobalt-producing nickel projects in the world according to independent Market Study by CRU International.

Market Study confirms clear need for new suppliers to enter cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate markets due to prolific demand growth from battery industry, surging on the back of electric vehicle adoption.

Demand for cobalt sulphate expected to exceed 362,000 tonnes of contained cobalt by 2035, representing almost a 15-fold volume increase from the 2018 basis.

Market Study estimated a nickel sulphate supply gap of 1.3 million tonnes of contained nickel metal in 2035."

On February 14 Australian Mines announced: "Substantial increase in Mineral Resource tonnage set to boost financial outcomes for Sconi Project." Highlights include:

"Greenvale Mineral Resource tonnes increased by 63.2%.

Lucknow Mineral Resource tonnes increased by 94.6%.

Grade maintained across both deposits, with additional Resource tonnages boosting contained metal quantities for the project.

Expanded Mineral Resource to support longer Life of Mine.

Revised Mineral Resource expected to boost optimised BFS potential and increase financial outcomes for Sconi project."

On February 21 Australian Mines announced:

Sconi off-take update. Advanced battery materials developer, Australian Mines Limited advises that the negotiations with SK Innovation on the long-form off-take contract for the sale and purchase of battery-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate to be produced from the Company’s Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland are continuing in line with the off-take term sheet signed by both parties in early 2018.

Investors can read my recent update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

April 2019 - Resource upgrade for Sconi.

2019 - Updated resource and a PFS for Flemington to commence.

2021/22 - Possible Sconi production start with a three-year ramp.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On January 30 Ardea released their "Quarterly Activities Report". Some highlights:

"Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project

Pilot plant trials produce nickel and cobalt sulphate. Strategic Partner discussions coordinated by KPMG continue.

WA Gold and Nickel Sulphide

Mt Zephyr – first modern gold-nickel sulphide drilling campaign commencing at Gale, Paul’s Find, Dunn’s Line and Jones A.

NSW Gold and Base Metals

IPO spin-out of NSW assets advancing.

Corporate

Cash position at end of Quarter of $12.2M with currently planned 2019 development and exploration activities fully funded."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, and my latest update Ardea article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding.

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021/22 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 61kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

On January 30 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities & cashflow report December 2018." Highlights include:

Thackaringa Project:

"Strategic rationale.

Optimisation studies.

Drilling update.

Water supply confirmed.

Drilling campaign paused.

Technical work programs continue."

Corporate:

"COB withdraws from Thackaringa Joint Venture Earning Period Provisions.

Dilution provisions in the JVA increased COB’s project beneficial interest from 70.00% to 93.68%.

Global technical visits.

Director changes.

Various dispute notices."

On February 5 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Pyrite Hill drilling delivers strong results. 18THR024 – 70m at 1,150ppm Co, 11.5% Fe & 12.5% S from 30m. Updated Resource Model due end Q1 2019."

On February 8 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Independent Expert Determination + Additional Dispute Notice. COB believes strongly in its legal position and considers that an Independent Expert determination is the most prudent and expedient means forward for all parties.

On February 18 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Withdrawal notice served – BPL deemed to have withdrawn from Tackaringa Joint Venture. Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited believes Broken Hill Prospecting Limited’s Joint Venture interest has fallen to below 5%, the Minimum Interest specified in the Exploration Farmin Joint Venture Agreement (Thackaringa). BPL is now deemed to have withdrawn from the Joint Venture and must surrender absolutely to COB its Joint Venture Interest and execute and deliver all documents required to complete the transfer to COB of its Joint Venture Interest. As a result, COB will hold a 100% beneficial and legal interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project once BPL transfers its Joint Venture interest to COB.

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal here, and my update article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - A resolution to the BPL feud. Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding).

2019 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

End Q2 2019 - Resource update.

~End 2020 - BFS to be released. Project approvals completed.

2022/23 - Possible producer.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia. The 2012 JORC stated Indicated and Inferred Resources of 73Mt at 1.43% Cu equivalent containing: 296,000t of copper, 60,000t of cobalt, 623,000t of zinc, 626,000t of lead, 55moz of silver. Previous 2018 announcements have confirmed mineralization strikes at 4.6km and 7.4km along strike from the defined existing resource.

On January 31 Aeon Metals announced:

Quarterly report for the three months ending 31 December 2018. Aeon Metals Ltd commenced a planned 30,000m drill program at the Company’s 100% owned Walford Creek Project in April 2018. That program was completed during the quarter. The drill program comprised approximately 36,000m of drilling from 11 April 2018 to 31 October utilising 3 drill rigs. This was the largest base metal exploration drill campaign in Australia in 2018.

On February 1 Aeon Metals announced:

2018 Seismic survey. Aeon Metals Ltd today provides a report regarding the seismic survey conducted in 2018 at the Company’s 100% owned Walford Creek Project. The 2018 Walford Creek 2D Seismic Survey was successful in providing geological information for use in further exploration and future mine planning.

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view a 4-traders analyst consensus PT of AUD 0.53, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has a total resource (0.8% Ni cut-off): 81Mt at 1.03% Ni and 0.06% Co (~75% in M&I categories) for an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest activities report here, or an excellent investor presentation here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On February 1 Havilah Resources announced:

SIMEC exclusivity extended on Iron Ore Projects. SIMEC Mining (an affiliate of the GFG Alliance) elects to extend exclusivity on Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects. Havilah to receive payment of $1 million for the extension until 31 March 2019.

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential." You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

In an article titled "Castillo identifies six Himalaya-style cobalt targets" by Finfeed they stated: "CCZ’s project is situated 17 kilometers west of the historic Broken Hill mining centre, within a prolific region of NSW steadily emerging as a hub for battery metals.

On February 18 Castillo Copper announced: "Request for extension of voluntary suspension......until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Monday, 4 March 2019."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On January 31 Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for quarter end 31 December 2018." Highlights include:

West Musgrave Project

"OZ Minerals satisfied 51% earn-in during quarter.

Project granted Lead Agency Status by Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

RC infill program completed, 2019 drill program brought forward.

Resource model update progressed.

Metallurgical test work focusing on variability program and flowsheet opportunities continued.

Process plant and infrastructure engineering progressed.

New exploration target defined at One Tree Hill."

On February 18 Cassini Resources announced:

New drilling results confirm Succoth potential. Positive implications for potential resource growth. Confirms potential to support the Nebo-Babelmine development. Enhanced potential for discovery of nickel sulphide mineralisation. Further drilling planned in 2019 field program.

On February 19 Cassini Resources announced:

2019 field programs set to commence. Field crews mobilised to West Musgrave for start of 2019 campaign.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On January 31 Nzuri Copper announced: "December 2018 quarterly activity report." Highlights include:

Development –Kalongwe Copper-Cobalt Project, DRC

"Pre-development activities continued to advance on several fronts."

Exploration – Kalongwe and Fold and Thrust Belt JV

"Significant additional zones of cobalt mineralisation intersected at the Monwezi 7 Prospect, 6km south-west of Kalongwe. New results include: 10.8m @ 0.18% Co [DMON7_DD003]; and 30.4m @ 0.22% Co including high-grade zone of 1.2m @ 1.1% Co [DMON7_DD003]."

Corporate

"Settlement of historical legal case.

Debt and off-take funding discussions progressing.

In-country visits to potential off-take partners during December 2018 confirmed the demand for traceable, ethically-sourced product."

On February 12 Nzuri Copper announced:

Nzuri enters into term sheet for $3m funding to progress financing and development of Kalongwe major share holder Tembo capital continues its strong support of Nzuri by agreeing commercial terms to provide a $3m funding facility.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On January 31 Celsius Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Opuwo Cobalt Project, Namibia (CLA 95%)

"Confirmed potential for a large scale and long-life operation.

Preliminary mine planning completed, examining various open pit and underground mining scenarios.

Sulphide concentrate produced from standard flotation methods.

Project to produce refined products including cobalt sulphate (or hydroxide/metal), copper metal and zinc sulphate by either autoclave or roasting methods, with the roasting method used as the base case for the purpose of completing the Scoping Study.

Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] to commence immediately, scheduled for completion in Q3, 2019.....updated Mineral Resource Estimate, expected in Q1, 2019."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets.

On February 15 Barra Resources announced: "Extractions surge in Mt Thirsty testwork." Highlights include:

"Average cobalt leach extraction improved to 85% with some results as high as 88%. Average nickel leach extraction improved to 32% with some results as high as 37%."

On February 20 Barra Resources announced: "Mt Thirsty mineral resource upgrade. Indicated Mineral Resource now represents 90% of the total Mineral Resource."

Source

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On January 30 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt reports progress in refinery material testing." Highlights include:

"98% of cobalt successfully leached from cobalt hydroxide material in preliminary testing with solvent extraction processes used to further remove deleterious elements.

Cobalt extraction tests have begun and will be followed by sulphate crystallization to produce cobalt sulphate; results expected by the end of the quarter."

On February 13 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt continues to extend mineralization at Iron Creek and intersects high grade copper." Highlights include:

"Cobalt-copper mineralization extended by 120 meters westward along strike in the Waite Zone and to a depth of 300 meters.

Extensions of particularly copper-rich mineralization have been encountered to the west of the current resource area (all widths reported are true widths). 13.4m of 2.22% Cu, including 4.01% Cu over 3.0m.

Cobalt grades in the western extension are comparable to the values in the September 2018 Inferred resource estimate and include: 6.6m of 0.25% Co, including 0.59% Co over 1.4m. 5.3m of 0.15% Co, including 0.27% Co over 1.9m.

Cobalt and copper mineralization between the two historic zones continues to grow, now extending over a continuous horizon of 800 meters."

On February 20 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt adds to strike length at Iron Creek." Highlights include:

"Mineralization extended another 75 meters to the east with cobalt grades comparable to the Inferred resource estimate, such as 6.9m of 0.20% Co, including 1.3m of 0.30% Co.

Mineralization also extended a further 100 meters downdip in the centre portion of the current resource with broad intercepts of higher grade cobalt: 13.1m of 0.27% Co, including 2.4m of 0.51% Co, 10.2m of 0.24% Co, 9.7m of 0.20% Co, including 1.2m of 0.60% Co.

Mineralization now extends nearly 900 meters, nearly double the 2018 Inferred resource estimate, and remains open along strike and downdip."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

On January 28 Cruz Cobalt announced:

Update regarding its Hector Cobalt Property. Cruz President, James Nelson, stated “While our initial drilling results at Hector did not meet our expectations, they resulted in the discovery of broad zones of structurally controlled anomalous cobalt-copper values that we believe may point to potential zones of deeper basement unconformity-associated mineralization well-documented within the Cobalt camp. We remain confident in our systematic approach to target generation combining surface geochemistry and geophysical surveys, especially given that the drilling to date is concentrated within a relatively small area comprising approximately 10% of overall Hector Cobalt Property.”

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On January 31 Alloy Resources announced: "December 2018 quarterly activities report. Ophara Cobalt-Gold Project (100%): Extended drought limited ground access to the project."

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read my articles "Cobalt 27: Don't Forget The Nickel Exposure", and "Cobalt 27 Has A Rapidly Growing Portfolio Of 11 (Now 12) Cobalt And Nickel Streaming And Royalty Deals."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCQB:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange. The management fee is 0.95% pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Further reading

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices were down again in February but may have finally bottomed as Glencore plans to cut supply from Mutanda, and Katanga Mining cobalt sales look likely to be halted until 2020 at the earliest. New DRC supply has swamped the market in H2 2018 causing the large cobalt price fall. On a brighter note electric car sales continue to boom.

Highlights for the month were:

Benchmark Minerals - "In the next decade the demand for lithium (used in the battery industry) is set to go up nine times, cobalt is set to go up six times, nickel is set to go up five times, and graphite anode is set to go up nine times."

Market Study - "Demand for cobalt sulphate expected to exceed 362,000 tonnes of contained cobalt by 2035, representing almost a 15-fold volume increase from the 2018 basis."

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is now tracking 70 lithium ion battery megafactories under construction.

The announcement from Katanga and the subsequent loss of expected cobalt supply from the global market in the second half of 2019 may cause the recent price trends to be reversed, according to market sources.

Glencore plans to cut copper and cobalt production at its Mutanda mining project in Congo. Glencore announces $3 billion buyback plan as profit jumps despite cobalt dip.

Katanga Mining cobalt sales likely to be delayed until 2020, with no sales in 2019.

Umicore partners with ABB FIA Formula E Championship to implement battery recycling program.

eCobalt announces cost control measures in response to market conditions.

Fortune Minerals - Northwest Territories Government signs contract to construct Tlicho road. Construction of all-season road to Whati to begin this year for anticipated completion in 2022.

Australian Mines - Independent market study places Sconi in the first quartile of cost curve for global cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate production.

Ardea Resources - Pilot plant trials produce nickel and cobalt sulphate.

Cobalt Blue - Withdrawal notice served – BPL deemed to have withdrawn from Tackaringa Joint Venture.

SIMEC pays Havilah Resources $1m for exclusivity extension on Iron Ore Projects.

First Cobalt adds to strike length at Iron Creek.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CASTILLO COPPER (ASX:CCZ), CASSINI RESOURCES [ASX:CZI], COBALT27 [TSV:KBLT], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], CRUZ COBALT CORP [TSXV:CUZ], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

I may receive 50% of the profit from the Lithium & electric metals fund's (ISIN DE000LS9L822) management fee, due to providing analyst services to the fund.