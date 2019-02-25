Tesla: Factors Dragging Down The Share Price

This has been a bad news week for Tesla, and the "drag" on share price may just be starting. I will point out significant factors I see on the horizon.

Several times each day, I google search news stories on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the other stocks I follow or am invested in, while watching the real-time share price action on separate screens. Unfortunately, information is being added continuously and that can make items appear and drop off the latest headlines pretty quickly. This recently happened with a report that seemed to disappear within a few minutes.

North American Model 3 reservations exhausted

Reuters News Service released a video (here) that claimed sources were reporting that all North American reservations for Tesla's existing Model 3 versions now on sale have been exhausted. This meant that what reservations remain, if any, here in the U.S. and Canada are for the still unavailable $35,000 Standard Range (SR) model or those who may be waiting for options not yet available on current models such as a tow package or air suspension.

Both CEO Elon Musk and CFO Deepak Ahuja have repeatedly stated that they refuse to update the current reservation counts as "irrelevant" information. This was repeated again in the latest investor call on January 30, 2019, when Musk passed off commenting to Deepak Ahuja and we heard "Yes, I mean, I think reservations are not relevant for us. We are really focused on orders. Now we do have a large reservations backlog still, which tells us that a lot of customers are still waiting for those cars, but I don't think it's appropriate to share the reservations number." (Full transcript can be found here). Of course, we are left to guess what "large" means.

Regardless of management's viewpoint, the fact remains the rush is over for U.S. and Canadian Model 3 sales. As we roll along in 2019, those sales are only going to diminish as the FITC gets reduced on July 1 and eliminated at year-end. The only thing that can bump sales higher would be the introduction of the SR model or a lower priced MR Model 3. With the SR "available in 4-6 months" time frame being removed from the Tesla website, I do not see this happening before July 1st. That means no more help for North American sales in 1H19. I will leave a discussion of new BEV competition here in the U.S. from China and South Korea for another article.

Let's turn our attention to China and Europe

The bullish press reports on Electrek and Teslarati referred to a Chinese order "tsunami" this week. Well, if we scratch the surface, we find this little tidbit from Teslarati reporter Simon Alvarez (here):

"Recent reports from Chinese social media users suggest that consumers are indeed interested in the Model 3. During the past few days alone, social media posts from the region noted that some Tesla stores ended up having system issues due to the influx of orders they are receiving for the Model 3."

What was the level of "interest" that caused these Tesla system issues? "At least 20 orders per store in a day (weekdays)". Seriously? 20 orders at a given store crashed the system?

When we consider that Tesla only has 24 stores in the largest auto market on the planet and certainly only the bigger stores were seeing this "influx" of orders, we are most likely talking a couple hundred orders per day for the entire country. This pales in comparison with NA orders at the outset. Also, we need to factor in that Tesla has already introduced a third variation Model 3 to China; the Model 3 LR-RWD, a model that has been discontinued in North America. And if that was not concerning enough, Tesla announced earlier this month that the Enhanced Auto Pilot (EAP) is now included in all Chinese Model 3 orders at no extra cost (still a $6,800 option for Model S and X in China). Whether this free option will continue indefinitely is unknown.

It was clear from the last conference call on January 30 (here) that Tesla is hoping China and Europe will pick up the slack in NA sales to keep the cash rolling in at Q4 levels. That now seems impossible in the first half of 2019 if not longer. To recap, Tesla has introduced a previously retired, lower-priced version of Model 3 and is including a $6,800 option for free to boost current orders in efforts to achieve a couple of hundred orders per day. Does that really sound like a tsunami?

That is not the worst issue facing Tesla in China. First, import tariffs are currently 15% for cars imported from the U.S. Unless our respective presidents can come to a new arrangement, tariffs are set to soar back up to 40% on April 1st when a three-month suspension expires. When the 40% tariffs were first imposed last year Tesla sales plummeted.

Second, put yourself in the mind of the average Chinese Model 3 buyer. Tesla has already made huge headlines by announcing its new Shanghai plant that will begin production later this year. That is important for two reasons. Tesla wants Chinese produced cars to not only get around import tariffs but also because the cars can presumably be produced cheaper than the same car in the U.S. Patient buyers would also qualify for incentives on Chinese built EVs of as much as $11,000 in total (here and here). These EV incentives are not available on the imported Teslas. So unless you are someone with more money than brains that must have the latest new car on the market right away, why would you not wait until Chinese Model 3 production begins? We already know buyers with this mentality exist because we saw it here in the U.S. where buyers waited for the MR introduction to place an order even at risk of possibly losing half the FITC.

A significant difference is that the U.S. FITC is variable based on a buyer's taxable income, and for 2019, these tax credits cannot be collected until tax returns are filed in 2020. This also means some buyers could get little or no tax credit at all. However, the Chinese national and regional incentives are based on the vehicle's electric kilometer range, can be collected much sooner, and are available to every buyer. If recent rumors of possibly reduced incentives worry a Chinese buyer, there are new longer-range Chinese offerings now for sale available with all the incentives. Bottom line is Tesla is facing some very strong headwinds in China.

Moving on to Europe, the news appears much brighter. After some snafus on initial deliveries, reports now seem to be better. Although numbers are sketchy, I expect reports of about 25,000 European Model 3 deliveries this quarter. Demand is obviously much stronger than in China, at least for now, since the LR-RWD is not being offered and the EAP is still a pricey option. Time will tell if orders can continue to support this pricing strategy. If demand weakens, we can expect to see Tesla start pulling levers in Europe too.

So how did Tesla sell more cars, generate more revenue, yet reduce gross profit, and lower net income in Q4 vs. Q3?

The release of Tesla's 10-K filing with the SEC this week held a few surprises already discussed in other articles by Bill Maurer (here), Anton Wahlman (here) and Kwan-Chen Ma (here). All are interesting reads, but none so far focused attention where I think it matters most.

In Q4, revenues increased to $7.226B from $6.824B in Q3, while gross profit dropped to $1.443B from $1.524B and resulted in lower net income as shown on the chart below. The repercussions have already resulted in layoffs of 7% of the workforce and some adjustments to planned capital spending.

In economics, there is a well-known principle called the Law of Diminishing Returns. It is a heavily studied issue in MBA programs when looking at manufacturing for example. The basic premise is that a point will be reached in production levels where the resources needed to reach the next higher level will exceed the economic benefits (gross profits). We find this occurred in Q4 when compared to Q3 results in the 10-K (here) on page 138.

Data by YCharts

I have chosen to show three years to highlight this is not something new for Tesla since 2016. But 3Q18 was supposed to have marked turning a corner in Tesla's financial performance. With "production hell" mostly over by mid-3Q18, 4Q18 was supposed to be much smoother sailing until "delivery hell" raised its ugly head. The additional resources expended (hiring more people, extra shifts, sales discounts, buying car transporters, opening new stores and service centers, buying body shops, building more Supercharger locations, etc.) ultimately reduced gross profit and net income.

In my opinion, many investors have not factored in the vicious cycle of growing expenses that will be needed to support Tesla's growing fleet of car owners. The last "nail in the coffin" so to speak for rapid growth may prove to be the "service and other" line item on the income statement. These are losses Tesla is having to absorb. With the push to deliver every possible car in Q3 and Q4, many Model 3s reportedly arrived damaged or mis-built only to be refused by the delivery centers or the buyers. The time and costs to rework these cars appear to fall into this line item and then down to the bottom line. If we again look at the 10-K on page 57, you will see the revenue and cost for the "service and other" category. The loss from Q3 to Q4 jumped up 15% to $136.8 million. For the year, the losses reached $489.3 million. That is nearly half a billion dollars. What did that cover?

"Cost of services and other revenue increased $651.3 million, or 53%, in the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the cost of our new service centers, additional service personnel in existing and new service centers, Mobile Service capabilities, parts distribution centers and investment in new body shops to provide maintenance services to our rapidly growing fleet of vehicles. Additionally, there was an overall increase in the cost of used vehicle sales from the increased volume of relatively lower priced non-Tesla trade-in vehicles." (Emphasis by the author)

Bottom line; infrastructure costs and disposal of used trade-in vehicles. Nearly half of Tesla's loss of $1.062 billion in 2018 can be found right in this one line item on the income statement, and the numbers will only get worse as the owner fleet grows globally.

From my decades in the automotive industry, the other area I study to determine the health of a manufacturing/retailing company is their inventory levels. Nothing can sink a manufacturer faster than unsold finished goods inventory. Excess raw material can be disposed of much more easily than completed products. Moving out unsold inventory most often translates to heavy discounts that wreak havoc on margins and the income statement. With Tesla that means unsold new and used car inventory.

If we go back to the 10-K on page 104, we see that finished goods inventory actually rocketed up 70% in 2018.

Data by YCharts

If Tesla had not converted $121.2 million of cars from finished goods inventory to service loaners in PP&E, the numbers would have jumped from $1.013B to over $1.702B. The other $581 million is about 10,000 additional unsold vehicles accumulated in 2018 alone.

While natural showroom and test drive inventory growth can explain a small percentage of this, it cannot account for all of it. About 28% was units in-transit at year end, but was just 2,907 vehicles, down from 11,824 at the end of Q3 and 3,380 at the end of 2017. Charts detailing these numbers taken from Tesla's own filings can be found in my recent article (here).

Ask any car dealer (new or used) to identify his number one concern and they will always point to inventory management. Having a lot full of unsold inventory that is sitting gathering dust is the fastest way to go bankrupt. The same reality applies to any manufacturer. The goal is to convert finished goods inventory into cash as fast as possible.

Looking to the rest of 2019

Tesla has some huge challenges ahead in 2019. With the decline in U.S. sales presumably until the introduction of another cheaper Model 3 or a refresh of Models S and X, Tesla must rely on international sales. These sales present unique challenges and increased cost of goods sold (COGS) through more expensive shipping, increased risks of damage, tariffs, etc.

As a pilot, I will use the analogy of a DC-10 airliner which has three engines. Reduced U.S. sales have pulled the center engine in the tail back to idle. China, on the left wing, has not reached 50% power and Europe on the right wing is at 85% power, but a concern if it can be maintained. The question before us is can Tesla continue to maintain altitude or climb if we lose the left engine on April 1? The flight manuals say no. While the plane can still fly on one engine (as all commercial aircraft with 2 or 3 engines must be able to do), it must immediately descend to a lower altitude, declare an emergency, and land at the nearest suitable airport. I will let each of you imagine what that would mean for Tesla.

My suggestion to longs would be to hedge your shares, following the example set for you by the Saudi Investment Fund. Otherwise, join me on the sidelines until after April 1st. April Fool's Day could have a whole new meaning this year for Tesla bulls.

