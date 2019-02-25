ICON Acquires MolecularMD For Cancer Research Tech

The acquisition appears to be a logical and promising strategic move.

With the deal, ICON gains the ability to offer a new line of services to the growing personalized cancer treatment space.

ICON plc has announced the acquisition of MolecularMD for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

ICON plc (ICLR) has acquired MolecularMD for an undisclosed amount.

MolecularMD [MMD] has developed a full service diagnostics service line to accelerate oncology (cancer) drug approval.

With the deal for MMD, ICLR gains increased capabilities in the laboratory molecular diagnostics space for the growing field of personalized cancer treatments.

Target Company

Portland, Oregon-based MolecularMD was founded in 2005 to provide outsourced diagnostic services to biotech and pharmaceutical firms developing treatment candidates for various cancers.

Management is headed by president Dan Snyder, who has been with the firm since 2006

Below is an overview video of MMD:

Source: MolecularMD

MMD’s primary offerings include:

Clinical Trial Assay Development

Clinical Trial Services

Codevelop and CDx Commercialization

Investors have funded the firm at least $14 million to-date and include firms such as Ballast Point Ventures, Nextech Invest, and others. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rising elderly population, a growing prevalence of cancer, increased sedentary lifestyles and related decrease in immunity levels.

Top cancers targeted by increased molecular diagnostic capabilities were breast and colorectal cancers.

Key players in the industry include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bayer Healthcare (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Danaher (DHR)

Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Siemens Healthcare (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Sysmex (OTCPK:SSMXF)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ICON didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 6-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financial non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial results indicates that it has experienced an increase in backlog by 10%. Management reaffirmed forward revenue and earnings guidance representing a projected increase in 2018 vs. 2017 of between 9.9% to 13.1%.

ICON acquired MMD for its focus on oncology research.

As ICON CEO Steve Cutler stated in the deal announcement,

We are committed to expanding the testing we offer into specialised areas so that we can help customers to maximize the value of laboratory data to accelerate timelines and reduce development costs. MolecularMD enhances our laboratory offering in molecular diagnostic testing, a key area in oncology research, and brings to ICON expanded testing platforms and diagnostic services.

In the past 12 months, ICLR’s stock price has risen 27.4% vs. Lab Corp’s (LH) drop of (12.9%), as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

ICLR has a history of positive earnings surprises over much of the past three years, as the graphic shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Notably, analyst ratings are split between a variety of views about the company’s prospects and the current consensus price target of $151.54 implies an upside potential of only 4.7% from its current stock price of $144.69 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, although this tends to be a lagging indicator:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

ICON acquired MMD for its specialty capabilities within the oncology research space as well as its customer base.

More specifically, the deal enhances ICON’s laboratory offerings in molecular diagnostic testing services.

ICON hopes to cross-sell its wider spectrum of services to MMD’s customer base as well as add MMD’s services to its platform, providing its existing customer base with a larger menu of options.

Oncology trial research and development has increased dramatically in the past decade, as new and promising areas of research have opened up such as immuno-oncology / biologics and gene-based approaches.

As precision oncology medicine continues its growth trajectory, the deal for MMD will reap benefits to ICLR and its shareholders over the medium-term. Assuming ICON didn’t overpay for MMD, the deal makes strategic sense.

