Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) CEO Christian Itin on Transition Period from October 1 to December 31, 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Corporate Participants

Silvia Taylor - Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Christian Itin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Oakley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Debjit Chattopadhyay - H.C. Wainwright

Matt Phipps - William Blair

Silvia Taylor

Thanks, Andrew. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for taking part in today's call.

With me today are Christian Itin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Andrew Oakley, Chief Financial Officer. Also Christopher Vann, Chief Operating Officer and Vijay Reddy, Chief Medical Officer will join us for the Q&A portion of our call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. All statements other than the statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties relating to our business and other important factors any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please see the section titled Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on November 23, 2018, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our other periodic filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect the company's views as of the date of this presentation regarding future events. And the company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

The agenda for today is as follows: Christian will provide a brief corporate overview and introduction followed by our operational highlights during the transition period, October through December 2018 as context Autolus has changed its fiscal year-end from September 30 to December 31. This move requires the filing of a 20-F transition report under SEC rules. Andrew will discuss the company's financial results. And then, Christian will conclude with upcoming milestones and [news file] [ph]. We welcome your questions following our remarks.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Christian.

Christian Itin

Thank you, Sylvia. Good morning to you all and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to review our recent progress and outlook for 2019. This is Autolus first earnings call and after our IPO last June. And I would like to start with a brief overview of our company before I get to the highlights of the last six months.

On the next slide, Slide five, the initial priority programs PRO-CAR T programs have reached commercial stage represent a significant improvement for patients with aggressive leukemia and lymphoma. Those programs, however, also highlight challenges that require different solutions to further enhance patient benefit. Too much immune activation by the initial CAR T programs in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia led to severe immunological adverse events. This limitation triggered the development of AUTO1 a program designed to maintain high anti-tumor activity without inducing severe cytokine release syndrome.

Coping with cancer cells that have an inherent ability to defend off T cells using a broad range of defense strategies and mechanisms led to the development to our programs AUTO3, AUTO3 NG and B cell malignancies, AUTO2 in multiple myeloma and AUTO6 NG and AUTO7 in solid tumors.

Starting with AUTO3, this program aims at reducing relapse due to loss of antigen and in combination with pembrolizumab also addresses inhibition by checkpoint. AUTO3 NG, AUTO6 NG and AUTO7 are designed to expand the capability of T cells to withstand hostile defense mechanisms by including programming modules that render the T cells insensitive to the family of checkpoints and to tumor environmental factors. More of this will be presented at our upcoming R&D event in New York City on March 26.

Finally, AUTO4 and 5 represent a completely new approach to tackle T cell lymphoma. Let's start with an overview of our B cell programs where our initial focus is on acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Earlier this month, we announced updated data of AUTO1 from our ongoing Phase 1 CARPALL trial in pediatric patients with acute B cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The data were presented at the EHA 1st European CAR T cell meeting in Paris. Data were consistent with initial data presented at ASH in 2017, however, extending the observation time post therapy considerably.

This updated presentation confirmed the previously reported high molecular complete remission rate of 86% with an absence of severe cytokine release syndrome in those patients levels Grade 3 to 5. Event free survival at 12 months was 46% and overall survival at 12 months with 63%.

We also announced initial results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 AMELIA trial in pediatric ALL at the Ash annual meeting in December 2018. AUTO3 was generally well-tolerated with no severe CRS and only one case of Grade 3 neurotoxicity observed, 80% of patients achieved a molecular complete response with all patients achieving molecular complete responses at those levels of 3 million cells per kilogram or higher. In the higher dose group 67% had an ongoing molecular CR. Encouragingly no losses CD19 or CD22 was noted among relapsed patients, dose escalation in this study continues.

I'll note that for adult ALL, we expect to report first results on our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AUTO1 at AACR during the first week of April. This will be the first time to report on clinical data in this indication. Finally, at ASH we also announced initial results on the ongoing Phase 1/2 ALEXANDER study of AUTO3 in patients with relapsed refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma or DLBCL. Data presented was from the initial dose level of 50 million cells with or without consolidation with anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody pembrolizumab.

Out of seven patients evaluable for safety none developed CRS and 1 patient had neurotoxicity Grade 3. No dose limiting toxicities were observed and dose escalation continues. Six of the patients were evaluable for response with two achieving a complete response, which were ongoing at six and three months respectively and two had a partial response. Two patients did not respond. The ALEXANDER study continues to enroll patients at high doses of AUTO3.

Next, I would like to provide a short outlook on our program T cell therapies AUTO4 and 5 for the treatment of patients with T cell lymphoma. This program utilizes a pair of epitopes called TRBC1 and TRBC2 on the T cell receptor beta chain to target the cancer while preserving a substantial portion of the normal T cell compartment. The companion diagnostic is used to identify where the T cell lymphoma is TRBC1 or TRBC2 positive.

In December, we announced that the first patient have been dosed in the Phase 1/2 LibrA T1 clinical trial of AUTO4 for relapsed or refractory TRBC1 positive peripheral T cell lymphoma. Being a clinical data from the sister program AUTO5 targeting TRBC2 positive T cell lymphoma were presented at ASH as well.

Graining out our portfolio are our multiple myeloma and solid tumor programs for which we'll be providing updates later in the year.

AUTO2 is the first tool targeting program T cell therapy targeting B cell maturation antigen or BCMA and the transmembrane activator and CAML interactor or TACI. AUTO2 is designed to address [indiscernible] used by hematological cancers in response to T cell therapies. This product is currently in Phase 1/2 for multiple myeloma with completion of Phase 1 targeted for the end of this year.

And finally, AUTO6 is a program T cell therapy in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma or GD2 positive tumors. AUTO2 targets just like a single lipid with an optimized binder using a humanized targeting domain. The key goal with this program is to target the tumor without inducing the significant neurological adverse event seen with other GD2 targeted therapies.

Data from our Phase 1 clinical trial with AUTO6 was conducted with cancer research U.K. and presented at AACR last year. We're now developing the next generation version of the product candidate called AUTO6 NG, which incorporates additional programming modules designed to enhance clinical benefit.

Now important on Slide 6 to our ability to serve patients is a product delivery. Our facility at the gene and cell therapy CATAPULT in Stevenage in the U.K. is critical for clinical trials supply. The facility and our suite have now been licensed by the MHRA and the suite is fully operational.

In January, we initiated the build out of a commercial manufacturing facility in Enfield also in the U.K. called The GRiD, which is expected to open in 2020. This facility will provide global supply for viral vector as well as planned capacity of 1000 T cell therapies annually, the greatest plan to serve as our initial commercial launch facility.

Also in January, we signed a long-term full building lease for a built to suit facility that will be the site of our first full commercial scale manufacturing center where the plant capacity of 5000 T cell therapies annually. This facility will also house our new U.S. headquarters and will be located in Rockville, Maryland close to our current offices. The facility is expected to open in 2021.

Finally, patient specific product delivery requires intelligent, tracking, tracing and planning systems for efficient manufacture and certification of supply. We have recently signed agreements with leading providers for enterprise software to track and trace individual batches during manufacture and delivery and for a state-of-the-art enterprise quality system. Costs will be partially funded through a grant from Innovate U.K. which to-date has awarded us various grants totaling £6.7 million or approximately $8.7 million.

Before I end our operational update, I would like to highlight new members to our management team. Many of you have already met Andrew Oakley, our CFO. He brings to Autolus a wealth of international finance experience and more than 15 years as a public life science company CFO. Adam Hacker joined us as Senior Vice President for Regulatory Affairs and Quality and he brings significant expertise to guide us through our clinical programs and future registration pathways.

With that, I will turn the call over to Andrew for our transition period 2018 financial update. Andrew?

Andrew Oakley

Thanks Christian and good morning or afternoon to everyone. And it's my pleasure to review our financial results for the three month period October to December 2019. And just as a reminder, the comparative numbers for the three month period to December 31 2017 unaudited.

Net total operating expenses for the three months ending December 31 were $25 million net of grant income of $0.3 million. This compares to net operating expenses of $8.4 million net of grant income of $0.2 million for the same period in '17. The increase was due in general to the increase in clinical trial activity which is expected to deliver on key milestones in 2019, increased headcount and the costs of being a public company.

Research and development expenses increased to $17.7 million for the three months ended 31 December 2018 from $5.6 million for the three months ended in 2017. Cash costs which exclude depreciation as well as share-based compensation increased to $15.2 million from $5.1 million. The increase in research and development cash costs of $10.1 million consisted primarily of an increase of $4.3 million in project expenses related to clinical trials.

An increase in compensation related costs of $3.8 million primarily due to an increase in headcount to support the advancement of our product candidates in clinical development. And an increase of $2 million in facilities costs and consumables supporting the expansion of our research and translational science capability and investment in manufacturing facilities and equipment.

General and administrative expenses increased to $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $3.1 million for the comparative period. Cash costs which exclude depreciation as I mentioned as well as share-based compensation increased to $5.7 million from $2.5 million. The increase of $3.2 million consisted primarily of an increase of $2.3 million in insurance, patent costs, commercial costs, Investor Relations and Communications costs. And additional facility costs as well as an increase in compensation related expense of $0.9 million.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $20.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. And that compared to a loss of $7.5 million for the same period in 2017.

The basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was a loss of $0.52 compared to a basic and diluted net loss for the comparative period of $0.26. Cash at December 31, 2018, totaled $217.5 million compared with $129 million at December 31, 2017. This increase was due primarily to $156.5 million in net proceeds resulting from our June U.S. initial public offering. And we anticipate that cash on hand provides a runway into 2021.

Finally, we are pleased to have been included in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index as from December 24 last year. And as Christian has mentioned and I'd just like to remind you that we will be holding an R&D Day for institutional investors and analysts on March 26 in New York City. So please contact us for more information, if you'd like to attend.

And with that, I will now hand the call back to Christian to give you a brief outlook on our expected upcoming milestones for the year. Christian?

Christian Itin

Thanks Andrew.

I would say with the year already underway, we're well ahead in terms of developing our programs towards the next stage. The key updates that we expect for the course of this year is first an update on our AUTO1 clinical trial in adult patients with ALL and ACR, which will be followed by additional updates on AUTO3 mid-year, first date I expect it for our T cell lymphoma program AUTO4 also in the mid-year section. And then, all our hematological programs and update planned for ASH.

In addition, we expect to provide first updates on our programs into the solid tumor arena towards the end of the year as well.

So overall, I think what we're looking forward to is moving in our B cell portfolio two of our programs into the next development stage during the course of the second half of this year.

With that, we're happy to take questions and would open up the call for questions at this point.

Okay. Great. Three questions if I may. First two perhaps are for Christian and maybe the last is for Andrew. But Christian, just as it relates to AUTO1 and AUTO3 and the adult [pALL] [ph]. Besides perhaps just safety and efficacy are there any other considerations that will go into any decision to advance one over the other. So that's my first question.

My second question has to do with just your overall strategy and approach around go and no go decisions. Is there a certain philosophy that you have with all of your clinical candidates?

And then, my last question is just for Andrew from a modeling perspective. I know you're not as a company giving 2019 financial guidance that can help us think about kind of the evolution of R&D and SG&A throughout the year as the quarter progress? Thanks.

Christian Itin

All right. We're happy to answer your questions Craig. Starting out with the question of how we're going to actually prioritize the various options that we have for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. We're obviously building on initially is the experience we have in the pediatric patients and I think there we have to just update, just went through some of the data we have from the CARPALL study with AUTO1 where we see a very good set of activities in these kids within very attractive safety profile.

When we look however in children, the fundamental challenge we have in children is that a significant proportion of those kids do relapse with target negative disease. Now, obviously, AUTO1 is not designed to tackle that particular question. And when we look at that this is obviously the premise for AUTO3 in pediatric patients with ALLs that what we'd look to see is an improvement in terms of this -- the outcome for patients and a reduction in target negative relapse driven disease.

So that's kind of the core thing that we're looking for. So the primary focus in pediatric patients for us is very clearly on AUTO3 in pediatric patients and hence also a planned update on the dataset that we had shown at ASH planned for middle of this year. That's the first part of the question.

Second part with adult ALL. Adult ALL is a tricky disease in the sense that is on the one hand very close from a general physiology perspective to the pediatric setting. However, the patients have a much harder time coping with the adverse events and this has been the story in fact of adult ALL is that despite the initial win that in the early 60s we had with combination chemotherapy. That intensity of care that was required to induce these significant outcomes in kids was actually too toxic for adults and adults couldn't take it.

Similar to when you look at the profile that we now have as reported for some of the competitive programs particularly the approved data set is that there is -- somewhere in the range of 47% high grade TRS Grade 3 and higher that was reported that required actually with the children for the kids to actually go into ICU as reported in that publication for 7 to 8 days. That is a very significant challenge and it also required 22% of the kids to get on a ventilator.

So if you translate that into adult patients that actually is a much more challenging proposition. And so, we believe what you have to find is, you have to find an approach that gives you the potency, the clinical activity without actually this massive amount of immunological toxicity that goes along and that we observe in the children. And this is really what AUTO1 was designed to address. We're getting our first aid and as I indicated, has plan the first release is planned for AACR early April. And obviously, if we have a profile that safety looks similar to the kids and that activity profile that looks similar to the kids that is actually an attractive proposition because the standard of care we have to go up against is in essence blinatumomab, which is obviously a known entity in terms of the of the response rate which is in the range of the 40% response CR rate compared to what we see now in the kids and the CARPALL study in the 80% range.

So I think there's an attractive proposition if we can get the safety right in the adult ALL patients for AUTO1.

Now, AUTO3 could obviously ask something on top of what we do not know at this point in time to what extent antigen loss is a driver of relapse in adult patients. And that's something obviously we'll learn over time and we'll have to see how that profile develops and it may become over time an attractive proposition going forward. But very clearly with an attractive profile for AUTO1. Similar activity as in the kids with a reasonable safety profile in adults we believe that is a very attractive program to take forward.

So that's -- hope that helps you sort of understand our thinking which is, if we have a program that we think we can actually tackle the standard that's currently out there in adult patients in a significant way that that is a program we should be taking forward. But it will not stop us obviously to continue to make improvements in the future.

When it comes to go no go criteria, clearly what we demand from all our programs is significant improvement over the current therapeutic options. And that I think is important, I think for anything we do. And that is sort of the key guiding principle that we're actually using. And as I've just illustrated if you're in the range of 40% CR rate with blinatumomab if you can move that up by a factor of 2 that clearly is a meaningful and significant improvement over the current therapeutic opportunities and that tells you right away that that is something you should be pursuing. If it is a marginal benefit, you're looking at and it's questionable obviously whether that's the right program to take forward.

So we're very strange at that level and we'll have an ability with a relatively limited number of patients to actually make that evaluation. And with that I'll hand over to Andrew for the financial question.

Andrew Oakley

Craig I'm very happy to have a financial question. In terms of evolution of our R&D and G&A, I think we're going to stick with the guidance that says that yes, the cash will last into 2021. I think if you look at the three months for October, December '18 versus the comparative period for '17, you see quite a significant increase in the level of expense. And that's obviously driven by clinical activity in terms of number of patients that have been treated in clinical studies as well as sort of the investments that we continue to make in research as well as in manufacturing as well.

So you will see that develop and develop sort of significantly compared to the comparatives to the prior period. But I don't think we're going to give any more guidance at the moment other than we could until 2021.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Christian Itin

Thanks Greg. Thanks for joining.

Hi, guys. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking the questions. So maybe I'll start with Andrew, but Chris you might weigh in as well. Just thoughts on driving efficiency in your processes to lower cost of goods it seems like it's one of the limitations of existing CAR Ts high cost of goods. So maybe you could comment on how you position your cost of goods and efficiency of manufacturing. And then I have a few clinical follow up. Thanks.

Christian Itin

Happy to. Good morning, Jim, and thanks for getting up that early. We know this is highly painful, so we appreciate you taking the time. So with regards to efficiencies, I think it is important to understand that obviously you want to make sure that you have consistent manufacturing for patients, you have consistent quality and that is first and foremost I think the important thing that you have to deliver on manufacturing.

When we think about getting efficiencies into the manufacturing process, it is very clear that if you have two manufacturers, we do for each patient specifically you have to put yourself in a position where you can in fact manufacture in parallel a large number of samples and products. And only if you can do that efficiently you can get access to economies of scale.

And so two key components here, the first key component is that the manufacturing process is fully enclosed. In other words, we collect the cells from the patient and we keep these cells in a contained environment throughout the entire manufacturing process and that obviously reduces handling steps that are manual handling steps and it avoids actually the requirement for costly infrastructure to be able to run an open cell culture type process, which is sort of where the field originated and started with.

So in closed processes is an absolutely key element to sort of creating an element of efficiency. What you then have to get to is, you have to get to a level of automation into the manufacturing process and this is obviously something that we built in from the get-go, which allows us to as we normally refer to as a automatic manufacturing process. It requires manual loading and offloading, but basically the actual manufacturing process itself is all machine based. And that is critical because that allows you to actually get a good level of economies of scale. But more importantly it gives you a high level of consistency across the manufacturing process. And with that a higher quality of the products it can generate.

I think with that in mind, I think when we look at this space is, we see kind of what -- those of us who have been around the block a little while and remember the early days of monoclonal antibodies. I think where we are is pretty much at that stage and that level of overall economics that I think we can definitely provide with our level of manufacturing. And as we learned in that particular space is that through a consecutive or consequent improvement on processes and improvements that we do in incremental fashion that field has moved in an enormous way and basically taken the cost of goods pretty much off the table 20 years later.

I think also as we're here in this field, we're just starting out. We have now make a big step to get into fully enclosed semi automated processes. But from here on forward there's an enormous amount of continued improvements that we expect to make that will also make these manufacturing processes highly cost efficient as we move forward.

So at the start of a journey that I think taking a cue from the journey we went through with the monoclonal antibodies, I think this is where we're headed. And we're starting out in a place that is very similar to where the Herceptin, [neurotoxins] [ph] actually started out with 20 some years ago.

Jim Birchenough

And Christian maybe a high level question you alluded to it in your comments on AUTO3 and antigen loss and perhaps not full information on what proportion of patients experience progression because of antigen loss. But wondering how you can accelerate that process of gaining knowledge on what drives progression from current CAR Ts whether it's antigen loss, the tumor microenvironment PD-1 other checkpoints, loss of cells and persistence of cells. How do you tackle that because it seems like, we still don't know a lot about what drives progression perhaps the leaders are keeping that close to the vast but how do you drive that information gained with your own programs, but also source that externally?

Christian Itin

Right. It's a very good question and it comes to really at the core of what we're focusing on as a company, which is understanding the interface between the tumor and the T cells and realizing that every tumor that we actually identify in a patient for the first time, we diagnose for first time that tumor already has learned to defend against T cells. And I think that is important to keep in mind. So in most cases just doing a pure redirection of T cells to a new cell surface antigen is not solving the problem. The exception probably to that rule pretty much is actually ALL which is a bone marrow disease where it's a place where T cells home very efficiently. And then, obviously, disease that basically just wins because it grows faster than pretty much anything else and the crowd size is a very space where immune cells are generated.

And with that the defenses don't have to be quite that sophisticated. Now what obviously you have as a defense mechanism that builds up if you're a very fast dividing cell is that almost every cell division is an opportunity to accumulate mutations. And a tumor that has a very short generation time which is true for ALL. In other words grows like gangbusters has a lot of opportunity to accumulate mutations and this is what we're seeing. So antigen loss is actually primarily driven through mutation event either a nonsense mutation or stop code on that could actually being -- that is being generated. And that causes the loss of expression which is really a total loss of expression of the particular antigen. And because we have a highly powerful selection mechanism using the CAR T cells, we sort of highly specifically select for those very cells that actually have that ability.

What we know from my old work with blinatumomab is that also even in ALL a small proportion of the patients could actually relapse because of up regulation of PDL-1 which is something we published on several years ago and is now understood to actually be directly driven by a secreted cytokines that T cells secrete when they undergo and go through the killing of target cells.

So we know that there is a dynamic component is, we know there's a mutation component to it. Now what we do know certainly for pediatric ALL because that's where we have the biggest dataset both from [indiscernible], but also our own data is that if you have a CD-19 targeting alone -- a single targeting approach in pediatric ALL, the predominant reason for relapse is in fact antigen loss. And we expect that anywhere in the range of 60% to 80% of the kids at the time of freelance actually have lost antigen. So that's on the one end of the spectrum.

What we know from [Cai's] [ph] presentation back in 2017 on patients that have relapsed into ZUMA-1 trial and DLBCL is that about a third of the patients have relapsed due to antigen loss. And two thirds have high levels of PDL-1 expression at the time of relapse indicating that DLBCL may be more defended on the checkpoint side than it is defended on the antigen loss. And it does make a lot of sense when you think about the speed at which the DLBCL grows, it's also an aggressive lymphoma, but it isn't quite in the same category of growth as we have with acute leukemia.

Now moving into other settings, obviously that the data becomes very scattered and very sparse. And so what we do is a very -- have a very intense program to actually look at a wide range of tumors as well as their environment to understand what are the types of markers we pick up. What are the challenges that actually are going to build up in those tumors? And this is actually going to be a key part of the conversation we would like to have at our R&D day at the end of March, which is really focused on exactly those questions. And then, also the technological approach for taking to address those types of challenges.

But it's very clear that the level of sophistication that cancer cells develop particularly slow growing cancers develop against incoming T cells is exquisite or it is scary when you think about the opportunity that that creates for escape. And so this is the core focus of the company and it is fundamentally the key question you have to answer if you want to actually improve overall outcome for these patients. If you want to improve clinical benefit that's the key question you have to tackle and that's where you have to find solutions to. It's not a cost of goods, it's not cost of therapy, it is actually making a difference for these patients on the outcome and that ultimately all comes down to understanding the interplay between the T cells and the cancer cells.

I hope that sort of addresses the question that you're asking.

Jim Birchenough

Very helpful, Christian. Jus a final quick one just as we go into AACR. Just want to confirm that we should be looking for both safety and efficacy data i.e. to the extent you're trying to improve a therapeutic index here. I just want to confirm right doses or we'll see data on doses where you'd expect to start seeing efficacy and hopefully without the toxicity. Is that the case?

Christina Itin

Right. I think as I said laid it out with regards to -- with adult ALL, you have to have an efficacious therapy but it has to be tolerable. And so yes, you have to -- you have to look at both sides of the equation that we expect to be able to give -- start to give answers on both sides of that question.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Well, thanks for taking the questions.

Christina Itin

Thanks a lot, Jim.

The next question comes from Biren Amin of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Biren Amin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Christian, so on AUTO2, what would be the go no go decision for this program later this year, given BCMA dynamics where you've got a number of competitive programs that are out there? Thanks.

Christina Itin

Hey, Biren. Thanks for joining. Excellent question. When we look at the multiple myeloma space in particular the BCMA targeting therapies. I think we've seen a remarkable development over the last probably 12 to 18 months. What we have at this point if we kind of look back at the data presented across a range of programs about 10 CAR T programs, certainly the AMG-420 program from Amgen which is one of my old [micromab] [ph] programs as well as probably another about 10 by specifics against BCMA that are in the works and somewhere within late preclinical or early clinical development.

The most remarkable thing when we look at the data is that the data actually looks quite similar, when you look at across these programs. They all show a good level of activity but it looks that are in our view are quite superimposable, if you use to track patient variability and treated versus intend to treat type of analysis and so on.

So when we look at this, the challenge we find is that the therapies are very active at that level with PFS whatever is between 10 and 15 months or so. But they do not seem to actually have a transformational type of quality. When we think about the key data, I think probably some of the most compelling data that we've seen at ASH was from Kymriah and Yescarta both in each one of their indications demonstrating that the survival curve is starting to flatten out and almost horizontal with a significant level of observation time. That is transformational in terms of the activity.

We don't think we see anything like that yet in multiple myeloma. In other words, we buy time, but patients continue to drift. It doesn't look like we're inducing actual cures in those patients and that will make it actually challenging to more broadly develop these programs. So we see a place for those programs at the back end of the disease. But given the fact that the T cell engagers as well as the CAR Ts are quite similar in activity, we would predict quite a fragmented market at the back-end of that disease setting.

When you then look into a third line or second line you have to actually start to beat on intend to treat. You have to be 20 months in the third line and 36 months plus in the second line. And both of those numbers are actually going up with the increased use of daratumumab. So that creates a very challenging environment. And I mentioned the fact and intend to treat right now all the CAR programs you see actually presented on treated not only intend to treat, but of course as soon as you go off the lines it's a proper randomized controlled study. And you'll be actually on a level playing field with the other therapies. So that's a tough a tall order to take with the current profile.

So when we look at it is we obviously want to see kind of where AUTO2 comes out. At this point in time, it doesn't look like antigen loss is the primary driver for the relapse. When we look at it at the data as it was published, it's probably not quite enough in terms of depth of response for these programs that are currently reported on. There is a limited persistence of the therapy and none of the programs address any of the defense mechanisms that multiple myeloma is known for.

So we believe that there's a good sense of what you need to start to address. And so what we're doing is, we're going to read out, although two, we're going to report at the end of the year if we're in a similar ballpark as the current leading programs are. We don't think that makes sense to actually push forward because they're not transformational profiles. And what we're already working on is a next-gen program to address the three questions I just posed before us, the key limitations in the programs.

In our view, we should actually have the aspiration of being transformational also in multiple myeloma. Otherwise, that disease setting given the long duration of effect we have with other therapeutic modalities we believe is going to be challenging.

Biren Amin

Thank you.

The next question comes from Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Hey, god morning or good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Christian Itin

Yes. Hi, Debjit. Great hearing you. Thanks for the question.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Thank you so much. Thanks for taking my call. So just one question more on the relapses in the AMELIA program. Could you help us understand in terms of the stringency of defining relapses whether it's the AMELIA program or the CARPALL program. What had been done traditionally for Kymriah and Yescarta. And how you guys define relapses? And how does that relate to in the real world setting?

Christian Itin

So traditionally that relapsing in acute lymphoblastic leukemia is based on counting blast in the bone marrow. If you have more than 5% blast in the bone marrow, you call that a relapse. That's called a morphological relapse and that's still the standard criteria to determine and to call out the relapse.

Now I think what we all learned in the space over the last 15 years is that, we have actually indication of the patient relapsing earlier than that. And we're actually better off if we start intervening at an earlier time point, and then waiting for the patient to sort of have a morphological relapse and then actually start contemplating to intervene. And so what the field had started to work on probably 15 years ago is to develop methodologies that would actually allow you to pick up tumor cells with a much higher degree of sensitivity. And the two other methods that are predominantly used there is basically as one of the methodologies is fact sorting, so it's flow cytometry, where you take a bone marrow aspirate you run it through and you basically count the number of tumor cells versus the normal cells you have in the marrow. That gives you a sensitivity of about one in a thousand typically on flow in most settings. There are some specialist labs who could push that a bit further, but generally it's about one in 1000 cells instead of five in a hundred, which is obviously what the morphological approach would give you.

The more stringent approach to actually look at is called a molecular complete remission or a molecular assessment. And the molecular assessment is based on PCR, based on looking at typical mutations that you find transposition and so on that you find in the tumor cells. And that gives actually a sensitivity of about one in 10,000. So what you call a molecular response is actually when you lose that PCR signal that is actually the loss of signal that gives you the answer. And that was developed over the last probably 15 years actually with blinatumomab years ago. We did the first prospective trial using this type of an assessment back in 2008 and now it's been very widely adopted.

So what we chose to do in the way we presented to-date that the AMELIA data at ASH is, we chose to actually put or indicate very stringent -- much more stringent sort of measurements for relapse. So we showed molecular relapse in other words you go from a PCR negative to a PCR positive signal and you indicate that. And then, what we could show is also that with a time delay which could be a few months in between you would actually go from a molecular signal to a flow signal. And then, again, sometime later that would actually be manifest in the form of a morphological relapse.

So when you look at the Kymriah data as it was presented in New England Journal of Medicine that was the key reference point in the registration package as well was based on morphological relapse. It was not based on those more stringent methodologies. We feel that we should give all of those various parameters because frankly if as a physician you have one of those patients that starts to relapse and you have an opportunity to intervene you wouldn't actually wait till you had a more "mature relapse" but you would intervene when you had first signs that indeed the disease is actually coming back.

And so in that sense the assessment that was used sort of in from some official way in terms of those that were represented in the journals to what the clinical practice is actually deviates to some extent and hence we're providing and we're looking to provide all three types of data points.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Thanks for the clarification. And do you plan to present your data set with the morphological relapses down the road for on a apples-to-apples comparison. Thank you so much for taking the questions.

Christian Itin

Right. So the plan is that we're looking to actually present all three parameters, so actually you have a real understanding of how it compares to some of the other data. But also to get a sense for the trend and get kind of an early information should indeed a patient start to progress. The plan is to show all three and we just also submitted for publication the CARPALL data that actually will include all three measurements.

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Thank you.

Christian Itin

Thanks Debjit. Much appreciated.

The next question comes from Matt Phipps of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Matt Phipps

Thanks for taking my questions. First, some of the competitors are already kind of moving into earlier lines of therapy and DLBCL. So just obviously need to see the data without a three -- but do you think that this is something where maybe you move through next generation into earlier lines of therapy? Or would you look to kind of start in third line or second line trial with AUTO3 initially and move that forward just to be a little bit quicker?

And then secondly with AUTO1 you talked about some of these CAR T therapies putting patients in the intensive care unit and that's obviously a major cost and also something that physicians are -- want to avoid if possible. So do you think AUTO1 could be provided in almost an outpatient setting if it continues to have the safety profile you've seen to-date?

Christian Itin

Okay. Hi, Matt. Thanks for joining. Excellent questions. The first question related to DLBCL. I think as the way that the current trial is set up, which is set up as kind of a Phase 1/2 trial that allows us to go to dose and then from those to a data set that obviously if it's -- strong enough obviously would be supported for registration. That trial is designed in the relapsed refractory patient group. So that is sort of at the back end of the disease. And the reason obviously for going there is obviously, it gives you the fastest way in terms of actually getting a readout. And at the same time, it is a setting where we do know that what we do know what the sort of the comparable data sets looked like. This is not obviously in a true head to head comparison because it's not going to be a randomized study. But, we do obviously know that between Yescarta, Kymriah and JCAR-17, the programs are relatively close together with potentially Yescarta being slightly ahead in terms of efficacy with kind of the two year data pointing to rightly between about 35% and 40% complete remission rate at that point in time.

But it also gives you enough room to actually show improvement over and above on terms of the complete remission rate and that sort of that's the primary objective for AUTO3 to see whether we can actually demonstrate that.

In terms of moving up the lines, obviously, we're very keen on moving forward our next program, which obviously builds on AUTO3 in its current form. And it's expected to add two additional modules one that sends the cells or renders the cells insensitive to checkpoint, in fact, not just one, but the family of checkpoints. But also secondly, arranges the cells insensitive to micro environmental factors like the [PGF beta] [ph].

And that is sort of what we're planning to do with our program. We are obviously moving this forward expect to be in the clinic end of this year, early next year with that program as well. But as with the conversation we had on AUTO1 before, if we have the appropriate level of activity with AUTO3 and DLBCL that program is a go, because in the end this is all about clinical outcome.

The science may be as fancy as it may come. In the end the only thing that matters is does it make a difference to the patient and is it a sizable difference? If it is, we're running with the program. Now, and then, obviously, have an opportunity to see whether the next-gen program shows in a few patients a relatively small trial differentiated profile if it does then it's a program we can take forward as well and we keep on improving outcomes for patients that way.

The second question that you asked was related to AUTO1 and you mentioned the safety. And in many ways what we were aiming to do with the AUTO1 is a sort of creating a phenotype similar to what we knew the phenotype of blinatumomab to be, which is short engagement with the target cells and with that -- stimulation of the immune system, but not an over stimulation of the immune system. And indeed if we can replicate that dataset in somewhat larger patient groups that actually is a data set that absolutely can render support an outpatient use of this type of therapy. And obviously would be a huge benefit from an overall perspective in terms of resources, but also from a patient experience perspective would be a huge benefit.

Matt Phipps

Thanks Christian.

Christian Itin

Thanks Matt. Thanks for joining.

This concludes the Autolus Therapeutics financial results conference call. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.