Enbridge Is Growing Cash Flows 50% In 2019

As a result, I continue to stay long the midstream sector for the rising income potential that these companies provide, and will add to shares on any further weakness.

Dividend sustainability should not be an issue with the cash flows that are expected to be generated in 2019.

Enbridge (ENB) is well known in the midstream space for being a top quality company with an attractive yield. However, doubts surrounding the ability for pipeline companies to sustain their yields have surfaced as of late that are shaking investors faith.

After all, challenging oil and gas industry conditions, company restructurings, and aggressive debt used to finance growth are just some of the issues threatening earnings that could cause dividend coverage to weaken.

There’s also the persistent threat of various judges and environmental protest groups having certain agendas that can cause project delays, as well as the other fear that pipelines are being overbuilt and hurting midstream player’s margins (which has yet to be seen).

Thankfully in Enbridge’s case, the company is pushing through the headwinds mentioned above. Not only is the company growing earnings, but it plans to grow its distribution in 2019 as well, alleviating fears of dividend sustainability.

Therefore, I continue to believe in midstream player’s abilities to generate sustainable, growing income for investors over the coming years, and am staying long the sector as a result.

Multiple Projects To Increase Earnings

Enbridge has pipelines coming to North America that will help boost production, increase takeaway capacity, and lower differentials for E&Ps.

The Midland to Houston pipeline already came into service in 2018, which is undoubtedly helping E&Ps in the Permian since it came with a whopping 550,000 BPD of takeaway capacity, and was the first source of major relief to come to the area.

But new pipelines are coming, such as the Shin Oak pipeline that will further alleviate E&P takeaway issues. Shin Oak is slated to be completed in the middle of 2019, and will have a contracted 200,000 BPD of capacity for Apache Corp (APA) in the Delaware Basin. In addition, the Old Ocean pipeline is being put back into service in order to help find a home for more of the bottlenecked volumes found in the region.

Enbridge will also have new gas processing abilities through their Orla complex and Mentone gas plant. Two gas plants were just commissioned in 2018 at Orla, a third is coming to the complex in the middle of 2019. The Mentone gas plant will be in service at the beginning of 2020.

All four of these plants will help add 1.5 Bcf of precious, natural gas processing capacity as well as 250,000 BPD of liquids production in the Permian Basin.

Needless to say, substantial oil & gas volumes will now be able to be adequately taken away and processed via new pipeline and processing plant projects, which will help alleviate blowouts in the differentials of E&Ps in more prolific basins like the Permian.

Last but not least, the importance of plastics worldwide cannot be understated, as plastic is one of the single-most important products for modern living into the 21st century. Plastics come from ethane, and ethane comes from natural gas liquids being produced in North America.

So, the new ethylene distribution and export facilities being built by ENB, which is set to come online at the end of 2019, will provide low-cost ethylene producers access to overseas markets from the Gulf Coast, providing the world with abundant amounts of plastics to consume for years to come.

Financials Strong

Enbridge reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018, with EBITDA coming in at $7.2 billion. Net income was $1.3 billion, and because gross operating margins were so healthy at $2.1 billion (compared to $1.5 billion yoy), coverage was a respectable 1.7x at the end of the quarter, or 1.5x normalized.

Typically, a coverage ratio between 1.1 and 1.7 is considered acceptable by lenders. In addition, free cash flow for the quarter was $738 million, and a record $2 billion for the full year in 2018, which represents a 50% jump yoy.

2019 should be an even better year, as the company sees another 50% increase in cash flows (from $2 billion in 2018 to about $3 billion in 2019), once new projects are completed.

Distributable cash flows were improved on, as well. Not only was coverage strong, but the company retained $2.2 billion of DCF, which was a 155% increase year over year. On top of this, the company authorized another buyback program, this time for $2 billion, which will reduce shares outstanding and reverse adverse dilution that took place during the 2014-2018 downturn.

More importantly, ENB sees no need to dilute shareholders anymore, presumably because the company will be able to rely on its own earnings streams now and fund larger portions of projects within cash flows.

Risks

Risks with midstream players like ENB are high when oil & gas prices suffer from trade wars, or a weakening economy. However, since oil prices are relatively strong at $50 per barrel, E&Ps will continue operating wells and flowing their volumes through ENB's pipelines, since $50 is what most them plan their budgets for.

Dividend sustainability is another worry investors have with high yielding companies. Thankfully for ENB, not only is their coverage strong, but DCF should be increasing as cash flows increase in 2019, keeping their dividend sustainable.

As a matter of fact, their dividend is more than sustainable, similar to Energy Transfer's (ET) dividend. The company stated on their latest conference call that the board actually authorized another dividend increase for 2019, which would come in the ballpark of $1.765 per unit, or a 2.3% increase year over year.

In addition, ENB took advantage of weaker share prices during the fourth quarter and bought back $1.2 million units around $25, which made the indicative DCF per-unit yield around 11% on that round of buybacks.

Heavy CapEx from ENB is another issue investors may have for the company, especially in an environment where rates are rising and costs to borrow capital rise along with them. After all, being 3.5x levered and having $6.7 billion of capital projects under construction is nothing to sneeze at. But, as alluded to above, ENB has multiple projects coming online within 2019 and 2020 that should start returning cash to shareholders and improve leverage.

Of course, with the kind of leverage ENB has, debt levels do remain high at $26 billion. However, ENB has an average life of debt in the portfolio of 14.5 years that is locked in at a rate of 4.7% per year. So, needless to say, having debt tied to fixed rates in a rising rate environment mitigates much of the risk assumed by ENB and its shareholders.

Conclusion

ENB has been aggressive in using debt to finance future growth, but the company stands to benefit greatly in 2019 once new pipelines and processing plants are brought online.

In order for the industry to rebound in 2019, however, more takeaway capacity is needed by E&Ps which, in turn, allows them to send more volumes through ENB's pipelines. ENB is working diligently to solve those problems of E&Ps, and therefore is providing immense value to the oil & gas industry.

I fully expect share prices of midstream companies to rise, but negative sentiment and volatility will persist until takeaway issues are relieved. So, I expect the dividend to continue to pay me while I wait for sentiment to rebound, and as long as there is no threat to ENB's payouts (which there shouldn't be, as explained above) investors can sleep comfortably at night knowing that a check awaits in their mailboxes from ENB every quarter.

As a result, I continue to stay long midstream players like ENB, and will continue to add to shares on any weakness near the bottom of the downcycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.