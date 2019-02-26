Copper Makes A Move

Copper is a metal that is a building block for infrastructure around the world. Many market participants refer to the red metal as "Doctor Copper" as the price direction of the nonferrous metal often reflects the current state of the global economy. During periods of economic expansion, the price of copper tends to move higher, and contraction often leads to lower prices.

Before 2005, the price of copper never traded above $1.6065 per pound. Economic growth in China, the world's most populous nation, caused demand for the metal to soar this century taking the price of copper to a high at $4.6495 per pound in 2011.

Copper can be a highly volatile metal. During the second quarter of 2008, the price climbed to a high at $4.2160, but the global economic crisis pushed copper off the end of a bearish cliff to a low at $1.2475 by the end of that year. The price recovered leading to a rally to the 2011 peak.

Most recently, the copper market had been highly sensitive to the trade dispute between the US and China as tariffs and retaliatory measures in an environment of rising protectionist policies caused copper to drop from over $3.3155 per pound in June 2018 to a low at $2.5430 on January 3, 2019. The decline of over 23 percent came on the back of the rising potential for a trade war between the two nations with the world's leading GDPs. Trade issues, rising interest rates in the US, a strong US dollar, and volatility in the stock market created a potent bearish cocktail for the copper market that fell to its lowest price since mid-2017 at the start of this year.

The price of the red metal appears to have found a bottom at just under $2.55 per pound at the start of this year. Last week, the price broke through a level of technical resistance on the upside.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Southern Copper (SCCO) are two producers of the base metal, and their shares move up and down the price path of copper.

Copper rose above a critical level of technical resistance last week

Last week, the price of copper traded to its highest level since July 2018 when the price rose above $2.95 per pound on the active month March COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of copper broke above the high the week of October 1 at $2.8665 per pound and rose to $2.9765 on February 25. Technical metrics point to a rising trend with price momentum and relative strength both in overbought territory. Open interest at over 253,000 contracts has been stable over recent weeks and is beginning to rise.

Additionally, last week a total of 703,787 contracts of COMEX copper futures traded which is the highest level since late August. Rising volume and price tend to be a technical validation of a bullish price trend.

The red metal's performance reflects optimism over a trade agreement between the U.S. and China

President Trump is in Vietnam this week for his second summit with the leader of North Korea. When he returns, the focus of the administration will shift to the ongoing trade talks between the US and China. Negotiators on both sides have been doing yeoman's work in Beijing and Washington. At the end of last week, both sides sounded optimistic over the potential for a lasting agreement by the end of March. Over the weekend, President Trump cited progress on trade when he delayed the increase in tariffs scheduled for March 1.

A meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in late March would likely be a ceremonial event where both leaders could take victory laps over a new trade deal. An agreement that ends months of rising tariffs and retaliatory measures would erase the protectionist environment and open a new era of global economic growth with a more level playing field for commerce between the two nations.

Commodities have been on the front lines in the trade dispute. The price of soybeans moved from over $10 per bushel to the lowest price in a decade last year as China canceled purchases from the US for 2018 and 2019. With the prospects of an agreement on the horizon, nearby soybean futures are now at over the $9.50 per bushel level as the 2019 crop year approaches on the new crop November futures contract. The other commodity that experienced selling on the back of the trade issue was copper which fell from over $3.30 last June to a low at $2.5430 per pound on January 3. China is the demand side of the copper equation, and the rise over 40 cents per pound to the $2.95 level reflects optimism over a deal between the US and China that would allow economic growth to increase in the Asian nation.

$3 is the next level to watch

While the December 2017 peak at $3.3220 per pound is the critical technical resistance level in the copper futures market, $3 is a psychological price for the red metal. A move back above $3 per pound could set the stage for even higher highs over the coming weeks and months. Copper is the leader of the base metals sector of the commodities market. Copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin all trade on the London Metals Exchange. These metals are the building blocks for infrastructure around the globe. When it comes to China, the most populous nation with a GDP growth rate at 6.6% in 2018 is the critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices of the nonferrous metals.

Copper is also a leader in the world of commodities as it is a barometer for economic growth or contraction. The recent rise in the price of the red metal is a sign that the prospects for growth are rising.

Copper inventories are low

With a new framework for trade between the US and China on the horizon, the copper market has turned to the upside. The recent rally comes at a time when stockpiles at the world's two leading copper exchanges are close to their lowest levels in a long time.

The leading exchange for base metals is the LME that offers the most liquid forward contracts for the metal. The LME is the market of choice for the world's consumers and producers of the red metal and the other base metals.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, LME stocks at 133,825 metric tons as of February 22 are close to their lowest level in many years. In March 2018, inventories rose to over 380,000 tons, and since then, they declined steadily.

Source: COMEX/Kitco

Over the past sixty days, copper inventories in COMEX warehouses have moved from over 110,000 to 65,119 metric tons.

The decline in copper stocks is another supportive factor for the price of the red metal. When copper reached its most recent peak in late 2017, LME stocks were considerably higher than their present level.

SCCO and FCX move with the price of copper

The most direct route for a long position in the copper market is via the futures on COMEX or the forwards on the London Metals Exchange. The iPath B Bloomberg Copper Total Return ETN product (JJC) provides an alternative, but with only $14.34 million in net assets and an average of 1,493 shares changing hands each day it has limited liquidity.

Freeport McMoRan Inc. is a copper producing company with mining properties in North and South American and Indonesia. Southern Copper Corporation engages in copper mining in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The price of copper has risen from $2.5430 on January 3 to its most recent high at the $2.9765 level, an increase of 17% since the beginning of this year.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FCX shares moved from $9.60 to $13.86 or 44.4%.

Source: Barchart

At the same time, SCCO shares rallied from a low at $29.01 to highs of $37.14 or 28%.

FCX and SCCO have experienced higher percentage gains than the copper market. The copper producers offer a leveraged return compared to the price of copper. If the red metal continues to appreciate, it is likely that both FCX and SCCO will continue to outperform the red metal.

Copper made a move last week to the upside. More positive news on the trade front is likely to keep the bullish party going in the nonferrous metals sector of the commodities market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.