Nemaska Lithium - Not Buying This Rally

Nemaska has a track record and history of over-promising and under-delivering. Speculators interested in the potential turnaround story here would be prudent to wait and see how things unfold with the financing first before making a rash decision to FOMO in now.

Shares of NMKEF are up 9.38% over the last 5 trading session but fundamentals have not improved here and the risks are still elevated.

A supply agreement with Livent has been terminated and Nemaska must repay $10 million plus an additional (similar) amount in the form of an early termination fee.

Nemaska Lithium still needs to raise at least C$375 million to finish construction of their Whabouchi Lithium Project.

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) recently unleashed a massive bombshell upon the markets when the company provided an update on the status of its Whabouchi Lithium Project, located in Quebec, Canada, and stated that the company needed to raise an additional C$375 million to complete construction.

Right on cue, then, at market open on February 13, shares of NMKEF began to immediately head south, breaking below C$0.30/share, and at one point was down an astounding ~50%, relative to the previous day's trading session.

Termination of the Livent Supply Agreement

Over the next few trading sessions, the share price began to stabilize, carving out a base around ~C$0.30-0.32/share range, until another news release was issued by the company, announcing the termination of the FMC (now Livent Corporation; LTHM) supply agreement that was reached in 2017.

Previously, Nemaska had agreed to supply Livent with 8,000 tonnes/year of lithium carbonate (28,000 tonnes in total) beginning on April 1, 2019.

Source: Nemaska Lithium February 2018 Press Release

The company came to grips that it would not be able to meet the production schedule, and attempts to renegotiate terms with Livent were unsuccessful. As a consequence, Nemaska will now to have to repay Livent $10 million (which it received from Livent in April 2017), and in addition, the company is also on the hook for "a similar amount as a termination fee," (presumably also in the neighborhood of ~$10 million) for breaking the contract agreement.

Bad News, Rising Share Price?

For Nemaska shareholders, 2019 is so far shaping up to be the year of bad news stacked on top of even more bad news, and for a brief moment, it looked like the share price of NMKEF was set to resume its downfall, with shares breaking below C$0.30/share, yet again, on February 18, the day it was announced that the supply agreement with Livent had been terminated.

However, in the ensuing days that have followed since, the share price of NMKEF started to bounce back, and over the last 5 trading sessions, shares are actually up 9.38%.

For ardent Nemaska bulls and long-term shareholders, this current rally is certainly most welcome (especially in light of the day before Valentine's Day massacre), and for those on the sidelines, perhaps even a mild case of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is starting to creep in.

Don't be fooled and misled.

The short-term share price appreciation of NMKEF is certainly not the consequence of improving fundamentals driving it, but it likely has a lot more to do with general sentiment towards lithium stocks starting to improve, sectorwide.

Here is a 5 day chart for some leading lithium-related companies.

Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) is up 24.42%.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is up 17.19%.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is up 11.38%.

Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF (LIT) is up 4.90%.

The rise in the share price of NMKEF coincides with many of its mining peers, as shown above, and it's worth noting that even the more general lithium and battery tech ETF, LIT, has been faring a lot better of the past week (which is a good (generalist) barometer for gauging market sentiment towards lithium).

The Tough Times Are Not Over

For Nemaska Lithium though, despite a short-term ascending share price, the tough times are certainly by no means over and done with. In fact, the hard work is probably only just starting around now, as the company will need to figure out a way to raise an exorbitant amount of capital, C$375 million (at least), in a way that is as non-dilutive as possible (e.g. avoiding having to issue out full warrants with long expiration dates, say 5 years or longer) for existing shareholders (who have already suffered immensely).

Coming up with the C$375 million is of critical importance, as the company itself stated:

Would be required to enable the Corporation to complete construction and meet the drawdown conditions provided in the streaming agreement with Orion Mine Finance and the senior secured bonds closed on April 12 and May 30, 2018 respectively.

Let's not so easily forget that the last time Nemaska competed a significant financing (raising C$1.1 billion, which at the time was assumed to be the requirement to fully fund the Whabouchi Lithium Project all the way though construction), shares of NMKEF proceeded to head south in a hurry (yes, negative sentiment towards lithium stocks contributed as well to the share price decline, but likely wasn't entirely responsible), in the aftermath, as the terms were interpreted by some analysts/observers as being "too dilutive."

At this time, it's still unclear what type of discount the company will need to present on the table in order to "sweeten the pot" enough to get major financier(s)/lender(s) to agree to sign such a stiff check, but it's very probable that "sweetheart deal" will be needed to be presented considering the current desperate/dire situation Nemaska finds itself ensnared in.

Risk vs. Reward

For speculators on the sidelines who are looking for a lithium stock to invest in, there are a plethora of alternatives on the market, with many arguably presenting much less short/medium-term headwinds than Nemaska.

In other words, there really is no need for FOMO to kick in at this time, and for those speculators who truly believe in the immense potential of the Whabouchi Lithium Project (which could very well still be intact, for the most part, if the current tough situation can be overcome), from the perspective of risk vs. reward, it would appear prudent to me to first wait on the sidelines until the dust is settled on the C$375 million financing package before rushing in now (when no reassurances/guarantees can be given at this time as to how exactly things will play out).

In my own humble opinion, it would be much preferable to "overpay" later for shares of NMKEF after the facts come to light and there is known certainty/clarity over how to deal with the current situation.

More importantly, I would need to be able to sit back, analyze, assess, re-assess, and rationalize in my head that the gameplan moving forward makes a lot of sense, before I would ever consider getting back into shares of NMKEF.

Quite frankly, at this stage of the game, point blank, the management team at Nemaska has fumbled the ball and made too many crucial mistakes to the point where they no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt that they can be counted on to execute and meet expectations; there has been too much over-promising and under-delivering over the years.

Take for example, the 2018 Feasibility Study for the Whabouchi Lithium Project featured a 46% increase in CAPEX over the 2016 Updated Feasibility Study

Source: Nemaska Lithium January 2018 Feasibility Study

At the time the 2018 Feasibility Study was published, the explanation for the profound increase in CAPEX was as follows:

The current CAPEX for the Mine, Concentrator and Hydromet Plant is $801 M, excluding already invested CAPEX of $74 M. This CAPEX reflects the process optimization as well as the additional equipment required to increase production of lithium carbonate from 3,250 tonnes/y up to 16,000 tonnes/y, which is reflected in the increase in the total output capacity of the Hydromet Plant by 20%, going from a capacity of 27,400 t/y LCE to 33,000 t/y LCE. In addition, based on the operating experience gained at both the Mine and the Hydromet Plant, the 2018 Feasibility Study includes, among other things, the addition of an ore sorting circuit at the Mine. Additional equipment and buffer zones have also been added throughout the process at both sites to increase the operability, while enhancing process reliability as well as allowing on-going maintenance without disrupting operations, thus ensuring optimal performance.

In hindsight, it's now evident that despite a 46% increase in CAPEX, the company still woefully underestimated costs, somehow in the range of being off by a country mile (~C$375 million or more).

With that said, the other side of the coin would be rushing in prematurely (i.e. looking to seize what on the surface may appear to be a "deep value" opportunity), and possibly having to deal with the consequences of a non-favorable financing package (i.e. immense dilution), which is a conceivable scenario that might very well play out in reality (which bulls should not underestimate as a possibility).

Conclusion

Shares of NMKEF are trending back up, in the interim, alongside more favorable sentiment towards lithium stocks, however, don't be deceived here, for Nemaska Lithium, the underlying company fundamentals haven't improved over the last week to coincide with the renewed strength in the share price.

The company still faces a most daunting task of having to figure out a creative way to raise at least C$375 million, and in a way that is both attractive to prospective financiers/lenders while at the same time being as minimally dilutive as possible for existing shareholders; this will not be easy to pull off.

Further, a previously agreed upon supply agreement with Livent has been terminated, and Nemaska will now be required to repay back $10 million, alongside a termination fee that could sport a similar price tag. So, in total, Nemaska could be looking at owing Livent ~$20 million, at a time when the company is already in desperate need of more funds. More expenses, even if they are relatively small in the big picture, still hurt, and cannot simply be ignored.

For Nemaska Lithium, 2019 has gotten off to a most rocky start, and despite the share price of NMKEF performing better in the short-term, the headwinds have not abated and the tough work begins now.

In my eyes, speculators who are looking for "deep value" lithium plays would be better served at this time to look around elsewhere in the sector for other promising companies not currently embattled with a battle for survival.

From the perspective of risk vs. reward, it would appear prudent for speculators to sit back and patiently wait for the next inevitable (and necessary) major financing to first conclude before re-assessing the Nemaska situation and determining at a later point in time, if there's still good value to be had. Further, by remaining on the sidelines and letting things unfold, speculators will be able to observe if any more issues pop for, derailing construction work further, or worst-case, stopping mine/plant development entirely.

Despite all the headwinds and cautionary warnings, there is still upside potential to be unlocked the Whabouchi Lithium Project (and the world is going to need a lot more lithium supply with the impending electric vehicle revolution set to gain traction), but for Nemaska to ultimately succeed in the end, a lot of things will need go right from here on out, which cannot be guaranteed.

After so many heartbreaking disappointments from this company, speculators need to protect themselves, first and foremost. To err on the side of caution, then, means to take a wait and see approach (wait for things to get a lot better first before contemplating an entry point, otherwise don't bother and look for less risky alternatives, elsewhere).

Sadly, enough dollars have already been lost betting on Nemaska Lithium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.