An Investment Pro: Invesco Always On The Go

Its acquisition of OppenheimerFunds and Intelliflo in 2018, as well as the launching of New Emerging Markets BulletsShares Suite, might be a giant leap for Invesco and its stakeholders.

Stock price varied with predictable volatility and moved in a bearish trend. Dividend Discount Model also proved it to be undervalued.

FY 2018 closed with remarkable values. Positive estimates of its bottom line earnings through linear trend forecasting agreed with the ones posted on Nasdaq and Wall Street Journal.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) kept its profitability and solvency intact amidst the continuous growth of its core operation and dividend payment to shareholders. Meanwhile, its stock price remained relatively cheap and undervalued despite the company’s solid fundamentals.

Income Statement (Profitability)

Invesco did well as it continued to capture more demand from the market. Its net operating revenue moved in a generally upward trend and remained higher than the operating expenses which resulted in increasing operating margin. This suggested that the company became more efficient as its revenue increased while maintaining its expenses. Forecasted values of revenue agreed with its trend and would result in $5.43 billion in the next five years.

Taken from MarketWatch verified with Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch verified with Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Meanwhile, net income still amounted to $880 million even if IVZ had the most number of acquisitions, and innovations in 2018. Its forecasted values in the next five years continued to move positively as it would range between $900 and $930 million. Had the company chosen to stop acquiring business entities in 2018, it would obviously be higher that year and even in the succeeding years. This just confirmed that with or without acquisitions, the company remained profitable.

Taken from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Lastly, EPS moved in the same direction. Forecasted values remained optimistic as it would rise to 2.35 in 2019. Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal also shared their positive outlook towards IVZ’s profitability.

Taken from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Taken from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Balance Sheet (Liquidity And Solvency)

The faster increase of Invesco’s assets relative to its liabilities showed the impressive trend of current ratio and net worth which proved that the company’s profitability and solvency were intact. This supported the splendid values on the income statement and strengthened the observation on the company’s solid fundamentals.

Cash, short-term investments and receivables evidently increased over the years which jived with the upward trend of its sales and operating margin. Estimated values for the next five years reflected an increase of almost a billion. Meanwhile, its fixed assets and other assets continued to raise especially it just tied the knot with OppenheimerFunds and Intelliflo which mirrored the increase of its non-operating expenses.

On the other hand, current liabilities decreased to $2 billion in 2018 and remained in the range in the forecasted years. This made the company more capable to meet its short-term financial obligation. Furthermore, the 4Q preliminary report showed that total debt decreased by $5 billion. It could be traced that total liabilities would follow since the remaining components were deferred taxes and other liabilities which varied by a small amount only. This resulted in the upward trend of net worth which would go higher in the projected years.

Taken from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Total Assets less Total Liabilities from MarketWatch and Invesco Investor Relations

The estimated values were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Dividend Payments

The company remained consistent with the distribution of dividends to its shareholders. Its estimated amount in 2019 would increase to 0.31 (1.24 annually) per share per quarter.

Taken from Nasdaq

An investor may wonder how and how long Invesco can do this. The company never missed its distribution of earnings to shareholders. Its strong financials proved the company’s profitability and solvency. Net income was used to know if IVZ would still be profitable after directly deducting the dividends from it. Free cash flow was also used to know its capability to use its free cash in paying dividends.

Taken from MarketWatch, and Nasdaq

One could see that the company had a profit of $400 million to $500 million after directly deducting dividends from net income (one-time deduction per year). Indeed, the company’s viability could accommodate dividend payments.

Taken from MarketWatch and Nasdaq

The company’s free cash remained sufficient enough to cover all its dividend payments with a remaining amount of $500 million to $900 million. The company’s solvency astonished us over the years and would continue in 2019.

Note that an investment company like Invesco is a long-lasting one. Its focus is more on pooling of funds and investing rather than lending and investing.

Stock Price

In the last 30 weeks, Invesco’s stock price has been moving in a bearish trend from $23-$24 to $17-$18. At $18.83 on February 22, it still played at the same range. Given its predictable crests and troughs, the price stayed at its low point which the investors should take advantage of. Also, the still growing industry signified it would still increase in the next months. To test its value, DDM was used.

DDM = Expected Dividends/(Cost of Equity-Dividend Growth Rate)

Expected Dividend: 1.24

Cost of Equity: 0.1119

Dividend Growth Rate: 0.047

DDM = 1.24/(0.1119-0.047)

DDM =19.11

Given the current closing price at $19.05, the stock remained undervalued and would therefore go up some more.

Potential Catalysts For Further Growth

Intelliflo Acquisition

Last June 2018, Invesco formally announced its acquisition of Intelliflo, dubbed as the UK’s leading technological platform for financial advisors. By doing this, Invesco made a sagacious move as it not only tried to diversify its product and services but also to improve its performance. By doing this, Invesco would not only focus on investment and management of assets but also provide financial information to analysts and advisors. Invesco’s analysts would find it easier to forecast financial trends given the data and system Intelliflo had to offer.

Its clients would have better access to their investments which will guide them in managing their wealth. This in turn would attract more investors and customers such as brokers and financial analysts as it gave more assurance of their assets and make an analysis for their clients given the more comprehensive data it would provide. Also, Intelliflo also established a good reputation in the UK and got many clients. With this, Invesco also acquired more clients and revenue which would also generate earnings for their stakeholders.

OppenheimerFunds Acquisition

During the fourth quarter, Invesco made a compelling move when it entered into a partnership with MassMutual through its acquisition of OppenheimerFunds, an affiliate of the latter. This became strategic for Invesco as OppenheimFunds has been operating in a similar segment though in a wider range which would further enhance Invesco’s capacity to meet the demands of its customers and capture the acquired company’s already established partnership with its clients. This would also unify the company’s operations in investment and management of asset to entice more clients, investments and earnings for its stakeholders.

New Emerging Markets BulletShares Suite

Also during the fourth quarter, IVZ launched its new suite for emerging markets particularly with ETFs. This would not only create a more aggressive and progressive returns on stocks but also provide a platform for emerging markets to trade, emerge and attract more customers and investments. This was really timely and of great relevance as many emerging markets have been participating and trading ETFs. Also, this broadens IVZ's range of products and services which would further increase or expand its operations to generate more earnings in the future.

Final Judgment

Invesco kept its efficiency as its revenue continued to increase while keeping its operating expenses low which resulted in higher operating margin. Net income, though lower than the previous year is still to be given emphasis as 2018 had the most number of partnerships and acquisitions (OppenheimerFunds, Intelliflo and completion of Guggenheim) but still resulted in almost a billion and projected value exuded optimism. This confirmed the company’s efficiency and adequacy. Likewise, balance sheet proved the company’s solvency and durability as its assets continued to increase faster and greater than the liabilities which even resulted in increasing balance sheet ratios. Indeed, the company has solid fundamentals which will most likely continue in the next five years as the forecasted values conveyed.

For the long-term investors, the company has already proven its long-term solvency given its existence for more than 80 years. Also, all its financial statements agreed with the perceived positivity in the succeeding years. Dividend payments have been consistently distributed and even increasing every year. There's nothing to worry about as the company’s free cash and net income were used and both showed viability as the company would still see a profit and remaining cash for dividends were deducted instantaneously. Retained earnings remained massive. To reiterate this, investment and security companies are giants and wouldn't easily or never exhaust themselves. This would be an assurance that long-term security would be safe and continue to generate earnings.

For the short term investors, the price is relatively cheap at $18.83 using a six-month trend. Also, the dividend discount model proved it to be undervalued as the computed amount remained higher than the price of the stock. This would eventually result in increasing price until it reached its maximum level or just its precise value. With this, now is the time to purchase stocks especially for the buy-and-sell since the stock’s undervaluation would most likely put an upward pressure until the price reaches its correct value. This would result in earnings.

Given its solid fundamental and cheap stocks, short term and long-term investors are all encouraged to invest here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.