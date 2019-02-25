Uber May Be The Biggest Threat To Valley National Bancorp's Recovery

Based on 2019 EPS estimate of $.95/share, the forward P/E ratio is approximately 11.2x, which is well below the stock's 10-year average of 15.0x.

Taxi medallions are still an issue for VLY's loan portfolio but are quickly becoming a small piece of the total portfolio.

VLY's dividend hasn't grown in years but comes with a yield over 4%. As earnings grow, the likelihood of an increase rises because the payout is safer than before.

Investment Thesis

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is one of several banks held in my clients' retirement accounts, and its poor performance has been similar to the rest of the banking sector, shown by Invesco's KBW Bank ETF (KBW) which lags the S&P 500 by a large margin.

When a bank has struggled as long as VLY has, I would have normally eliminated it and moved on to the next investment. In my brief review of VLY, I saw improvement in basic credit metrics that suggested the lull could very well be a thing of the past.

This article is intended to serve as a detailed review of VLY's financials to see whether or not there is any upside value to the current stock price and whether or not it is justified in remaining a long-term hold.

What Makes VLY Appealing?

VLY has seen some major improvements in 2018, including:

An extremely stable net interest margin of 3.08% for Q4-2018 compared with a net interest margin of 3.09% for Q4-2017.

The dividend safety has improved significantly as the FY-2018 payout ratio is now 58.6% compared with a payout ratio of 75.9% in FY-2017.

FY-2018 earnings were $.75/share compared with FY-2017 earnings of $.58/share.

Recently announced (February 13th) property sale/leaseback and the elimination of 60 corporate positions should help EPS (after severance charges).

From the chart above, you can see that there was little to no gain after this announcement, even though it is expected to result in a pretax gain of approximately $81 million, while the elimination of 60 corporate positions is expected to bring annualized savings of $5 million. VLY has made a concerted effort to deploy new technology where it can to expedite processes and eliminate the need for a larger workforce.

Another important move that is being overlooked has to do with the changes made in the incentive plans for both executives and general level employees.

Executive compensation relative to stock performance has nearly doubled in 2018. Employees involved in lending and deposit gathering activities are being rewarded with greater levels of incentive and also have stock incentives tied to performance.

Concerns About VLY

It's safe to say that VLY has made great strides in improving its overall performance and earnings. However, I have a number of concerns about certain aspects of the business, including:

VLY's footprint is odd, given that it covers New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama.

With nearly $32 billion in assets, VLY is one of the United States largest 100 banks, but it has a history of poor asset allocation based on a return on assets (ROA) of .93% (See image below).

Like many banks, total non-performing assets have spiked over the course of the last year, and total non-accrual loans as a percentage of all loans jumped 9 basis points from .26% to .35% over the last 12 months.

Dependence on brokered funds and higher cost sources of deposits negatively impacted net interest income in the past.

Net Interest Income (NYSEMKT:NII)

NII is one of the most important metrics used in the banking industry because it provides solid insight into both lending activities and interest-bearing liabilities. This is calculated by taking "interest income and dividends earned on interest-earning assets, less interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities" (Q4-2018 Earnings Report).

NII is likely to be the primary source of income for all banks, and therefore, any major disruptions/changes that decrease/increase NII is critical to take into account. NII that is increasing/decreasing at a rapid pace may indicate one of the following bullet points.

A rapidly growing NII can potentially signal that the company is funding new loans with higher-than-normal risk profiles in an attempt to increase yield associated with its loans.

A rapidly decreasing NII might signal that loans are being paid off faster or that the new loan pipeline is shrinking. Meanwhile, deposits (especially time-related) might be representing the same cost even if the yield on loans doesn't support it.

Source: VLY FY-2018 8-K

Here are the main takeaways when it comes to VLY's Assets:

The massive increase in assets from 2017 to 2018 was largely the result of VLY's acquisition of USAmeriBancorp (OTCPK:USAB) which had about $4.23 billion in assets at the time the acquisition was announced on 7/26/2017. The merger was completed on January 1, 2018.

If we subtract out these assets, the organic growth of assets in 2018 was just under $3.2 billion.

Loans make up over 75% of interest-earning assets (which makes it by far the largest contributor to NII). In 2018, the loan category provided the highest average interest rate at 4.61% vs. 4.22% in 2017 (an increase of 39 bps).

While the table from the 8-K looks reasonable, it does bring in to question the quality of the loan portfolio since the yield on loans can only be achieved if the loans continue to be paid for. I will discuss non-performing loans in another section.

Interest-bearing liabilities represent the other half of NII because it is the cost necessary to fund the loans that produce interest income.

Source: VLY FY-2018 8-K

Here are the key components to understand when it comes to VLY's interest-bearing liabilities:

Like most banks, the cost of deposits is increasing rapidly and has impacted every product type from savings accounts to short/long-term borrowings.

Time deposits (certificates) nearly doubled from their levels at the end of 2017. On the Q4-2018 call, Alan Eskow notes that brokered deposits make up 7.7% of total deposits or roughly $1.9 billion based on total deposits of $24.5 billion.

One bright spot is that roughly 17% of VLY's liabilities come from non-interest bearing deposits (deposits that do not earn interest). Compared with Q3-2018, these balances remained stable. I would consider these funds to be the most "at risk" because there is a large incentive to move these to an account that offers an interest rate greater than 0%.

NII/Interest Rate Spread is down 12 bps year-over-year (YoY), but Net Interest Margin (on a fully tax equivalent basis) has only dropped 3 bps YoY.

Taxi Medallions Impact On The Loan Portfolio

This is where the situation gets really interesting because you are all probably wondering what the heck bank like VLY has to do with Uber and how they would be causing turmoil in its business operations?

VLY's taxi medallion loans have been a major blemish on a loan portfolio that is relatively safe. In fact, if we look at the Q4-2018 earnings call, we can see that the declining value of VLY's taxi medallion loans was responsible for $2.5 million of the $7.9 million loan loss provision (roughly 31% of the total). This is significant because the outstanding medallion loans only represent .52% of the total loan portfolio (in other words, these loans made up approximately half of one-percent but represented 31% of the Q4-2018 loan/loss provision).

The taxi medallion was once considered to be an extremely safe investment because it gave its holder the right to operate the taxi in New York City. Currently, there are only 11,286 medallions in circulation as of October 29, 2018. The situation has become so bad that NYC has waived the $1,100 annual fee until the NYC council completes a study/review of the hardship being created by the diminishing value of the medallion.

At its peak in 2013, a New York taxi medallion was worth upwards of $1.3 million, and as of June 2018, the current price is closer to $160,000. The value has continued to worsen as many operators were only able to acquire their medallion by taking a loan from the bank.

In many ways, the situation is comparable to the financial crisis in 2008 where people used the increase in the value of their home to assume more debt against it. When the collapse happened, homeowners who owed significantly more than what their home was worth chose to walk away as the bank seized their home. In the case of the medallion, businesses and people utilized debt because the medallion was a monopoly-like way to generate cash flows that couldn't be challenged. Now, it is not uncommon to see medallions show up at bankruptcy auctions which have only exacerbated the problem.

Taxi companies and drivers believed they had found the perfect investment that was extremely safe until Uber and Lyft showed up and displaced the cabs as the major mode of transportation in NYC. In October 2017, Uber ridership surpassed cabs as the predominant mode of transportation by averaging more than 289,000 rides per day compared to yellow cabs' 277,000 rides.

Source: RideGuru

The addition of other ride-share companies such as Lyft or personal methods of transport, including electronic scooters and bikes, are causing the transportation landscape to change dramatically as the cost of every form of transportation continues to drop.

Medallion Valuation

What really caught my eye was that management has determined that the fair value of an NYC medallion to be approximately $220k when some of the articles I have read suggest the going value is $160k. Collyn Gilbert of KBW was just as interested as I am and was able to gain the following insight on the Q4-2018 earnings call.

Collyn Gilbert Okay. And then just and I know that limiting on the question. But I just want to understand two on the taxi side, the $8.6 million that you drew out in the press release indicating that you probably have to add to the reserve this year. What kind of assumptions went into that? Alan Eskow And basically it does not take any assumptions into place that we go below the current valuation level that we use but rather loans that are renewed or mature and go into TDR status and get impaired. They will have to be written down to the current valuation. Obviously, valuations go down further, that number goes up as it does for the rest as a portfolio but at this point that's all we factored in. Collyn Gilbert Okay. And then, Alan, what went into the 220 valuation estimate you are using? Alan Eskow That's just an analysis of the trend of sales that takes place. Collyn Gilbert Okay. Thomas Iadanza We tracked. It's Tom, Collyn. We track on a regular basis the sales in the market where the number of sales that are over the value that we have. We look at it on a constant basis. And yes, I just want to kind of point out on that portfolio. We have on impaired over about 70% of the portfolio. We have over 95% of the portfolio still paying even though we classified 56% 57% of the portfolio as nonaccrual.

Although VLY values the medallions at $220k (which comes across as too optimistic, in my opinion), management has at least made the right moves to impair the value of these loans even though 95% of the portfolio continues to be paid on time. In Q4-2018, there was no direct explanation of the size and composition of the medallion portfolio. However, I was able to find figures that help us estimate the overall size of the portfolio.

In Q3-2016, there were $150 million of performing medallion loans, of which, $9.5 million were from Chicago. The majority of these are located in NYC, and the median loan size was $409k.

The most recent and detailed update comes from Q3-2018 management points out that NYC had a total of $123.7 million of outstanding medallion loans, while Chicago had a total of $8.7 million.

Overall, the balance of medallions loans as a % of total loans continues to drop and now represents .52% of total loans, which is down from .55% in Q3-2018. With some rough estimation, the total size of the medallion portfolio decreased by about $1.5 million quarter over quarter. Payoffs are one way to reduce the outstanding medallion balances, but continued expansion of the loan portfolio will help shrink the outstanding medallion loans relative to the size of the portfolio.

The risk associated with these loans is very real and should be one of the most important items considered before investing in VLY. Expect continued downside when it comes to this part of the portfolio but also understand that it appears much of the storm has passed and VLY's loan growth will also help reduce the danger of this portfolio. Using rough calculations, the risk of the medallion portfolio prior to acquiring USAB would've represented approximately .73% of total loans based on a total loan portfolio of $18.33 billion.

Loan Portfolio

The loan portfolio (as a whole) looks well-balanced and is adequately positioned to benefit when rates increase again. Because of VLY's acquisition of USAB, I decided to look at the change in loan categories from March 31, 2018, through December 31, 2018, since this would exclude the $4.3 billion in assets gained in that transaction.

Source: VLY FY-2018 8-K

Here are the main takeaways to consider when it comes to VLY's balance sheet:

Commercial loans (real estate and commercial/industrial) make up 73% of the total loans outstanding or roughly $18.23 billion. These are generally high-quality loans, and management has noted that they are performing well with the exception of the medallion loans. Medallion loans make up .52% of the total loans outstanding or roughly .71% of the $18.23 billion.

Residential mortgages have performed well and seen outstanding growth even when we exclude USAB's contribution. Some of this growth can be attributed to the purchase of $105 million of CRA qualifying loans. Management believes that 2019 won't see as strong of a performance in the residential mortgages as it did in 2018.

Additionally, over 70% of the portfolio is real estate-based (commercial and residential) and has been driven by major growth in the commercial real estate portfolio. Competition continues to increase, but management has made it clear that they will not "compete on terms that would compromise our traditional credit standards in the C&I market (commercial and industrial)" (Q4-2018 Earnings Call). I appreciate that management makes it abundantly clear that they are not funding loans for the sake of growing their balance sheet but that they are remaining selective so that they can avoid complications later on.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs) total $98.6 million on December 31, 2018, or an 11.1% increase over the $88.7 million NPAs outstanding at the end of September 30, 2018. A look at the asset quality of the consolidated financial highlights demonstrates that total NPAs have increased at a pace faster than loan growth.

Source: VLY FY-2018 8-K

In total, NPAs have increased by nearly 71.5% YoY with the increase almost exclusively coming from the commercial and industrial portfolio.

Deposits

One of the biggest problems in the banking industry is that everyone is currently trying to find the lowest cost of capital to fund their loan growth. A number of banks that I cover have noted that they are resorting to brokered deposits as a way to bring in the deposits they need so that they can continue funding new loans.

It was only a few years ago that banks and other financial institutions were offering rock-bottom interest rates because they had too much money on hand and not enough loan growth. The trick with the current environment is to bring in deposits at a rate that matches loan growth and maintains reasonable margins so that NII isn't threatened.

Source: VLY FY-2018 8-K

There are a number of concerns that need to be addressed in the consolidated statements of income.

Total interest income grew at a slower pace in 2018 than total interest expense. Although total interest income grew by 39% YoY, the total interest expense grew by 73.5%. I expect interest income and interest expense to continue growing in 2019 although I expect the increasing cost associated with interest expense to be significantly less than the increases in 2018.

I previously noted that 7.7% of total deposits were brokered deposits, and these come at increased costs and potentially shorter terms. Brokered deposits are almost always cheaper than short-term deposits, which makes them attractive.

The interest cost of short-term and long-term borrowing made up 43.6% of the total interest expense in 2017. This has dropped to just under 37% of interest expense in 2018. This is a positive development, and I will continue to watch this trend since the cost of short/long-term borrowings can have a major impact on the NII.

Lastly, I believe that we will see a more dovish Fed in 2019 which means that we are likely to see a flat/slightly increased cost of capital. If loan growth continues, we should see reasonable levels of NII that is not overly hindered by rising interest rates.

Q1-2019 earnings will provide a much better look at the trends associated with NII and whether or not the growing cost of deposits is moderating.

Efficiency Ratio

For those of you who are familiar with my previous work on companies in the banking sector, it should be no surprise that I focus on the efficiency ratio as one indicator of whether or not the situation is improving/worsening. The efficiency ratio helps us understand whether management is properly utilizing its assets to generate revenue. It's not uncommon to hear that an efficiency ratio of 50% (or less) is considered to be desirable, but it also depends on whether or not the bank is focused on retail or commercial activities.

It is important to consider that the efficiency ratio can be calculated differently depending on the approach management has chosen. In VLY's case, the efficiency ratio "measures total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income" (Q3-2018 Earnings Report). One thing I appreciate about VLY's efficiency ratio is that they make it easy to understand and report the regular and adjusted efficiency ratio in a clear and concise fashion.

Source: Q4-2018 VLY 8-K

The adjusted efficiency ratio (which is what management focuses on) is the method I prefer to use because it focuses on regular expenses (recurring) while excluding one-time expenses that cause major distortions in the rate. From the image above, I find it encouraging that the efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio have continued to fall more in line, which is expected now that there will be reductions in headcount, branch closures, etc. (The primary reason why the efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio were so far apart in 2017 was that they included merger/acquisition costs related to USAB).

The FY-2018 adjusted efficiency ratio of 57.9% means that for every $.58 of expenses VLY was able to generate one dollar of revenue. The good news is that the efficiency ratio has improved significantly since FY-2015 when it was 78.7%.

Dividend History

VLY's dividend history is one of the biggest strikes it has on its record as the payout has remained flat at $.44/share annually since 2014. The flat dividend is still enough to provide a current yield of 4.15% based on the share price of $10.61 and comes with a payout ratio just under 60%. Maintaining the current dividend is something I view as being acceptable because the healthiest banks come with a payout ratio between 30% and 50%.

There has been a significant improvement in VLY's earnings to where the dividend looks much safer than it did a year ago. In Q4-2017, the dividend of $.11/share was supported by $.09/share, which means that the earnings for the quarter did not fully cover the payout. Dividend growth investors' (DGIs) will be quick to argue that VLY exhibits no traits that match what they are looking for, but I believe that is important to give credit to management for continuing to pay out such a hefty yield even as their earnings struggled to cover the dividend. Q4-2018 earnings saw an EPS of $.22/share which pushed the payout ratio for the quarter down to 50%.

If we compare the FY-2018 payout ratio of 60% based to the 2015 payout ratio of 105%, we can determine that the dividend and its business is much more stable than it was just a few years ago.

Valuation - P/E Ratio

The 10-year history of VLY's P/E ratio has historically averaged 15.8x earnings but is currently valued at 12.8x earnings. Until late September 2018, VLY's PE ratio had always managed to stay above 15.0x since mid-2012.

Source: FastGraphs - VLY

It doesn't make sense that VLY's shares have only recently dropped below the 15.0x P/E ratio when it appears that it has made major improvements that are showing up across the board (earnings, payout ratio, NII, etc.).

If we assume the forecast in 2019 is correct and that a P/E ratio of 15.0x is still reasonable, then we should be looking at FY-2019 earnings of $.95/share and a share price of $14.25. Based on the current price of $10.66, we are talking about a 33.7% upside to the current share price.

Conclusion

I believe that VLY is worth continuing to hold in my clients' portfolio as it has made great strides to improve practically every facet of its business over the course of the last four years. Additionally, I believe that the company's newest initiative to sell some of its branches the branches and lease them back will be beneficial along with the elimination of select jobs in the implementation of more automated systems (underwriting and improved mortgage platform).

In my opinion, management has established credibility by continuing to pay the current annual dividend of $.44/share even when the payout ratio exceeded 100% (2015). This tells me that management has shareholders in mind and that they recognize the value of transparency. At the same time, the improvement of fundamentals in nearly every category inspires confidence that the bank is truly headed in the right direction.

There will be a number of items I plan to look at on the Q1-2019 earnings that are expected to be announced on April 25, 2019, including:

Situation update with medallion loans.

Changes in average interest-earning assets.

Changes in average interest-bearing liabilities.

The composition of interest income/expense.

Because fundamentals continue to improve, I find it entirely reasonable that VLY could have a P/E ratio of 15.0x by the end of 2019 and a share price north of $14/share. In the optimistic scenario of 15.0x P/E ratio, capital gains and dividend growth would be an annualized return of 44.8%. Even if we assume an extremely conservative P/E ratio of 12.0x by the end of 2019 the share price would be $11.40 and would come with a total annualized return (capital appreciation and dividend) of 12.3%.

