Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.: Q4 Earnings Analysis. Low Dry Bulk Rates = Existential Crisis

Current very low dry bulk rates will result in serious cash burn during Q1. Handymax and Supramax are slowly recovering, but Capes are at levels that threaten NM's ability to avoid a default during Q2.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM) is a financially troubled micro-cap that is extremely risky as an investment or trade. It is the parent company of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA), Navios Maritime Containers LP (NMCI), and Navios South American Logistics (NSAL), a privately held company. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here and are a must-read primer to understand the following analysis. Navios has an outstanding tender offer for its Series G (NM.PG) and H (NM.PH) Preferred Stocks. The tender offer is analyzed in detail in "Preferred Tender Offer Price Increase Analysis", "Preferred Tender Lawsuit", and "Tenders for Preferred Stock".

NM issued an earnings release for Q4 2018 on February 20, 2019. This article will briefly review key aspects of the report, examine NM's increasingly dire liquidity issues in light of the YTD collapse in dry bulk rates, and provide an update on the tender offer for the preferred. Please note that NM's financial reporting became more complicated and, therefore, opaque because it is now consolidating both NSAL and NMCI. Until the 20-Fs are published for all three entities, untying the Gordian Knot of consolidation will involve some estimations and use of prior quarter information.

Some investors are misled by NM's disclosure of consolidated unrestricted cash and interpret it as a sign of financial health. It is essential, therefore, that the article "Why NSAL Is of Little Practical Value to Navios Maritime Holdings" be read to understand why NM must be analyzed on an unconsolidated basis, i.e. examining only its dry bulk operations. In short, due to NSAL debt indenture restrictions on its ability to pay dividends, NM does not have access to the cash held at the NSAL level. Since NSAL cash equaled $76.5 million of the $150.8 million of Consolidated cash disclosed in the earnings release, it meaningfully alters the perception of risk. Read the article. It is explained in detail.

NMCI cash balances now also appear in NM's consolidated financial statements and must be excluded when assessing NM's liquidity. NMCI does not pay a cash distribution, so NM has no access to this cash. Even if NMCI was to pay a cash distribution, NM's ownership in NMCI is minor (3.7% between GP and LP interests), so any cash received would be negligible. Lastly, as described in detail in "Navios Maritime Partners LP: NMCI Earnings Disappoint", NMCI is strapped for cash itself and it is unlikely to pay a distribution during 2019 or 2020 (if ever).

Dry Bulk Operations Unrestricted Cash

Dry bulk operations unrestricted cash is the most important metric to determine NM's financial health. This is an unconsolidated figure, i.e. after removing both NSAL and NMCI cash balances. NM's over-leverage in comparison with its assets (see "Fleet and SOTP Valuation Makes for Grim Holiday Reading") will ultimately doom the Company when the ship notes and senior secured notes mature during 2022. The proximate cause for the failure of highly leveraged companies, however, is typically a sudden lack of cash or liquidity.

NM's only source of liquidity is its unrestricted cash (it has no undrawn lines of credit) or potentially the proceeds from asset sales. Please note that the indentures for the credit facility and ship notes require the proceeds from a vessel sale to be used to repay the debt associated with the vessel (or in the case of the ship notes the alternative of reinvesting in another vessel is available). The sale of vessels, therefore, would only generate a limited amount of cash after the repayment of the debt. It may, therefore, require the sale of an outsized number of vessels to plug a $10 million cash shortfall.

The following table details dry bulk operations unrestricted cash at Q4 and the calls on that cash during Q1.

Navios Holdings Dry Bulk Operations Unrestricted Cash Q4 (millions) Consolidated Cash $150.8 NSAL Cash $76.5 NMCI Cash $18.9 Dry Bulk Restricted Cash $7.0 Q4 Dry Bulk Unrestricted Cash $48.4 Ship Mortgage Interest Coupon $22.7 Senior Secured Notes Interest Coupon $17.2 Tender Offer Payments $11.3 Principal Payments $4.0 Environmental Fine $2.0 Dividends Received From Affiliates $2.2 Q1 Dry Bulk Unrestricted Cash Prior to Oper Results $(6.6)

Please note the following:

NMCI cash is from the Q4 balance sheet (see NMCI article referenced above).

NSAL cash is per page 25 of the earnings slide presentation.

Dry bulk restricted cash is per a footnote on page 9 of the slides and represents cash in escrow from the sale of the Magellan. Actual restricted cash is likely to be $1 million to $2 million higher based on prior quarters.

Ship mortgage interest coupon is calculated based on $614.3 million outstanding per the Q3 financial statements debt footnote.

Senior secured notes interest is calculated based on $305 million outstanding per Q3 financials.

Based on Series G and H Preferred tendered as of February 14th, if additional shares are tendered on or prior to March 1st, this outlay will increase.

Principal payments equal the estimated quarterly payments on the dry bulk operations credit facilities derived from the current portion of ltd for the dry bulk operations.

Environmental fine was imposed by the US for an illegal discharge of ballast water in US territorial waters.

The table illustrates that NM does not have access to sufficient cash to complete the Tender offer prior to considering the potential results from dry bulk operations for Q1 (more on that in a section below). What also needs to be considered is that NM has a minimum liquidity covenant of $30 million that it must meet to avoid defaulting under the credit facilities. A reminder: NM was operating under a credit facility default waiver from October 1, 2017, to December 31, 2018, for failing the leverage covenants.

If NM brazenly completes the tender offer after having likely failed the minimum liquidity covenant, the creditors could push NM into default after the expiration of a 15-day cure period. The financial covenant language is pretty cut and dry. There is no margin for interpretation. Here is the language from one of the Credit Facilities:

8.1.17 Financial Covenants of the Corporate Guarantor's Group procure that: 8.1.17.1 at no time shall the Liquidity of the Group be less than USD30,000,000;

8.1.17.2 the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio must be at least 2 to 1;

8.1.17.3 the Net Total Debt divided by the Total Assets shall be less than 80%; and

8.1.17.4 throughout the Facility Period there is standing to the credit of an unencumbered account with the Bank in the name of the Borrower, the Manager or the Corporate Guarantor at least USD350,000, such amount to be in addition to any minimum liquidity required by the Bank in respect of any other Group Member.

Since the coupons on the ship notes and senior secured notes would have been paid prior to the projected completion of the TO on March 1st, NM will likely already be in default of the minimum liquidity covenant detailed above. It raises the question whether NM can legally complete the TO. NM's liquidity issues are likely to be compounded by the dramatic decline in the BDI YTD and its impact on revenue and cash flow during Q1 2019.

BDI Collapse YTD

The table below details the BDI performance YTD.

2/23/18 1/2/19 2/14/19 2/21/19 YTD Change Y-o-Y Change W-o-W Change BDI 1185 1282 628 630 -50.9% -46.8% 0.3% Handy 534 588 311 353 -40.0% -33.9% 13.5% Supra 892 967 526 686 -29.1% -23.1% 30.4% Panamax 1481 1391 619 657 -52.8% -55.6% 6.1% Capesize 1722 1987 729 570 -71.3% -66.9% -21.8%

The collapse in dry bulk rates will have a negative NM's dry bulk operations since 23 of its 35 owned vessels (soon to be 34 due to a sale, see below) are rolling to floating rate TCs: 1 during January, 14 during February, and 8 during March. The roll offs are spread over 8 Supra/Ultras, 7 Panamaxes, and 8 Capesizes. The floating rates for the Panamax and Capesize vessels will be at levels significantly below the expiring fixed rate TCs. The recent rally in Supra/Ultra rates will ameliorate the hit on those roll offs. In addition, two fixed rate Capesize TCs are rolling to fixed rate TCs at lower rates.

Typically, TCs have a date range when the vessel can be returned to the owner. NM has provided an "expected date" of return rather than the range on pages 28-30 of the earnings slides. When rates decline as precipitously as they have during Q1, the charterer is incentivized to return the vessel as soon as possible. If for instance, the 14 vessels with expiring charters during February were all returned on February 1st rather than February 28th, the incremental decline in revenue would be an additional $1.96 million at a $5,000 per decline per day in rates. The revenue swing for NM's owned vessels could easily be in the $3 million to $4 million range just based on when the TC roll offs occurred.

NM also charters in 30 vessels. NM does not provide charter-out information on these vessels but provides general information on the fleet. Per the earnings release:

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 65 vessels totaling 6.6 million dwt, of which 35 are owned and 30 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the "Core Fleet"). The fleet consists of 19 Capesize, 30 Panamax, 14 Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.9 years, basis fully delivered fleet. As of February 15, 2019, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 70.9% of available days of 2019, out of which 26.7% are chartered-out on fixed rate and 44.2% on index. The 2019 average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels is $13,628.

Please note that the 30 "chartered-in" figure is a typical bit of AF hyperbole. There are actually only 23 vessels chartered-in currently (see pages 31-33 of the earnings slides). 2 other vessels are merely managed by NM and 5 will be delivered from Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 (assuming NM does not default by the date of delivery). Since all but 1 of NM's 35 owned vessels were on fixed TCs at December 31st, most of the 26.7% fixed TC days disclosed above are likely associated with the owned fleet and will occur during Q1. After Q1, the floating rate exposure is much greater. It is safe to infer that the bulk of the chartered-in fleet will be subject to floating rate or TC resets during Q1 2019 at rates that will be well below the long-term charter-in rates of $13,628.

The charter-in fleet situation is a mess. There are 14 vessels that are or will be on charters with rates based on the weighted average of TC Index Routes for the class PLUS premiums ranging from 10% to 33.5%. In an environment with collapsing BDI rates, NM is likely losing money on all of these vessels on a daily basis.

Of the 9 vessels on fixed rate TCs, 1 Ultra, 3 Panamaxes, and 2 Capesizes had expiration dates during February and March. Given its desperate financial straits, the best move by NM would be to let these vessels go and not attempt to renew the charters. From the vessel owners perspective, NM is a low quality charterer that increasingly looks like it may default on its debt. They will likely wish to reduce their exposure to NM and re-market the vessels elsewhere. 5 of these vessels have purchase options which NM is not in a position to exercise. Given NM's history of poor fleet management, it is difficult to predict how this will play out.

Forecasted Q1 Dry Bulk Operating Results

As detailed in the paragraphs above, Q1 is looking grim for NM due to the collapse in dry bulk rates. Q1 actual dry bulk operating results will depend on several variables that could potentially swing the cash burn number by millions:

the actual expirations date of the 23 charters-out during Q1.

BDI for March. The BDI will recover at some point, the question is when. If rates stay down during March, Q1 will be pretty ugly.

NM's strategy with the chartered-in fleet. Does it let the expiring charters-in go? Recent history says NM will let the charter-in fleet continue to shrink.

Q4 dry bulk TCE revenue was approximately $74.35 million based on the 5,705 operating days and $13,033/day average rates disclosed in the earnings release. Dry bulk operations unrestricted cash declined from $50.3 million to an estimated $48.4 million (this may be slightly high) at Q4. This is a $1.9 million decline. The impact of dry bulk operations WC changes on the decline in the unrestricted cash will not be known until the 20-Fs are filed.

Q1 is going to experience a decline in average rates and a decline in available days (assuming the roll off of some of the chartered-in fleet). Assuming an average of 57 vessels and an average $2,000 decline in average daily rates (net of broker fees) for 60 of the 90 days in the quarter in comparison with Q4, dry bulk operation revenue would decline by $6.84 million. This decline in revenue would be a direct hit to cash flow implying negative cash flow for the dry bulk operations before principal payments and DD/SS costs.

The estimate of unrestricted dry bulk operations cash before operating results for Q1 was a shortfall of $6.6 million (assuming the TO closes). The cash flow burn from dry bulk operations for Q1 could be anywhere from $2 million to $7 million depending on the variables discussed above. The longer dry bulk rates stay at current levels, the higher the cash flow burn for the quarter.

Asset Sales

Asset sales are just not a viable alternative to filling the cash shortfall. All of NM's assets are pledged to secure either the credit facilities and ship notes or the secure senior notes. NM announced the sale of the Navios Meridian, a 2002 vintage ultra that was due for its 17.5-year DD/SS. Here is a quote from a prior article.

What Is NM's Plan to Meet Ballast Water and Emissions Protocols? Unlike other companies that are not capital-constrained, NM has not announced any plan to install scrubbers to meet the 2020 emissions protocols. The economic consequences of not installing scrubbers will be determined by the cost of low sulfur fuel that meets the emissions standards. I expect this protocol to be enforced beginning 2020 and to have a modest negative impact on NM. The question is whether sufficient scrapping of older vessels will occur to support higher dry bulk rates needed to offset the increased fuel costs or capital costs to meet the protocol. As discussed above, NM's strategy to meet Ballast Water protocols is to sell its older vessels scheduled for DD/SS. This is a rational approach for a capital-constrained company to pursue. The older the vessel, the fewer remaining years of useful life to recover the expenditures of an SS/DD and installation of Ballast Water Treatment equipment.

The Meridian sister ships the Navios Vector and Navios Mercator are coming off charter during February and March. They are also 2002 vintage vessels due for DD/SS and, therefore, likely sales candidates. There are 6 Capesizes and 1 Panamax due for DD/SS or approaching the end of its useful lives that are candidates for sale. As discussed above, the proceeds from these sales would first go to repaying the associated debt. NM would be unlikely to see any net proceeds from vessels securing the ship notes. The sale of vessels also reduces NM's earnings potential in the future. Selling vessels are like a snake eating its tail. It ultimately accomplishes nothing.

All of NM's subsidiaries are pledged to the senior secured notes (I have written extensively on this in prior articles). The current market value of the subsidiaries falls far short of the face value of the senior secured notes. In addition, any attempt to sell the stakes in NNA and NMM would likely crush the stock or unit prices and raise put issues with the subsidiaries debt.

$40 Million Hurdle

Let's assume that NM does not go through with the TO and manages to scrape through Q1 with a dry bulk operations unrestricted cash balance of $5 million. Let's assume NM is able to achieve the $5 million by closing the sale of the Meridian and aggressively managing its A/P and inter-company accounts with NMM, NNA, NMCI, and NSAL and getting lucky with a rebound in dry bulk rates in March. NM would still be facing the next semiannual coupon payments totaling more than $39 million on the ship notes and senior secured notes on July 15th and August 15th, respectively. During the period April 1st to August 15th, NM would also need to make principal payments of approximately $6 million on the credit facilities.

NM would, therefore, need to generate at least $45 million of free cash flow from the dry bulk operations during that period. Let's assume that NM has 33 owned vessels on April 1st. The 14 of chartered-in vessels are on floating rates at a premium to the related index (see above) and are, therefore, likely to be a drag on cash flow. NM would, therefore, need the 33 owned vessels to earn $44 million in free cash flow over approximately 145 days. This equates to approximately $9,400 of free cash flow per day per vessel. This is cash profit above the operating and G&A costs and other interest expense. As a refresher, as of February 21st, the TC averages per this Golden Destiny Market Report (last page) were $7,736, $5,296, and $5,988 for Supra/Ultras, Panamax, and Capesize vessels respectively. The odds of NM earning the $45 million in free cash flow necessary to avoid default are extremely long and not worth the bet.

Clawback of Preferred Stock Repurchases

AF has rarely acted in a rational manner when viewed within the context of corporate finance. She is driven by her own objectives and not by any sense of fiduciary obligation to her preferred or common stockholders. A rational CEO would not be pursuing the proposed TO but negotiating with creditors to restructure the Company. That said, the possibility of AF executing on the TO appears to be very high at this juncture. Perhaps she does have one last rabbit she can pull out of her top hat. She had an opportunity to walk away from the TO after the minimum required preferred was not tendered on February 14th. She could have blamed the cancellation of the TO on dry bulk rate conditions. She instead has chosen to forge ahead. That means preferred investors will fall into one of three categories at the close of business on March 1st: those who tendered, those who retained their shares, and those who sold in the public market.

For those who will have tendered, the following is an excerpt of a recent article that examines the clawback of preferred repurchases in the instance of a Company filing bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy Clawback Period and Its Impact on the TO The Ship Mortgage Notes were issued by a subsidiary incorporated in Delaware, so an NM bankruptcy would be adjudicated in a US Bankruptcy court under Federal Bankruptcy Law. Payments to creditors prior to a bankruptcy are subject to a 90-day clawback period, i.e. the creditors that received the payment would need to reimburse the payment of the bankruptcy estate so that the money could be properly distributed to all creditors on the basis of seniority and on a pro rata basis. There are similar constraints regarding payments to equity investors, including the repurchase of equity prior to a bankruptcy. The clawback period for equity investors, preferred or common, who received dividends or had their equity securities repurchased by the bankrupt entity could be up to 2 years if the repurchase leaves the company without adequate capital or the securities exchanged for the cash are considered to be of little or no value, and the transaction is treated as a fraudulent conveyance (this is a bankruptcy term of art and not a violation of a criminal statute). This may seem esoteric, but it is a real risk, given the demonstrable shortfall in the value of NM's assets to its current outstanding debt. This is examined in detail in "Fleet and SOTP Valuation Makes for Grim Holiday Reading". NM's liabilities are estimated to be over $300 million in excess of assets. This would meet the definition of inadequate capital. In a bankruptcy process, NM would not be able to dictate an estimate of the market value of its assets. The creditors would present their own estimate, and it would likely be difficult for NM to win this argument based on current facts. As discussed above, the payment of approximately $15.4 million of cash in the instance of 50% of the Series G and H Preferred being tendered would plunge NM into a clearly identifiable liquidity crisis. It would also support a creditor argument that NM was inadequately capitalized at the time of the TO. Please also note that the need for a waiver for failure of financial covenant tests for a period of 5 quarters (and perhaps longer) under the Credit Facilities provides further evidence of NM's capital inadequacy. Any holder of Series G and H who chooses to tender, therefore, runs the risk that the transaction will be unwound at a later date if NM files for bankruptcy within 2 years of the completion of the TO. On the other hand, selling to another party in the open market at a price exceeding $6 for either the Series G or H would 1) be at a level well above the estimated cash value of the TO assuming an 80% tender participation rate (see Valuation section) and 2) not subject to a future clawback. If an investor is thinking of tendering, the investor should try to take advantage of the limited liquidity in the Series G and H Preferred and sell in the open market during the week of February 11th.

The collapse in dry bulk rates YTD has worsened the financial profile of NM. The odds have meaningfully increased that it will restructure during 2019. If NM pursues the TO and then defaults at a later date, it is very unlikely that the creditors would restructure outside of a bankruptcy procedure due to management's actions and the complexity of the corporate structure (only a bankruptcy judge will be able to referee the upcoming melee between the Company and its creditors). Please also note that when debt trades at levels in the 50% of par range, as the ship notes have, the debt begins to migrate from the hands of high-yield investors to vulture funds that specialize in investments in restructuring companies. The same also occurs with credit facilities. These creditors will be far more unyielding with the Company. Anyone who tenders preferred runs the very high risk of having the proceeds clawed back by the bankruptcy estate. With that said, I will go...

Once More to the Well

Investors in NM's preferred should avail themselves of the scant liquidity available in the market and sell as many shares as the market will bear during the week ending March 1st. Salvage what you can and let the potential bankruptcy issues plague someone else. It may not seem like the best decision on March 1, 2019, but it will on March 1, 2020.

Unforeseen Consequences

If NM's management bows to the inevitable and seeks the protection of a bankruptcy court, the common stock dividend at NNA may be eliminated. Why? NNA has its own cash flow and liquidity issues. An equity infusion far greater than the current equity market cap would be required to resolve them. At a 15% dividend yield, stock issuance at the current price would also be extremely costly. NNA is therefore not likely to attempt an equity issuance in the near future. NNA maintained the dividend to provide much-needed cash to NM, which owns almost 34% of the common stock. The dividends paid to NM by NNA equal approximately $5.8 million on an annual basis. If NM enters bankruptcy, there is no reason for NNA to maintain the dividend. The dividends would merely be going to the bankruptcy estate and be of little to no benefit to AF. A possible course of action would be for NNA to retain the $17.16 million per annum it is paying in dividends in its own attempt to maximize liquidity and improve its odds, even if only slightly, of postponing or avoiding a restructuring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.