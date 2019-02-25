Iamgold - A Strong Balance Sheet Is Not Enough To Fly

Both production of 882K Oz for 2018 and weak 2019 guidance of 810K-870K Oz disappointed the market.

During the 4Q conference call, Steve Letwin announced that the Côté construction decision had been deferred.

The quarterly revenue came in at $274.3 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $34.8 million or a loss of $0.07 per share.

Image: Westwood mine - Source: CBC

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is a leading mid-tier gold producer which operates five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The company also holds about eight near-term projects.

Source: IAG Presentation

The company also is developing four significant projects (Westwood in Quebec, rare earth elements; Cote Gold in Quebec; Saramacca in Guyana; and Camp Caiman in French Guiana). These projects offer great potential for growth mid-term and can be safely completed through cash flow and cash on hand.

I like IAMGOLD mainly because of its simple production model based on three primary producing gold mines which offer excellent growth potential and two minority-owned mines in Africa.

The Rosebel complex (located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, is a promising project, 95% owned. The Essakane mine (located in Burkina Faso) 90% owned. The Westwood mine (located in Quebec) 100% owned. Sadiola and Yatela (joint ventures with primarily Gold Ashanti in Mali).

One crucial financial component of the company is that it holds impressive liquidity (see chart below,) and has no net debt, which is paramount for a successful investment long-term.

Source: IAG Presentation

IAMGOLD ought to be among the "gold miners" stocks in your gold portfolio, in my opinion. I believe that it is essential to use weakness as an opportunity to accumulate the stock long-term, even if the stock has underperformed the sector lately, due to a disappointing guidance 2019.

Steve Letwin, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The fact that we have an inventory of resources that is not matched by anybody in our peer group, thanks to some great success, we have 18 million ounces of reserves. And this is a huge improvement from where we were just three years ago. And our mines, because of our focus on leveraging off our asset base, have got an economic picture that's far more robust than it was three years ago. So, I think that's why people have buy ratings on us. They see us as a great opportunity, as a leverage to gold prices.

Financial Snapshot 4Q'18 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 252.5 260.5 274.5 268.8 291.1 314.5 277.4 244.8 274.3 Net Income in $ Million -5.3 -18.0 506.5 30.8 -17.7 42.3 -26.2 -9.5 -34.8 EBITDA $ Million 67.9 59.7 638.5 101.0 82.0 122.9 55.5 56.5 52.3 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 184.5% 11.5% 0 13.4% 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.02 -0.04 1.08 0.07 -0.04 0.09 -0.06 -0.02 -0.07 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 65.2 68.3 88.7 77.0 65.2 106.0 50.6 11.4 23.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 61.8 46.0 59.0 44.7 89.8 68.4 86.8 63.1 117.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 3.4 22.3 29.7 32.3 -24.6 37.6 -36.2 -51.7 -94.6 Total Cash $ Million 652.2 1,073.1 776.2 810.6 791.3 831.9 775.3 715.9 734.6 Long-term Debt in $ Million 485.1 899.2 392.2 388.7 391.6 392.5 393.7 396.2 398.5 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 456.0 457.5 469.3 469.3 469.9 470.9 466.5 466.6 466.8

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues

The quarterly revenue came in at $274.3 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $34.8 million or a loss of $0.07 per share compared to minus $17.7 million or a loss of $0.04 from the same quarter a year ago.

The adjusted net loss in the third quarter came in at $16.1 million or $0.03 per share.

Ms. Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Revenues of $274 million in the fourth quarter were down 6% from the same period in 2017. Revenues for the full year of $1.1 billion were up slightly from 2017 on stronger Essakane sales volumes and a higher realizable price during 2018, partially offset by lower sales volumes at Rosebel and Westwood.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One fundamental financial value that I always include in my analysis is the company's free cash flow. IAG's FCF is now minus $144.9 million for 2018 and minus $94.6 million this quarter alone.

Free cash flow is negative because the company has been invested heavily in its mine projects. Such expense is not a subject of concern because what has been invested will generate cash flow down the road.

However, IAG is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details

IAMGOLD produced 231K Au oz during the fourth quarter of 2018. Production for 4Q' 2017 was 228K Au oz. The fourth quarter was a weak production quarter, down 2.8% sequentially. Rosebel's lower grades and mining tonnage impacted performance during the quarter.

All-in sustaining costs, or "AISCs," were higher this quarter compared to the 2018 guidance of $990-1,070. IAG has struggled for years to reduce its AISC below $900 per ounce and expects to reach $850/Oz by 2022. However, AISC was high again this quarter at $1,123 per Oz.

The company's advanced project pipeline:

Pitangui in Brazil.

Boto Gold in Senegal.

East Borosi in Nicaragua.

Siribaya in Mali.

Monster Lake and Nelligan project in Quebec.

And, of course, Cote Gold advancing towards development.

Source: IAG Q4 presentation

During the 4Q conference call, Steve Letwin announced that the company decided to defer the Côté construction decision:

Subsequent to the year-end, based on feedback from our shareholders, we announced we would defer the Côté construction decision. This was not an easy decision for us as a company as you might expect, but we spent a great deal of time listening to investor concerns and absorbing that information to arrive at the conclusion that this is not the right time, given market conditions, to make a construction decision on Côté.

4 - Production guidance for 2019 and reserves

The company invested large sustaining CapEx in enhancing reserves and preparing the Cote Gold project in Canada and the Boto Gold project in Mali to be ready for development. Cote Gold project contributed to 6 M oz in reserves this year.

As a result of this massive spending, the company's proven and probable reserves of gold increased by 23% to 17.864 million ounces in 2018 from 14.514 million ounces in 2017.

Source: IAG presentation

Both production of 882K oz for 2018 and weak 2019 guidance of 810K-870K oz disappointed the market which sold off IAG on January 17, 2019, when the company announced it for the first time.

Losses in production in Essakane and Westwood are the primary reasons for the weak 2019 guidance with of course the closing of operations at Sadiola.

5 - Debt, stock buyback, and potential dividend

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately $1.4 billion as of February 2019. Carol Banducci said:

On January 15, 2019, we entered into a forward gold sale arrangement and received $170 million in December of this year in exchange for delivering 150,000 ounces of gold in 2022. The prepay provides additional liquidity to IAMGOLD at attractive terms, while also mitigating any downside price risk below $1,300 an ounce on 150,000 ounces of production. Including our undrawn $500 million credit facility, total liquidity exceeded $1.2 billion at the end of the year.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

IAMGOLD is a real dilemma when it comes to investing.

On the one hand, the company's balance sheet is pristine and offers long-term growth potential with strong near-term projects like Cote Gold, or Essakane debottleneck, or Saramacca starting production in H2 2019.

However, on the other side, the miner has not been able to come up with sufficient future production to push the market to buy the stock. There are no real fundamental catalysts mid-term that could turn the company's stock into a hot commodity overnight.

But I can't justify such poor stock performance compared to the price of gold even if guidance for 2019 is seen as weak. I think IAG deserves better.

Data by YCharts

Technical Analysis

IAG is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $3.70 and line support at $2.80 (double bottom - I recommend a strong buy at this level). I suggest accumulating IAG on any weakness below $3.15.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.