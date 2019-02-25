Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 2/22/19

|
Includes: IFF, INVA, IVZ, KMI, NCS, NHS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS),
  • NCI Building Sys (NCS),
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI), and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Innoviva (INVA), and
  • Invesco (IVZ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • StealthGas (GASS),
  • Xeris Pharm (XERS),
  • Gaming and Leisure (GLPI),
  • Walmart (WMT),
  • TransDigm (TDG),
  • Square (SQ),
  • PayPal (PYPL),
  • Philip Morris Intl (PM),
  • Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (GIREX), and
  • Barnes & Noble Education (BNED).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • United Insurance (UIHC), and
  • Ally Financial (ALLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • None

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

JB*

$5,745,120

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$5,223,863

3

Glendon Capital Mgt

BO

StealthGas

GASS

B

$478,379

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

NB Hi Yld Str Fd

NHS

B

$468,627

5

Canion Rod

DIR

Invesco

IVZ

B

$377,800

6

Bickerstaff George

DIR

Innoviva

INVA

JB*

$148,958

7

Martinez George

DIR

NCI Building Sys

NCS

B

$84,889

8

Deutsch Barry M

O

Xeris Pharm

XERS

B

$50,000

9

Hogan Michael

DIR

United Insurance

UIHC

B

$40,350

10

Demchyk Matthew

VP

Gaming and Leisure

GLPI

B

$36,490

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$184,778,992

2

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$184,778,992

3

Walton S Robson

DIR,BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$184,778,992

4

Small Robert J

DIR

TransDigm

TDG

JS*

$159,355,008

5

Shields Kevin

PR,DIR

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund

GIREX

JS*

$21,297,000

6

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,950,181

7

Abrams Capital

BO

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

S

$6,406,584

8

Calantzopoulos Andre

CEO

Philip Morris Intl

PM

S

$4,237,750

9

Auerbach Jonathan

VP

PayPal

PYPL

AS

$3,449,743

10

Brown Jeffrey Jonathan

CEO,DIR

Ally Financial

ALLY

S

$2,628,370

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.