Chesapeake Energy Is Poised To Surprise In 2019

Introduction

I have written a number of public articles on Chesapeake Energy (CHK) on Seeking Alpha, including these two relatively recent ones listed below.

A Forgotten Equity: Chesapeake Is Building A Monopoly

Insiders Are Stepping Up To The Plate For Chesapeake Energy

In the former, I discussed Chesapeake's acquisition of Wildhorse Resource Development, which recently closed, creating the biggest acreage position in the Eagle Ford Basin, ahead of energy heavyweights EOG Resources (EOG), BP (BP), following BP's acquisition of BHP Billiton's (BHP) onshore U.S. energy assets, Apache (APA), and ConocoPhilips (COP).

In the latter, I discussed heavy insider buying at Chesapeake Energy late in 2018, following a severe decline in the common equity of CHK.

Those insider purchases have generally turned out to be timely in the short-term, but over the longer-term, CHK shareholders have almost universally suffered.

What will end this suffering?

The elusive generation of free cash flow, which is finally on the horizon, as we will show below.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities have suffered in general, and Chesapeake specifically, as the quality of their assets are being ignored, overshadowed by the constant capital requirements, and the lack of free cash flow generation. This is in the process of changing.

No Reprieve For Shareholders

One look at the longer-term chart of Chesapeake is enough to encapsulate the suffering of many, and deliver this pain in a succinct, visual form.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Making the pain even more unbearable is the fact that Chesapeake shares have badly lagged both the price gains of natural gas (in red in the chart below), and crude oil (in dark blue in the chart below), since these energy commodities made their respective bottoms early in 2016.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, in theory, CHK's share price would be levered to underlying price gains in natural gas, and crude oil prices, but so far, that has not been the case.

Why Is Chesapeake Energy's Share Price Not Responding

Put simply, energy investors have been looking for free cash flow generation, and Chesapeake Energy, under the stewardship of Doug Lawler, who has been an excellent CEO, in my opinion, has been unable to deliver thus far.

The following is the Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows from CHK's 2017 10-K (year-end annual report), and it shows the struggles of CHK with their cash flows over the course of 2015-2017.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy 2017 10-K)

Looking at the above Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows a couple of things stand out.

First, the asset impairments taken in 2015 of $18.2 billion, and in 2016 of $2.6 billion, due to lower commodity prices, were massive, and these asset impairments have not been re-written higher, as both natural gas and oil prices have risen materially from their year-end 2015 levels.

Second, and more important to our discussion, Chesapeake's Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities has not been enough to cover its Drilling and completion costs, causing Chesapeake to run on the proverbial shale treadmill, meaning that they perpetually reinvest in drilling, never generating free cash flow for shareholders.

Signs Of Progress In 2018

Higher commodity prices in 2018, specifically a higher oil price, to go alongside higher oil production outside of divested assets, have allowed Chesapeake energy to make significant progress on their cash flows generated from operations in 2018, as CHK's September 30th, 2018 ending 10-Q shows below.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Q3 2018 10-Q)

In contrast to 2017, and 2015 and 2016 for that matter, Chesapeake's Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities through the first nine months of 2018, have been enough to cover its Drilling and completion costs.

Hedging Activity Hurt Chesapeake Energy In 2018

Building on the narrative of improving free cash flows, Chesapeake Energy incurred hedging losses in 2018, as the company's realized oil prices for its hedged portion of production were materially below the prevailing market prices.

Specifically, as the excerpt from Chesapeake Energy's August 2018 Update illustrates below, Chesapeake had a majority of its 2018 oil production hedged at $54.09 per barrel, and this was materially below the average $WTIC oil price in 2018, which the SEC, in their year-end 2018 PV-10 value calculation, calculated as $65.55 for 2018.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy August 2018 Update)

As Chesapeake's August 2018 Update shows above, the hedged price for its 2019 hedged oil production was better than 2018's hedged oil price, $59.44 for 15 million barrels of 2019 oil hedged with swaps, versus the 2018 oil hedged swaps at $54.09 per barrel.

Since that point in time, Chesapeake Energy has not hedged much more of their oil production, as their January 2019 Update shows below.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019 Update)

Looking at the above data, for 2018, roughly only 1 million additional barrels of oil production have been hedged by Chesapeake Energy, compared to the company's August 2018 hedged production, at similar prices to CHK's previously hedged oil production. Interestingly, roughly 4 million barrels of 2020 oil production have been hedged at prices above $65 per barrel.

In summary, compared to 2018, Chesapeake Energy has higher hedged oil prices, offset somewhat by lower hedged natural gas prices, though they have more market based exposure to oil prices too. With $WTIC oil prices recently closing at $57.26 on Friday, 2/22/2019, up from their lows earlier in 2019, Chesapeake Energy is positioned to benefit from higher realized oil prices, compared to 2018. Thus, Chesapeake Energy's free cash flow generation should improve in 2019, versus 2018, which was already a much better year for cash flow generated from operations compared to 2017, as higher realized oil pricing fuels cash flow growth.

Oil Growth In 2019 Should Help Cash Flows Further

Besides improved cash flows from improved hedging prices in 2019, Chesapeake Energy is going to benefit from higher oil production, which is poised to surge from dual drivers of Chesapeake Energy's increased Eagle Ford oil production, following the early 2019 closing of the Wildhorse Resources acquisition, and from the continued growth in oil production from Chesapeake's PRB assets.

Specific to the PRB, CHK anticipates volumes to "more than double" in 2019 over 2018 levels.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019 Update)

In Chesapeake Energy's January 9th, 2018 Preliminary 2018 Fourth Quarter Results And Operations Update, 2018 oil production, specifically fourth quarter 2018 oil production, came in ahead of estimates, with oil production specified at a range of approximately 86,000 to 87,000 barrels of oil per day for the fourth quarter of 2018, net of the divested Utica assets, above the original targeted 80,000 barrels of oil production rate.

This surprise in production will be delved into further, when Chesapeake Energy reports their full fourth quarter 2018 earnings results, on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019, before the market open, where Chesapeake will also provide insight into their full-year 2019 outlook. If production efficiencies that led to a boost in oil production in the fourth quarter of 2018 translate to 2019, then Chesapeake could be in position to surprise on the upside, in terms of their oil production growth, their cash flows, and costs per barrel of production growth.

Debt Reduction Opens Runway For A Surprise

Chesapeake Energy sold their Utica acreage, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the resulting proceeds were used to repay Chesapeake's term loan and senior secured second lien debt, as highlighted below in Chesapeake's 2018 Operation Update, released on January 9th, 2019, turning around the company's prospects from 2016, when almost all of their borrowings were forced to be secured by their oil and gas assets.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy's 2018 Operation Update)

Adding to the good news, with the recent debt repayment, Chesapeake Energy does not have any significant debt maturities during 2019, and the navigation path for Chesapeake's debt maturities is not nearly as daunting as it was three years ago.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019 Update)

Chesapeake Energy's bonds, which recovered rapidly to at/near/above par levels, depending on the bond maturity, after the early 2016 collapse in CHK's common shares amidst reorganization fears, dipped much more moderately (notice the divergence) in late 2018/early 2019 decline. Despite the much smaller dip in bond prices, there has been, once again, a rapid recovery in CHK's bonds over the past month-and-a-half, as the trade history on CHK's bonds maturing 6/15/2021, from Morningstar (MORN) shows.

(Source: Morningstar)

Supporting the positive narrative, Chesapeake's debt rating was recently upgraded by Standard & Poors, a unit of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), and while the debt rating is still materially below investment grade, the direction of CHK's debt rating from the rating agencies has been positive, with multiple upgrades by Fitch and Standard Poors since the depths of 2016.

Wrapping up this section, with Chesapeake's bonds, across the maturity spectrum, trading at/above/near par, any increase in Chesapeake's enterprise value is going to flow straight to its equity, providing one of the most unique bets in the equity market today, with a higher per share price dependent on Chesapeake's execution, with a potential turbo charged boost from higher natural gas and higher oil prices.

Closing Thoughts

With full-year 2018 earnings scheduled to be reported on February 27th, the outlook for 2019 has a chance to surprise the market, and any favorable outcome with be magnified in the common equity of Chesapeake Energy, since CHK's bonds are generally at or near par levels, and all changes in the company's enterprise value will now be driven by changes in the common equity value.

Compared to similar sized peers, in-terms of barrels of equivalent oil production, which include Oklahoma City peer company Devon Energy (DVN), Chesapeake Energy common shares remain materially undervalued from my vantage point.

In the public Seeking Alpha article linked at the beginning of this article, A Forgotten Equity: Chesapeake Is Building A Monopoly, I compared the value of Devon Energy to Chesapeake Energy as follows.

CHK in 2020 could look very much like DVN today. Today, DVN trades for roughly 9 times EV/EBITDA value, which I think is a low valuation for DVN, and an enterprise value of roughly $26 billion. Applying a similar multiple to CHK for 2020's EBITDA suggests an enterprise value for CHK of roughly $25 billion, minus the net debt of $8 billion, minus roughly $2 billion in preferred equity (rounding up for the debt and preferred equity), which leaves roughly $15 billion for equity holders. Post-deal, where CHK shareholders are estimated to own 55% of the equity, and WRD shareholders are estimated to own 45% of the equity, with 913 million shares outstanding today, there will be roughly 1.65 billion shares outstanding post-acquisition, implying a $9 per share value on a 9 multiple of 2020 EBITDA. With a stock price of close of $3.27 today, that is upside potential of roughly 175% for CHK shares over the next 18 months. However, I think that is even conservative, as if CHK delivers on guidance, they will be growing at a robust pace, and thus, they will likely appreciate to a premium valuation.

Obviously, since I wrote the above valuation analysis on October 31st, 2018, oil prices, and energy equities, have both declined precipitously to end 2018, (though DVN's share price is pretty close to its October 31st, 2018 levels as they have executed their corporate plan in a favorable fashion as viewed by the markets) before turning higher again through the first two months of 2019.

Thus, both absolute and peer comparable valuations have generally come down. However, amidst this backdrop, Chesapeake Energy appears to be executing ahead of their corporate plan, as evidenced by their favorable preliminary fourth quarter results, which could put Chesapeake Energy on a path to surprise in 2019.

Bigger picture, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, as price discovery, after a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance. Specific to Chesapeake Energy, the positive fundamentals have already been digested by the bond market, which typically is viewed as the "smarter money", now common shareholders, which have suffered for years, are waiting their turn for favorable sentiment to return in the form of a higher share price, which is justified by both absolute and relative valuations.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active, value investors, who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free cash flow leading companies, and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this recent public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

