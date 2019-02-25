Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union

Being the world's biggest money transfer/remittance service provider is not helping Western Union (NYSE:WU) get out of its stagnant situation. Western Union's revenue growth performance over the last 10 years is embarrassing. As you can see from the chart below, the revenue CAGR for the last decade averaged at less than 1%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The debilitating revenue growth performance of the company is likely why the stock's five-year return is only +11.16%. In spite of its excellent dividend history, Western Union's stock is still considered an ugly duckling - ignored by many investors.

On the other hand, I opine that WU is worth adding to your long-term growth portfolio because of its recent partnership with Amazon (AMZN). Amazon's PayCode global strategy is Western Union's stepping stone to getting involved in the $3.5 trillion retail e-commerce industry.

PayCode allows people to shop at Amazon.com and pay in their local currencies at Western Union local agents.

(Source: Amazon)

What's In It For Western Union?

The long-term economic benefit to Western Union is easy to comprehend. Western Union gets a fee every time Amazon PayCode is used to pay for online/mobile purchases. As per my own experience, it is Amazon that is shouldering the transaction fees on PayCode payments.

The PayCode partnership is a direct help towards growing Western Union's business solutions segment. Retail e-commerce companies can allow people around the world to shop globally while paying in local currencies. Western Union provides the localized platform for global e-commerce companies. Going forward, Western Union will compete against leading e-commerce payments leaders like Alipay and PayPal (PYPL).

The advantage of using PayCode is that customers can also get refunds through Western Union agent locations. My takeaway is that PayCode is a much safer way to shop online because it doesn't involve hackers/vulnerable credit card or digital wallets.

Western Union Is An Awakening Giant In E-Commerce Payments

Amazon PayCode is initially available in 10 countries. However, Western Union has more than 525,000 agent locations in over 200 countries. This partnership is likely to expand into more countries. Amazon obviously wants to grow its international sales. It could be done faster by offering PayCode to most countries where Western Union has thriving operations.

I live in the Philippines and I used Philippine pesos at Western Union to buy pricey digital musical instruments from Amazon's U.S. online marketplace.

(Source: Western Union Philippines)

I noticed that PayCode started mostly in Southeast Asian countries. It is where Amazon got outplayed by Alibaba's (BABA) Lazada e-commerce portals. Through the help of Western Union, Amazon's U.S. online marketplace became a direct competitor of Lazada and Shopee (partly owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)).

My takeaway is that Amazon will use the PayCode partnership with Western Union where it has no local/regional presence. This symbiotic partnership can help Western Union break out of its less-than-1% CAGR quandary.

The symbiotic partnership benefits both Amazon and Western Union. Becoming a partner of Amazon's global e-commerce crusade can help Western Union shake off its lingering stagnant company designation. Amazon needs Western Union's over 525,000 agents in more than 200 countries. Amazon's PayCode service made Western Union a key player in the fast-growing global digital payments industry.

As per the estimates of Mordor Intelligence, the global digital payments transactions were valued $3,417.39 billion last year. At a CAGR of 13.7%, this will grow to $7,640 billion by year 2024. Going forward, Western Union getting a 5% share of this industry means it can rake in fees from processing $170.85 billion of e-commerce payments.

My conservative guesstimate is that Western Union will charge partners like Amazon a 1% transaction fee. Processing $170.85 billion in e-commerce payments can potentially add up to $1.7 billion in new annual revenue for Western Union and its global agents. I am not privy on the revenue sharing of Western Union and its agents. I guesstimate that it is 60-40 in favor of Western Union.

I therefore guesstimate that Amazon PayCode can help Western Union earn $1.02 billion in additional revenue going forward.

Hitching Western Union's Wagon To Amazon's Rising Star

Western Union is a stagnating giant - the largest Customer to Customer (C2C) money transfer service provider. Amazon is the largest C2C e-commerce platform. Amazon's high momo valuation is because of its clever, fast-growing revenue business model. It makes sense for Western Union's management to leech on Amazon's hyper-growth.

My takeaway is that Western Union wants to ride on the giant shoulders of Amazon's fast-growing e-commerce business. This is opportunism at its best. Amazon stock's five-year return is +370.5%, easily dwarfing WU's almost negligible five-year return of +11.16%.

(Source: YCharts)

Conclusion

The massive network of Western Union's global agent locations of 525,000 makes it a great partner for e-commerce players like PayPal. Competing against PayPal and other digital payments processing players is a cakewalk for Western Union. It is a trusted brand all over the world for more than 100 years. Billions of people trust Western Union for sending and receiving money. It is a no-brainer that many people will also trust Western Union to pay for their online purchases.

I rate WU as a buy. Western Union can be a leading localized payments processor of the digital payments industry that did $3.42 trillion worth of transactions last year. WU's fundamentals are also good. Based on the chart below, its valuation ratios are lower when compared to its industry peers.

The average PE ratio in the professional services industry is 29.78. WU's PE ratio is only 9.55. The same holds true for its Price to Sales ratio, which is only 1.42, less than half of the industry's average of 3.41.

(Source: CSIMarket)

Disclosure: I am/we are long WU, PYPL, AMZN, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.