DaVita: Berkshire Hathaway Holding + 10% Free Cash Yield = Value Trap

With DVA facing significant regulatory and political risks, we believe DVA is a value trap with a potential 10-20% downside in its share price.

However, DVA earnings have been under pressure for several years, as poor pricing more than offset volume growth; margins have been falling.

DVA valuation looks superficially attractive, with FCF yield at more than 10%, pending the $4.3bn sale of DMG (assuming approval by FTC).

Introduction

Davita (DVA) counts Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) as its top shareholder, holding 27% of its shares with a current value of $2.6bn. The investment was made by BRK fund manager Ted Weschler, who praised DVA at length during a CNBC interview in 2014, having "followed the dialysis industry for 30 years now". However, after peaking at about $84 in early 2015, DVA shares have done poorly, falling by near 40% to less than $50 by December 2018. Does this represent a bargain today or is it a value trap?

Company Overview

DVA's primary business is the provision of dialysis and related laboratory services in the United States. This is done mostly through its network of outpatient centers, which generate 80% of its revenues, though some dialysis treatments are performed in hospitals or at home. Together with Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), the two companies dominate the U.S. dialysis landscape, with each company holding a market share of about 39% (as of 2018).

DVA treats both both government patients (mostly funded by Medicare) and commercial patients (mostly funded by private insurance), as shown in the diagram below. One key feature of the industry is that commercial patients are only about 10% of total volume but generate more than 100% of industry profits. This is because commercial patients typically pay prices that are 3-4x higher than those paid by Medicare. However, commercial patients are only eligible for private insurance funding for about 30 months, after which they become government patients. DVA and other dialysis providers describe government patients as loss-making for them on an aggregate basis.

(The description above assumes the completion of the sale of Davita Medical Group (DMG) to the Optum subsidiary at UnitedHealth (UNH), as originally agreed in December 2017 and currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC). We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.)

10%+ Free Cash Flow Yield

Many bulls on Davita are attracted by its superficially attractive valuation, which shows a Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) yield of more than 10%, assuming DVA completes the sale of DMG to UnitedHealth:

DVA agreed to sell DMG to UnitedHealth for $4.9bn in December 2017; the price was subsequently revised down to $4.3bn in December 2018.

DVA has indicated that part of the proceeds would be used to pay down debt; management has historically targeted net debt / EBITDA of 3.0-3.5x.

Depending on the leverage level decided, this would leave $1.1-2.1bn for share buybacks, allowing the share count to be reduced by 10.9-22.0%.

With continuing operations FCF of $869m (2018), FCF yield would be around 10% after the buybacks.

The tables below show the steps described in more detail:

DVA Net Debt & Use of DMG Sale Proceeds ($m) Source: DVA company filings. DVA Market Cap. & FCF Yield (Different Scenarios) Source: DVA company filings.

A FCF yield of more than 10% is likely to sound attractive to most investors. However, this attractive valuation is in many ways illusory: DVA's FCF is probably shrinking on an organic basis, and perhaps will continue to do so even after acquisitions are included. The FCF yield will not stay 10% for long.

For example, from 2017 to 2018, FCF (as defined by management) shrunk from $1,042m to $869m. Cash from continuing operating activities likewise declined from $1,556m to $1,480m, and 2019 guidance of $1,375-1,575m implies at best a small recovery, possibly a further decline.

DVA Cashflows (Continung Ops.) – 2017-18A & 2009 Outlook NB. Mgmt. guided for total CapEx (not just routine maintenance & IT) of $800-840m for 2019. Source: DVA results press release (18Q4).

The real benefit of this FCF to shareholders is also more limited than the headline 10% yield number would suggest. In arriving at the FCF number, management is only subtracting the CapEx "for routine maintenance and information technology", but not the "growth" CapEx into new centers. In 2018, the difference was that between a $415m CapEx figure (used by management) and a $837m one (net of asset sales; gross figure was $987m). The actual "free" FCF available to shareholders is thus much lower. DVA also do not pay dividends, so even the "free" FCF only benefited shareholders through share buybacks which, as shown later in this article, had destroyed value in the past.

Earnings Under Pressure

The EBIT for DVA's U.S. dialysis business has been falling in recent years, even as dialysis treatment volumes have continued growing, as shown below:

The key reason for the discrepancy between EBIT growth and volume growth is DVA’s poor pricing, as its average patient service revenue has been growing at 1% or less each year, as shown in the first chart below.

Within this average pricing, DVA is facing pressures, both from the CMS (Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services) on Medicare patients, and from (increasingly consolidated) insurers on commercial patients. In particular, the CMS has imposed phased reductions in the rates for Medicare patients since the American Tax Relief Act of 2012, as shown in the second chart below:

DVA Avg. Patient Service Revenue Per Treatment ($) Source: DVA company filings. CMS Y/Y Dialysis Rate Growth for (IRF PSS Rates) Source: DVA company filings.

(For the first chart, figures are before bad debts, which are not yet available for full-year 2018. For the second chart, rates are IRF PSS rates, where IRF = Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility and PPS = Prospective Payment System.)

Price increases of less than 2% are below cost inflation, which for DVA includes 2-3% p.a. inflation on personnel costs that are approx. 40% of total costs. Clearly below-inflation price increases create pressure on DVA EBIT margins.

The impact of DVA's poor pricing power was disguised in earlier years (before 2013) by DVA's ability to reduce patient care costs. However, patient care costs stopped falling in 2013 and began rising in 2015; to add to the problem, DVAs bad debt costs have also been rising, as shown in the charts below:

DVA Patient Care Cost Margin Source: DVA company filings. DVA Bad Debt Cost Margin Source: DVA company filings.

(Both charts have margins that are based on gross patient service revenues, which are before bad debts; the figures are not yet available for 2018.)

The result of all these headwinds is that DVA’s Dialysis & Related Lab EBIT margin has been falling steadily since 2013:

DVA U.S. Dialysis & Related Lab EBIT Margin (Adj.) NB. Addition of calcimimetics in 2018 was dilutive to margin. Source: DVA company filings.

Value-destroying Investments and Buybacks

DVA management has unfortunately destroyed significant shareholder value in recent years through investments (both acquisitions and capital expenditure) and buybacks.

The most obvious example of this is DMG, originally acquired (as HealthCare Partners) in 2012 for $4.4bn and, after significant investments, now being sold to United Health for $4.3bn.

However, even in the U.S. dialysis business, DVA has likely destroyed significant amounts of capital. Since 2014, DVA had spent $1.3bn in acquiring dialysis centers (mostly in the U.S.), as well as spending $4.1bn in capital expenditure (CapEx) (again likely to be mostly in U.S. dialysis; CapEx was as high as $987m in 2018 after DMG sale). Despite these investments, U.S. dialysis EBIT has been shrinking (see above), and the average EBIT per center has actually been falling since 2015, as shown in the first chart below.

Share buybacks have been another waste of shareholder capital. Since 2015, DVA has repurchased $3.6bn worth of shares, but at an average price of $66.61 (as shown in second chart below), much higher than than current price of less than $60.

DVA U.S. Dialysis EBIT Per Center NB. Based on outpatient centres. Source: DVA company filings. DVA Share Buybacks - $ Amount & Avg. Price Source: DVA company filings. .

Significant Regulatory & Political Risks

DVA has continued to face regulatory and political risks, many of which have the potential of significantly damaging its pricing and costs. In particular, workers' unions have continued to campaign to limit reimbursements and staff ratios at DVA facilities, especially in California.

DVA has also had faced heightened scrutiny from regulators in recent years. While many of the investigations have resulted in settlements in which DVA admits no wrongdoing/liability, they have come at a high cost of close to $1bn in recent years.

The completion of the DMG sale to UnitedHealth, on which much of the bull case depends, is also far from certain. Despite having been agreed in December 2017, it is still awaiting FTC approval. DVA has already reduced the price once (from $4.9bn to $4.3bn) in December 2018, "as a result of underlying business performance and in an effort to expedite the process to obtain FTC approval". Further delays and price revisions may occur.

Conclusion

We believe the U.S. dialysis sector is structurally challenged, with pricing pressures more than offsetting volume growth and negatively impacting margins. While DVA appears to have a FCF yield of 10% or more, the FCF is shrinking on an organic basis and is also dependent on the DMG sale being approved. DVA also faces significant regulatory and political risks.

With these in mind, we believe DVA shares can easily fall back to the near $50 level seen in late 2018, as investors may well demand a FCF yield much higher than 10%. This implies downside of 10-20% and we recommend Sell.

In terms of timing, the FTC decision on the DMG sale is the next key event. We claim no special insights in understanding FTC thinking, and indeed generally avoid situations where our investment outcome depends on regulators' subjective judgement. The optimal moment to "short" may be after any favourable FTC decision, as this could give a short-term bounce to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.