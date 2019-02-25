Sarama Resources: Are The Big Fish In The Sea Ready To Make An Offer?

At a current market cap of ~C$16 million, shares of Sarama look undervalued, especially in light of Savary Gold being acquired for C$22.7 million.

Key risks include operating in Burka Faso, which has seen a surge in conflict/violence in recent years. Also, a flagship project may not be present that can be featured as a centerpiece mine; M&A is the preferred end game here.

Teranga Gold put out a resource for Golden Hill, which looks likely to become a mine. Further, Semafo acquired Savary Gold. Both events bode well for interest in Sarama's projects.

Sarama Resources has an inventory of promising gold projects, but how they all fit together takes time and research to understand.

Outside of a brief moment in the sun during the summer of 2016, gold explorer/developer Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) has been a company that has mostly laid low and flown under the radar of most speculators.

Not only does Sarama operate out in an unheralded part of the globe, Burkina Faso, but the company is certainly not a big spender when it comes to allocating funds towards things like marketing and promotion. So, for the average retail speculator, unless you've done an extensive amount of research learning about the various different gold companies out there, chances are you've never heard of Sarama Resources.

Further, because Sarama has a controlling interest in so many different gold projects, yet isn't currently able to present a single one to the market demonstrating a near-term, defined path to production (to date, no economic studies have been undertaken for any of Sarama's assets), the story can be a rather difficult one to understand, particularly for anyone new to the mining sector.

Likely, it will take quite a bit of time trying to put together the various different pieces that make up the overall Sarama puzzle, which is what I will attempt to do here to try and help readers formulate a speculation thesis.

The Emerging Gold District of Burkina Faso

To get started, let's first take a look at just where exactly Sarama's assets are located.

As the following map will show, over the past few years/decade, Burkina Faso has sort of become a hot spot for gold companies to operate in, an emerging district, if you will.

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

In a past article covering Orezone Gold, I highlighted a few of the noteworthy gold projects located in Burkina Faso.

Here's what can be found in the country:

Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) (Bomboré)

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) (Karma, Houndé)

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) (Mana; Boungou - formerly Natougou)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (Essakane)

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) (Yaramoko)

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) (Golden Hill; Wahgnion - formerly Banfora)

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) (Kiaka/Toega)

West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) (Sanbrado)

Etc.

The following image provides a more detailed visual of the various gold belts running across Burkina Faso that make up the broader Birimian Greenstone Belt.

Source: Mining Review Africa

As it pertains to Sarama Resources, the company's cluster of projects are located mostly along the southwestern tip of the country, around the Houndé and Banfora gold belts.

Source: Sarama Resources Corporate Website

In addition, Sarama owns "other" properties (color coded in yellow), that are located away from the Houndé and Banfora gold belts, and instead lie in closer proximity to Central Burkina Faso, to the southeast of the capital, Ouagadougou, near the Togo border.

Source: Sarama Resources Corporate Website

But because these "other" properties are so early stage in their life cycle relative to Sarama's more drilled out and proven projects, for the purpose of this article, I will refrain from making any further comments regarding them; they do not represent the company's core assets, at this time.

The South Houndé Project

As mentioned earlier, Sarama doesn't appear at this time to have a clear-cut consensus project ready for prime time, but if I had to choose a flagship asset from its portfolio mix, it would seem to me that because the South Houndé Project has been drilled extensively and features the largest defined resource, it would take pole position.

For a brief review into the history of the South Houndé Project, it's worth noting that back in November 2014, Sarama entered into a joint venture agreement with Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF), giving the latter provisions to earn up to 75% interest.

Source: Sarama Resources November 2014 Press Release

At the time of the transaction, here were the terms of the deal.

Source: Sarama Resources November 2014 Press Release

The South Houndé Project initially featured a total resource of 1.5 million oz (inferred), at the time Sarama announced the deal with Acacia.

In February 2016, an updated resource was published and South Houndé had grown to 2.1 million oz (inferred).

Source: Sarama Resources February 2016 Press Release

And by February 2017, Acacia had attained a 50% interest in the South Houndé Project, by virtue of having spent the minimum required $7 million, as outlined in the joint venture agreement.

Source: Sarama Resources February 2017 Press Release

In addition, Acacia approved an exploration budget of $4 million for further drilling at South Houndé in 2017.

Source: Sarama Resources February 2017 Press Release

Over the years of working on South Houndé, Acacia had prioritized targeting both strike and depth extensions, with hopes of not only discovering a lot more near-surface oxide ounces for an open pit mine, but with also the intention of testing the system via deeper drilling to see if there was enough high-grade ounces present to justify an underground mining scenario as well.

Although there were some decent/good results reported here and there, for the most part, 2017 was a slow year for the South Houndé Project, with not all that much happening for speculators to get excited about.

With that said, if 2017 was an uneventful year over at South Houndé, than 2018 was altogether forgettable as there were no updates (i.e. drill results) reported at all (to my knowledge). Well, at least not until a rather shocking news release was put out in November 2018, announcing to the market that Acacia had decided to walk away from the joint venture agreement and relinquish back 100% ownership of the South Houndé Project back to Sarama.

Source: Sarama Resources November 2018 Press Release

Apparently, after a few years of drilling South Houndé, Acacia ultimately decided that the overall system present wasn't going to grow enough to meet their requirements (a reasonable guess might be Acacia needing a gold project capable of producing ~200k oz/year, or more).

With the termination of the joint venture, Sarama gets back full control of the South Houndé Project, however, there are some keys terms of the agreement that must be satisfied:

Source: Sarama Resources November 2018 Press Release

In short, Sarama needs to pay back Acacia $2 million within a year, and an additional $2 million (should the South Houndé Project ever actually commence commercial production, which there can be no guarantees of that happening). Other terms include granting Acacia a royalty on the project, along with shares and warrants; the exact terms and conditions are shown in the slide above.

Although one could argue that it was a disappointment to see a large-cap producer (one with ample cash to spend on exploration drilling) such as Acacia Mining walking away, in another sense, because Sarama now gains back 100% interest in the South Houndé Project, it makes things a lot easier to analyze for the retail speculator.

Previously, unless an individual kept active tabs on the joint venture agreement with Acacia, it was very easy to forget just how much of an ownership stake Sarama held in the South Houndé Project, which was subject to change year/year as spending requirements and other conditions were met.

Where things stand today, speculators simply need to know that Sarama has a 100% ownership stake in the South Houndé Project, which features a total resource of 2.1 million oz (inferred).

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

It is worth noting, though, that not all 2.1 million oz are created equally; for a small-cap junior miner such as Sarama, the immediate-term focus will likely be to focus on the "low hanging fruit" which are the 611k oz contained in oxide and transition material (there are a lot more fresh material ounces in the resource, but these will be higher cost/CAPEX to process). In other words, what Sarama needs is to find enough oxide ounces to make the project economics compelling enough to build a Stage I mine at South Houndé.

Currently, the company is focusing on metallurgical testwork to try and determine what flowsheet (heap leach or Carbon-In-Leach [CIL]) is best suited for Stage I to process and recover the oxide and transition material.

Recoveries are shown below utilizing both CIL and column leach approaches, and the company further states that "near-term exploration is targeting a 30% increase in oxide material to further boost economics and extend project life."

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

At present, 611k oz of oxide and transition material isn't a whole lot of gold (which is why at this time I would be reluctant to call the South Houndé Project a "company maker"), but if Sarama can put together a string of successful exploration drilling campaigns to bolster the resource by 30%, it would do wonders in establishing the South Houndé Project as a flagship gold asset.

ThreeBee Project

The next "core asset" in Sarama's portfolio that I will discuss is the ThreeBee Project, which is located adjacent to the South Houndé Project, also in the confines of the Houndé Gold Belt.

ThreeBee is 100% owned by Sarama (outlined by a red border in the following map), and there are currently no joint venture agreements in place for this project.

Source: Sarama Resources

The ThreeBee Project is made up of the following properties:

Djarkadougou (which hosts the Bondi deposit)

Botoro

Bamako

Bouni

Most noteworthy of the properties outlined above is Djarkadougou, which is where the Bondi deposit is found.

As a quick refresher, Sarama acquired the Bondi deposit from Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) back in May 2016.

Source: Sarama Resources May 2016 Press Release

The terms that Sarama and Orezone agreed upon to settle the transaction are shown below:

Source: Sarama Resources May 2016 Press Release

As stated in the press release, at the time of announcement, as it pertains to the Bondi asset, "Historical expenditures of over US$9M on the property by Orezone and others."

The most recent mineral resource for Bondi was published in 2009 (when the asset was still held by Orezone Gold).

Bondi has a total resource of 432k oz (282k oz measured + indicated and 150k oz inferred).

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Of note, there is a high-grade component to Bondi:

1.4Mt @ 4.2g/t for 186k oz (measured + indicated), using a 2.0 g/t cut-off.

By itself, Bondi's current resource size isn't anything too special worth getting overly excited about, and although the deposit probably won't ever be able to stand on its own two feet (i.e. featured as a primary deposit in a mine plan), it could be seen as being a nice complementary piece worth adding to a larger gold project.

For Sarama, Bondi represents a strategic piece of the puzzle, situated in a perfect location, adjacent to the company's own South Houndé Project.

As it pertains to the other properties found on the ThreeBee Project (Bamako, Botoro, and Bouni), very little exploration work has been undertaking at these properties to date, so at this point in time it remains premature to try and speculate as to just how prospective these targets are.

Botoro was acquired by Sarama in May 2017, and as described below, it is seen as currently "having untested exploration potential itself."

In addition, Bamako and Bouni are viewed internally by the company to be "early-stage exploration properties" and additional complimentary pieces to the overall Sarama puzzle.

Which brings us to Teranga Gold and their important Golden Hill Project, which is located nearby and essentially a "next door neighbor" to the ThreeBee Project, as shown in the map below.

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Most recently, Teranga Gold released a maiden resource for Golden Hill, which features 1.059 million ounces (415k oz indicated and 644k oz inferred).

Source: Teranga Gold February 2019 Press Release

Although the initial results shown above for Golden Hill are arguably very promising in their own regard, at its current stage of development, it's unlikely that the project yet possesses enough gold ounces to meet what Teranga would deem a necessary minimum threshold to justify putting into production (for context, the company's flagship mine, Sabodala, produced 245k oz in 2018 and their second mine currently in development, Wahgnion, is expected to contribute ~130k oz/year).

Granted, with that said, again, it should be emphasized that the Golden Hill Project is still closer to its infancy days and there's no doubt lots more exploration drilling that will be undertaken here to increase the total resource base.

For Teranga, as highlighted in their press release, the following targets will be the main focus for further exploration/resource drilling at Golden Hill.

Source: Teranga Gold February 2019 Press Release

As summed up by President and CEO Richard Young, following the news release of Golden Hill's maiden resource:

It is still very early in our exploration program. However, after only 18 months of drilling, Golden Hill has advanced rapidly and we are increasingly confident that Golden Hill will ultimately represent Teranga’s third gold mine.

The importance of how Golden Hill progresses in growing their total resource base can't be overstated, as there are potentially huge ramifications for Sarama at play here.

For instance, if Teranga is internally very successful at drilling (growing the resource) over at Golden Hill and the project is able to scale to a production profile of ~100k oz/year (or more), the accompanying economics will likely look compelling enough to justify a mine build. In other words, Teranga won't need to as aggressively go hunting for more ounces nearby, and the odds of a joint venture/takeover with Sarama (particularly for its ThreeBee Project, but also potentially for the South Houndé Project, as well) will likely decrease. On the other hand, if over time Golden Hill fails to declare a mineral reserve (proven and probable ounces) of say ~1 million ounces, the chances would increase for a scenario in which Teranga might deem it worthwhile to "simply" acquire a nearby neighbor (i.e. Sarama) to add more gold ounces to its inventory.

And it's because the ThreeBee Project lies in such close proximity to Teranga Gold's Golden Hill Project, despite being widely viewed as just a "complimentary" piece of the puzzle, it's arguable that ThreeBee is a critical/strategic asset needed in Sarama's portfolio to (hopefully) one day entice a buyer (perhaps Teranga?) to come along and consolidate many of these projects/properties located in the southern portion of the Houndé Gold Belt.

Please keep in mind, none of what I outlined above may be along the lines of what a company like Teranga (or even Sarama) is actually thinking in reality; it's merely speculation on my part.

However, it certainly is true that the southern portion of the Houndé Gold Belt of Burkina Faso is ripe for consolidation (i.e. mergers and acquisitions [M&A]), as I will discuss in the following section.

Karankasso Project

Whereas the South Houndé Project and ThreeBee Project are 100% owned by Sarama, their third piece of the puzzle, the Karankasso Project, is only ~27% controlled by the company, due to it being a part of a joint venture with majority owner and operator, Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF).

As such, the Karankasso Project can easily be forgotten (or dismissed) by speculators since it's not an asset Sarama goes out of its way to highlight, but there is still some value here to extract, as will be shown below.

Based on the most recent mineral resource estimate published in November 2017, the Karankasso Project contains 756.9k oz (inferred), using a 0.5 g/t cut-off.

In addition, there is a much smaller resource of 48k oz (inferred), using a 2.0 g/t, for a preliminary look into what might be available for a potential future underground mining scenario.

Adding up both components, Karankasso contains 805k oz.

Source: Savary Gold November 2017 Press Release

For Sarama, their piece of the Karankasso pie, based on the company's most recent slides, are shown below, claiming a total "attributable" resource claim of 181k oz (inferred).

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Worth noting, from my own research, is that it would appear that Sarama is calculating its portion of attributable gold ounces not from the latest mineral resource estimate published in 2017 for the Karankasso Project, but instead, referring to the maiden resource estimate, released in 2015.

As the following slide will show, the numbers seem to match, since the maiden resource estimate for Karankasso came in at 9.2 Mt @ 2.3 g/t, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off, for a contained 671k oz (inferred).

Source: Sarama Resources October 2015 Press Release

So, it may be possible that there are more gold ounces attributable to Sarama for their ~27% ownership stake in the Karankasso Project than is being advertised by the company, but speculators will want to do their own due diligence and research to confirm.

In any case, the Karankasso Project is especially worth highlighting because although Sarama only controls a small stake, Savary Gold was recently acquired by a larger-cap producer, Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF).

Semafo agreed to pay C$22.7 million to acquire all shares of Savary Gold (at an impressive 100% premium).

Source: Savary Gold February 2019 Press Release

The location of the Karankasso Project is show in the map below (which is located nearby to Sarama's other core assets, the South Houndé Project and ThreeBee Project), also again highlighting the plethora of gold projects/companies operating in the Houndé Gold Belt of Burkina Faso.

Source: Savary Gold January 2019 Corporate Presentation

As was already mentioned earlier, Teranga Gold is a major player in this gold-rich region of Burkina Faso, with their prospective Golden Hill Project progressing rapidly to become one of the country's next producing mines. But with Semafo taking an aggressive stance to consolidate the area via its acquisition of Savary Gold, it seems there's also "another sheriff in town."

In fact, Semafo just published a maiden resource of their own (concurrent with their announcement to acquire Savary Gold) for the Bantou Zone of their Kongolokoro Project.

The Bantou Zone contains a total resource of 361k oz (inferred).

Semafo's Kongolokoro Project runs contiguous with the Karankasso Project, which greatly explains why there was interest to acquire Savary Gold.

The following map shows Semafo's land package (red border) and it can further be seen just how close in proximity Sarama's three projects lie (Karankasso [yellow border], ThreeBee [gray border], and South Houndé [black border]).

Source: Semafo Corporate Website

If Teranga was viewed as a likely candidate to try and consolidate this gold-rich region of Burkina Faso, the question that begs to be asked is, what about Semafo, who has already started the process by taking out Savary Gold?

Or, in other words, how long until Sarama becomes the next domino to fall?

Further, and this is contemplating things from a most optimistic vantage point, if the next bull market in gold ensues, will there be a biding war from the likes of Teranga, Semafo, or even another entity to acquire Sarama's strategic land holdings/assets?

These questions remain to be answered but are worth pondering at this time, especially in light of the Savary/Semafo transaction.

Koumandara Project

Sarama's fourth asset is the 100% owned Koumandara Project, located in the Banfora Gold Belt, away from its three other key holdings, which are situated along the Houndé Gold Belt.

The Koumandara Project and the properties/land package that make up this asset are shown below (outlined by a red border).

Source: Sarama Resources Corporate Website

For Sarama, the Koumandara Project represents a relatively new asset, since it was only recently acquired by the company in February 2018.

At the time of acquisition, Sarama President and CEO Andrew Dinning had this to say about Koumandara:

The project has taken some time to pull together and we look forward to applying our extensive knowledge of the geology in Burkina Faso and what we have learned in the more established Hounde Belt where our team made a multi- million ounce discovery in a purely greenfields area. This is a large 100%(5) owned position situated in a prospective, yet underexplored gold belt. We are very encouraged by regionally extensive gold-in-soil anomalism and also by the tenor of a number of the reconnaissance auger and RC drilling results. We are looking forward to generating our first round of targets and rapidly moving the project forward.

Although it would appear that Sarama is internally very excited for the prospects of discovering gold at Koumandara, because the project itself is in its infancy days, it's too difficult at this time to try and speculate what this asset may (or may not) amount to in the future.

So, similar to the case for Sarama's "other properties," as mentioned in an earlier section, I will also refrain from commenting further on the Koumandara Project.

Adding It All Up

With Sarama Resources, the company arguably holds three key pieces (The South Houndé Project, ThreeBee Project, and Karankasso Project) that could each serve to play an important role in helping to consolidate the gold-rich region found to the south of the Houndé Gold Belt.

Adding it all up, the total contribution of these three projects puts the total attributable gold ounces to Sarama Resources at ~2.7 million oz (measured + indicated and inferred).

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Importantly, it should be emphasized that not all of the gold ounces contained on Sarama's properties will prove capable of one day becoming economic ounces capable of generating free cash flow (which can only be better estimated if/when economic studies for each respective project is undertaken), and currently they represent nothing more than just gold buried in the ground.

Having said that, for a junior mining company to possess close to 3 million gold ounces in its inventory is no small feat, and it's arguable that Sarama currently isn't getting enough credit by the market for all the assets that it owns.

For comparison's sake, if we look at Savary Gold, it now sports a market cap of ~C$27 million (courtesy of the 100% premium Semafo recently agreed to pay to acquire the company in its entirety), while Sarama, despite the most recent surge up, is still sitting at only ~C$16 million.

Further, it's worth pointing out that Savary Gold currently only has the Karankasso Project asset under its belt, which is shown under the "Projects" tab, via the company's own corporate website.

Source: Savary Gold Corporate Website

Although this is just a "back of the napkin" calculation, if we plug in the C$22.7 million Semafo agreed to pay to acquire Savary at the time the transaction was announced to market, by virtue of controlling ~27% of the Karankasso Project, this would translate to ~$6 million of valuation for Sarama's ownership stake.

What that implies, then, is that the market is more or less currently "only" ascribing ~C$10 million to the rest of Sarama's portfolio (which features the core assets, the South Houndé Project and ThreeBee Project, which are 100% owned by Sarama). Worth mentioning again, to date Acacia Mining has spent at least $11 million (~C$14.5 million) in exploration drilling at South Houndé, and $9 million (~C$12 million) was invested into exploring the Bondi deposit, in the past; none of the above figures accounts for expenditures that Sarama has contributed on there own behalf, over the years, owning/working on these projects.

As noted earlier, South Houndé has a total resource of ~2.1 million oz and the Bondi deposit hosts a further total resource of 432k oz.

Karankasso, in contrast, contains 805k oz.

Even if we were to assign $0 worth of value to the rest of Sarama's non-core assets, relative to the valuation of SVVYF, it would appear at this time, at least to me, that shares of SRMMF represent better value.

It's debatable whether or not Sarama's rather complex and "disjointed" project portfolio is the reason for its relative lower valuation, but it does seem likely that in this particular case we are not dealing with a company where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Although it is worth mentioning again that Sarama will have to pay $2 million to Acacia to gain back 100% ownership of the South Houndé Project, and an additional $2 million will be due if/when it enters commercial production.

From the company's most recent financial statement, it also appears that cash/working capital is running short, with only $1.073 million remaining in cash and cash equivalents.

Source: Sarama Resources September 2018 Financial Statement

For Sarama, it looks likely that another round of financing will need to take place in the near future, which speculators will need to account for.

Capital Structure

Sarama has a reasonable capital structure, slightly erring on the high side for a company at this stage of its development, with ~182 million shares outstanding, and an additional ~24 million in warrants and options.

Source: Sarama Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

To Sarama's credit, though, the company has been disciplined in recent years, see here, and see here, in undertaking financings without having to resort to issuing full warrants.

Key Risks

For all its merits and current low valuation relative to other gold stocks in the sector, Sarama Resources is a company that still carries with it a great degree of risks that speculators must not forget about.

The country in which the company operates, Burkina Faso, has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. As I mentioned in my last article covering Orezone Gold, in fact, conflict-related fatalities have surged in Burkina Faso in recent years, and 2019 is already off to a most ominous start, unfortunately.

Source: Twitter; José Luengo-Cabrera

The following shows a heat map of Burkina Faso, highlighting the border regions (e.g. Sahel, Est, etc.), along with others, where most of the conflicts are taking place and picking up activity.

Source: Sahel Memo

As it pertains to the location of Sarama's projects (situated along the Houndé Gold Belt and Banfora Gold Belt), they are not yet in the "danger zone" but the overall situation in Burkina Faso is anything but stable, so speculators will need to actively monitor news events and decide for themselves how bad they will allow the situation to get before deciding the risks are too high for speculation here. Burkina Faso is certainly not suitable for all speculators, as such, a company like Sarama Resources may be uninvestable for some.

Outside of jurisdiction risks, as mentioned in the beginning of this article, the Sarama story is a slightly more complex one than what you might find in a typical gold company, and because there are so many moving (and complimentary) puzzle pieces involved, the stock may never fully be appreciated, or appropriately valued by the market.

Speaking of "complimentary pieces", it's arguable that the assets Sarama holds in its portfolio will never amount to anything more than just that. In other words, as I alluded to earlier, Sarama doesn't really have a clear-cut flagship project that is a "sure bet" to advance through development, into construction, and ultimately production.

While the South Houndé Project contains a lot of gold ounces, odds are that it may not be high quality enough to ever become a centerpiece producing mine. In the case of the ThreeBee Project, it's clearly nothing more than a complimentary piece at this point in time (albeit, it could very well be deemed a valuable/strategic one for another party, which is likely what Sarama internally is hoping proves to be the case). As for the Karankasso Project, Sarama only controls a minority stake here, so it's not something that seems likely to offer much upside potential. Lastly, the Koumandara Project and "other" projects the company controls are simply too early-stage and unproven to rely on, for the time being, to contribute in any kind of meaningful way to the market cap/valuation of Sarama; personally, I am assigning $0 worth of value to these properties.

Certainly, the most desirable end game for Sarama is for it to be acquired at a nice premium (e.g. Semafo/Savary Gold deal). What an appropriate takeover offer might look like is difficult to determine, since it may very well come down to beauty being in the eye of the beholder, but based on the datapoint of the C$22.7 million Savary Gold achieved, it's probably conservative (though conceivable) to speculate at this time that a number in the region of ~C$40-50 million could be achieved (with the caveat of not giving any credence to a full-fledged bull market in gold that sends everything flying higher).

With that said, however, if there are no takeover bids that come in from Teranga, Semafo, or another gold company for Sarama's assets, the company may be faced with the daunting task of having to try and stitch together all of its various different projects in hopes that an economic mine plan exists somewhere/somehow to make everything work out. If a viable development scenario fails to be realized for Sarama's projects (say due to unsuccessful future drilling campaigns intended to add material ounces), it's not difficult to envision a future in which the company would have to spend (many) more years exploring. Any shift to focus on new properties/targets would likely be interpreted as a negative event by the market, since for a gold company it essentially means that one is "giving up and starting over again."

Also, because the company has a reputation of not really allocating much capital towards spending on marketing/promo, SRMMF is exactly the type of gold stock that can be prone to continue a nasty death spiral in share price and languish at/near 52 week lows for an extended period of time, particularly in a market environment that is apathetic/negative towards gold.

Just observe what happened from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018; shares of SRMMF declined -63.32%.

So, for speculators, ultimately, the biggest risk at play (outside of jurisdiction) would be the possibility of the company not being able to advance its projects further into the development stage, add value, and thus have to resort to more financings to fund Plan B, Plan C, Plan D, etc.

Conclusion

Compared to many other gold explorers/developers out there, Sarama appears to offer a relatively compelling risk vs. reward proposition at this time, since the company has a gold inventory of ~2.7 million oz to its name and the current market cap sits at just ~C$16 million.

Further, the fact that Semafo was willing to pay C$22.7 million to acquire Savary Gold (for its ~73% share of the Karankasso Project, to which Sarama owns the remaining ~27%) has to be interpreted as firm validation for the prospectivity (and importance) of these type of gold assets situated in the southern part of the Houndé Gold Belt.

For Sarama, the company has a strong presence in this important region, controlling key core assets, with a 100% ownership stake in both the South Houndé Project and ThreeBee Project (which hosts the Bondi deposit), in addition to its ~27% minority interest in the aforementioned Karankasso Gold Project.

And now with Teranga Gold recently announcing a maiden resource for its Golden Hill Project (which so far looks promising to become the company's third producing gold mine), activity is picking up, and it may only be a matter of time before Teranga, Semafo, or another gold company operating in Burkina Faso deems it worthy to take control of Sarama and its assets, to serve a two-fold purpose of consolidating the region and to bolster the production profile of their own projects.

Sarama is certainty not a company void of risks (there are many, as covered earlier), but in the context of an emerging bull market in gold (which may or may not ultimately materialize), shares of SRMMF stand positioned to do well, and could conceivably outperform many of its peers due to the low valuation base from which it's starting from. If M&A season can get kick-started ala spring/summer of 2016, again, Sarama may cease from being an unheralded gold story flying the under the radar to one that is basking in the sun, once more.

For those interested to learn more about Sarama Resources and the potential of its projects, please check out this excellent feature piece video on the company, presented by TheMiningBookGuy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.