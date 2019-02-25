Buckle: A Retailer Trading In Deep Value Territory

Investment Thesis

Buckle Inc. (BKE) sells apparel to young men and women in a time of massive e-commerce disruption. We think the company is priced very well at current levels if the business can turn around in the coming years. Our concern is that the business trends have continued to decline and erode shareholder value and these trends shows no sign of stopping. The brands and merchandise are not resonating with young consumers, and Buckle's e-commerce and social media engagement are still low. If the company can turn things around (which will take some time), we think the stock is a hold from here.

One of A Few Retailers Priced As Deep Value

With the e-commerce craze putting traditional retailers on the ropes over the past few years, it is not surprising to see some of the leaner operators priced well into value territory. Buckle Inc., on the surface, looks like an interesting opportunity trading at below ten times earnings and generating $2 per year in free cash flow per share while the stock trades at $18.33 as of Friday, February 22nd. Although we have seen the return on equity for BKE well above 40%, the most current ratio of 23.5% according to YCharts is a very high rate of return on invested capital and looks even stronger when we look at Buckle's low leverage. Buckle has just under $146 million in liabilities, all of which are short-term. The companies liabilities are for the purpose of supporting working capital and seasonal inventory needs. The company has $226 million in cash on the balance sheet which effectively means the company has no financial leverage and low risk of cash flow issues in the near term. The Altman Z-score of 7.7 as of 2/22 is incredibly high and leads us to believe there is not a liquidity issue on the horizon.

A Retailer For Men And Women

Buckle Inc. is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, right in Warren Buffett's back yard. Our first thought is if the legendary investor isn't interested in adding the stock to his portfolio of value stocks, then why should we? We are much more concerned with determining if the company can attract the attention of young consumers then other investors. Buckle sells apparel for all seasons to men and women including shoes and accessories. For the most part, the company is a one-stop shop. Unlike some retailers who only sell their in house brands, Buckle also has aspects of the department stores like Macy's and Nordstrom in that they sell various brands on their website and in stores. The quality of merchandise has always been high, in our view, but they have not been able to embrace the styles and trends of the current generation with what they sell which is why the company is going through a rough patch now. Merchandising and style is the lifeblood of a clothing retailer and being wrong when picking styles are enough to put a company out of business as consumers will simply switch to alternatives that have the right items.

Very Concerning Decline in Sales Revenue

Although Buckle has been smart to start promoting their apparel on social media platforms like Instagram, we think the company will struggle to compete with the likes of newer e-commerce apparel brands and Amazon who can push brands on their site at much lower prices while still drawing a profit. Although Amazon will not disrupt all companies and brands, their recent push into retail and their willingness to lose money as they try new things will only pose an additional challenge to Buckle. The company has seen revenue decline considerably over the past five years, and we think if the trend continues it will eventually result in a dividend cut or financial measures that impact shareholders. When we look under the hood of the company, we see a decline in the number of stores over the past few years as well as a decline in sales per square foot and mid-single digit same store sales decreases. Buckle will need to grow their online business rapidly to make up for reductions in the core retail business.

Conclusion

Buckle Inc. has a lot of potential for a future rebound with the companies focus on using Instagram as a marketing platform and investing in the e-commerce experience. However, in our view, we have no evidence that it will turn from a potential rebound into reality any time soon. We think the company is well-run financially and can hold on for a while, but if Buckle Inc. cannot stop the bleeding in sales, we will eventually see a dividend cut and potentially negative earnings; in other words, losses. We are rating the stock as a hold currently and wouldn't make any purchases until we see a positive change in trajectory for the business.

