Multi-Color Gets Its Bid

The $50/share offer price is not so impressive relative to where Multi-Color traded even a year ago, but it looks like a fair balance between current shareholders and the buyer.

Roughly a month after Bloomberg reported a rumor that Multi-Color (LABL) was pursuing a sale of the company, and about two weeks after management acknowledged it as part of its fiscal third quarter earnings report, management announced that it had accepted a bid to be acquired by Platinum Equity in an all-cash deal worth $50/share.

This buyout price is not all that investors could have hoped for, but it’s not a bad outcome for a company that has been struggling for some time now and that didn’t really seem to have any credible plan in place to drive meaningfully better results. While the offer price doesn’t lock the door on a competing bid, I don’t expect one and I would expect the shares to trade at a relatively low discount to the deal price as regulatory approval and funding aren’t really meaningful risks to deal completion.

Selling Low?

Platinum Equity’s $50 offer looks reasonable in the context of a 52-week low below $30 and a 50-day moving average of a little more than $45, but the 200-day moving average is over $50 and the share price spent most of the last five years above $50.

Of course it’s more complicated than that. Multi-Color has seen some noticeable business deterioration over the past 12-24 months, with weakening gross and operating margins, weaker organic growth, and challenges in executing/integrating acquisitions that used to be core to the growth plan. Recent contract renegotiations and customer decisions have seen Multi-Color forced to accept weaker than expected pricing and volumes, and the Constantia deal has once again made the company much more exposed to the very commoditized beverage label business (beer and soda, primarily).

Prior to this deal, I had calculated a fair value for Multi-Label between $44 and $48 based upon my expectations for the company’s revenue, margins, cash flows, ROIC, and so on. In the hands of Platinum Equity, I expect significant efforts to improve margins through manufacturing efficiency and consolidation, supply chain optimization, corporate cost reductions, and possibly some business restructuring (meaning exiting certain low-margin/low-return lines of business).

Depending upon how far Platinum Equity wants to go with the restructuring, I believe they can get gross margin back above 20% and SG&A costs back down toward the low 8%’s as a percentage of revenue. If they do that, the cash flow-based fair value moves closer to $50, while the EBITDA-based fair value moves into $50’s. Of course, that also doesn’t factor in possible revenue reductions from abandoned low-return business, nor a possible resumption of M&A down the line.

All Things Considered, “Good Enough” Is “Good Enough”

To be honest, I had modeled and valued Multi-Color with some of those cost/margin improvements already in mind, my thinking being that there would eventually be enough pressure on management/the board to push for more radical restructuring efforts or a buyer would come in and take those steps. The main change here is the timing, as I believe Platinum Equity will move more quickly to realize those changes and improvements than the company would have on its own.

The biggest change in my modeling assumptions for Multi-Color now relative to a couple of years ago (when the shares traded in the $70’s) has been the revenue growth rate, as Multi-Color’s organic growth has been sapped by weak pricing and weak volume and frankly too little exposure to higher-value business (which is more shielded from commoditization). That too, then, is likely the best source of upside to Platinum Equity from this deal, but it’s also a more uncertain source of upside. Restructurings take time and just because you want more high-value business, you don’t necessarily get it (it will take time to enter markets like healthcare labeling, for instance, if that’s what new management decides to do).

What all of this boils down to for me, then, is that I think Multi-Color shareholders are getting a respectable and fair price for the company. They’re getting paid for the margin improvement potential in the business (relatively low-hanging fruit, I believe), with Platinum Equity getting the upside from more far-reaching business restructuring and growth initiatives, but also the risk of further deterioration in contract renewals and a slower/more complicated path to improved revenue growth.

The Bottom Line

I see a high likelihood of this deal closing as expected, and I don’t see much chance of a competing bid. There is no go-shop provision in the deal agreement, and while there have been deals in the label space done at double-digit EBITDA multiples, those deals have typically not worked out well for the buyer. I can certainly see why some Multi-Color shareholders may be disappointed with a $50 takeout price, but it frankly seems fair given management’s demonstrated capabilities and the risk/reward balance of a go-it-alone self-improvement initiative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LABL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.