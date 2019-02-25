Fed Hints At New Tool To Maintain Dual Mandate

The US may be headed toward a "new normal" where the Fed isn't able to reduce its balance sheet from its current level and instead expands it significantly in future slow downs.

One potential tool is using the central bank to establish a temporary ceiling for Treasury yields at longer (10yr) maturities.

The Fed acknowledged new tools may be needed to maintain the its dual mandate in the future.

Long-term Treasury ETFs (IEF, TLT, VGLT) should benefit if the Fed decides to target long-term treasury yields in future slowdowns. Review of the Fed's monetary policy due later this year will indicate if the Fed will move in this direction.

On February 22, Vice Chair Richard H. Clarida spoke at the 2019 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum hosted by the Booth School of Businesses. His speech explained the rationale for the "broad review of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy framework" which is scheduled for later this year.

Two of the questions the study will aim to answer are:

Can the Federal Reserve best meet its statutory objectives with its existing monetary policy strategy, or should it consider strategies that aim to reverse past misses of the inflation objective?"

"Are the existing monetary policy tools adequate to achieve and maintain maximum employment and price stability, or should the toolkit be expanded? And, if so, how?"

Why are new tools needed?

The main reason for the inadequacy of the current toolset is the apparent decrease of global neutral interest rates (r*). The phenomenon has been observed in several economies and could be explained by a number of factors including "aging populations" and "changes in risk-taking."

Source

In the words of Mr. Clarida, "all else being equal, a fall in neutral rates increases the likelihood that a central bank's policy rate will reach its effective lower bound (ELB) in future economic downturns"

Which means that demographics and the structure of society have changed significantly since the Fed was originally given its dual mandate. To cope with these changes, the Fed needs to explore new tools to succeed.

What is the status of the current tools?

The Fed has been successful in raising the Fed funds rate to about 2.4% and plans, at least for now, to increase it a somewhat further. However, nobody is suggesting that we'll be able to get to the pre-2008 heights of about 5%. Ultimately the higher the interest rate go, the more powerful of a tool it can be during an economic downturn.

Source: FRED

If we assume that the first tool to be used in the event of an economic slowdown is the Fed funds rate, then the Fed has only about half of the room it did in 2008. This makes it more likely that the Fed will have to use other tools in addition to interest rate policy to ensure the economy does not fall into recession.

On the other hand, the Fed has also been slowly reducing its balance sheet which was greatly expanded after the Great Recession. However, during its January policy-setting meeting, the Fed acknowledged some concerns in the market about the unwinding and is now publicly voicing its plans to slow down by the end of 2019. In a separate speech on February 22nd, Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal K. Quarles discussed the Feds decision to "continue operating in a framework of ample reserves." He explained that "reserves have already declined appreciably from their peak." The effect of this reduction can be seen in the chart of the monetary base below.

Source: FRED

All of this means the Fed's balance sheet will not be reduced to its pre-recession levels in the near future.

What new tool could be used?

Interestingly, both Vice Chairman Quarles and Vice Chair Richard H. Clarida referenced the possibility that the Fed may choose to target long-term interest rates in the future.

In regard to duration, moving to shorten the duration of our holdings could increase the Fed's ability to affect long-term interest rates if the need arose. - Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal K. Quarles For example, as is presently Bank of Japan policy, the FOMC could, when the ELB is binding, establish a temporary ceiling for Treasury yields at longer maturities by standing ready to purchase them at a preannounced floor price. -Vice Chair Richard H. Clarida

Following Japan's example in targeting 10yr rates could establish a 'new normal' for the Fed. If Japan is an accurate predictor it would also mean that the Fed's balance sheet could expand dramatically, leading to a long term yield ceiling on 7-10 year Treasuries and, by extension, a price floor.

Mid-2019 will be the key timeframe to evaluate whether repositioning portfolios in favor of long-term treasury holdings is appropriate. They key signals will come from the Fed's evaluation of monetary policy framework and whether the likelihood of a recession has increased markedly from today.

A good way to position for such an event will be to consider ETFs based on long-term Treasuries in the 7-10yr range such as the one mentioned above (IEF, TLT, VGLT).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.