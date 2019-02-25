Southern Bounces Back, A Breakout May Take Longer

Since their October low, Southern's shares have returned better than 16 percent, closing much of their valuation discount to the Dow Jones Utility Average.

Back in October, I urged investors to stick with Southern Company (NYSE: SO) — despite the utility’s struggles building America’s first new nuclear power plant since the 1980s.

The company had just reached a deal with its partners to keep the Vogtle project on track. The key feature was Municipal Electric Authority (22.7 percent ownership), Oglethorpe Power (30 percent) and Dalton Utilities (1.6 percent) would continue financial support. In return, Southern’s Georgia Power unit (45.7 percent) would shoulder 55.7 percent of any future cost overruns between $800 million and $1.6 billion, and 65.7 percent of anything higher.

In addition, cost overruns exceeding $2.1 billion would trigger two possibilities: First, the three minority partners would have the right to "put" their ownership interests to Southern in lieu of paying their share of costs. Second, Southern could unilaterally cancel the project.

The agreement also gave Southern the right to 60.7 percent of any savings from cost estimates approved by Georgia regulators, provided Unit 3 enters service by November 2021 and Unit 4 by November 2022. That wasn’t considered a high probability event back in October. But it seems a great deal less crazy following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings and guidance call.

We’re still a ways from the finish line. But Southern CEO Tom Fanning’s statement that he’s now "very confident" in the November 2021 target date for Unit 3 is a very far cry from the ultra-caution we’ve heard in recent years. Management also stated the entire project is 74 percent completed and that Unit 3 could start loading reactor fuel in October 2020.

Most encouraging, this update comes as Georgia Power completes its first full year as general contractor, a role it took on when Westinghouse went belly up. And it reflects an extensive "re-baselining" of all aspects of the project, down to projected needed "productive hours" per week, and estimated costs of procurement and labor.

The company expects to file a report with the Georgia Public Service Commission on this effort "no later than May 15." The PSC staff will then have until July 31 to make recommendations to regulators.

That means a lot is riding on Southern’s next earnings report and guidance call, which will be in the late April/early May time frame. But management is clearly hinting there will be no bad surprises, which for this project would be a welcome change indeed.

Southern’s 2018 earnings per share came in 7 percent above the mid-point of its initial guidance range. Management set 2019 guidance of $2.98 to $3.10, consistent with target 4 to 6 percent growth and supporting dividend growth of 8 cents per share per year.

Those projections are also net of the sale of Southern’s Florida electric utility unit Gulf Power to NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) on January 1 and last year’s sale of New Jersey natural gas distribution operations. It also reflects startup delays for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and PennEast Pipelines, in which Southern has a stake. And it’s fueled primarily by $38 billion in five-year projected capital investment in regulated utilities.

Since their October low, Southern's shares have returned better than 16 percent, closing much of their valuation discount to the Dow Jones Utility Average. The question is what has to happen to push Southern back to the premium valuation it’s historically enjoyed as a power sector leader, and move above our $50 per share target on a lasting basis?

We think it’s going to take a bit more good news at Vogtle to get there. Mainly, if Southern reports this spring that the re-baselining process has been a success, I would look for a new all-high in at least the upper $50s.

I’m especially encouraged by the fact that there are several new AP-1000 model nuclear reactors up and running at Sanmen and Haiyang in China, and at least so far relatively problem-free. During the earnings call, Fanning noted Southern’s multi-year relationship with the plants’ operators as "an area of great learning," including for adopting "best practices" and a potential "rethinking" of Vogtle’s construction schedule to capitalize on the experience.

On the other hand, you don’t have to be a nuclear physicist to know a lot can still go wrong for the Vogtle project. Southern took on the lead contractor role by necessity. And completing this huge project requires enormous attention and precision. Any slip up, even if it’s not specifically the company’s fault, will get enormous attention and myriad critics are ready to pounce for whatever reason.

At this point, the US government and the state of Georgia are still strongly supportive. But a negative event involving an aging reactor elsewhere in the world would assuredly turn up the volume from nuclear power opponents everywhere.

And challenges don’t end at startup. Vogtle will sell its output at a regulated rate of return. And it won’t emit carbon dioxide, a particularly valuable quality in the event of a future carbon tax. Nonetheless, the availability of low-cost natural gas-fired power and the falling cost of wind and solar components will continue to pressure Southern to run the plant efficiently, as well as find other ways to cut costs.

I continue to believe that at a sub-$50 price for the stock, these risks are offset by Wall Street’s deep pessimism, which is rooted in the disastrous experience of 1970s nuclear plant construction. Of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, six still rate Southern's stock as sell along with 14 holds and only two buys.

That contrasts sharply with corporate insiders’ 36 percent increase in their holdings over the past six months. And it suggests the bar of expectations is very low for Southern, despite its recent surge.

That means big time upside when Vogtle is no longer a make or break issue. But at this point, Southern's shares deserve to trade at some discount to other utilities. Pending future developments, don’t pay more than $50 for Southern.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Roger Conrad and his Utility Investor publication publishes financial news and opinions and is NOT a securities broker/dealer or an investment advisor. Readers and subscribers are responsible for their own investment decisions. All information contained in articles and model portfolios should be independently verified with the companies mentioned, and readers should always conduct their own research and due diligence and consider obtaining professional advice before making any investment decision. Roger Conrad and/or people associated with him may hold positions in the securities that are discussed in the Utility Investor.