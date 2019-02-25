PagSecuro Exceeds Fourth-Quarter Estimates; Adoption Of Payment Ecosystem Could Reap Rich Rewards

We continue to believe PAGS is likely closer to a floor in its potential valuation than near the highs. In our opinion, future opportunities in payment processing, banking, and services are not reflected in the current valuation.

If PAGS could double user penetration by 2020, based on our active user estimates, the company could generate ~120m BRL annually, of high-margin revenue, assuming only 4BRL (~$1)/month in fees.

As of December, ~20% of the active merchants were utilizing at least one feature offered within the PAGS payment ecosystem.

Introduction

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) reported fourth-quarter revenues of 1.27B BRL and non-GAAP EPS of 1.02BRL, exceeding both consensus and Grinder Capital estimates. Full-year 2018 non-GAAP revenues of 4,203.4B BRL were up ~67% y-y, while non-GAAP EPS of 3.45BRL delivered y-y growth of ~90%.

The negative narrative that has plagued PagSeguro over the last few quarters suggested increasing competition would limit future growth and likely drive prior EBITDA margins significantly lower. However, both the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 reported EBITDA margin, exceeded our forecasts. PAGS reported fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 38.3% and full-year 2018 at 38.5%.

Similar to our thesis in our 3Q18 earnings review (Link), PAGS management noted on the company's earnings call that market opportunities from ~12m market merchants and ~25m individuals offer broad opportunities for all participants. PAGS is not taking customers from other participants and others are not taking customers from PAGS. We believe concerns regarding competition and market share are not likely relevant in the near term, given the large macro-trends in credit card usage in Brazil, which creates a significant greenfield opportunity for some time.

Seasonal mix towards debit cards negatively impacted net take rates during the fourth quarter. Management noted they are already seeing higher take rates for the March quarter, suggesting mix was the likely driver of lower reported net rates. Per PAGS, financial income generated a discount rate of ~1.7% in the December quarter, but management stated they are seeing levels of >2% since the beginning of the year.

PAGS noted that 20% of its active merchant base is now using one or more of the services offered within the PAGS payment ecosystem. Based on average quarterly active merchants of 3.9m in the fourth quarter, it suggests that ~780k merchants are currently utilizing services. If PAGS could double the engagement rate of its services by the end of 2020, it could result in additional high-margin revenues of ~$120m BRL, assuming only ~40% penetration and a monthly fee of 4BRL (1 USD =3.71BRL)/month. We believe the services opportunity is currently not appreciated by many investors.

The Brazilian Central Bank and the Brazilian Anti-Trust Agency announced approval for the acquisition by PAGS of BBN Banco Brasileiro de Negocios S.A. (Banco BBN). Banco BBN currently holds a banking license to provide a full range of financial services. We see the acquisition of Banco BBN as a significant milestone, and continued progression for PAGS towards becoming a fully functional bank provides customers not only payment processing but also lending, services, and financial products.

Following PagSeguro's earnings results and conference call, we are raising our estimates for 1Q19 and FY19 EBITDA margin and non-GAAP EPS. We believe the bias to our estimates remains to the upside. The company targeting the high-end of its provided guidance range suggests to us that the high-end could prove conservative.

Compared to its publicly-traded payment processing peers, shares of PagSeguro continue to trade at multiples which represent a significant discount. As of Friday, Feb. 22nd, shares of PAGS traded at an NTM P/E multiple of ~20x. The average for peers, excluding MELI, equaled ~48x.

PagSeguro remains a high-conviction long-term idea, which we believe investors looking for emerging growth exposure, should take a closer look at. We see share valuation closer to the bottom than near a potential top.

Fourth Quarter Results Outpace Estimates; EBITDA Margin Remains Stable, New Customer Acquisitions Equal ~1.3m in FY18

PagSeguro reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 21st. Ahead of reported earnings, we noted in our preview (Link), that we believed the company would need to outperform key metrics in order to restore investor confidence. In our opinion, PAGS delivered, outperforming revenue and non-GAAP EPS consensus estimates for both the fourth quarter and FY2018. Fourth quarter revenues of 1.27B BRL and non-GAAP EPS of 1.02BRL exceeded both consensus and Grinder Capital estimates. Full-year 2018 non-GAAP revenues of 4,203.4B BRL were up ~67% y-y, while non-GAAP EPS of 3.45BRL delivered y-y growth of ~90%.

PagSeguro Reported Results vs. Grinder Capital Est.

In addition to outperforming both non-GAAP revenue/EPS, PAGS reported full-year 2018 TPV of 76.1B BRL, up ~98% y-y (Grinder Capital estimate 75.8B BRL). Average transaction per active merchant was up 19% in the fourth quarter and 20% for full-year 2018. Investors should continue to monitor this metric as higher average transactions will lead to: higher revenue opportunities across the active merchant base, demonstrate active merchants utilizing the company's products are growing, as well as the adoption of the company's payment ecosystem continues to grow.

The negative narrative that has plagued PagSeguro over the last few quarters suggested increasing competition would limit future growth and likely drive prior EBITDA margins significantly lower. However, both the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 reported EBITDA margin, exceeded our forecasts. PAGS reported fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 38.3% and full-year 2018 at 38.5%. In FY17, EBITDA margin equaled 29.7% per our estimate. Thus even in a year in which the company noted significant competition, EBITDA margin expanded materially. We believe the increase in EBITDA dollars (est. up ~116% y-y) and EBITDA margin in FY18 were certainly driven by significant revenue growth, however, we praise PagSeguro management for being restrained in their OpEx spending despite strong growth.

Net new merchant additions equaled ~1.3m in FY18, equaling a y-y decline of ~3%, but didn't equal the steep decline forecasted by many bearish investors. The company guided new additions to equal ~1m in FY19, suggesting even as numbers grow larger the overall growth rate isn't expected to see a significant y-y deceleration.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings delivered results which exceeded expectations and likely restored some confidence in the long-term opportunities available to PAGS within the Brazilian banking market.

Negative Mix Impacted Net Take Rate as Debit Transactions Saw Seasonal Uptick

In the fourth quarter, PAGS saw its net take rate (gross take rate less transaction costs (interchange, processing, etc.)) decline ~25 basis points sequentially. Management noted that this decline was primarily due to lower financial income, driven by a negative mix which saw increased usage of debit cards during December. According to PAGS, this is likely a seasonal trend in Brazil as individuals receive their 13th paycheck in mid-December, allowing them to have more cash, which leads to higher utilization of debit cards during this period.

PagSeguro Take Rate - Gross and Net

Higher use of debit cards limits the adoption by merchants of installment payments for their credit card processing. A higher mix of installment payments would have favorably impacted the net take rate during the December quarter. Management noted they are already seeing higher take rates in financial income for the March quarter, suggesting mix was the likely driver of lower reported net rates. Per PAGS, financial income generated a discount rate of ~1.7% in the December quarter but management stated they are seeing levels of >2% since the beginning of the year.

During the company's earnings call, management noted multiple times that the merchant discount rate (MDR) had not changed during December and management had no intentions of lowering MDR in future periods at this time. We view this as an additional data point which suggests prior negative investor sentiment related to competition fears may be misplaced. If competition was negatively impacting PAGS, it is likely the company would need to reduce rates to remain competitive.

Future Service Revenue Opportunity Not Likely Reflected in Current Valuation

On the company's earnings call, management provided a key metric which we believe investors should monitor on a go-forward basis. PAGS noted that 20% of its active merchant base is now using one or more of the services offered within the PAGS payment ecosystem. Based on average quarterly active merchants of 3.9m in the fourth quarter, this would suggest that ~780k merchants are currently utilizing services. If PAGS could double, or more, the engagement rate of its services by the end of 2020, it could result in additional high-margin revenues of ~$120m BRL, assuming only ~40% penetration and a monthly fee of 4BRL (1 USD =3.71BRL)/month. We believe the figure provided would only be the beginning of a much larger service revenue base, including lending opportunities, which can add additional layers of future revenue growth. We assume the margins on this revenue would be above ~90% given the limited cost needed to activate services within its ecosystem.

We believe the services opportunity is currently not appreciated by many investors and not likely reflected in the company's current valuation. While many correctly point out that payment processing will continue to see MDR erosion over time, we believe they are "missing the forest for the trees." While MDR rates may decline over time, the services business should continue to ramp over the next decade providing additional high-margin growth opportunities to continue the company's strong revenue growth in future years.

We have provided a chart below which estimates the potential contribution to future PAGS revenues from services depending on active merchant penetration and the monthly fee charged.

Estimated Active User Penetration & Potential Monthly Service Revenue Opportunities

Source: Grinder Capital estimates

We see a large opportunity within the company's services, offered within its payment ecosystem. While generating little to no revenue today, we see a much larger opportunity as penetration of the active merchant base increases.

PagSeguro Acquired Brazilian Banking License, Allowing for day-to-day Banking Offerings for its Merchants

Per PAGS, the Brazilian Central Bank and the Brazilian Anti-Trust Agency announced approval for the acquisition by PAGS of BBN Banco Brasileiro de Negocios S.A. (Banco BBN). Banco BBN currently holds a banking license to provide a full range of financial services. Management noted that the object of the acquisition was to acquire the company's banking license in order to simplify the offering of financial products and services to its customers.

We see the acquisition of Banco BBN as a significant milestone and continued progression for PAGS towards becoming a fully functional bank, providing customers not only payment processing but also lending, services, and financial products. These opportunities offer a significantly larger TAM than the payment processing TAM offered today.

Estimates Move Higher; See High-End of FY19 Guidance as Conservative

Following PagSeguro's earnings results and conference call, we are raising our estimates for 1Q19 and FY19 EBITDA margin and non-GAAP EPS. We anticipate strong revenue growth in FY19 but have reduced estimates slightly due to the utilization of net take rate vs. gross take rate previously and overall conservatism. We believe margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS y-y growth will likely be supported by continued financial spending discipline. We see the bias to our estimates remains to the upside for FY19 as we believe the company targeting the high-end of its provided guidance range suggests that the high-end could prove conservative. We have not raised our net income estimates in FY19 above the range provided by management but believe the potential for further increases seems probable. We have also provided our estimates for 2Q18/3Q18.

PagSeguro Estimates

PagSeguro Valuation Still Remains at Significant Discount to Public Peers; Likely Closer to Bottom than Top

Compared to its publicly-traded payment processing peers, shares of PagSeguro continue to trade at multiples which represent a significant discount to the average multiples applied to comparable companies. As of Friday, Feb. 22nd, shares of PAGS traded at an NTM P/E multiple of ~20x. The average for peers, excluding MELI, equaled ~48x. On an EV/EBITDA basis, PAGS trades at ~15x NTM estimates compared with peers excluding MELI trading at ~34x.

PagSeguro Comparable Analysis

We don't believe a company with reported growth metrics and estimated future metrics similar to PAGS should be trading at such a significant discount to peers. In the chart below, we highlight key investor metrics. Given our estimated strong future growth, with limited forecasted impact to EBITDA margin, we believe PAGS should be trading at forward multiples near the mid-to-high end of the comparable range, not the bottom.

PagSeguro Growth in Key Metrics Continues to Deliver; Future Growth Doesn't Imply Slowdown we Believe Current Valuation Implies

In comparison with other Brazilian payment processing companies, PAGS noted in its quarterly presentation that its TPV growth is far exceeding other competitors (We believe Stone Co. (STNE) and Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY)), and the MDR received by PAGS is materially higher than other competitors. PAGS noted that competitors were capturing MDR rates near 2%, or even 1%, but PAGS has maintained the 3% MDR rate charged to its merchants. Thus, competitive entrants into Brazilian payment processing have had little impact on PAGS pricing or growth.

We question why shares of Stone Co., other than higher revenue growth from a lower base, receives a material valuation premium to PAGS. If PAGS were to trade at a similar NTM P/E multiple as Stone Co., shares would be trading near ~$37-38/share or roughly a ~44% premium to Friday's close of $26.12.

PagSeguro Potential Valuation Based on Forward P/E Multiples

Conclusion

With competition concerns likely now on hold following stellar fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results, and FY19 guidance which we believe is conservative still implying significant growth, we see PAGS as an overlooked opportunity within emerging international growth.

The company's fourth-quarter results demonstrated that even in a year in which PagSeguro itself said was intensely competitive, the company was still able to outperform consensus expectations. We would note that since going public in January 2018, PAGS has beaten consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates every quarter.

Management noted that the macro opportunity available to payment processors in Brazil is a "big blue ocean" and offers growth prospects which don't require market share gains in the near-term to drive higher levels of revenue expansion. In addition, PAGS noted that many competitors are serving larger clients and not overlapping in the merchant base targeted by the company.

The services opportunity remains in the very early innings, but we see a path to generating high-margin revenue over the coming years. We believe many investors are "missing the forest for the trees" and focusing only on the payment processing opportunities and not the additional service revenue stream, which could also include lending opportunities. At current valuations, we don't believe future contribution from services is likely factored into investor assumptions. We hope that management will continue to provide further information regarding the company's plans to monetize its payment ecosystem user base.

Along with opportunities in potential future services revenue, we believe the acquisition of a banking license will open additional growth prospects from a broad range of financial products and supplementary services. We believe these opportunities, like services, are likely longer-term drivers of the company's revenue growth.

We believe shares of PAGS are currently trading at a valuation which is closer to the bottom than a top. If the company traded in-line with Brazilian payment processing competitor Stone Co. it would be trading at levels ~44% higher than Friday's close of $26.12. We believe even following the post-earnings move on Friday, shares of PagSeguro still undervalue future growth prospects and potential margin profile.

We think investors looking for exposure to emerging international growth should do their own due diligence and see if shares of PagSeguro meets their own individual criteria for investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Grinder Capital also holds shares of Paypal (PYPL) in one of its investment strategies.



This report should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investing involves risk. Investors should conduct their own due diligence regarding securities discussed in this report.