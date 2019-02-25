DISH Network: 2019 Is Make Or Break

DISH's profitable legacy business should give it the cash it needs to meet the requirements, even if they prove higher than currently estimated - which they probably will.

If not, the loss of the licenses could decimate the company. In fact, the licenses are worth more than the company's current market cap.

Almost three years ago, I wrote an article about DISH Network (DISH) and its potential to deliver outsized gains from its haul of spectrum, which it had secured by consistently placing high bids in a series of FCC auctions. At the time, I placed relatively little emphasis on its traditional pay-TV business, which I saw as being in decline, or its new digital-TV initiative, Sling, which was still too new to evaluate properly.

I’ve been away from DISH for a while, but I wanted to return to it since DISH just announced their year-end numbers for 2018 and the company is also approaching a series of key FCC milestones. Put bluntly, 2019 is a make-or-break year for DISH Network, which has the potential to deliver outsized gains or outsized losses depending on two things: its own strategic decision-making, and the decision-making at the FCC.

Overall, I remain guardedly optimistic on DISH, but it is admittedly a high-risk, high-reward play. The focus of this article will be on how DISH could be affected by the factors beyond its control, namely the decisions of the FCC on three separate issues.

DISH Is A Spectrum Co.

DISH reported quarterly and full-year earnings earlier this month. They were generally seen as a mixed bag, with DISH increasing net income but losing heavily in subscribers. Obviously, DISH’s strategy for managing the transition in the Pay-TV market is a huge part of the valuation of this stock. But this is not a challenge limited to DISH, and other Contributors have already discussed this a great deal in their assessment of other companies.

Frankly, no one should be buying or selling DISH to bet on the pay-TV market. If you’re optimistic about the traditional heavyweights ability to transition their profit streams to the new era, you should be buying companies like AT&T (T) and Disney (DIS) and shorting Netflix (NFLX) and friends. If, like me, you’re skeptical about that, you should reverse those roles. But DISH is not unique enough in terms of pay-TV to be a good vehicle for betting on that market, long or short.

What makes DISH unique in the market place is its status as a potential fifth major player in the wireless/telecom space, and the only one currently holding a large cache of unused spectrum in all three spectrum categories (low, mid, high.) And to fully analyze that, you need to analyze the other major factor in DISH’s future besides its own strategic decision-making: the FCC.

Moment Of Truth

When I wrote my original buy thesis on DISH Network, I based my recommendation - in the face of sell recommendations from many more bearish analysts - on the fact that DISH Network could wait out the cellular providers to sell its spectrum, if selling instead of building was indeed DISH’s plan. As I put it at the time,

there is no spectrum fire sale in DISH's future, at least not in 2016. Or 2017. Or 2018.

Three years on, both the bears and I have some measure of validation to point to. DISH did indeed forego sales of spectrum in those three years, and it was not forced into a fire sale. The problem is it is no longer “2016, or 2017, or 2018.” It is 2019, and now DISH actually is on the clock. The single biggest question for DISH is: is its spectrum worth $50 billion plus - or it’s it worth zero?

Because DISH has notably declined to seek any sales of its spectrum, it now needs to build out the network necessary to satisfy the build-out conditions the FCC attached to the spectrum when DISH bought it. I detailed those in my last article, but basically DISH needs to cover 70% of the population in each spectrum license area.

What Price A Network?

For years, every analyst has had their own estimate of what it would cost DISH to meet those terms, but it has always been obscured by the fact that for a while, no one was exactly sure what kind of network DISH sought to build or how quickly. In this month’s earnings call, DISH put some meat on the bone of those estimates, but their numbers may have been a little surprising to those who know just how much expense goes into a fully functioning cellular network.

DISH says that it expects the Phase One build-out - the only part that’s going to be completed by 2020, and therefore has to be enough on its own to satisfy the FCC - to cost somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion. This will be purely the ‘narrowband’ aspect of the plan. The real 5G buildout will come in Phase Two, where DISH expects to spend $10 billion more.

Obviously it is this Phase Two that is the real guts of the cellular plan for DISH. But Phase Two will only happen if the FCC deems Phase One sufficient to meet the 70% build-out requirement. And DISH’s suggestion that it will only take $1 billion at most to satisfy the FCC is seen by some as questionable to say the least. By comparison, AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) each spend $10 billion per year to maintain their networks, T-Mobile (TMUS) spends $6 billion, and even Sprint (S) in the dark days spent $2-3 billion. Now Sprint spends $5 billion.

These are per year totals. Meanwhile, DISH says it will spend $1 billion in total to complete Phase One.

Failure Is Not An Option

There is a lot, if not everything, riding on this. DISH’s spectrum haul as I documented before comes to almost 70 MHz of spectrum, which at a conservative $2 per MHz-POP would put its value at almost $50 billion. Even after deducting DISH’s $15 billion in debt, that’s enough value to put the stock at almost $80 per share even before counting a single penny of earnings from Sling and DISH TV.

However, the penalty for failure to meet build-out requirements is nothing less than an existential threat for DISH: every license it fails to meet is forfeit back to the FCC for re-auction, and DISH does not receive even a partial refund on its fees.

For the relatively small, independent player that DISH is, this would be nothing short of catastrophic, and not just for the upside that would be lost. DISH has spent $11 billion directly on spectrum purchases and it has invested another $10 billion in subsidiary entities - independent entities, in theory - that have made further spectrum purchases. Forfeit of those sums or even any considerable portion of them might well be the death knell of DISH, whose current market cap is around $15 billion with the licenses. Certainly it would make even the paltry $30 it currently trades for an extremely optimistic number.

Subsidiary Subsidies Scare Subsiding?

In addition to the FCC deciding on whether to give DISH a passing grade on its network, the FCC is also making two other decision with major implications for DISH.

One is about DISH’s subsidiary entities. I said a moment ago that those entities have made another $10 billion in spectrum purchases, over and above the parent company’s. DISH can only hope that turns out to be the case. Actually, currently those entities have made $13.3 billion in spectrum purchases.

DISH was under the impression that as nominally independent entities, those two DEs as the FCC calls them would be qualified under a small-provider rule for a 25% discount on the $13.3 billion in spectrum purchases, but the FCC subsequently ruled that the entities were too closely affiliated with DISH itself - which is far from a small spectrum player - to receive them. DISH has been trying to cure the deficiencies in its subsidiary structure ever since and is continuing to push for the reinstatement of the $3.3 billion in discounts. If successful, it would obtain a value almost equal to 25% of its current market cap.

Ergen was asked about this on the call but couldn’t really provide any new details. The FCC has not really been forthcoming either. Obviously this is potentially very significant since $3.3 billion is over 20% of DISH’s current market cap, but I would encourage investors not to get too caught up in it. Comparatively speaking, it’s minor. If DISH meets its build-out deadline, it keeps $50 billion in spectrum and losing $3.3 billion won’t make it a bad stock to own. If it doesn’t meet the deadline, it loses $50 billion, and getting $3.3 billion of it back won’t make DISH a good buy.

Merger Maneuvers?

The other decision is the Sprint-T-Mobile merger. While it was once seen as very likely by most, I have had my doubts about the DOJ’s willingness to wave the deal through, and in recent days a growing chorus of doubt has begun to sweep through the analyst community. One says the deal is now 50-50. A recent article on the merger said that the market is only pricing in a 30% chance of the deal going through, but that statement is somewhat problematic because that calculation requires the analyst to assume the price Sprint stock would be trading at absent the merger.

An in-depth analysis of this issue would be an article unto itself, but it should be clear that a block on the merger would be a significant boost to DISH Network, which would face two weaker competitors who might be interested in buying DISH’s spectrum haul instead of one strong competitor who would almost certainly have all the spectrum it needed.

DISH would also gain room to maneuver with its own M&A activities. Sprint, in particular, has been listed as a potential partner for DISH Network if it became available again - DISH already tried to buy it once before Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) won the bidding - and the two would in many ways make natural partners. Sprint has a large store of high-band spectrum DISH could use in its new network and a large customer base, while DISH has the 600 MHz spectrum Sprint missed out on and the positive net income to put Sprint firmly in the black and fund its network build-out.

Most significantly of all, DISH could use Sprint’s existing facilities to help it meet the build-out requirements themselves, with pre-existing towers that DISH could simply climb with new radios instead of seeking approval for whole new tower builds.

Obviously, this is all contingent on the merger being blocked, which is far from certain, and then the FCC and the DOJ would have to sign off on the new deal after vetoing the old one. This is a low-probability but potentially transformative event if DISH could pull it off.

Adding It All Up: Still Bullish

Altogether, I remain guardedly optimistic on DISH Network, but admittedly the risks are as big as the rewards. Spectrum is the key, much as it has always been. My optimism stems from the fact that DISH has $1.6 billion in net income per year and $2 billion in cash on the books. Even if the network costs more than $1 billion to build - and I believe it will - DISH has the necessary resources to handle any overages, and the payoff is more than enough to justify the expense. The possibility of a newly available Sprint and a potential tie-up represents another possible avenue to meeting the FCC requirements, though a lot of chips would have to fall into place to make that happen.

Conclusion

DISH faces questions that are considerably more pressing now than when I waved them off three years ago, and while I think events have borne out my argument that concerns about a spectrum fire sale were overblown, it is also true that DISH has run out the clock on its grace period. 2019 is the year it has to prove it can deliver the network build-out it was banking on when it refused to make those fire-sale deals.

I remain guardedly optimistic that DISH can do so, and its legacy business cash flow should be a real help in this regard. DISH also in addition to the network/spectrum issue has a few other seeds germinating that could potentially sprout for it, including a possible $3.3 billion spectrum discount windfall and the growing clouds over the telecom merger. There is no question DISH has real risk attached, but at these depressed price levels I see more upside than downside.

