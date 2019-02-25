Data I/O Is A Long-Term Buy

While valuation is still reasonable, things are going a bit slower than we hoped, and there are also some risks.

So far, the company has managed the cyclical downturn quite well, and it has developed an innovative solution and business model for the IoT market.

Very well run company that is the market leader in its field and is supported by a secular tailwind with ever more electronics going into ever more stuff.

Our thesis for Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares can be summed up in a few points:

It's the market leader in programming hardware.

It is facing strong secular tailwinds from the increasing electronic content of many things, most notably, automotive, but in the near future with the IoT (internet of things) market getting a big impulse from the advent of 5G.

The company is very well placed to benefit from the IoT market growth, addressing a prime worry of data security with its new SentriX provisioning machine.

We believe that the cyclical nature of the company is lessening and will lessen more with the innovative pay per use business model of the SentriX.

The company is very well managed.

It has a strong and improving financial position, even through the present cyclical downturn.

The shares are still undervalued.

But we also have to admit that things are developing a little slower than we would have hoped, and there are also some risks from the trade front and the economy.

On the company's market leadership, we have dealt with that in previous articles here, and we point readers to the excellent treatment from fellow SA contributor Long Cast Advisers.

The secular tailwinds are also pretty straightforward, given the increasing number of chips going into an increasing amount of devices. Most notable among these are vehicles and the IoT market.

Data I/O is a supplier to 8 of the top 9 automotive electronics suppliers (how about that for a leading market position), and the amount of electronics going into cars is exploding (Q4CC):

Industry forecasts from leading automotive OEMs show about a 10% to 15% compounded annual growth rate for semiconductor content in cars and a larger increase of about 30% to 40% compounded annual growth rate in the total market for flash memory in cars. Flash memory forecast to grow to over 1 terabyte per car in the next 7 to 8 years. This growth in programmable content is a key demand driver for us and will lead to capacity additions at current customers and new opportunities as well.

The programming devices Data I/O delivers are capital goods, with the following revenue streams (Q4CC):

If you look at the automotive business, that's going to be more along our standard business model where capital equipment represents about 65% of the sales. Our consumables, primarily adapters, represent 24%, and then contract, software, maintenance and service modules [ph] represent about 11%.

Capital equipment supplies tend to be highly cyclical, as provisioning capacity is added in lumps. The market is still digesting the capacity additions of the heady growth in 2017.

However, with the SentriX, they are opening up not only a new market but also a new business model, one that is based on usage and takes the CapEx out of the buying.

The company will place a SentriX at a customer and simply bill them for usage, creating a recurring revenue stream. That will make revenues less cyclical but depress revenues initially.

This and the violent (and in our view exaggerated) reaction to the cyclical downturn in the stock price have vexed us in our first tranche of share purchases for the SHU portfolio.

We argued that the company was priced for a crash that was nowhere in sight when the shares were below $5 a couple of months ago, and so far, we think that assessment seems to be correct, with the share price recovering so we bought a second tranche for the SHU portfolio on October 18 last year at $5.35.

Q4 Results

There were no big surprises in the Q3 results, the market has been cooling off from the giddy levels of 2017, but as we argued in previous articles, the company has remained profitable in this down cycle. Here are the quarterly figures in perspective:

Q217 Q3 Q4 Q118 Q2 Q3 Q4 sales 9.1 9.6 8.1 7.6 7.2 6.5 7.9 bookings 10.1 8.2 7.6 6.2 7.2 7.0 6.5 backlog 4.7 4.6 4.0 2.7 1.9 3.1 1.9 gross margin 56.9 62.1 58.5 57.9 59.0 63.0 58.2 adj EBITDA 1.7 2.3 1.4 0.57 1.3 1.0 1.2

From company sources. Everything is in mln. dollars apart from gross margin, which is in percentage of revenues.

Sales recovered from Q3 but, on the other hand, this came out of a decline in backlog, and bookings retreated a bit, as did gross margins.

So, we can't get too excited about the quarter. The boom times of 2017 are not returning, but given the increasing slice of sales to automotive (60% of revenues), the downturns are way less severe than in previous episodes.

SentriX

The market acceptance of their secure provisioning device for the IoT market isn't instant, and the company is foregoing sales initially with the shift in business model, but the advantages of that shift are clear:

Lowering the barriers of acceptance as customers pay per use, foregoing a big initial capital outlay.

Creating an increasing stream of recurring revenues.

Lessening the cyclical nature of the company's earnings and improving earnings visibility.

It's very early days yet, the company has placed just 4 SentriX at the end of Q4, but the medium to long-term perspective remains as exciting as it was last year, from the Q4CC:

The market for microcontrollers, if you follow ABI Research as we do, is in the order of 22 billion, 23 billion units. About 12 billion of those are available for embedded design and over the next several years, 3 billion, 4 billion units of those become security components of one form or another. And ultimately, I think most of the market believes that given the recent announcements of new families of microcontrollers that all pretty much all 12 billion of those will become security microcontrollers over a 10 or 15 year period. So what we're trying to do is be on the front end of that wave as these designs happen with the capability that allows customers to securely provision these new silicon that's available to them. They haven't had an opportunity to do that one chip at a time until now

Margins

Data by YCharts

The chart doesn't yet include Q4 in which gross margin fell back quite a bit, to 58.2%. But the trend higher is still visible.

Operating costs were $3.8M in Q4, up from $3.6M last year and $3.7M in Q3 2018. With lower sales, the decline in operating margin comes as no surprise. Operating income was $1.7M in 2018, compared to $5.0M in 2017.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have declined quite a bit from the highs of 2017, but that's no surprise, from the 8-K:

Cash

Data by YCharts

Again, the graph doesn't include Q4 figures, which we couldn't find in the 8-K or Q4CC. What we do know is that cash at the end of Q4 stood at $18.3M, which was a $0.6M decline sequentially, but this could very well have been the result of the stock buyback program.

The figure above also shows the clear structural improvement and the fact that cash flows remain positive despite the cyclical downturn.

Guidance

The company isn't in a habit of providing much guidance, and they didn't this time either, expecting 2019 to be similar to 2018 and gross margins to stay in the mid to high 50s with actually a slight dollar decrease in operating cost due to cost cutting.

Risk

There are two main risks:

A US-China trade war escalation

A more severe economic downturn

So far, the company has been able to escape much of the trade war fallout, but they will receive a hit if that situation deteriorates. Here is what they said about their guidance (Q4CC):

If it goes badly on tariffs and trade positions and we turn out to be very late in the economic cycle, that's probably too aggressive a forecast... We have planned for potential tariff changes and our possible reactions to them, which given our production in both countries gives us some supply chain and production flexibility.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

An earnings multiple collapse during boom-time is standard fare for cyclical stocks. One could argue that, on an earnings basis, the stock is relatively cheap historically, but we wouldn't attach too much importance to this metric.

The sales multiple, while not at the depths of 2016, is still pretty low, and the reason for that is the increasing amount of cash that the company has been amassing; $18.3M (or 35%) of its $52.5M market cap is cash (the company has no debt).

Conclusion

The shares are off the lows, which were quite ridiculous in our view, but the way back to the highs looks like taking a bit longer than we thought.

While there is the positive backdrop of the increasing electronic content in ever more stuff, especially automotive, the SentriX is developing slower than we expected, and there are some risks in the form of the economy and from the trade front.

So near term, we have become a bit less optimistic on this name, even as we still firmly see this as a long-term winner due to its market position and the expansion of the market. It's simply going to take a bit more time.

We probably need at least a bit of 5G and more of a lift-off in the IoT market to get the ball rolling with the SentriX, but once it does, we still think that's likely to be a game changer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.