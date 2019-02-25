Parex Resources: 2018 Reserves Point To More Upside Ahead

With Parex, investors get a company with no debt, plenty of FCF out of the SoCa cash cow, a buyback program of stock that is still undervalued relative to reserves and growth potential in the Capachos Block.

Parex offers investors an alternative approach to invest in one of the most remarkable success stories in Latin America - LLA-34.

A comparison between Parex and GeoPark is possible because they both reported reserves in the LLA-34 Block in Colombia, the flagship asset for both where they are partners.

In this article, I analyze the asset quality, capital efficiency, and growth prospect of Parex Resources in light of its recently announced 2018 year-end reserves.

What

On February 7, 2019, Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TSX) (OTCPK:PARXF) announced the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as of December 31, 2018. This comes two days after GeoPark (GPRK), with which Parex jointly owns the Llanos 34 (aka, LLA-34) Block in the Llanos Basin, Colombia, reported its own reserves.

These reserve reports offer an opportunity to cross-examine the separately reported results, to re-assess our investment theses as to Parex and GeoPark, and to ponder over what to do going forward.

According to the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 7, 2019, with an effective date of December 31, 2018, Parex had 121.69 MMboe of proven (1P), 184.67 MMboe of proven and probable (2P), and 262.07 MMboe of proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves (Table 1).

Table 1. 2018 Year-End Gross Reserves Volumes. Note: (1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. 2018 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 53,133 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 6,448 Mboe, proved undeveloped 42,982 Mboe, 1P 102,562 Mboe, 2P 154,259 Mboe and 3P 217,867 Mboe. (2) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves; there is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. Source.

The aforementioned reserves are mostly located in the Llanos Basin, with LLA-34 in the Southern Casanare (aka, SoCa) area accounting for 75% of the total 2P reserves and Cabrestero an additional 11%. Capachos is billed as the next growth engine; however, because the Andina Field was only discovered in September 2018, its current contribution at 7% of total 2P reserves is expected to increase in the future.

So What

Reconciliation with GeoPark-reported reserves. Parex used GLJ, while GeoPark used D&M, both reputed oil consultancies, in reserve assessment. According to our reconciliation, the 1P and 2P reserves booked by Parex and GeoPark in LLA-34 are within 4% of each other, and 3P reserves are approximately 8% (see here).

Reserve replacement. By adding 12.106 MMboe of PDP reserves, 42.377 MMboe of proven reserves and 22.439 MMboe of 2P reserves in 2018, Parex replaced 175%, 261%, and 238% of the production of 16.209 MMboe in the year, respectively (Table 1; Table 2).

Table. 2. 2018 year-end gross reserves reconciliation. Source.

Reserve life. Thanks to the healthy reserve replacement, Parex was able to maintain or extend reserve life indices for the PDP, 1P, and 2P reserves, even though the production rate has increased by 26.4% (Table 3).

Table 3. Reserve life index for Parex by reserve class. Please note, (1) calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average 4Q 2016 production of 31,049 boe/d annualized; (2) calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average 4Q 2017 production of 39,007 boe/d annualized; (3) calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by estimated average Q4 2018 production of 49,299 boe/d annualized. Source.

Reserve additions via drillbit. The consistent decrease in the proportion of possible reserves as in the 3P reserves implies that the company has been effectively de-risking the reserve base, thanks to the appraisal program in LLA-34 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The proportion of possible, probable, and proven (PDP and non-PDP) reserves as in 3P reserves. The author's chart based on Parex annual reserve releases.

As opposed to the seemingly impregnable proven reserves, there appear to have been locally-present negative revisions in probable and possible reserves, but that is the nature of these classes of reserves. For example, the company recorded negative technical revisions of 6.267 MMboe of probable and 15.817 MMboe of possible reserves and reduced 9.001 MMboe of probable reserves in the extensions and improved recovery category in 2018, although these reductions are more than offset by reserve additions via discoveries (Table 2). At least part of these reserve reductions may have something to do with the change in the southwestern corner of the Tigana Field in LLA-34 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The Llanos 34 Block, prior to (bottom) and after (top) the reserve report as of December 31, 2018. Please compare the red-circled areas on the map on the top with corresponding areas on the map at the bottom to see areas of major reserve changes. Source.

Reserve growth. Over the previous year, Parex grew its 1P, 2P, and 3P reserves by 27.39%, 13.83%, and 8.77%, respectively (Table 1; Fig. 3). That 1P reserves grew faster than 2P reserves and 2P reserves grew faster than 3P reserves suggests Parex's assets are maturing and being de-risked. However, saying the assets are maturing is different from saying they are peaking, because Parex is still growing its 1P, 2P, and 3P reserves at rates enviable by numerous other E&P companies.

Fig. 3. The growth profile of 1P, 2P, and 3P reserves by contract block. The author's chart based on Parex annual reserve releases.

Capital efficiency. At The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH), we assess the capital efficiency of an E&P company by looking at its F&D cost or FD&A cost. F&D and FD&A stand for finding and development and finding, development and acquisition, respectively. They are the cost to bring oil and gas to the wellhead before the operating expenses kick in. We can get a fairly good idea about the profitability of an operator by comparing the prevailing realized price with the sum of its OpEx and FD&A cost:

[Realized price] - {[FD&A] + [OpEx]}.

Parex sports PDP reserve F&D cost and FD&A cost both of $9.75/boe, proved reserve F&D cost and FD&A cost both of $7.04/boe, 2P reserve F&D cost and FD&A cost both of $7.29/boe, and 3-year average 2P reserve F&D cost and FD&A cost of $5.02-5.03/boe (Table 4).

Table 4. A summary of Parex's company gross reserve metrics. Note: (1) Calculated using unaudited estimated CapEx and unaudited estimated FFO as at December 31, 2018; all reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. (2) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year. (3) Recycle ratio is calculated as FFO per boe divided by F&D or FD&A as applicable; 3-year FFO on a per boe basis is calculated using weighted average sales volumes. (4) 3-year FFO per boe and recycle ratios exclude 2Q 2018 tax transaction payment. Source.

Together with GeoPark, Parex boasts the lowest F&D and FD&A costs among a group of selected oily producers (gassier producers tend to have lower F&D cost and FD&A cost). Parex beats some of the lowest-cost shale developers, such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), in both F&D cost, FD&A cost and OpEx; it's already better than the EOR specialists, such as California Resources (CRC) and Elk Petroleum (OTCPK:EKPTF), whose the all-in F&D cost can be north of $20/boe after factoring in their extremely high future development costs (see here)(Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The liquids percentage in production mix versus F&D cost and FD&A cost for PDP and 1P reserves for selected companies, including Vermilion Energy (VET), Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF), Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF), Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC:TNEYF), Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF), Perpetual Energy (OTCPK:PMGYF), Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF), Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF), Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF), Crescent Point Energy (CPG), Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF), Prairie Provident Resources (OTC:PRPRF), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Diamondback Energy, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), Chaparral Energy (CHAP), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Newfield Exploration (NFX), Laredo Petroleum (LPI), Parsley Energy (PE), Concho Resources (CXO), Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), California Resources, Elk Petroleum, Parex, and GeoPark. All data points are for 2017 or 2018, while some are three-year averages. The author's chart based on releases by various companies.

Now What

Near-term catalysts. There are multiple near-term catalysts which are either currently operative:

Firstly, Parex is currently undertaking a 10% share buyback program (see here). The stock repurchase alone would elevate the estimated intrinsic values by approximately 10%. According to Parex, as of January 31, 2019, some 3,854,355 common shares have been bought back for cancellation, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid that commenced on December 21, 2018; Parex may purchase for cancellation up to 15,041,319 common shares prior to December 20, 2019.

Secondly, there is still headroom for Parex and partner GeoPark to find more reserves in LLA-34, as 2P reserves there increased by 26% in 2018, continuing to add to the reserve base for development. The 1P and 2P reserve life in the block is currently 7.6 years and 10.7 years according to the operator GeoPark (see here). As of end-2018, there are yet 80-90 future development drilling locations (2P gross). Drilling these locations will upgrade the 3P and 2P reserves there, increase the PDP production, and, consequently, raise the intrinsic value of Parex.

Thirdly, Parex seems to have found another growth engine outside of LLA-34, i.e., the Andina Field which it discovered in late 2018 in the 50%-owned, operated Capachos Block. The company is currently drilling ahead in the appraisal well Andina Norte-1 at a depth of approximately 12,000-ft, to evaluate another undrilled compartment on the Capachos structure (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Structural map of the Andina discovery in the Capachos Block. Source.

Capachos currently only accounts for 6.5% of Parex's total 2P reserves. However, the company started to book reserves at an incredible clip, increasing the 1P, 2P and 3P reserves in the block by 390%, 422%, and 299%, respectively. The Andina crude is of approximately 35o API grade and should capture higher prices.

Risks. Parex should not have any liquidity hassles; it has no debt and carries $215 million cash on hand as of end-2018; furthermore, production on LLA-34 should provide enough free cash flow for it to deploy. There lies one of the risks: besides the ongoing stock repurchase, which is a good move, the management may squander the excess cash.

On the back of the same LLA-34, GeoPark achieved a 1P F&D cost of $4.1/boe in Colombia, while Parex reported $7.04/boe. It is possible that Parex may be di-worsifying its portfolio with inferior assets elsewhere, probably including CPO-11 in the Llanos Basin, various blocks in the Middle Magdalena Basin, and the VIM-1 Block in the Lower Magdalena Basin (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Maps showing the contract blocks of Parex (left) and a blown-up view of the SoCa area (right). Source.

Investor takeaways. Parex offers investors an alternative approach to invest in one of the most remarkable success stories in Latin America - LLA-34. Having no debt, no liquidity worries, plenty of free cash flow, and still undervalued with regard to its high-quality, low-cost 2P and 3P reserves, Parex has a risk-reward profile decidedly slanted toward the investors.

On the other hand, the company has been trying to establish another growth engine outside of LLA-34 to perpetuate its now self-funded growth. Will this next big thing be Andina, Aquas Blanca, or La Belleza-1? Investors will find out over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK, PARXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.